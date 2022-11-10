A map showing the location of Baked Bar LA 10848 Washington Blvd, 90232View gallery

Baked Bar LA 10848 Washington Blvd, 90232

review star

No reviews yet

10848 Washington Blvd, 90232

10846 Washington Blvd, 90232 Culver City, CA, 90232, US

Culver City, CA 90232

Traditional

Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$5.00
Pain au Chocolat

Pain au Chocolat

$5.00
Chocolate Almond Hazelnut Croissant

Chocolate Almond Hazelnut Croissant

$6.00
Turkey Provolone Croissant

Turkey Provolone Croissant

$6.00
Pesto Spinach Danish

Pesto Spinach Danish

$5.00
Apricot Cream Cheese Danish

Apricot Cream Cheese Danish

$6.00
Scone Lemon Blueberry

Scone Lemon Blueberry

$4.00
Galette

Galette

$5.00
Canele

Canele

$3.00
Brownie Bar

Brownie Bar

$3.00

Tiger Salted Caramel

$4.00

Madeleine

$3.00
Cinnamon Twist

Cinnamon Twist

$4.00

Mixed Fruit Danish

$6.00

Vegan

Vegan Butter Croissant

Vegan Butter Croissant

$5.00
Vegan Pain au Chocolat

Vegan Pain au Chocolat

$5.00
Vegan Almond Croissant

Vegan Almond Croissant

$6.00

Vegan Ricotta Danish

$7.00
Vegan Brownie

Vegan Brownie

$4.00

V/GF Donut

$5.00
Vegan Seasonal Galette

Vegan Seasonal Galette

$5.00

Vegan Poptart

$7.50

Muffins

Mocha Muffin

Mocha Muffin

$4.00
Carrot Cake Muffin

Carrot Cake Muffin

$4.00
Citrus Olive Oil Muffin

Citrus Olive Oil Muffin

$4.00
Banana Walnut Muffin - GF

Banana Walnut Muffin - GF

$4.00
Blood Orange Blueberry Muffin

Blood Orange Blueberry Muffin

$4.00
Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin

$4.00

Cookies

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$4.00

Peanut Butter Cookie

$4.00
Vegan Salted Chocolate Chip

Vegan Salted Chocolate Chip

$4.00

Vegan Gingersnap Cookie

$4.00

Vegan Oatmeal Cookie

$4.00

Vegan Pignoli Cookie

$4.00

Vegan S'mores Cookie

$4.00

V/GF Raspberry Chocolate Sandwich

$6.00

V/GF Oreo

$3.00

V/GF Oreo - 2 Pack

$5.00

Gluten Free

Mascarpone Cake - GF

Mascarpone Cake - GF

$5.00
Financier Mini - GF

Financier Mini - GF

$3.00
Financier - GF

Financier - GF

$5.00

Loaves

Country Sourdough

Country Sourdough

$8.00
Whole Wheat Toasted Sesame

Whole Wheat Toasted Sesame

$8.00
Italian Ciabatta

Italian Ciabatta

$8.00

French Baguette

$6.00

Challah

Plain Challah

Plain Challah

$8.00
Chocolate Chip Challah

Chocolate Chip Challah

$8.00
Sesame Challah

Sesame Challah

$8.00

Challah Round

$8.00

Quick Breads

Citrus Olive Oil Loaf

Citrus Olive Oil Loaf

$8.00
Carrot Cake Loaf

Carrot Cake Loaf

$8.00

Banana Walnut Loaf

$8.00
Chocolate Hazelnut Babkah

Chocolate Hazelnut Babkah

$8.00

GF Loaves

Multi Grain

Multi Grain

$12.00

Espresso & Coffee

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.50
Americano

Americano

$3.50
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$5.50
Latte

Latte

$5.50
Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$6.00
Fudge Cake Mocha

Fudge Cake Mocha

$6.00
Spice Cake Latte

Spice Cake Latte

$6.00

Honey Latte

$5.50
Double Espresso Shot

Double Espresso Shot

$3.50
Cortado

Cortado

$4.00

Iced Coffee

$4.50

Cold Brew

$5.00

Tea

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Tea Latte

$5.50

Hot Tea

$3.50+

Iced Tea

$4.00

Juice

Juice - Golden Girl

Juice - Golden Girl

$9.00
Juice - Pure Greens

Juice - Pure Greens

$9.00
Juice - Rockin Beet

Juice - Rockin Beet

$9.00
Juice Shot - Blue Bionic

Juice Shot - Blue Bionic

$4.50
Juice Shot - Tumeric Tonic

Juice Shot - Tumeric Tonic

$4.50
Juice Shot - Wake Me Up Shot

Juice Shot - Wake Me Up Shot

$4.50

Other

Milk

$2.50+

Chocolate Milk

$3.00+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Bottle Water

$2.00

Liquid Death Lime

$3.50

Free Water

Water

Bottle of Water

$2.00

Ice Water

Liquid Death Sparkling Lime

$3.50

Savory

Turkey Sandwich - Kustaa

Turkey Sandwich - Kustaa

$13.00

Hobb’s Roasted Turkey Pimento Cheese Spread Cucumber Red Onion Arugula Pimento Cheese Spread- Hook’s 5 Yr Cheddar Raclette Cheese Duke’s Mayonnaise Cream Cheese Pimento Roasted Red Peppers

Smoked Salmon Sandwich - Kustaa

Smoked Salmon Sandwich - Kustaa

$15.00

Smoked Salmon Jalapeno-citrus and Chive Spread Capers Red onion Raddish Cucumber

Prosciutto Sandwich - Kustaa

Prosciutto Sandwich - Kustaa

$13.00

Prosciutto Brie Cornichons

Caprese Sandwich - Kustaa

Caprese Sandwich - Kustaa

$13.00

Pesto Mozzarella Basil Tomato Arugula Balsamic glaze

Individual Bagels

Everything Bagel

Everything Bagel

$2.00
Plain Bagel

Plain Bagel

$2.00
Poppyseed Bagel

Poppyseed Bagel

$2.00
Sesame Bagel

Sesame Bagel

$2.00
Cream Cheese

Cream Cheese

$0.50
Tofutti

Tofutti

$0.50

Slices

Red Velvet Slice

Red Velvet Slice

$8.00
Carrot Cake Slice

Carrot Cake Slice

$8.00
V/GF Funfetti Vanilla Bean Cake Slice

V/GF Funfetti Vanilla Bean Cake Slice

$8.00
V/GF Chocolate Fudge Cake Slice

V/GF Chocolate Fudge Cake Slice

$8.00
Coconut Cake Slice

Coconut Cake Slice

$8.00

V Oreo Cake Slice

$8.00

Whole Cakes

Chocolate Fudge Cake

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$49.00+
Funfetti Vanilla Bean Cake

Funfetti Vanilla Bean Cake

$49.00+
Red Velvet Cake

Red Velvet Cake

$49.00+
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$49.00+
Coconut Cake

Coconut Cake

$49.00+

Cupcakes

Red Velvet Cupcake

$5.00

Faux-Tess

$6.00

Pie Slices

Pecan Pie Slice

$7.95

Pumpkin Pie Slice

$7.95

Apple Pie Slice

$7.95

SWAG

Men's Tee

$22.00

Women's Tee

$22.00

Hat - Black

$22.00

Hat - White

$22.00

Coffee Mug

$16.00

Canvas Bag - Rolled

$18.00

Black Tote Bag

$3.00

Coffee Beans

Three Idiots Beans 12oz - Unincorporated

Three Idiots Beans 12oz - Unincorporated

$20.00
La Casa Beans 12oz - Unincorporated

La Casa Beans 12oz - Unincorporated

$20.00
Quiet Prophet Beans 12oz - Unincorporated

Quiet Prophet Beans 12oz - Unincorporated

$20.00

Grocery

Granola 16oz - GF and Vegan

Granola 16oz - GF and Vegan

$15.00
Dog Biscuits

Dog Biscuits

$5.00
Country Crutons

Country Crutons

$6.50

Chips - Asst

$3.00

Sauce Chocolate 9oz Jar

$12.00

Sauce Salted Caramel 9oz Jar

$12.00

Packaged

Madeleine 4 pack

$10.00

GF Financiers 4 pack

$12.00

Oreos GF/V 4 pack

$10.00

Pura Vita Salads

Cesare

Cesare

$15.00
Caprese

Caprese

$15.00
GF Pesto Pasta

GF Pesto Pasta

$15.00

Tarts

Seasonal Tart

Seasonal Tart

$7.50
Peanut Butter Torta (GF + V)

Peanut Butter Torta (GF + V)

$9.00

Raspberry Opera

$9.00

Jar desserts

Tiramisu (GF + V)

$9.00
Pistachio Cheese Cake (GF)

Pistachio Cheese Cake (GF)

$8.00
Pumpkin Cheese Cake (GF)

Pumpkin Cheese Cake (GF)

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
10848 Washington Blvd, 90232, 10846 Washington Blvd, 90232 Culver City, CA, 90232, US, Culver City, CA 90232

