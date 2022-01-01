Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bajio -
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
4801 N. University Dr. Suite 51, Provo, UT 84604
