Bake Culture - Location 2

55 Richmond Terrace Unit 103

Staten Island, NY 10301

Cake

6" Strawberry cream cake

$32.00

6'' Japanese Cheesecake

$15.99

Classic Cheesecake

6” Blueberry Cake

$32.00

6” Chocolate cake

$32.00

6” Fresh Fruit Cream Cake

$32.00

6” Matcha cake

$32.00

6” Tiramisu Heart

$32.00

8” Strawberry cream cake

$42.00

Bake Culture Luxury Mooncake (8pc)

$69.99

Bake Culture Mooncake Box (9 pc)

$39.99

Berry tart

$2.99

Blueberry Cream Slice(Square)

$6.99

Cheese Honey Lava Cake

$9.99

Chocolate Cream Slice(Square)

$6.99

Chocolate Crepe

$7.99

Fresh milk cream roll

$7.99

Fruit Cream Slice (Square)

$6.99

Hokkaido Milk Cup Cake

$3.99

Honey Cheese Lava Cake

$9.99

Mango Crepe Slice

$7.99

Matcha Cream Slice(Square)

$6.99

Matcha Crepe Slice

$7.99

Rainbow crepe

$7.99

Rose cake

$32.00

Scallion Pork Floss Cake(6'')

$9.99

Strawberry Cream Slice Cake(Square)

$6.99

Strawberry Crepe Slice Cake

$7.99

Taro crepe slice

$7.99

Tiramisu Cream Slice

$6.99

Very Berry Napoleon

$7.99

Cookies

Almond Cookie

$5.99

BC Crispies

$7.99

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$5.99

Chocolate Marshmallow Cookie

$4.29

Crispy Butterfly

$5.99

Matcha Marshmallow with Pistachio Cookie

$4.29

Bread

Almond Croissant

$3.19

Bacon Cheese

$3.19

BBQ Bun

$3.19

Bluebery Conde

$3.19

Butter Seashell

$2.99

Butter Pan Bread

$4.99

Cheesy Dog

$3.19

Chicken Sandwich

$3.79

Chocoholic Cream Bread

$4.59

Chocolate Donut

$2.99

Classic Bolo Bun

$2.99

Classic Coconut Cream

$2.59

Classic Custard Bread

$2.59

Classic Pork Floss

$2.59

Classic Red Bean

$2.59

Condensed Milk Bread

$2.79

Country Walnut

$2.99

Cranberry Cheese

$3.19

Croissant

$2.89

Croissant Sandwich

$4.59

Fish Sandwich

$3.59

Garlic Hot Dog

$3.39

Golden Cheese

$3.39

Ham & Egg Sandwich

$3.39

Ham Egg Croissant

$4.59

Hot Dog Bunny

$2.99

Lemon Condense

$3.19

Long Chocolate Pastry

$3.59

Long Pineapple Pastry

$3.59

Lovely Coconut

$2.99

Mille Feuille

$7.99

Mix & Match Any 5

$19.99

Pineapple Pan Bread

$4.99

Pork floss Bread

$2.59

Scallion Pork Floss Roll

$3.19

Seashell Bread

$3.19

Sponge Cake

$2.59

Strawberryholic cream

$4.99

Sweet Potato

$6.99

Taiwanese Pineapple Bread

$2.59

Taro Danish

$3.29

Taroholic

$4.79

Vanilla Lemon Pastry

$3.19

$1.00

Whole Wheat Toast

$5.99

QQ White Toast

$4.99

Taro Toast

$5.99

Chocolate Toast

$5.99

Rainbow Toast

$6.99

Cheese and Herb

$2.99

Pastries

Black Sesame Mochi Ball

$4.29

Blueberry Cheese Danish

$3.59

Egg Tart(2)

$4.29

Egg Yolk Pork Floss Ball

$4.29

German Pudding

$3.29

Green Bean Floss Ball

$4.29

Napoleon Roll

$18.99

Napoleon Slice

$4.99

Peach Danish

$3.99

Pineapple Cake

$4.29

Portuguese Egg Tart(2)

$4.99

Rainbow Pastry Ball

$4.59

Red Bean Mochi Ball

$4.29

Red Bean Pastry

$3.19

Sun Cake

$3.99

Sweet Heart Cake

$3.99

Taiwanese Milk Pastry

$3.99

Taro Mochi Ball

$4.29

Drinks

Hot Chocolate(Large)

$4.55

Hot Chocolate(Medium)

$3.95

Hot Coffee(Large)

$3.25

Hot Coffee(Medium)

$2.75

Iced Coffe(med)

$2.75

Iced Coffee(Large)

$3.25

Sparkling Water

$2.99

Spring Water

$1.49

TSAOCAA

Blueberry Milk Green Tea w. Yogurt Boba

$6.35

Blueberry Yogurt

$5.85

Brown Sugar Bubble Milk

$5.75

Brown Sugar Milk Black Tea

$6.35

Brown sugar Milk Black Tea w. Oreo&Milk foam

$6.35

Cloud Mist Green Tea

$4.95

Cloud-Mist Milk Green Tea

$5.95

Cocoa HK Egg Waffle

$5.95

Coconut Blue(w. Snow Top/Taro Ball/Mini Macaron)

$6.35

Coconut Mango Slush(w. Crystal Pearl)

$6.35

Coconut(w. Crystal Pearl&Coconut Pudding)

$6.35

Colorful Fruit Green Tea

$6.35

Colorful Fruits Black Tea

$5.65

Four season Green Tea

$4.95

Fresh Orange Fruit Green Tea

$5.15

Grapefruit & Peach Green Tea w. Jelly

$6.25

Grapefruit Mojito

$6.25

Guava Green Tea w. Milk Foam & Crystal Pearl

$6.35

Guava Lime Green Tea

$6.35

Guava Yakult Green Tea

$6.35

Iced Blueberry w. Milk Foam

$6.35

Iced Grapefruit Green Tea

$6.35

Iced kiwi Green Tea

$6.35

Iced Mango Green Tea w. Milk Foam

$6.35

Iced Pineapple Green Tea w. Milk Foam

$6.35

Iced Strawberry Green Tea w. Crystal Pearl & Milk Foam

$6.35

Iced Strawberry Green Tea w. Milk Foam

$6.35

Jasmine Green Tea

$4.95

Jasmine Milk Green Tea

$5.95

Jasmine Milk Green Tea w. Bubble+Herbal Jelly+Grapefruit Jelly

$6.35

King of Milk Oolong Tea

$5.95

King of Oolong Tea

$4.95

Lime Green Tea w. Jelly

$6.25

Lime Mojito

$6.25

Lychee Green Tea w. Crystal Pearl & Milk Foam

$6.35

Lychee Milk Green Tea w. Yogurt Boba

$6.35

Lychee Mojito

$6.25

Lychee Purée Milk Green Tea w. Nata Jelly

$5.95

Mango Milk Green Tea w. Mango boba

$6.35

Mango Mojito

$6.25

Mango Puree Milk w. Bubble

$5.75

Mango Yogurt w. Crystal Pearl

$5.85

Matcha & Red Bean HK Egg Waffle

$5.95

Matcha Bubble Milk

$5.75

Matcha HK Egg Waffle

$5.95

Melon Green Tea Slush w. Milk Foam

$6.35

Melon Green Tea w. Nata Jelly

$6.35

Melon Milk Green Tea w. Yogurt Boba

$6.35

Milk Black Tea + Bub/Herb Jelly/Red Bean

$6.35

Milk Black Tea + Crystal/Bubble

$6.35

Milk Green/Black Tea + Brown sugar Jelly

$5.95

Milk Green/Black Tea + Herb Jelly

$5.95

Original HK Egg Waffle

$4.95

Osmanthus Milk Oolong Tea

$5.95

Osmanthus Oolong Tea

$4.95

Passionfruit & lime Green Tea

$6.35

Passionfruit Mojito

$6.25

Peach Green Tea w. Nata Jelly

$6.35

Peach Milk Green Tea w. Peach Boba

$6.35

Peach Milk Oolong Tea

$5.95

Peach Mojito

$6.25

Peach Oolong Tea

$4.95

Peach Yogurt

$5.85

Pineapple Green Tea w. NataJelly

$6.35

Pineapple Milk Green Tea w. Yogurt Boba

$6.35

Pineapple Mojito

$6.25

Pineapple Passionfruit Green Tea

$6.35

Pineapple Yogurt + Crystal Pearl

$5.85

Pink Velvet (Peach) HK Egg Waffle

$5.95

Pork Sung & Seaweed HK Egg Waffle

$5.95

Rose Milk Oolong Tea

$5.95

Rose Oolong Tea

$4.95

Ruby Black Tea

$4.95

Ruby Milk Black Tea

$5.95

Sakura Milk Oolong Tea

$5.95

Sakura Oolong Tea

$4.95

Strawberry Milk Green Tea w. Strawberry Boba

$6.35

Strawberry Mojito

$6.25

Strawberry Puree Milk w. Bubble

$5.75

Strawberry Yogurt w. Crystal Pearl

$5.85

Taro Milk Green Tea w. Bubbles

$5.65

Uji Matcha

$4.95

Veey Mango Grapefruit(w. Mini Taro Ball)

$6.35

Watermelon Green Tea w. Crystal Pearl & Milk Foam

$6.35

snack

$1.50

snack

$2.00

snack

$2.50

snack

$1.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
55 Richmond Terrace Unit 103, Staten Island, NY 10301

