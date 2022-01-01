Baked Kitchen 4770 Bankside Way

A map showing the location of Baked Kitchen 4770 Bankside WayView gallery

Food

Beyond Burger

$15.00

Veggies on a stick

$15.00

Baked burger

$13.00

Gyro

$13.00

Cheesy fries

$6.00

Loaded tots up charge

$8.00

Peri skewers

$17.00

Side of Mac

$3.50

Fries

$3.00

Side of rice

$3.50

Gyro plate

$15.00

Drankzzzz

$2.00

Beverage

Hydro

$2.00

Arizona Tea

$3.00

Beer

$5.00

White claw

$5.00

shirts

small

$25.00

medium

$25.00

large

$25.00

XL

$25.00

XXL

$25.00

plates

Chicken Peri Skewers

$15.95

burri plate

$16.95

sosaties

$17.95

munchies

karen salad

$13.95

peri peri loaded fries

$13.95

The Peri Dawg

$13.95

The Mandela

$15.95

The OG bobby Johnson

$15.95

sides

fries

$4.00

Mac n cheese

$4.00

wild rice

$4.00

salad

$4.00

kidzz

chicken nuggets

$8.95
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
