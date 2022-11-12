  • Home
Baked Dessert Bar - Tustin Tustin/Irivine

No reviews yet

2423 Park Ave

Tustin, CA 92782

Order Again

Popular Items

Turon Cupcake
Ube Cheesecake Cupcake
Flan Buko Cupcake

Cupcakes

Birthday Cake Cupcake

Birthday Cake Cupcake

$4.75

Vanilla Funfetti cucake topped with buttercream and sugar sprinkles.

Buko Pandan Cupcake

Buko Pandan Cupcake

$4.75

Coconut pandan cupcake with coconut cream cheese, topped with coconut flakes and coconut strings

Flan Buko Cupcake

Flan Buko Cupcake

$5.00

Coconut cupcake topped with creamy leche flan topping

Cookies n Cream Cupcake

Cookies n Cream Cupcake

$4.75

Cookies n cream cupcake with an oreo cream cheese frosting and oreo crumbs

Dulce De Leche Cupcake

Dulce De Leche Cupcake

$4.75

Vanilla cinnamon cupcake frosted with our dulce de leche cheesecake frosting, topped with cinnamon crystal sugar and drizzled with our house-made salted caramel.

Nutella Cupcake

Nutella Cupcake

$4.75

Chocolate cupcake with a nutella cheesecake frosting drizzled with chocolate and topped with rice crisps.

Putobumbong Cupcake

Putobumbong Cupcake

$4.75

Ube coconut cupcake topped with buttercream and muscovado sugar and toasted coconut. Very reminiscent to the Filipino purple rice cake steamed in bamboo tubes. It is traditionally sold during the Christmas season.

Red Velvet Cupcake

Red Velvet Cupcake

$4.75

Classic red velvet cupcake with cream cheese frosting and red velvet crumbs

Salted Caramel Pumpkin Cupcake

Salted Caramel Pumpkin Cupcake

$4.75

Pumpkin cupcake topped with pumpkin cheesecake frosting drizzled with salted caramel and toffee crunch topping.

Strawberry Cheesecake Cupcake

Strawberry Cheesecake Cupcake

$4.75

Strawberry cupcake with strawberry filling topped with strawberry cheesecake frosting and graham cracker crumbs

Triple Chocolate Champorado Cupcake

Triple Chocolate Champorado Cupcake

$4.75

Chocolate cupcake filled with chocolate champorado filling, frosted with condensed milk chocolate buttercream, and topped with dark chocolate ganache drip and chocolate crunchies.

Turon Cupcake

Turon Cupcake

$4.75

Brown butter banana cupcake filled with banana jackfruit compote, frosted with jackfruit cream cheese, caramel swirl, and crispy sweet phyllo dough

Ube Cheesecake Cupcake

Ube Cheesecake Cupcake

$4.75

Ube cupcake with ube cream cheese frosting and ube crumbs

Flan Ube Cupcake

Flan Ube Cupcake

$5.00

Ube cupcake topped with creamy leche flan topping

Ube Tres Leches Cupcake

Ube Tres Leches Cupcake

$4.75

Ube cupcake soaked in ube tres leches mixture and topped with ube whipped cream.

Yema Creme Brulee Cupcake

Yema Creme Brulee Cupcake

$4.75

Vanilla bean cupcake filled and topped with house made yema custard

Mini Cupcake

Birthday Cake Mini Cupcake

Birthday Cake Mini Cupcake

$2.75

Vanilla Funfetti cucake topped with buttercream and sugar sprinkles.

Buko Pandan Mini Cupcake

Buko Pandan Mini Cupcake

$2.75

Coconut cupcake with coconut cream cheese, topped with coconut flakes

Cookies n Cream Mini Cupcake

Cookies n Cream Mini Cupcake

$2.75

Chocolate cupcake with an oreo cream cheese frosting and oreo crumbs

Dulce De Leche Mini Cupcake

Dulce De Leche Mini Cupcake

$2.75

Vanilla cinnamon cupcake frosted with our dulce de leche cream cheese, cinnamon crystal sugar, topped with a caramel swirl

Nutella Mini Cupcake

Nutella Mini Cupcake

$2.75

Chocolate cupcake with a nutella cream cheese frosting, chocolate drizzle and puffed rice candy

Red Velvet Mini Cupcake

Red Velvet Mini Cupcake

$2.75

Classic red velvet cupcake with cream cheese frosting and red velvet crumbs

Salted Caramel Pumpkin Mini Cupcake

Salted Caramel Pumpkin Mini Cupcake

$2.75

Pumpkin cupcake topped with pumpkin cheesecake frosting drizzled with salted caramel and toffee crunch topping.

Strawberry Cheesecake Mini Cupcake

Strawberry Cheesecake Mini Cupcake

$2.75

Strawberry cupcake with strawberry filling topped with strawberry cream cheese frosting and graham cracker crumbs

Triple Chocolate Champorado Mini

Triple Chocolate Champorado Mini

$2.75

Chocolate cupcake filled with chocolate champorado filling, frosted with condensed milk chocolate buttercream, and topped with dark chocolate ganache drip and chocolate crunchies.

Turon Mini Cupcake

Turon Mini Cupcake

$2.75

Brown butter banana cupcake filled with banana jackfruit compote, frosted with jackfruit cream cheese, caramel swirl, and phyllo dough

Ube Cheesecake Mini Cupcake

Ube Cheesecake Mini Cupcake

$2.75

Ube cupcake with ube cream cheese frosting and ube crumbs

Ube Putobmbong Mini Cupcake

Ube Putobmbong Mini Cupcake

$2.75

Ube coconut cupcake topped with buttercream and muscovado sugar and toasted coconut. Very reminiscent to the Filipino purple rice cake steamed in bamboo tubes. It is traditionally sold during the Christmas season.

Ube Tres Leches Mini Cupcake

Ube Tres Leches Mini Cupcake

$2.75

Ube cupcake soaked in ube tres leches mixture and topped with ube whipped cream.

Yema Creme Brulee Mini Cupcake

Yema Creme Brulee Mini Cupcake

$2.75

Vanilla bean cupcake filled and topped with house made yema custard

Vegan Cupcake

Cookie Butter Vegan Cupcake

Cookie Butter Vegan Cupcake

$5.50

Moist spiced vanilla cake with a non-dairy whip frosting topped with biscoff cookie crumbs

Cookies n Cream Vegan Cupcake

Cookies n Cream Vegan Cupcake

$5.50

Moist chocolate cake with a non-dairy whip frosting topped with oreo cookie crumbs

Ube Vegan Cupcake

Ube Vegan Cupcake

$5.50

Keto Cupcakes

Lemon Berry Keto Cupcake

Lemon Berry Keto Cupcake

$5.50

Lemon with poppy seed keto friendly, low carb, gluten free cupcake frosted with sugar free lemon cream cheese frosting topped with blueberries. Our Keto cupcakes are low carb, gluten free, Diabetic friendly! Made with low carb ingredients and Zero calorie, and zero glycemic sugars such as Stevia extract, Erythritol, Monkfruit and allulose. 2-3 net carbs per cupcake.

Pistachio Keto Cupcake

Pistachio Keto Cupcake

$5.50

Pistachio keto friendly, low carb, gluten free cupcake frosted with sugar free pistachio cream cheese frosting. Our Keto cupcakes are low carb, gluten free, Diabetic friendly! Made with low carb ingredients and Zero calorie, and zero glycemic sugars such as Stevia extract, Erythritol, Monkfruit and allulose. 2-3 net carbs per cupcake.

Samoa Keto Cupcake

Samoa Keto Cupcake

$5.50

Mocha keto friendly, low carb, gluten free cupcake frosted with sugar free cream cheese frosting topped with toasted coconut. Our Keto cupcakes are low carb, gluten free, Diabetic friendly! Made with low carb ingredients and Zero calorie, and zero glycemic sugars such as Stevia extract, Erythritol, Monkfruit and allulose. 2-3 net carbs per cupcake.

Strawberry Cheesecake Keto Cupcake

Strawberry Cheesecake Keto Cupcake

$5.50

Strawberry keto friendly, low carb, gluten free cupcake frosted with sugar free strawberry frosting. Our Keto cupcakes are low carb, gluten free, Diabetic friendly! Made with low carb ingredients and Zero calorie, and zero glycemic sugars such as Stevia extract, Erythritol, Monkfruit and allulose. 2-3 net carbs per cupcake.

Tres Leches Keto Cupcake

Tres Leches Keto Cupcake

$5.50

Vanilla keto friendly, low carb, gluten free cupcake soaked in keto tres leches cinnamon mixture (cream, almond and coconut milk) and frosted with vanilla buttercream. Our Keto cupcakes are low carb, gluten free, Diabetic friendly! Made with low carb ingredients and Zero calorie, and zero glycemic sugars such as Stevia extract, Erythritol, Monkfruit and allulose. 2-3 net carbs per cupcake.

Ube Keto CUPCAKE

Ube Keto CUPCAKE

$5.50

Ube keto friendly, low carb, gluten free cupcake frosted with sugar free ube cream cheese frosting topped with ube crumbs. Our Keto cupcakes are low carb, gluten free, Diabetic friendly! Made with low carb ingredients and Zero calorie, and zero glycemic sugars such as Stevia extract, Erythritol, Monkfruit and allulose. 2-3 net carbs per cupcake.

Cheesecake Jar

Milo Cheesecake in a Jar

Milo Cheesecake in a Jar

$8.50Out of stock

Milo Milk Chocolate Cheesecake with chocolate crust.

Oreo Cheesecake Jar

Oreo Cheesecake Jar

$8.50Out of stock
Strawberry Cheesecake Jar

Strawberry Cheesecake Jar

$8.50Out of stock
Ube Cheesecake in a Jar

Ube Cheesecake in a Jar

$8.50
Yema Cheesecake in a Jar

Yema Cheesecake in a Jar

$8.50

Signature Cakes

Ube Cake

Ube Cake

$60.00

24-48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Ube cake with creamy leche flan filling or ube creamcheese filling, frosted in our two-toned purple and white buttercream rustic design.

Ube Creme Brulee Cake

Ube Creme Brulee Cake

$60.00

24-48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Ube cake filled with leche flan filling and topped with our house-made Yema custard topped with a layer of hardened caramelized sugar and seasonal berries.

Turon Cake

Turon Cake

$66.00

24-48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Brown butter banana cake filled with banana jackfruit compote and jackfruit cheesecake frosting, drizzled with salted caramel and topped with crispy sweet phyllo dough.

Yema Creme Brulee Cake

Yema Creme Brulee Cake

$60.00

24-48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Vanilla bean cake filled and topped with our house made yema custard topped with a layer of hardened caramelized sugar and seasonal berries.

Ube Tres Leches Cake

Ube Tres Leches Cake

$66.00

24-48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Ube cake soaked with ube tres leches mixture and filled with whipped cream frosted with our rustic purple buttercream design.

Buko Pandan Cake

Buko Pandan Cake

$60.00

24-48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Buko (Coconut) pandan cake filled with coconut cheesecake filling, topped with macapuno coconut strings and edged with toasted coconut flakes

Circus Animal Cake

Circus Animal Cake

$60.00

24-48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Vanilla-strawberry cake filled with strawberry vanilla buttercream and strawberry ganache drip, and topped with circus animal cookies and sugar sprinkles.

Cookies N Cream Cake

Cookies N Cream Cake

$60.00

24-48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Chocolate cake filled and frosted with cookie 'n cream frosting, and topped with Oreo cookies.

Dulce De Leche Cake

Dulce De Leche Cake

$60.00

24-48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Salted caramel mocha cake filled with dulce de leche cheesecake frosting, and frosted with salted caramel buttercream, caramel drip, and cinnamon sugar.

Nutella Cake

Nutella Cake

$60.00

24-48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Chocolate cake filled with Nutella buttercream and topped with Ferrero Rocher candy (Contains hazelnut)

Red Velvet Creamcheese Cake

Red Velvet Creamcheese Cake

$60.00

24-48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Red velvet cake filled with creamcheese frosting in our all-white rustic buttercream design

Strawberry Cheesecake Cake

Strawberry Cheesecake Cake

$60.00

24-48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Strawberry cake filled with strawberry creamcheese frosting, topped with strawberry ganache drip and edged with graham cracker crumbs.

Ube Creamcheese Ganache Drip Cake

Ube Creamcheese Ganache Drip Cake

$66.00

24-48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Ube cake filled with Ube cheesecake filling, topped with ube ganache drip, Oreos, and ube buttercream.

Triple Chocolate Champorado Cake

Triple Chocolate Champorado Cake

$60.00

24-48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Chocolate cake filled with chocolate champorado filling, frosted with condensed milk chocolate buttercream, and topped with dark chocolate ganache drip and chocolate crunchies.

Tres Leches Cake

Tres Leches Cake

$66.00

24-48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Vanilla cake soaked in tres leches mixture filled with vanilla whipped cream and frosted with buttercream.

Birthday Cake

Birthday Cake

$60.00

24-48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Vanilla Funfetti cake filled with buttercream, dripped with blue colored chocolate ganache and smothered with sugar sprinkles.

Chocolate Berry Cake

Chocolate Berry Cake

$60.00

48-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Chocolate cake filled and frosted with chocolate buttercream, topped with chocolate ganache drip and seasonal berries.

Cookie Butter Cake (Vegan)

Cookie Butter Cake (Vegan)

$66.00

48-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Speculoos Cookie Butter Cake filled with Cookie butter filling and frosted with non dairy whipped cream and topped with Cookie butter crumbs. This cake is considered Vegan, eggless, and dairy free.

Ube Putobumbong Cake

Ube Putobumbong Cake

$60.00

48-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Ube coconut cake filled with buttercream topped with muscovado sugar and toasted coconut. Very reminiscent to the Filipino purple rice cake steamed in bamboo tubes. It is traditionally sold during the Christmas season.

$5.00

Keto Cakes

Keto Coconut Cream Cake

Keto Coconut Cream Cake

$66.00

48-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Keto coconut cake filled and frosted with coconut cheesecake frosting and topped with coconut flakes. Low carb, gluten friendly, and sweetened with monkfruit, erythritol, stevia extract, and allulose.

Keto Lemon Blueberry Cake

Keto Lemon Blueberry Cake

$66.00

48-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Keto lemon poppy cake filled with lemon curd and frosted with blueberry cheesecake frosting. Low carb, gluten friendly, and sweetened with monkfruit, erythritol, stevia extract, and allulose.

Keto Tres Leches Cake

Keto Tres Leches Cake

$66.00

48-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Keto vanilla cake soaked with keto tres leches cinnamon mixture (cream, almond and coconut milk) frosted with vanilla buttercream. Low carb, gluten friendly, and sweetened with monkfruit, erythritol, stevia extract, and allulose.

Keto Tiramisu Cake

Keto Tiramisu Cake

$66.00

48-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Keto espresso soaked cake filled and frosted with mocha cream cheese frosting dusted with unsweetened cocoa powder. Low carb, gluten friendly, and sweetened with monkfruit, erythritol, stevia extract, and allulose.

Keto Strawberry Cake

Keto Strawberry Cake

$66.00

48-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Keto strawberry cake filled and frosted with strawberry cheesecake frosting. Low carb, gluten friendly, and sweetened with monkfruit, erythritol, stevia extract, and allulose.

Keto Ube Cake

Keto Ube Cake

$66.00

48-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Keto ube cake filled and frosted with ube cheesecake frosting. Low carb, gluten friendly, and sweetened with monkfruit, erythritol, stevia extract, and allulose.

Keto Triple Chocolate Cake

Keto Triple Chocolate Cake

$66.00Out of stock

48-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Keto chocolate cake filled and frosted with chocolate buttercream and chocolate ganache frosting, edged with chocolate cookie crumbs. Low carb, gluten friendly, and sweetened with monkfruit, erythritol, stevia extract, and allulose.

Keto Peanut Butter Cup Cake

Keto Peanut Butter Cup Cake

$66.00Out of stock

48-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Keto chocolate peanut butter cake filled and frosted with peanut butter frosting and topped with keto peanut butter cups. Low carb, gluten friendly, and sweetened with monkfruit, erythritol, stevia extract, and allulose.

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Baked Dessert Bar is an Asian fusion dessert bar that specializes in a variety of desserts including cupcakes, cakes, macarons, mochi donuts and even Keto and Vegan options! We bake our desserts fresh daily for anyone to celebrate any special occasion or to just FEEL CELEBRATED an ordinary day! We're excited for you to try our desserts! From Asian inspired flavors like Ube and Turon, to traditional ones like Red velvet and Strawberry cheesecake, we have something delicious for everyone. Check out our featured items and pre-order now!

Location

2423 Park Ave, Tustin, CA 92782

Directions

