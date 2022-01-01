Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Bajio -

review star

No reviews yet

4801 N. University Dr. Suite 51

Provo, UT 84604

Popular Items

Full Salad
Half Salad
Quesadilla

Entrees (Deep Copy)

Half Salad

$8.99

Full Salad

$10.99

Quesadilla

$10.99

Burrito

$9.99

1 Tacos

$7.99

2 Tacos

$9.99

1 Enchiladas

$8.99

2 Enchiladas

$10.99

Chimichangas

Nachos

$10.99

Mexican Pizza

$10.99

Sides (Deep Copy)

Side Extra Bajio Ranch LG

$0.99

Side Extra SM Dressing

$0.49

Add QUESO $1.49

$1.49

Side Extra Beans

$1.49

Side Extra Rice

$1.49

Side Extra Corn

$0.25

Side Extra Onions

$0.25

Side Extra Queso $3.49

$3.49

Side Extra Guacamole

$0.99

Side Extra Sour Cream

$0.49

Side Extra Cheese

$0.59

Side Extra Tortilla Strip

Side Extra Mango Salsa

$0.99

Side Extra Pico

$0.99

extra Spicy Sauce

$0.99

Extra Mild Sauce

$0.99

Side Large Tortilla

$0.99

Side Extra Corn Tortillas

$0.99

Side Extra Wheat Tortillas

$0.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Side Extra Sweet Pork

$1.99

Side Extra Lime Chicken

$1.99

Side Extra Shredded Beef

$1.99

Side Extra Carne Asada

$2.49

Side Extra Shrimp

$3.49

Side Extra Pina Shrimp

$3.49

32oz Bajio Ranch

$11.99

16oz Bajio Ranch

$6.99

Side Of Lettus

$0.99

Side 2 Small Tortillas

$0.99

Extra Salsa Freca

Extra Salsa Mild

Appetizers (Deep Copy)

Chips & Salsa

$3.99

Chips & Queso

$5.99

Fresh Guac & Chips

$5.99

Soup

$5.99

Kids Menu (Deep Copy)

SM Quesadilla

$4.99

Kids Bean & Cheese

$3.99

Kids Taco

$4.99

Kids Enchilada

$4.99

Kids Drink

$1.99

1.49 Cheese Quesadilla Only

$1.49

Beverages (Copy)

20 oz. Soft Drink

$2.49

32 oz. Soft Drink

$2.69

Bottle Water

$1.00

Jarritos

$2.99

Mexican Coke

$2.99

FREE Water Cup

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
