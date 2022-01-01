A map showing the location of Bake Homemade Pizza - Lake Forest 268 E. DEERPATHView gallery

Bake Homemade Pizza - Lake Forest 268 E. DEERPATH

review star

No reviews yet

268 E. DEERPATH

Lake Forest, IL 60045

Build Your Own

Comes with tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, and your choice of toppings.

10 inch BYO

$11.95

12 inch BYO

$15.95

14 inch BYO

$18.95

Classic Cheese

10" Classic Cheese

$11.95

12" Classic Cheese

$15.95

14" Classic Cheese

$18.95

Pepperoni

10" Pepperoni

$12.95

12" Pepperoni

$17.95

14" Pepperoni

$20.95

Italian Sausage

10" Italian Sausage

$12.95

12" Italian Sausage

$17.95

14" Italian Sausage

$20.95

Veggie

10" Veggie

$14.95

12" Veggie

$19.95

14" Veggie

$22.95

Americana

10" Americana

$18.95

12" Americana

$23.95

14" Americana

$26.95

Backyard Barbeque

10" Backyard BBQ

$17.95

12" Backyard BBQ

$22.95

14" Backyard BBQ

$24.95

Buffalo Chicken

10" Buffalo Chicken

$17.95

12" Buffalo Chicken

$22.95

14" Buffalo Chicken

$25.95

Chicken Pesto

10" Chicken Pesto

$17.95

12" Chicken Pesto

$22.95

14" Chicken Pesto

$25.95

Farmers Market

10" Farmer's Market

$18.95

12" Farmer's Market

$23.95

14" Farmer's Market

$26.95

Hawaiian

10" Hawaiian

$16.95

12" Hawaiian

$21.95

14" Hawaiian

$24.95

Margherita

10" Margherita

$15.95

12" Margherita

$20.95

14" Margherita

$23.95

Mushroom Garden

10" Mushroom Garden

$17.95

12" Mushroom Garden

$22.95

14" Mushroom Garden

$25.95

Omnivore

10" Omnivore

$18.95

12" Omnivore

$23.95

14" Omnivore

$26.95

Poblano & Chicken Sausage

10" Poblano & Chicken Sausage

$17.95

12" Poblano & Chicken Sausage

$22.95

14" Poblano & Chicken Sausage

$25.95

Popeye

10" Popeye

$16.95

12" Popeye

$21.95

14" Popeye

$24.95

Quattro Stagione

10" Quatro Stagione

$17.95

12" Quatro Stagione

$22.95

14" Quatro Stagione

$26.95

Salty Dog

10" Salty Dog

$17.95

12" Salty Dog

$22.95

14" Salty Dog

$25.95

Sausage & Caramelized Onion

10" Sausage & Caramelized Onion

$16.95

12" Sausage & Caramelized Onion

$21.95

14" Sausage & Caramelized Onion

$24.95

Specialty Half&Halfs

10" Half n Half Speciality

12" Half N Half Speciality

14" Half N Half Speciality

10" Half BYO/Half Speciality

12" Half BYO/Half Speciality

14" Half BYO/Half Speciality

Small Salads

Small Farmstand

$5.95

Romaine, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes & Carrots with Balsamic Dijon Dressing

Small Caesar

$5.95

Romaine, Croutons & Shaved Parmesan with Caesar Dressing

Small Baja

$7.95

Romaine, Avocado, Red Onions, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Peppers & Tortilla Strips with Honey-Lime Dressing

Small Cobb

$7.95

Romaine, Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Blue Cheese, Hard Boiled Egg & Avocado with Creamy Garlic Dressing

Small Pear & Blue Cheese

$7.95

Romaine, Spinach, Arugula, Candied Walnuts, Blue Cheese & Slices Pear with Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing

Small Caprese

$7.95

Romaine, Arugula, Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Red Onions & Basil with Balsamic Dijon Dressing

Small Spinach

$7.95

Spinach, Dried Cranberries, Red Onions, Feta & Pinenuts with Raspberry Vinaigrette

Small Sunshine

$7.95

Arugula, Roasted Butternut Squash, Cherry Tomatoes, Pinenuts & Shaved Parmesan with Honey-Lime Dressing

Large Salads

Large Farmstand

$8.95

Romaine, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes & Carrots with Balsamic Dijon Dressing

Large Caesar

$8.95

Romaine, Croutons & Shaved Parmesan with Caesar Dressing

Large Baja

$10.95

Romaine, Avocado, Red Onions, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Peppers & Tortilla Strips with Honey-Lime Dressing

Large Cobb

$10.95

Romaine, Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Blue Cheese, Hard Boiled Egg & Avocado with Creamy Garlic Dressing

Large Pear & Blue Cheese

$10.95

Romaine, Spinach, Arugula, Candied Walnuts, Blue Cheese & Slices Pear with Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing

Large Caprese

$10.95

Romaine, Arugula, Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Red Onions & Basil with Balsamic Dijon Dressing

Large Spinach

$10.95

Spinach, Dried Cranberries, Red Onions, Feta & Pinenuts with Raspberry Vinaigrette

Large Sunshine

$10.95

Arugula, Roasted Butternut Squash, Cherry Tomatoes, Pinenuts & Shaved Parmesan with Honey-Lime Dressing

Breadsticks

Parmesan Breadsticks

$6.95

With Marinara Sauce

Garlic Herb Breadsticks

$6.95

With Marinara Sauce

Pesto Asiago Breadsticks

$6.95

With Creamy Garlic Sauce

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

$10.95

Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella

Pepperoni Calzone

$11.95

Tomato sauce, Mozzarella and Pepperoni

Sausage Calzone

$11.95

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella and Italian Sausage

Veggie Calzone

$11.95

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Red Onion and Green Peppers

Build Your Own Calzone

$11.95

Your Choice of 3 Ingredients

Desserts

Bake-At-Home Cookie

$5.95

Chocolate Chip

Homers Ice Cream

$6.95

Pint

Cutie Pie Kits

Mini Kit

$29.95

Three 10" Doughs Rolled Out, with Tomato Sauce and Shredded Mozzarella on the side. Includes Your Choice of 3 Toppings.

Regular Kit

$59.95

Six 10" Doughs Rolled Out, with Tomato Sauce and Shredded Mozzarella on the side. Includes Your Choice of 3 Toppings.

Drinks

Mexican Coke

$1.95

Dad's Rootbeer

$1.95

Joe Tea Peach

$2.49

Joe Tea Half & Half

$2.49

Green River

$1.95

Bottle of Water

$1.95
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

268 E. DEERPATH, Lake Forest, IL 60045

Directions

