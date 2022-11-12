Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Bakeries

Baked Dessert Bar - Rancho Cucamonga

No reviews yet

7880 Kew Ave

Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91739

Popular Items

Salted Caramel Pumpkin Cupcake
Ube Cheesecake Cupcake
Triple Chocolate Champurado

Cupcakes

Ube Cheesecake Cupcake

Ube Cheesecake Cupcake

$4.75

Ube cupcake with ube cream cheese frosting and ube crumbs

Turon Cupcake

Turon Cupcake

$4.75

Brown butter banana cupcake filled with banana jackfruit compote, frosted with jackfruit cream cheese, caramel swirl, and phyllo dough

Yema Creme Brulee Cupcake

Yema Creme Brulee Cupcake

$4.75

Vanilla bean cupcake filled and topped with house made yema custard

Coconut Buko Pandan Cupcake

Coconut Buko Pandan Cupcake

$4.75

Coconut cupcake with coconut cream cheese, topped with coconut flakes and coconut strings

Triple Chocolate Champurado

Triple Chocolate Champurado

$4.75

Chocolate cupcake filled with chocolate champorado filling, frosted with condensed milk chocolate buttercream, and topped with dark chocolate ganache drip and chocolate crunchies.

Red Velvet Cupcake

Red Velvet Cupcake

$4.75

Classic red velvet cupcake with cream cheese frosting and red velvet crumbs

Ube Putobumbong Cupcake

Ube Putobumbong Cupcake

$4.75

Ube coconut cupcake topped with buttercream and muscovado sugar and toasted coconut. Very reminiscent to the Filipino purple rice cake steamed in bamboo tubes. It is traditionally sold during the Christmas season.

Ube Tres Leches

Ube Tres Leches

$4.75

Ube cupcake soaked in ube tres leches mixture and topped with ube whipped cream.

Strawberry Cheesecake Cupcake

Strawberry Cheesecake Cupcake

$4.75

Strawberry cupcake with strawberry filling topped with strawberry cream cheese frosting and graham cracker crumbs

Dulce De Leche Cupcake

Dulce De Leche Cupcake

$4.75

Vanilla cinnamon cupcake frosted with our dulce de leche cream cheese, cinnamon crystal sugar, topped with a caramel swirl and churro

Nutella Cupcake

Nutella Cupcake

$4.75

Chocolate cupcake with a nutella cream cheese frosting, chocolate drizzle, puffed rice candy with a ferrero rocher candy

Cookies n Cream Cupcake

Cookies n Cream Cupcake

$4.75

Chocolate cupcake with an oreo cream cheese frosting and oreo crumbs

Birthday Cupcake

Birthday Cupcake

$4.75

Vanilla Funfetti cucake topped with buttercream and sugar sprinkles.

Buko Flan Cupcake

Buko Flan Cupcake

$5.00

Coconut cupcake topped with creamy leche flan topping

Ube Flan Cupcake

Ube Flan Cupcake

$5.00

Ube cupcake topped with creamy leche flan topping

Salted Caramel Pumpkin Cupcake

Salted Caramel Pumpkin Cupcake

$4.75

Pumpkin cupcake topped with pumpkin cheesecake frosting drizzled with salted caramel and toffee crunch topping.

Mini Cupcake

Ube Cheesecake Mini Cupcake

Ube Cheesecake Mini Cupcake

$2.75

Ube cupcake with ube cream cheese frosting and ube crumbs

Turon Mini Cupcake

Turon Mini Cupcake

$2.75

Brown butter banana cupcake filled with banana jackfruit compote, frosted with jackfruit cream cheese, caramel swirl, and phyllo dough

Yema Creme Brulee Mini Cupcake

Yema Creme Brulee Mini Cupcake

$2.75

Vanilla bean cupcake filled and topped with house made yema custard

Buko Pandan Mini Cupcake

Buko Pandan Mini Cupcake

$2.75

Coconut cupcake with coconut cream cheese, topped with coconut flakes

Triple Chocolate Champorado Mini Cupcake

Triple Chocolate Champorado Mini Cupcake

$2.75

Chocolate cupcake filled with champorado chocolate tapioca, topped with chocolate buttercream, condensed milk swirl and chocolate crumbs

Ube Tres Leches Mini Cupcake

Ube Tres Leches Mini Cupcake

$2.75
Ube Putobumbong Mini Cupcake

Ube Putobumbong Mini Cupcake

$2.75
Red Velvet Mini Cupcake

Red Velvet Mini Cupcake

$2.75

Classic red velvet cupcake with cream cheese frosting and red velvet crumbs

Strawberry Cheesecake Mini Cupcake

Strawberry Cheesecake Mini Cupcake

$2.75

Strawberry cupcake with strawberry filling topped with strawberry cream cheese frosting and graham cracker crumbs

Dulce De Leche Mini Cupcake

Dulce De Leche Mini Cupcake

$2.75

Vanilla cinnamon cupcake frosted with our dulce de leche cream cheese, cinnamon crystal sugar, topped with a caramel swirl

Cookies n Cream Mini Cupcake

Cookies n Cream Mini Cupcake

$2.75

Chocolate cupcake with an oreo cream cheese frosting and oreo crumbs

Nutella Mini Cupcake

Nutella Mini Cupcake

$2.75

Chocolate cupcake with a nutella cream cheese frosting, chocolate drizzle and puffed rice candy

Birthday Mini Cupcake

Birthday Mini Cupcake

$2.75
Salted Caramel Pumpkin Mini Cupcake

Salted Caramel Pumpkin Mini Cupcake

$2.75

Pumpkin cupcake topped with pumpkin cheesecake frosting drizzled with salted caramel and toffee crunch topping.

Keto

Lemon Berry Keto Cupcake

Lemon Berry Keto Cupcake

$5.50

Lemon with poppy seed keto friendly, low carb, gluten free cupcake frosted with sugar free lemon cream cheese frosting topped with blueberries. Our Keto cupcakes are low carb, gluten free, Diabetic friendly! Made with low carb ingredients and Zero calorie, and zero glycemic sugars such as Stevia extract, Erythritol, Monkfruit and allulose. 2-3 net carbs per cupcake.

Pistachio Keto Cupcake

Pistachio Keto Cupcake

$5.50

Pistachio keto friendly, low carb, gluten free cupcake frosted with sugar free pistachio cream cheese frosting. Our Keto cupcakes are low carb, gluten free, Diabetic friendly! Made with low carb ingredients and Zero calorie, and zero glycemic sugars such as Stevia extract, Erythritol, Monkfruit and allulose. 2-3 net carbs per cupcake.

Samoa Keto Cupcake

Samoa Keto Cupcake

$5.50

Mocha keto friendly, low carb, gluten free cupcake frosted with sugar free cream cheese frosting topped with toasted coconut. Our Keto cupcakes are low carb, gluten free, Diabetic friendly! Made with low carb ingredients and Zero calorie, and zero glycemic sugars such as Stevia extract, Erythritol, Monkfruit and allulose. 2-3 net carbs per cupcake.

Strawberry Keto Cupcake

Strawberry Keto Cupcake

$5.50

Strawberry keto friendly, low carb, gluten free cupcake frosted with sugar free strawberry frosting. Our Keto cupcakes are low carb, gluten free, Diabetic friendly! Made with low carb ingredients and Zero calorie, and zero glycemic sugars such as Stevia extract, Erythritol, Monkfruit and allulose. 2-3 net carbs per cupcake.

Tres Leches Keto Cupcake

Tres Leches Keto Cupcake

$5.50

Vanilla keto friendly, low carb, gluten free cupcake soaked in keto tres leches cinnamon mixture (cream, almond and coconut milk) and frosted with vanilla buttercream. Our Keto cupcakes are low carb, gluten free, Diabetic friendly! Made with low carb ingredients and Zero calorie, and zero glycemic sugars such as Stevia extract, Erythritol, Monkfruit and allulose. 2-3 net carbs per cupcake.

Ube Keto Cupcake

Ube Keto Cupcake

$5.50

Ube keto friendly, low carb, gluten free cupcake frosted with sugar free ube cream cheese frosting topped with ube crumbs. Our Keto cupcakes are low carb, gluten free, Diabetic friendly! Made with low carb ingredients and Zero calorie, and zero glycemic sugars such as Stevia extract, Erythritol, Monkfruit and allulose. 2-3 net carbs per cupcake.

Vegan Cupcake

Cookie Butter Vegan Cupcake

Cookie Butter Vegan Cupcake

$5.50

Moist spiced vanilla cake with a non-dairy whip frosting topped with biscoff cookie crumbs

Cookies n Cream Vegan Cupcake

Cookies n Cream Vegan Cupcake

$5.50

Moist chocolate cake with a non-dairy whip frosting topped with oreo cookie crumbs

Ube Vegan Cupcake

Ube Vegan Cupcake

$5.50

Ube Cupcake topped with ube non dairy frosting topped with ube crumbs.

Mochi Donuts

Blueberry Mochi Donut

Blueberry Mochi Donut

$3.25

Soft, moist and chewy blueberry mochi donut glazed with blueberry frosting

Matcha Mochi Donut

Matcha Mochi Donut

$3.25Out of stock

Soft, moist and chewy matcha mochi donut glazed with matcha green tea frosting and topped with black sesame seeds

Nutella Mochi Donut

Nutella Mochi Donut

$3.25

Soft, moist and chewy hazlenut mochi donut glazed with Nutella frosting and topped with rice crisps

Oreo Mochi Donut

Oreo Mochi Donut

$3.25Out of stock
Putobumbong Mochi Donut

Putobumbong Mochi Donut

$3.25Out of stock

Soft, moist and chewy ube mochi donut glazed with ube frosting and topped with brown sugar, caramel and coconut

Strawberry Mochi Donut

Strawberry Mochi Donut

$3.25

Soft, moist and chewy strawberry mochi donut glazed with strawberry frosting

Ube Mochi Donut

Ube Mochi Donut

$3.25

Soft, moist and chewy ube mochi donut glazed with ube frosting and topped with coconut

Buko Pandan Donut

Buko Pandan Donut

$3.25

Soft, moist and chewy Pandan mochi donut glazed with Panda frosting and topped with toasted coconut

Mango Passion fruit

Mango Passion fruit

$3.25Out of stock
Milo Milk Chocolate Donut

Milo Milk Chocolate Donut

$3.75Out of stock
Vietnamese Coffee Donut

Vietnamese Coffee Donut

$3.75Out of stock

Soft, moist and chewy mochi donut glazed with vietnamese coffee frosting

Signature Cakes

Ube Flan Cake

Ube Flan Cake

$60.00

24-48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Ube cake filled with leche flan or Ube cheescake filling, frosted in our two-toned purple and white buttercream rustic design.

Ube Creme Brulee Cake

Ube Creme Brulee Cake

$60.00

24-48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Ube cake filled with leche flan filling and topped with our house-made Yema custard topped with a layer of hardened caramelized sugar.

Turon Cake

Turon Cake

$66.00

24-48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Brown butter banana cake filled with banana jackfruit compote and jackfruit cheesecake frosting, drizzled with salted caramel and topped with crispy sweet phyllo dough.

Yema Creme Brulee Cake

Yema Creme Brulee Cake

$60.00

24-48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Vanilla bean cake filled and topped with our house made yema custard topped with a layer of hardened caramelized sugar and seasonal berries.

Coconut Buko Pandan Cake

Coconut Buko Pandan Cake

$60.00

24-48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Buko (Coconut) pandan cake filled with coconut cheesecake filling, topped with macapuno coconut strings and edged with toasted coconut flakes

Triple Chocolate Champorado Cake

Triple Chocolate Champorado Cake

$60.00

24-48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Chocolate cake filled with chocolate champorado filling, frosted with condensed milk chocolate buttercream, and topped with dark chocolate ganache drip and chocolate crunchies.

Ube Creamcheese Ganache Drip Cake

Ube Creamcheese Ganache Drip Cake

$66.00

24-48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Ube cake filled with Ube cheesecake filling, topped with ube ganache drip, Oreos, and ube buttercream.

Ube Tres Leches Cake

Ube Tres Leches Cake

$66.00

24-48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Ube cake soaked with ube tres leches mixture and filled with whipped cream frosted with our rustic purple buttercream design.

Red Velvet Cake

Red Velvet Cake

$60.00

24-48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Red velvet cake filled with creamcheese frosting in our all-white rustic buttercream design

Circus Animal Cake

Circus Animal Cake

$60.00

24-48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Vanilla-strawberry cake filled with strawberry vanilla buttercream and strawberry ganache drip, and topped with circus animal cookies and sugar sprinkles.

Strawberry Cheesecake Cake

Strawberry Cheesecake Cake

$60.00

24-48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Strawberry cake filled with strawberry creamcheese frosting, topped with strawberry ganache drip and edged with graham cracker crumbs.

Dulce De Leche Cake

Dulce De Leche Cake

$60.00

24-48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Salted caramel mocha cake filled with dulce de leche cheesecake frosting, and frosted with salted caramel buttercream, caramel drip, and cinnamon sugar.

Nutella Cake

Nutella Cake

$60.00

24-48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Chocolate cake filled with chocolate champorado filling, frosted with condensed milk chocolate buttercream, and topped with dark chocolate ganache drip and chocolate crunchies.

Cookies N Cream Cake

Cookies N Cream Cake

$60.00

Chocolate cake filled and frosted with cookie 'n cream frosting, and topped with Oreo cookies

Tres Leches Cake

Tres Leches Cake

$66.00

24-48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Vanilla cake soaked in tres leches mixture filled with vanilla whipped cream and frosted with buttercream.

Ube Putobumbong Cake

Ube Putobumbong Cake

$60.00

48-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Ube coconut cake filled with buttercream topped with muscovado sugar and toasted coconut. Very reminiscent to the Filipino purple rice cake steamed in bamboo tubes. It is traditionally sold during the Christmas season.

Chocolate Berry Cake

Chocolate Berry Cake

$66.00

48-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Chocolate cake filled and frosted with chocolate buttercream, topped with chocolate ganache drip and seasonal berries.

Cookie Butter Cake (Vegan)

Cookie Butter Cake (Vegan)

$66.00

48-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Speculoos Cookie Butter Cake filled with Cookie butter filling and frosted with non dairy whipped cream and topped with Cookie butter crumbs. This cake is considered Vegan, eggless, and dairy free.

Keto Cakes

Keto Coconut Cream Cake

Keto Coconut Cream Cake

$66.00

48-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Keto coconut cake filled and frosted with coconut creamcheese frosting and topped with coconut flakes. Low carb, gluten friendly, and sweetened with monkfruit, erythritol, stevia extract, and allulose.

Keto Lemon Blueberry Cake

Keto Lemon Blueberry Cake

$66.00

48-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Keto lemon poppy cake filled with lemon curd and frosted with blueberry frosting. Low carb, gluten friendly, and sweetened with monkfruit, erythritol, stevia extract, and allulose.

Keto Tres Leches Cake

Keto Tres Leches Cake

$66.00

48-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Keto vanilla cake soaked with keto tres leches cinnamon mixture (cream, almond and coconut milk) frosted with vanilla buttercream. Low carb, gluten friendly, and sweetened with monkfruit, erythritol, stevia extract, and allulose.

Keto Tiramisu Cake

Keto Tiramisu Cake

$66.00

48-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Keto espresso soaked cake filled and frosted with mocha creamcheese frosting dusted with unsweetened cocoa powder. Low carb, gluten friendly, and sweetened with monkfruit, erythritol, stevia extract, and allulose.

Keto Strawberry Cake

Keto Strawberry Cake

$66.00

48-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Keto strawberry cake filled and frosted with strawberry creamcheese frosting. Low carb, gluten friendly, and sweetened with monkfruit, erythritol, stevia extract, and allulose.

Keto Ube Cake

Keto Ube Cake

$66.00

48-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Keto ube cake filled and frosted with ube creamcheese frosting. Low carb, gluten friendly, and sweetened with monkfruit, erythritol, stevia extract, and allulose.

Keto Triple Chocolate Cake

Keto Triple Chocolate Cake

$66.00Out of stock

48-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Keto chocolate cake filled and frosted with chocolate buttercream and chocolate ganache frosting, edged with chocolate cookie crumbs. Low carb, gluten friendly, and sweetened with monkfruit, erythritol, stevia extract, and allulose.

Keto Peanut Butter Cup Cake

Keto Peanut Butter Cup Cake

$66.00Out of stock

48-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Keto chocolate peanut butter cake filled and frosted with peanut butter frosting and topped with keto peanut butter cups. Low carb, gluten friendly, and sweetened with monkfruit, erythritol, stevia extract, and allulose.

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Baked Dessert Bar is an Asian fusion dessert bar that specializes in a variety of desserts including cupcakes, cakes, macarons, mochi donuts and even Keto and Vegan options! We bake our desserts fresh daily for anyone to celebrate any special occasion or to just FEEL CELEBRATED an ordinary day! We're excited for you to try our desserts! From Asian inspired flavors like Ube and Turon, to traditional ones like Red velvet and Strawberry cheesecake, we have something delicious for everyone. Check out our featured items and pre-order now!

Website

Location

7880 Kew Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91739

Directions

Gallery
Baked Dessert Bar - Rancho Cucamonga image
Baked Dessert Bar - Rancho Cucamonga image
Baked Dessert Bar - Rancho Cucamonga image

