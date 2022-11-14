Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Baja's Tex Mex Grill

1,599 Reviews

$

624 Reservoir Ave

Cranston, RI 02910

Order Again

Popular Items

**BYO BURRITO BOWL**
**BYO BURRITO**
**BAJA QUESADILLA**

Appetizers

Fries

$6.00

Cheese Fries

$7.00

Spicy Fries

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Bacon Cheese Fries

$8.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

6pc Jalapeno Poppers

$8.00

6pc Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

4pc Chicken Fingers & Fries

$11.00

4pc Buffalo Fingers & Fries

$11.00

8pc Chicken wings & Fries

$10.00

20pc Chicken Wings

$20.00

Build Your Own Salad/Soup

**BUILD YOUR OWN SOUP**

$6.00

Choice of meat with broth, rice, vegetables, and cilantro and chips on the side.

**TACO SHELL SALAD**

**TACO SHELL SALAD**

$11.00

Flour Tortilla Bowl with choice of meat and toppings.

**BYO BURRITO BOWL**

$10.00

**SALAD BOWL**

$10.00

Build Your Own

**BYO BURRITO**

$10.00

**BYO NACHOS**

$10.00
**BYO TACOS (3)**

**BYO TACOS (3)**

$10.00

Choice of Hard/Soft Tortillas with choice of meat and toppings.

**BYO TACO (1)**

$4.00

**BYO NACHO FRIES**

$10.00

**BYO SUPER LOADED BURRITO (Choose 3 Meats)**

$13.00

Entrees

**BAJA QUESADILLA**

**BAJA QUESADILLA**

$10.00

Grilled White or Wheat Flour Tortilla with cheese and choice of Meat. Choice of sides: lettuce, pico de gallo, corn salsa, sour cream, guacamole.

**WET BURRITO**

$10.00

Flour Torilla with choice of meat. Then warmed in the oven with Red or Verde Salsa.

**CHIMICHANGA (Fried Burrito)**

**CHIMICHANGA (Fried Burrito)**

$10.00

Deep Fried Burrito. Choice of Meat, beans, rice, cheese. Choice of Sides: lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, corn salsa, and sour cream.

**WET CHIMICHANGA (Fried Burrito with Salsa)**

**WET CHIMICHANGA (Fried Burrito with Salsa)**

$11.00

**CALIFORNIA BAJA BURRITO (French Fries Inside Burrito)**

$10.00

Burrito with choice of meat and toppings with french fries inside

**MEXICAN DINNER COMBO (comes with Tortillas)**

$12.00

**ENCHILADA**

$12.00

Three corn tortillas filled with choice of meat and baked with choice of Roja or Verde salsa and cheese. Comes with choice of side toppings.

Subs & Wraps

**CHEESE STEAK**

**CHEESE STEAK**

$10.00

Cheesesteak on a sub or wrap. Made to order with choice of Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms and more!

**GRILLED CHICKEN STIR-FRY**

$10.00

**BOMB STIR-FRY (Steak & Chicken)**

$11.00
**CRISPY CHICKEN**

**CRISPY CHICKEN**

$10.00

Choice of Cheese and toppings.

**CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN**

$10.00

Sides

**SOUR CREAM**

$0.75

**SALSA**

$0.75

**NACHO CHEESE**

$1.00

**SM. GUACAMOLE**

$1.00

**LG. GUACAMOLE**

$5.00

**RICE & BEANS**

$5.00

**GRILLED VEGGIES**

$5.00

**STEAK / SHRIMP**

$6.00

**PORK / GROUND BEEF / CHICKEN**

$6.00

**CHIPS**

$3.00

**CHIPS & SALSA**

$4.00

**CHIPS & Nacho Cheese**

$5.00

**CHIPS & GUACAMOLE**

$5.00

**CHIPS, SALSA & GUAC**

$6.00

**LOADED CHIPS**

$8.00

Desserts

Tres Leches

$6.00
**OREO PIE**

**OREO PIE**

$6.00

**6 PC CHURROS W/ ICE CREAM**

$6.00

Sweet Plantain

$6.00

Beverages

**WATER**

$2.50

**FOUNTAIN SODA**

$3.00

**JUICE**

$3.00

**JARRITOS**

$3.00

**HORCHATA**

$3.50

**TAMARINDO**

$3.50

**PASSION FRUIT**

$3.50

Snapple Apple

$3.00

Mango Madness Snapple

$3.00

Kiwi Strawberry Snapple

$3.00

Fanta Mexican Soda

$3.00

Coca Cola Mexican Soda

$3.00

Sprite Mexican Soda

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Baja's Restaurants offers fresh-made Mexican dishes made from local ingredients at 10 locations in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. PROVIDENCE - NORTH PROVIDENCE - RUMFORD - CRANSTON - EAST PROVIDENCE - WARREN - WAKEFIELD - JOHNSTON - ATTLEBORO, MA. We are a local, family-owned restaurant serving freshly prepared food daily. Our menus include vegetarian options.

Website

Location

624 Reservoir Ave, Cranston, RI 02910

Directions

Gallery
Baja's Fresh Grill image
Baja's Fresh Grill image
Main pic

