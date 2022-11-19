- Home
Baked & Wired 1052 Thomas Jefferson Street NW
4,648 Reviews
$
1052 Thomas Jefferson Street NW
Washington, DC 20007
Cupcakes
The Great Pumpkin Cupcake
A pumpkin cupcake topped with a swirl of pumpkin spiced cream cheese icing.
Carrot Cake Cupcake
moist carrot cake with an even balance of spices and crunchy pecans (no raisins here), topped with cream cheese frosting
Coconut Cupcake
Vanilla cake topped with vanilla buttercream, and toasted coconut
Dirty Chai Cupcake
vanilla cake blended with chai spices and topped with espresso buttercream frosting.
Doom Cupcake
eat at your own risk ;) chocolate cake with dark chocolate satin frosting
Karen's Birthday Cupcake
named after our owner's mother, the family recipe for moist chocolate cake topped with vanilla buttercream frosting
Pretty Bitchin' Cupcake
chocolate cake topped with crunchy peanut butter frosting
Razmanian Devil Cupcake
lemon cake with raspberry jam filling, topped with a swirl of lemon buttercream
Red Velvet Cupcake
a little chocolate, a little vanilla - classic red velvet cake topped with a heap of cream cheese frosting
Strawberry Cupcake
our best seller! vanilla cake with fresh strawberries folded into the batter, topped with a swirl of pink buttercream
Uniporn and Rainho Cupcake
vanilla cake with heart confetti sprinkles mixed into the batter, topped with cream cheese frosting and even more sprinkes - NOTE: frosting color changes frequently - uniporn can appear in any color of the rainbow!
Vanilla Vanilla Cupcake
vanilla cake with vanilla buttercream
Gluten-Free Chipper Cupcake
gluten-free vanilla cake with mini chocolate chips folded into the batter and topped with a vanilla buttercream frosting.
Vegan Oreo Cupcake
chocolate cake, oreo frosting, topped with crushed oreo cookies (made with soy milk). did we say vegan?
Single Candle
Extra Single Cupcake Box
This extra single cupcake box can be used separate a cupcake assortment order.
Extra 2-Cupcake Box
empty 2-cupcake box for you to separate your assortment how you like.
Extra 4-Cupcake Box
empty 4-cupcake box for you to separate your assortment how you like.
Extra 6-Cupcake Box
empty 6-cupcake box for you to separate your assortment how you like.
Assortments
Baker's Choice Assortment Cupcakes
a dozen of our favorites (two each): carrot, doom, karen’s birthday, red velvet, strawberry, and vanilla/vanilla. If out of a flavor, we will substitute with our best recommendation.
Birthday Dozen Assortment Cupcakes
a kid-friendly dozen. 4 uniporn & rainhos, 4 strawberry, and 4 karen’s birthday. If out of a flavor, we will substitute with our best recommendation.
Chocolate Lover's Assortment Cupcakes
a dozen for the chocolate lover. 4 chocolate doom, 4 texas sheetcake, and 4 karen’s birthday. If out of a flavor, we will substitute with our best recommendation.
The Fall Assortment Cupcakes
A dozen of our fall favorites. 4 pumpkin, 4 dirty chai, and 4 chocolate doom.
Baked Goods
Beesting
Shortbread crust with a sliced almond/honey topping.
Chess Pie Bar
A southern classic in bar form! Vanilla buttery crust, vanilla custard filling & a drizzle of vanilla buttercream!
OMG
Layer of graham cracker, caramel, marshmallow, and bittersweet chocolate.
Phig Newton
Flaky buttery crust on top and bottom with a date and hint of orange filling.
Raspberry Crunch Bar
Oatmeal crust with a thick layer of jam + more oatmeal crunch on top.
Rice Krispie
Stepped up the box recipe with a few baker's secrets.
Soccer Mom
Not the classic layer bar. Graham cracker crust topped with chocolate & butterscotch chips, pecans and coconut.
Marshmallow
One of our homemade marshmallows! Soft and sweet.
Pumpkin Whoopie Pie
Pumpkin spiced whoopie pie filled with homemade marshmallow buttercream
Brownies
Plain Jane Brownie
Fudgey and perfect!
Cream Cheese Brownie
Classic fudge brownie with a cream cheese swirl.
Oreo Jolt Brownie
Plain jane brownie with an espresso cream cheese swirl topped with oreos.
Deborah Harry GF Blondie
Vanilla based brownie with caramel, peanut butter, and chocolate chips with salted peanuts
Slice of Pie
Cookies
Chocolate Chip Cookie
the classic. a soft cookie with generous chunks of semisweet chocolate and a crisp bottom.
Chocolate Chip Cookie with Nuts
the classic. a soft cookie with generous chunks of semisweet chocolate and toasted walnuts and a crisp bottom.
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
A chewy classic with oats, raisins, and cinnamon.
Snickerdoodle Cookie
A soft sugar cookie coated in cinnamon sugar.
Butter Spritz
Delicious butter cookie topped with sprinkles
Flourless Peanut Butter Cookie
Gluten free cookie loaded with peanut butter.
GF Chocolate Espresso Cookie
Gluten free chocolate espresso cookie with chunks of chocolate.
Lil Bertha Cookie Sammie
Oatmeal cookies with cream cheese frosting
Homegrown Retail
Hippie Crack with Fruit
our homegrown granola is cooked fresh right in our kitchen. a mixture of toasted rolled oats and sliced almonds, dried cranberries, apricots, cherries, and currants, and sweetened with just a dash of honey and coconut. no need to feel guilty eating it straight from the bag! try it mixed with milk or yogurt. 16oz.
Hippie Crack no Fruit
our homegrown granola is cooked fresh right in our kitchen. a mixture of toasted rolled oats, almonds, coconut, and honey. no need to feel guilty eating it straight from the bag! try it mixed with milk or yogurt. 16oz.
Trail Mix
toasted whole almonds, semi-sweet chocolate chips, dried sour cherries, whole salted cashews, roasted salted peanuts, peanut butter chips.
Rose’s Candied Nuts
cashews, almonds, walnuts, pecans, rosemary and a slight kick of spice
Caramel Popcorn Bag
freshly popped, and covered in rich caramel and toasted almonds.
Butter Spritz Bag
Butter cookies pressed in seasonal shapes with sprinkles.
Coffee (Sat)
Iced Tea (Sat)
Persian Nectar Black Iced Tea
Unsweetened black tea with a hint of natural peach flavor. 16oz
Passion & Envy Green Iced Tea
Unsweetened iced green tea with hints of passion fruit. 16 oz
Hibiscus Mint Herbal Iced Tea
Unsweetened and noncaffeinated hibiscus mint iced tea. Chock-full of Vitamin-C! 16oz.
Iced Chaider
Delicious blend of Mychai Chai concentrate with fresh Apple Cider. Try it steamed or iced!
Non-Espresso (Sat)
Chocolate Milk
Made with MyChai micro-brewed dark chocolate.
Horchata
Made in-house! Rice, almonds, cashews, sesame, pumpkin seeds, cinnamon, anise, vanilla, sugar, milk.
Pumpkin Spice Milk
Milk
Straight from the cow. Whole, Skim, or 2%.
Cold Alternative Milk
Soy, Almond, and Oat
Tea (Sat)
assam
chamomile lavendar
darjeeling
earl grey
emerald spring
gen mai cha
ginger black
ginger root
ginger spearmint
ginger toddy
ginger root tea with a honey + lemon syrup
hojicha
jasmine
jasmine peach
lapsong souchong
London Fog
Earl grey, vanilla syrup, steamed milk
mango black tea
mayan chai
pai mu tan
pear green
peppermint
pinhead gunpowder
rooibos
rooibos chai
vanilla rooibos
wu yi oolong
yerba mate
Merch
Zilla Bonez Treat
A single dog treat, randomly selected from an assorted jar. If you'd like a particular flavor, you can purchase the entire Zillabonez box.
Zilla Bonez Box
Single Candle
Buttons
Get Baked Dad Hat
This brushed cotton twill cap features a soft adjustable strap with brass buckle. One size fits most.
4:20 Dad Hat
Staff Hat**
Baked and Wired 420 Beanie
Chocolate
Askinosie Chocolate Bar
Compartes Chocolate Bar
A blend of white and dark chocolate, packed full of sandwich cream cookies.
Fruition Chocolate Bar
Small batch craft chocolate using ethically sourced and flavorful cocoa beans.
Goodnow Farms Chocolate Bar
Marou Small Chocolate Bar
Vietnamese Single Origin Chocolate
Raaka Chocolate Bar
Markham & Fitz Chocolate Bar
Brain Food: Surprisingly sweet for an 85% dark chocolate, this natural superfood is loaded with healthy theobromine and antioxidants. Sea Salt Almond: Sprinkled with flakes of Maldon sea salt, and filled with crunchy, toasted almonds. Dominican Republic: 70% single-origin dark chocolate bar made with delicious cacao from DR.
Tom Bumble PB Flake Candy Bar
Oregon Bark - 2 Pack
Lou Whistle Molasses Pecan Chew
Oregon Bark - 2 Pack
Valerie Confections Chocolate Bar
Jcoco Chocolate Bar
Fruition Brown Butter Caramels
Rozsavolgyi Chocolate Bar
Dick Taylor Ginger Snap Milk 55% Chocolate Bar
Dick Taylor Straight Bourbon Whiskey 70% Chocolate Bar
Askinosie Malt Balls
Fine & Raw Dark Chocolate Hazelnut Spread
Pump Street Drinking Chocolate
Mexican Almond Hot Chocolate
Dick Taylor Drinking Chocolate
Askinosie Sipping Chocolate
Dick Taylor Chocolate Covered Almonds
Dick Taylor Chocolate Coated Cherries
Jam
La Trinquelinette Jam
Assorted flavors. 13.2 oz. Perfect on our homemade bread!
Hey Boo Coconut Jam
10 ounces. Made by traditionally slow cooking creamy coconut milk, egg yolks, and sugar. Great with toasted fresh bread, waffles, pancakes, yogurt, and cheese! Choice of Mango Coconut or Original Coconut.
Maya's Jams - Wild Blueberries & Black Currant
Yummy Lotus Jams
Josephine's Feast Jam
Josephine’s Feast is a collection of seasonal, sustainable, artisinally made confiture. The collection is made up of limited quantities from local fruits using traditional slow cooking methods. The collection includes preserved fruits & vegetables – marmalades, jams, fruit butters & chutneys and more.
Three Little Figs Jam
Mrs. Bridges Orange Curd
Morello Cherry preserves or a smooth creamy curd spread with your choice of a fresh orangey or lemon flavor. Perfect to spread on toast and also great for baking.
Dalmatia Fig Jam
Root's Strawberry Lemon Jam
Vintner's Pineapple Rum
Stringhetto Jam
Beth's Farm Kitchen
Sqirl Jam
Hot Sauce & Spreads
Trini Pepper Sauce - Hot
A family recipe from Trinidad and Tobago, inspired by 5 generations of sauce makers. Made with pure, organic, hand-picked Scotch Bonnet Peppers and Scorpion Peppers, grown locally in Trinidad.
Trini Pepper Sauce - Original
A family recipe from Trinidad and Tobago, inspired by 5 generations of sauce makers. Made with pure, organic, hand-picked Scotch Bonnet Peppers and Scorpion Peppers, grown locally in Trinidad.
Clark + Hopkins Hot Sauce
Dawson's Original Hot Sauce
Dawson's Sharwarma
Dawson's Big Smoke Chipotle
Zab's Original Hot Sauce
Senor Lechuga Hot Sauce
Chipotle Cerveza Mustard
Stout Beer Mustard
Organic BioMainaise
Marie Sharps's Hot Sauce
Pure Creamery Butter
Harry's Nut Butter
Zab's Hot Honey Mustard
Hot N Saucy Hot Sauce
Thai Tango Hot Sauce
Honey & Syrup
Hani Honey Bear
Hani Honey Raw Creamed Honey
This raw creamed honey is made with fresh bee pollen (also known as Bee Bread) and royal jelly to produce a smooth, spreadable, and delicious creamed honey.
Mount Mansfield Bourbon Barrel Aged Maple Syrup
Mount Mansfield Organic Vermont Maple Syrup. Bourbon, maple, and charred oak, with a hint of cloves, vanilla, and caramel. 12 oz.
Macadamia Honey
Ohia Lehua Blossom Honey
Beekeepers Daughter Honey Bear
Nate's Nectar Creamed Honey
Nate's Natural Raw Honey
Nate's Maple Creamed Honey
Tree Juice Maple Syrup
Happy Hill Maple Cream
Happy Hill Maple Farms
Mount Mansfield Pure Maple Cream
Bee Squared Squeeze Bottle
Bee Squared Honey Comb
Oils & Seasonings & More
Golden Chai
Golden Chai—a complete sensory experience. Small batched and made with love! Honor the deep golden color of turmeric imbued with earthy ginger and pepper overtones. Relax your tastebuds into a healing and refreshing cardamom finish. Fifteen cups of pure goodness.
Ramp Salt
Ghost Pepper Salt
Mushroom & Herb Salt
Hatch Chili Flakes
Chipotles Adobados
Adobados can be translated to adobo sauce, usually made with ground dry peppers, spices herbs and vinegar. Xilli's comes braised until almost "spreadable." Slightly tart and sweet, super smoky and supremely spicy.
Fly by Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp
The first & only 100% all-natural Sichuan chili sauce, proudly crafted in Chengdu. It's hot, spicy, crispy, numbing and deliciously savory. Intensely flavorful yet not off-the-charts spicy.
Graza Olive Oil - Sizzle
Graza Olive Oil - Drizzle
Fish
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
we’re your big weird family bakery located in the heart of Georgetown getting you baked since 2001.
1052 Thomas Jefferson Street NW, Washington, DC 20007