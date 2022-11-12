Dessert & Ice Cream
Bakeries
Baked Dessert Bar - Rancho Cucamonga
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Baked Dessert Bar is an Asian fusion dessert bar that specializes in a variety of desserts including cupcakes, cakes, macarons, mochi donuts and even Keto and Vegan options! We bake our desserts fresh daily for anyone to celebrate any special occasion or to just FEEL CELEBRATED an ordinary day! We're excited for you to try our desserts! From Asian inspired flavors like Ube and Turon, to traditional ones like Red velvet and Strawberry cheesecake, we have something delicious for everyone. Check out our featured items and pre-order now!
7880 Kew Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91739
