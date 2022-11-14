Mexican & Tex-Mex
Baja's Tex Mex Grill
1,599 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Baja's Restaurants offers fresh-made Mexican dishes made from local ingredients at 10 locations in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. PROVIDENCE - NORTH PROVIDENCE - RUMFORD - CRANSTON - EAST PROVIDENCE - WARREN - WAKEFIELD - JOHNSTON - ATTLEBORO, MA. We are a local, family-owned restaurant serving freshly prepared food daily. Our menus include vegetarian options.
Location
624 Reservoir Ave, Cranston, RI 02910
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Don Jose Tequilas Restaurant - 351 Atwells Ave
4.4 • 1,434
351 Atwells Ave Providence, RI 02903
View restaurant
Baja's Tex Mex Taqueria - 1650 Mineral Spring Ave.
No Reviews
1650 Mineral Spring Ave. North Providence, RI 02904
View restaurant