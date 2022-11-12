Baked Dessert Bar - Tustin Tustin/Irivine
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Baked Dessert Bar is an Asian fusion dessert bar that specializes in a variety of desserts including cupcakes, cakes, macarons, mochi donuts and even Keto and Vegan options! We bake our desserts fresh daily for anyone to celebrate any special occasion or to just FEEL CELEBRATED an ordinary day! We're excited for you to try our desserts! From Asian inspired flavors like Ube and Turon, to traditional ones like Red velvet and Strawberry cheesecake, we have something delicious for everyone. Check out our featured items and pre-order now!
Location
2423 Park Ave, Tustin, CA 92782
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Yellow Chilli - Tustin - 2463 Park Avenue
No Reviews
2463 Park Avenue Tustin, CA 92782
View restaurant
Lucille's Smokehouse BBQ - Food Truck - #100
No Reviews
2550 Park Ave. Tustin, CA 92782
View restaurant
Apola Greek Grill - 16569 Von Karman Ave
No Reviews
16569 Von Karman Ave Irvine, CA 92606
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Tustin
Sushi Bear - 17292 McFadden Ave Unit B
4.2 • 1,806
17292 McFadden Ave Unit B Tustin, CA 92780
View restaurant
Jamba - 001550 - The Village at Tustin Legacy
4.2 • 413
15190 Kensington Park Dr Tustin, CA 92780
View restaurant