Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Burgers
Salad

BakeChop

review star

No reviews yet

110 Artisan Alley

Deland, FL 32720

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

N/A DRINKS

SWEET TEA

$3.00
Loose Leaf Tea

Loose Leaf Tea

$3.50

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

N/A

COKE

$3.00

UNSWEET TEA

$3.00
MATCHA LEMONADE

MATCHA LEMONADE

$4.50

Local lemonade mixed with organic matcha (green tea) powder and local honey

33 Oz Just Water

$5.00

HOT COCO

$4.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

1/2 & 1/2 TEA

$3.00

LEMONADE

$4.00

PELLEGRINO

$4.00

MILK

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.75

Flavored Iced Tea

$3.50
MEDICINE BOMB TEA

MEDICINE BOMB TEA

$4.00

16 oz. peach ginger & mint tea, steamed lemonade, honey

COFFEE

AMERICANO

$3.00

CAPPUCCINO

$4.00

CARAMEL MACCHIATO

$4.50

COFFEE DINE IN

$3.50

COFFEE TO GO

$3.00+

ESPRESSO CON PANNA

$3.00

ESPRESSO SHOT

$2.50

EXTRA SHOT

$2.00

FLAVOR SHOT

$0.50

GRAMMAS JOE

$5.00

LATTE

$4.50

MOCHA

$5.00

SPECIAL LATTE

$5.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.00

MATCHA

$5.00

Chai Latte

$4.50

Irish Cream Shot

$2.00

Hot Apple Cider

$3.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

HOURS: Mon - Sat 11am - 8:30 Fri 11am - 9:30

Website

Location

110 Artisan Alley, Deland, FL 32720

Directions

Gallery
BakeChop image
BakeChop image

