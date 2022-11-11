Baja's Taqueria - 227 Thayer Street
197 Reviews
$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 1:00 am
Baja's Restaurants offers fresh-made Mexican dishes made from local ingredients at 10 locations in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. PROVIDENCE - NORTH PROVIDENCE - RUMFORD - CRANSTON - EAST PROVIDENCE - WARREN - WAKEFIELD - JOHNSTON - ATTLEBORO, MA. We are a local, family-owned restaurant serving freshly prepared food daily. Our menus include vegetarian options.
227 Thayer Street, Providence, RI 02906
