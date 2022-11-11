Restaurant header imageView gallery

Baja's Taqueria - 227 Thayer Street

197 Reviews

$

227 Thayer Street

Providence, RI 02906

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

**BYO BURRITO BOWL**
**BYO BURRITO**
**BYO TACOS (3)**

Appetizers

**FRENCH FRIES**

$6.00
**CHEESE FRIES**

**CHEESE FRIES**

$7.00

**CAJUN FRIES**

$7.00

**SWEET POTATO FRIES**

$7.00

**BACON CHEESE FRIES**

$8.00

**JALAPENO POPPERS (6 PC)**

$8.00

**MOZZARELLA STICKS (6 PC)**

$8.00

**CHICKEN FINGERS & FRIES (4 PC)**

$11.00

**BUFFALO FINGERS & FRIES (4 PC)**

$11.00

**CHICKEN WINGS & FRIES (8 PC)**

$11.00

**CHICKEN WINGS (20 PC)**

$20.00

Soups & Salads

**BUILD YOUR OWN SOUP**

$6.00

Choice of meat with broth, rice, vegetables, and cilantro and chips on the side.

**TACO SHELL SALAD**

**TACO SHELL SALAD**

$11.00

Flour Tortilla Bowl with choice of meat and toppings.

**BYO BURRITO BOWL**

$10.00

**SALAD BOWL**

$10.00

Build Your Own

**BYO BURRITO**

$10.00

**BYO NACHOS**

$10.00
**BYO TACOS (3)**

**BYO TACOS (3)**

$10.00

Choice of Hard/Soft Tortillas with choice of meat and toppings.

**BYO TACO (1)**

$4.00

**BYO NACHO FRIES**

$11.00

**BYO SUPER LOADED BURRITO (CHOOSE 3 MEATS)**

$13.00

Entrees

**BAJA QUESADILLA**

**BAJA QUESADILLA**

$10.00

Grilled White or Wheat Flour Tortilla with cheese and choice of Meat. Choice of sides: lettuce, pico de gallo, corn salsa, sour cream, guacamole.

**WET BURRITO**

$11.00

Flour Torilla with choice of meat. Then warmed in the oven with Red or Verde Salsa.

**CHIMICHANGA (FRIED BURRITO)**

**CHIMICHANGA (FRIED BURRITO)**

$11.00

Deep Fried Burrito. Choice of Meat, beans, rice, cheese. Choice of Sides: lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, corn salsa, and sour cream.

**WET CHIMICHANGA (FRIED BURRITO WITH SALSA)**

**WET CHIMICHANGA (FRIED BURRITO WITH SALSA)**

$12.00

**CALIFORNIA BAJA BURRITO (FRENCH FRIES INSIDE BURRITO)**

$11.00

Burrito with choice of meat and toppings with french fries inside

**MEXICAN DINNER COMBO (COMES W/ TORTILLAS)**

$13.00

**ENCHILADA**

$12.00

Three corn tortillas filled with choice of meat and baked with choice of Roja or Verde salsa and cheese. Comes with choice of side toppings.

Subs & Wraps

**CHEESE STEAK**

**CHEESE STEAK**

$10.00

Cheesesteak on a sub or wrap. Made to order with choice of Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms and more!

**GRILLED CHICKEN STIR-FRY**

$10.00

**BOMB STIR-FRY STEAK & CHICKEN**

$11.00
**CRISPY CHICKEN**

**CRISPY CHICKEN**

$10.00

Choice of Cheese and toppings.

**CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN**

$10.00
**BURGER**

**BURGER**

$9.00

Burger made to order. Choice of cheese and toppings

Sides

**SOUR CREAM**

$1.00

**SALSA**

$0.75

**QUESO**

$1.00

**SM. GUACAMOLE**

$1.00

**LG. GUACAMOLE**

$6.00

**RICE & BEANS**

$5.00

**GRILLED VEGGIES**

$5.00

**STEAK / SHRIMP**

$6.00

**PORK / GROUND BEEF / CHICKEN**

$6.00

**CHIPS**

$3.00

**CHIPS & SALSA**

$4.00

**CHIPS & QUESO**

$5.00

**CHIPS & GUACAMOLE**

$5.00

**CHIPS, SALSA & GUAC**

$6.00

**LOADED CHIPS**

$8.00

Treats

**TRES LECHE**

$6.00
**OREO PIE**

**OREO PIE**

$6.00

**6 PC CHURROS W/ ICE CREAM**

$6.00

**TIRAMISU**

$6.00

Beverages

**WATER**

$2.50

**FOUNTAIN SODA**

$3.00

**JUICE**

$3.00

**JARRITOS**

$3.00

**HORCHATA**

$3.50

**TAMARINDO**

$3.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Baja's Restaurants offers fresh-made Mexican dishes made from local ingredients at 10 locations in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. PROVIDENCE - NORTH PROVIDENCE - RUMFORD - CRANSTON - EAST PROVIDENCE - WARREN - WAKEFIELD - JOHNSTON - ATTLEBORO, MA. We are a local, family-owned restaurant serving freshly prepared food daily. Our menus include vegetarian options.

Website

Location

227 Thayer Street, Providence, RI 02906

Directions

Gallery
Baja's Taqueria image
Baja's Taqueria image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Baja's Tex Mex Grill - Thayer Street
orange star4.6 • 985
273 Thayer St Providence, RI 02906
View restaurantnext
Mighty Mike's Pizza - 277 Thayer Street
orange starNo Reviews
277 Thayer Street Providence, RI 02906
View restaurantnext
Chinatown on Thayer
orange starNo Reviews
277 Thayer Street Providence, RI 02906
View restaurantnext
Ganko Ittetsu Ramen- Providence - 215 Thayer Street
orange starNo Reviews
215 Thayer Street Providence, RI 02906
View restaurantnext
Ceremony Tea House
orange starNo Reviews
406 brook street Providence, RI 02906
View restaurantnext
MEETING STREET CAFE. BREAKFAST LUNCH DINNER ALL DAY.
orange starNo Reviews
220 Meeting StProvidence, RI Providence, RI 02906
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Providence

Kabob and Curry
orange star4.3 • 1,812
261 Thayer Street Providence, RI 02906
View restaurantnext
Baja's Tex Mex Grill - Thayer Street
orange star4.6 • 985
273 Thayer St Providence, RI 02906
View restaurantnext
Palo
orange star5.0 • 563
3 Steeple St Providence, RI 02903
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Providence
DownCity
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Federal Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Fox Point
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston