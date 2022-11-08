Main picView gallery

Hanky's Hot Chicken 2595 Airport Dr.

2592 Airport Dr.

Torrance, CA 90505

Popular Items

Nashville Style
Hanky's Salad
Hanky's Breakfast Burrito

Chicken Sandwiches

The Classic

$10.00

Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Mayo, Pickles

Nashville Style

$13.00

Fried Chicken Breast, Cole Slaw, Comeback Sauce, Pickles

Cluckn' Club

$13.00

Chicken Breast, Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, Lettuce, Mayo, Pickles

Nasty Nash

$15.00

Chicken Breast, (Choose Heat Level), Cheese, Comeback Sauce, Coleslaw, Mac, Pickles, American Cheese, On Texas Toast

chicken Patty

$8.00

Tenders & Nuggets

Chicken Tenders (3)

$11.50

3 Tenders, (Choose Heat Level) Texas Toast, Pickles, with 2 Sauces

Chicken Nuggets (6)

$8.00

6 piece nuggets (Choose Heat Level) 1 Sauce Included

Chicken Nuggets (12)

$14.50

12 Piece Nuggets, (Choose Heat Level) 2 Sauces Included

Loaded Fries or Tots

Loaded Fries

$15.00

Fries w/2 Tenders, Cheese Sauce, Cole Slaw, Mac n' Cheese, Green Onion, Comeback Sauce

Loaded Tots

$15.00

Tots w/2 Tenders, Cheese Sauce, Cole Slaw, Mac n' Cheese, Green Onion, Comeback Sauce

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Grilled Cheese w Bacon

$7.75

Grilled Cheese w Hot Chicken

$9.00

Chicken & Waffle

Chicken & Waffle

$14.50

3 Tenders on Belgian Waggle, Maple Syrup & 1 Sauce

Breakfast Burrito

Plain Burrito

$8.75

Breakfast Burrito - 1 Meat Choice

$9.75

Egg, Shredded Cheese, Tater Tots, Comeback Sauce. Choice of Bacon or Sausage

Breakfast Burrito - 2 Meat Choices

$10.75

Egg, Shredded Cheese, Tater Tots, Comeback Sauce, Bacon, Sausage

Hanky's Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Hot Chicken (choose heat level), Egg, Shredded Cheese, Tater Tots, Comeback Sauce.

Kids Menu

Kids Combo 1 - Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Grilled Cheese w/Fries or Tots

Kids Combo 2 - 6 pc Nuggets

$8.50

6 pc Nuggets w/ Fries or Tots

Sides & Extras

Fries

$3.75

Tater Tots

$3.75

Mac n' Cheese

$4.50

Cole Slaw

$3.50

Chicken Tender (1)

$3.75

Cheese Sauce 8oz Cup

$2.00

Fried Pickle Chips

$4.50

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.00

Texas Toast

$1.50

Fried Egg

$2.00

Extra Side of Pickles

$1.00

Extra Side Of Sauce

$0.50

Mike's Hot Honey

$1.50

1oz. of Chile infused honey - "Mike's Hot Honey"

Waffle (1)

$4.75

Extra Salsa

$0.50

Drinks

Milk Shakes

$5.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

Can Soda 12oz

$1.50

Mex Coke Glass Bottle

$3.00

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Hanky's Salad

Romaine, Chopped Tenders, Cotija, Cilantro Crema, Corn Relish, Cherry Tomatoes, Cheddar Jack

Hanky's Salad

$12.75

Romaine, Chopped Tenders, Cotija, Cilantro Crema, Corn Relish, Cherry Tomatoes, Cheddar Jack

Smash Burgers

Single Smash

$7.00

Beef Patties, American Cheese, Comeback Sauce, Grilled Onions, Pickles

Double Smash

$9.00

Beef Patties, American Cheese, Comeback Sauce, Grilled Onions, Pickles

Chicken Tacos

Taco Trio

$10.00

3 Tacos, Flour Tortilla, Diced Chicken (Fried or Grilled), Coleslaw, Comeback Sauce, Cilantro, Onions

1 Taco

$3.50

1 Taco, Flour Tortilla, Diced Chicken, Coleslaw, Comeback Sauce, Cilantro, Onions

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
2592 Airport Dr., Torrance, CA 90505

