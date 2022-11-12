A map showing the location of Bake Culture - Location 1 22 St Marks PlView gallery

Bake Culture - Location 1 22 St Marks Pl

review star

No reviews yet

22 St Marks Pl

New York, NY 10003

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Cake

6'' Japanese Cheesecake

$14.99

Classic Cheesecake

6” Blueberry Cake

$28.00

6” Chocolate cake

$28.00

6” Fresh Fruit Cream Cake

$28.00

6” Matcha cake

$28.00

6” Tiramisu Heart

$32.00

8” Strawberry cream cake

$42.00

Berry tart

$2.75

Blueberry Cream Slice(Square)

$6.99

Chocolate Cream Slice(Square)

$6.99

Fresh milk cream roll

$7.99

Fruit Cream Slice(Square)

$6.99

Hokkaido Milk Cup Cake

$3.99

Mini Honey Cheese Lava Cake

$7.99

Key Lime Tart

$2.75

Mango Crepe Slice

$7.99

Matcha Cream Slice(Square)

$6.99

Matcha Crepe Slice

$7.99

Rainbow crepe

$7.99

Rose cake

$28.00

Scallion Pork Floss Cake(6'')

$8.99

6" Strawberry cream cake

$32.00

Strawberry Cream Slice Cake(Square)

$6.99

Strawberry Crepe Slice Cake

$7.99

Taro crepe slice

$7.99

Tiramisu Cream Slice

$6.99

Very Berry Napoleon

$7.99

Very Berry Napoleon 9"

$80.00

Mooncake Gift Box

$69.99

Mini Taro Pork Floss Cake

$8.99

Mini Pork Floss Cake

$7.99

Cookies

Almond Cookie

$6.59

BC Crispies

$7.99

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$6.59

Crispy Butterfly

$6.59

Chocolate Marshmallow Cookie

$3.99

Matcha Marshmallow with Pistachio Cookie

$3.99

Bread

Almond Croissant

$2.99

Bacon Cheese

$2.79

BBQ Bun

$2.99

Blueberry Cheese Danish

$3.59

Bluebery Conde

$2.99

Butter Seashell

$2.79

Butter Pan Bread

$4.99

Cheese & Herb Bread

$2.99

Chicken Sandwich

$3.49

Chocoholic Cream Bread

$4.79

Chocolate Donut

$2.89

Classic Bolo Bun

$2.29

Classic Custard Bun

$2.49

Coconut Braid

$2.79

Coconut Cream

$2.49

Condensed Milk Bread

$2.79

Country Walnut

$2.89

Croissant

$2.79

Croissant Sandwich

$4.59

Fish Sandwich

$3.49

Garlic Hot Dog

$3.29

Golden Cheese

$2.99

Lemon Condense

$2.99

Ham & Egg Sandwich

$3.49

Hot Dog Bunny

$2.99

Long Chocolate Pastry

$3.59

Long Pineapple Pastry

$3.59

Lovely Cranberry

$2.99

Pineapple Pan Bread

$4.99

Pork floss Bread

$2.49

Red Bean Bun

$2.99

Scallion Pork Floss Roll

$2.99

Sponge Cake

$1.99

Strawberryholic cream

$4.79

Sweet Potato

$6.99

Taro Danish

$3.29

Taroholic

$4.79

Vanilla Lemon Pastry

$2.99

Plain Bun

$1.75

Pastries

Black Sesame Mochi Ball

$4.29

Blueberry Cheese Tart 2 for $5

$5.00

Egg Tart(2)

$3.99

Egg Yolk Pork Floss Ball

$4.79

German Pudding

$2.99

Green Bean Floss Ball

$4.29

Key Lime Tart 2 for $5

$5.00

Napoleon Roll

$18.99

Napoleon Slice

$4.99

Pineapple Cake

$4.29

Portuguese Egg Tart(2)

$4.99

Rainbow Pastry Ball

$4.59

Red Bean Mochi Ball

$4.29

Sun Cake

$3.89

Sweet Heart Cake

$3.89

Taro Mochi Ball

$4.29

Mooncake

$5.99

Toast

Chocolate Toast

$5.99

Coconut Twisted Toast

$5.99

Ham & Cheese Toast

$5.99

Milk Tea toast

$5.99

Milk toast

$5.59

QQ White Toast

$4.99

Rainbow Toast

$6.99

Strawberry Toast

$5.99

Taro Toast

$5.99

Twisted Red Bean Toast

$5.99

Whole Wheat Toast

$5.99

Drinks

Americano (large)

Americano (large)

$3.99

Americano (medium)

$2.99

Black sugar bubble tea (large)

$5.25

Black sugar bubble tea (medium)

$4.50

Espresso shot (single)

$1.29

Cappuccino (large)

$4.50

Cappuccino (medium)

$4.25

Choco bubble tea

$4.50

Choco bubble tea large

$5.25

Hot Red Tea

$2.99

Coconut latte (large)

$4.99

Coconut latte (medium)

$4.50

Colorful Green Tea

$6.25

Grapefruit Green Tea

$5.95

Grapefruit with Peach Green Tea

$5.95

HK Milk Tea(Large)

$2.50

HK Milk Tea(Medium)

$1.99

Honey Lemon Tea(Large)

$2.50

Honey Lemon Tea(Medium)

$1.99

Hot Chocolate(Large)

$4.00

Hot Chocolate(Medium)

$3.50

Hot Coffee(Large)

$2.99

Hot Coffee(Medium)

$1.99

Hot Latte Med

$4.50

Hot Matcha(Large)

$4.99

Hot Matcha(Medium)

$4.50

Ice Black Tea (Large)

$3.99

Ice Black Tea (Medium)

$2.99

Ice Green Tea (Large)

$3.99

Ice Green Tea (Medium)

$2.99

Iced Americano (large)

$4.99

Iced Americano (medium)

$3.99

Iced Chocolate(Large)

$4.25

Iced Chocolate(Medium)

$3.99

Iced Coffe(med)

$2.99

Iced Coffee(Large)

$3.99

Iced HK Milk Tea(Large)

$3.50

Iced HK Milk Tea(Medium)

$2.99

Iced Latte (large)

$5.25

Iced Latte (medium)

$4.75

Iced Matcha(Large)

$5.50

Iced Matcha(Medium)

$4.99

Large black sugar latte

$4.99

Large hot latte

$4.99

Lime Green Tea(Iced)

$5.95

Lychee Green Tea

$5.95

M black sugar latte

$4.50

Matcha Bubble Milk Tea(Large)

$5.25

Matcha Bubble Milk Tea(Medium)

$4.50

Extra Topping

$0.50

Strawberry Green Tea(Large)

$5.95

Pineapple green tea

$5.95

Mango Green Tea

$5.95

Peach Green Tea

$5.95

Passion fruit green tea

$5.95

Super Coco Latte (large)

$5.50

Super Coco Latte (medium)

$4.99

Taro Bubble Milk Tea(Large)

$5.25

Taro Bubble Milk Tea(Medium)

$4.50

Strawberry Sparkling (Medium)

$4.99

Strawberry Sparkling (Large)

$5.99

Pineapple Sparkling (Medium)

$4.99

Pineapple Sparkling (Large)

$5.99

Thai Tea (Medium)

$4.50

Thai Tea (Large)

$5.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

22 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10003

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Pranakhon Thai Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
88 University Place New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
The Bronx Brewery & Bastard Burgers - East Village - 64 2nd Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
64 2nd Avenue New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Ruby's Cafe - East Village
orange starNo Reviews
198 East 11th Street New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Wild Mirrors - 95 2nd Ave
orange starNo Reviews
95 2nd Ave New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
TLK by Tigerlily Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
58 3rd Avenue New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
The Chippery - NYC - 85 1st Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
85 1st Avenue New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston