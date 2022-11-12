Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Salad
Sandwiches

Baja's - Johnston 1412 Atwood Ave

1412 Atwood Ave

Johnston, RI 02919

Entrees

**BYO RICE BOWL**

$10.00

**SALAD BOWL**

$10.00

**Taco Shell Salad**

$11.00

**BYO BURRITO**

$10.00

**WET BURRITO**

$11.00

**CALIFORNIA BAJA BURRITO (French Fries Inside Burrito)**

$11.00

Burrito with choice of meat and toppings with french fries inside

**BYO SUPER LOADED BURRITO (Choose 3 Meats)**

$13.00

Chimichanga (Fried Burrito)

$11.00

**WET CHIMICHANGA**

$12.00

**Enchiladas**

$12.00
**BAJA QUESADILLA**

$10.00

Grilled White or Wheat Flour Tortilla with cheese and choice of Meat. Choice of sides: lettuce, pico de gallo, corn salsa, sour cream, guacamole.

**CHEESE QUESADILLA**

$8.00

**MEXICAN DINNER COMBO (comes with Tortillas)**

$13.00

**BYO NACHOS**

$10.00

NACHO FRIES

$11.00

Fries topped with choice of Meat and Toppings.

**BYO TACOS (3)**

$10.00

Choice of Hard/Soft Tortillas with choice of meat and toppings.

**BYO TACO (1)**

$4.00

Appetizers & Subs

CHEESE STEAK

$10.00

Crispy Chicken Sub

$10.00

Crispy Buffalo Chicken

$10.00

Chicken Stir Fry

$10.00

Bomb Stir Fry

$11.00

4pc Chicken Fingers & Fries

$11.00

4pc Buffalo Fingers & Fries

$11.00

Cheese Fries

$7.00

Bacon Cheese Fries

$8.00

Fries

$6.00

Cajun Fries

$7.00

Jalapeño Poppers

$8.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

8pc Chicken Wings and Fries

$11.00

20pc Wings

$20.00

Sides

**SOUR CREAM**

$0.75

**SALSA**

$0.75

**Nacho Cheese***

$1.00

**SM. GUACAMOLE**

$1.00

**LG. GUACAMOLE**

$6.00

**RICE & BEANS**

$5.00

**STEAK / SHRIMP**

$6.00

**PORK / GROUND BEEF / CHICKEN**

$6.00

**CHIPS**

$3.00

**CHIPS & SALSA**

$4.00

**CHIPS & Nacho Cheese**

$5.00

**CHIPS & GUACAMOLE**

$5.00

**CHIPS, SALSA & GUAC**

$6.00

**LOADED CHIPS**

$8.00

**PLANTAINS**

$6.00

Desserts

**OREO PIE**

$6.00

**TRES LECHES**

$6.00

**6 PC CHURROS W/ ICE CREAM**

$6.00

Beverages

**WATER**

$2.50

**FOUNTAIN SODA**

$3.00

**JUICE**

$3.00

**JARRITOS**

$3.00

**HORCHATA**

$3.00

**TAMARINDO**

$3.50

**Passion Fruit**

$3.50

Mexican Coca Cola

$3.00

Mexican Fanta

$3.00

Mexican Sprite

$3.00

Snapple Apple

$3.00

Snapple Mango

$3.00

Snapple Kiwi Strawberry

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Baja's Restaurants offers fresh-made Mexican dishes made from local ingredients at 10 locations in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. PROVIDENCE - NORTH PROVIDENCE - RUMFORD - CRANSTON - EAST PROVIDENCE - WARREN - WAKEFIELD - JOHNSTON - ATTLEBORO, MA. We are a local, family-owned restaurant serving freshly prepared food daily. Our menus include vegetarian options.

1412 Atwood Ave, Johnston, RI 02919

