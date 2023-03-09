Baked and Glazed Inc. 11131 Highway 49 N Ste 1
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
“On the mornings when breakfast is the only thing worth waking up for - we’ve got you covered! (In glaze.) Expect a variety menu of savory breakfast items like burritos, sandwiches, and melt-in-your mouth baked goods! Come order in your jammies, we won’t judge. Located in Goobertown, Arkansas… don’t worry, we aren’t all nuts here... However locals are going crazy over our Doughnuts!
Location
11131 Highway 49 N Ste 1, Brookland, AR 72417
Gallery
