Restaurant header imageView gallery

Baked & Wired 1052 Thomas Jefferson Street NW

4,648 Reviews

$

1052 Thomas Jefferson Street NW

Washington, DC 20007

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Strawberry Cupcake
Red Velvet Cupcake
Carrot Cake Cupcake

Breakfast Breads & Pound Cakes

Banana Bread Slice

Banana Bread Slice

$4.50

With either walnuts or pecans and a sprinkle of mini chocolate chips

Pumpkin Ginger Bread Slice

$4.50

Made with bits of crystalized ginger and topped with a ginger buttercream.

Cupcakes

The Great Pumpkin Cupcake

The Great Pumpkin Cupcake

$5.95

A pumpkin cupcake topped with a swirl of pumpkin spiced cream cheese icing.

Carrot Cake Cupcake

Carrot Cake Cupcake

$5.95

moist carrot cake with an even balance of spices and crunchy pecans (no raisins here), topped with cream cheese frosting

Coconut Cupcake

Coconut Cupcake

$5.95

Vanilla cake topped with vanilla buttercream, and toasted coconut

Dirty Chai Cupcake

Dirty Chai Cupcake

$5.95

vanilla cake blended with chai spices and topped with espresso buttercream frosting.

Doom Cupcake

Doom Cupcake

$5.95

eat at your own risk ;) chocolate cake with dark chocolate satin frosting

Karen's Birthday Cupcake

Karen's Birthday Cupcake

$5.95

named after our owner's mother, the family recipe for moist chocolate cake topped with vanilla buttercream frosting

Pretty Bitchin' Cupcake

Pretty Bitchin' Cupcake

$5.95

chocolate cake topped with crunchy peanut butter frosting

Razmanian Devil Cupcake

Razmanian Devil Cupcake

$5.95

lemon cake with raspberry jam filling, topped with a swirl of lemon buttercream

Red Velvet Cupcake

Red Velvet Cupcake

$5.95

a little chocolate, a little vanilla - classic red velvet cake topped with a heap of cream cheese frosting

Strawberry Cupcake

Strawberry Cupcake

$5.95

our best seller! vanilla cake with fresh strawberries folded into the batter, topped with a swirl of pink buttercream

Uniporn and Rainho Cupcake

Uniporn and Rainho Cupcake

$5.95

vanilla cake with heart confetti sprinkles mixed into the batter, topped with cream cheese frosting and even more sprinkes - NOTE: frosting color changes frequently - uniporn can appear in any color of the rainbow!

Vanilla Vanilla Cupcake

Vanilla Vanilla Cupcake

$5.95

vanilla cake with vanilla buttercream

Gluten-Free Chipper Cupcake

Gluten-Free Chipper Cupcake

$5.95

gluten-free vanilla cake with mini chocolate chips folded into the batter and topped with a vanilla buttercream frosting.

Vegan Oreo Cupcake

Vegan Oreo Cupcake

$5.95

chocolate cake, oreo frosting, topped with crushed oreo cookies (made with soy milk). did we say vegan?

Single Candle

$1.00

Extra Single Cupcake Box

$0.50

This extra single cupcake box can be used separate a cupcake assortment order.

Extra 2-Cupcake Box

$0.50

empty 2-cupcake box for you to separate your assortment how you like.

Extra 4-Cupcake Box

$0.50

empty 4-cupcake box for you to separate your assortment how you like.

Extra 6-Cupcake Box

$0.50

empty 6-cupcake box for you to separate your assortment how you like.

Assortments

Baker's Choice Assortment Cupcakes

Baker's Choice Assortment Cupcakes

$71.40

a dozen of our favorites (two each): carrot, doom, karen’s birthday, red velvet, strawberry, and vanilla/vanilla. If out of a flavor, we will substitute with our best recommendation.

Birthday Dozen Assortment Cupcakes

Birthday Dozen Assortment Cupcakes

$71.40

a kid-friendly dozen. 4 uniporn & rainhos, 4 strawberry, and 4 karen’s birthday. If out of a flavor, we will substitute with our best recommendation.

Chocolate Lover's Assortment Cupcakes

Chocolate Lover's Assortment Cupcakes

$71.40

a dozen for the chocolate lover. 4 chocolate doom, 4 texas sheetcake, and 4 karen’s birthday. If out of a flavor, we will substitute with our best recommendation.

The Fall Assortment Cupcakes

The Fall Assortment Cupcakes

$71.40

A dozen of our fall favorites. 4 pumpkin, 4 dirty chai, and 4 chocolate doom.

Baked Goods

Beesting

Beesting

$2.75

Shortbread crust with a sliced almond/honey topping.

Chess Pie Bar

Chess Pie Bar

$3.85

A southern classic in bar form! Vanilla buttery crust, vanilla custard filling & a drizzle of vanilla buttercream!

OMG

OMG

$4.00

Layer of graham cracker, caramel, marshmallow, and bittersweet chocolate.

Phig Newton

Phig Newton

$2.85

Flaky buttery crust on top and bottom with a date and hint of orange filling.

Raspberry Crunch Bar

Raspberry Crunch Bar

$3.85

Oatmeal crust with a thick layer of jam + more oatmeal crunch on top.

Rice Krispie

Rice Krispie

$3.85

Stepped up the box recipe with a few baker's secrets.

Soccer Mom

Soccer Mom

$4.25

Not the classic layer bar. Graham cracker crust topped with chocolate & butterscotch chips, pecans and coconut.

Marshmallow

Marshmallow

$1.95

One of our homemade marshmallows! Soft and sweet.

Pumpkin Whoopie Pie

Pumpkin Whoopie Pie

$5.95

Pumpkin spiced whoopie pie filled with homemade marshmallow buttercream

Brownies

Plain Jane Brownie

Plain Jane Brownie

$4.25

Fudgey and perfect!

Cream Cheese Brownie

Cream Cheese Brownie

$4.75

Classic fudge brownie with a cream cheese swirl.

Oreo Jolt Brownie

Oreo Jolt Brownie

$4.75

Plain jane brownie with an espresso cream cheese swirl topped with oreos.

Deborah Harry GF Blondie

Deborah Harry GF Blondie

$4.75Out of stock

Vanilla based brownie with caramel, peanut butter, and chocolate chips with salted peanuts

Slice of Pie

Blueberry Cheesecake Pie

$6.85

Cheesecake bottom, blueberries, and a graham cracker crumb topping.

Pumpkin Pie

$7.25

A traditional favorite of creamy pumpkin puree in a baked pie shell.

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75

the classic. a soft cookie with generous chunks of semisweet chocolate and a crisp bottom.

Chocolate Chip Cookie with Nuts

Chocolate Chip Cookie with Nuts

$2.75

the classic. a soft cookie with generous chunks of semisweet chocolate and toasted walnuts and a crisp bottom.

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.75

A chewy classic with oats, raisins, and cinnamon.

Snickerdoodle Cookie

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$2.75

A soft sugar cookie coated in cinnamon sugar.

Butter Spritz

$0.45

Delicious butter cookie topped with sprinkles

Flourless Peanut Butter Cookie

Flourless Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.75

Gluten free cookie loaded with peanut butter.

GF Chocolate Espresso Cookie

GF Chocolate Espresso Cookie

$2.75

Gluten free chocolate espresso cookie with chunks of chocolate.

Lil Bertha Cookie Sammie

Lil Bertha Cookie Sammie

$5.50

Oatmeal cookies with cream cheese frosting

Homegrown Retail

Hippie Crack with Fruit

Hippie Crack with Fruit

$13.50

our homegrown granola is cooked fresh right in our kitchen. a mixture of toasted rolled oats and sliced almonds, dried cranberries, apricots, cherries, and currants, and sweetened with just a dash of honey and coconut. no need to feel guilty eating it straight from the bag! try it mixed with milk or yogurt. 16oz.

Hippie Crack no Fruit

Hippie Crack no Fruit

$12.50

our homegrown granola is cooked fresh right in our kitchen. a mixture of toasted rolled oats, almonds, coconut, and honey. no need to feel guilty eating it straight from the bag! try it mixed with milk or yogurt. 16oz.

Trail Mix

$13.50

toasted whole almonds, semi-sweet chocolate chips, dried sour cherries, whole salted cashews, roasted salted peanuts, peanut butter chips.

Rose’s Candied Nuts

Rose’s Candied Nuts

$12.25

cashews, almonds, walnuts, pecans, rosemary and a slight kick of spice

Caramel Popcorn Bag

Caramel Popcorn Bag

$6.00

freshly popped, and covered in rich caramel and toasted almonds.

Butter Spritz Bag

Butter Spritz Bag

$11.00

Butter cookies pressed in seasonal shapes with sprinkles.

Coffee (Sat)

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

12oz of Intelligentsia Baked&Wired House Blend

Cold Brew

$3.75+

16oz of our signature cold brew blend to keep you buzzin'.

Nitro

$4.00+

Our signature cold brew blend infused with nitrogen to keep you buzzin'.

Iced Tea (Sat)

Persian Nectar Black Iced Tea

$3.50+

Unsweetened black tea with a hint of natural peach flavor. 16oz

Passion & Envy Green Iced Tea

$3.50+

Unsweetened iced green tea with hints of passion fruit. 16 oz

Hibiscus Mint Herbal Iced Tea

$3.50+

Unsweetened and noncaffeinated hibiscus mint iced tea. Chock-full of Vitamin-C! 16oz.

Iced Chaider

$4.00+

Delicious blend of Mychai Chai concentrate with fresh Apple Cider. Try it steamed or iced!

Non-Espresso (Sat)

Chocolate Milk

$3.25+

Made with MyChai micro-brewed dark chocolate.

Horchata

$5.50+

Made in-house! Rice, almonds, cashews, sesame, pumpkin seeds, cinnamon, anise, vanilla, sugar, milk.

Pumpkin Spice Milk

$5.50+

Milk

$2.75+

Straight from the cow. Whole, Skim, or 2%.

Cold Alternative Milk

$3.85+

Soy, Almond, and Oat

Tea (Sat)

assam

$3.25

chamomile lavendar

$3.00

darjeeling

$3.25

earl grey

$3.25

emerald spring

$3.85

gen mai cha

$3.85

ginger black

$3.25

ginger root

$3.25

ginger spearmint

$3.50

ginger toddy

$4.25

ginger root tea with a honey + lemon syrup

hojicha

$3.50

jasmine

$3.25

jasmine peach

$3.85

lapsong souchong

$3.50

London Fog

$4.95

Earl grey, vanilla syrup, steamed milk

mango black tea

$3.85

mayan chai

$3.50

pai mu tan

$3.50

pear green

$3.25

peppermint

$3.00

pinhead gunpowder

$3.50

rooibos

$3.00

rooibos chai

$3.25

vanilla rooibos

$3.00

wu yi oolong

$3.75

yerba mate

$3.00

Bottled (Sat)

Topo Chico Sparkling Water

$2.70

Open Water Still Water

$3.35

Disposables

Wrapped Knife

Wrapped Fork

Wrapped Spoon

Napkins

Straw

Merch

Zilla Bonez Treat

$0.25

A single dog treat, randomly selected from an assorted jar. If you'd like a particular flavor, you can purchase the entire Zillabonez box.

Zilla Bonez Box

$7.75

Single Candle

$1.00

Buttons

$0.75

Get Baked Dad Hat

$20.00

This brushed cotton twill cap features a soft adjustable strap with brass buckle. One size fits most.

4:20 Dad Hat

$20.00

Staff Hat**

$7.00

Baked and Wired 420 Beanie

$14.00

Chocolate

Askinosie Chocolate Bar

$10.50

Compartes Chocolate Bar

$11.00

A blend of white and dark chocolate, packed full of sandwich cream cookies.

Fruition Chocolate Bar

$11.00

Small batch craft chocolate using ethically sourced and flavorful cocoa beans.

Goodnow Farms Chocolate Bar

$12.00

Marou Small Chocolate Bar

$3.00

Vietnamese Single Origin Chocolate

Raaka Chocolate Bar

$8.00

Markham & Fitz Chocolate Bar

$12.00

Brain Food: Surprisingly sweet for an 85% dark chocolate, this natural superfood is loaded with healthy theobromine and antioxidants. Sea Salt Almond: Sprinkled with flakes of Maldon sea salt, and filled with crunchy, toasted almonds. Dominican Republic: 70% single-origin dark chocolate bar made with delicious cacao from DR.

Tom Bumble PB Flake Candy Bar

$7.00

Oregon Bark - 2 Pack

Lou Whistle Molasses Pecan Chew

$5.00

Oregon Bark - 2 Pack

Valerie Confections Chocolate Bar

$12.00

Jcoco Chocolate Bar

$4.00

Fruition Brown Butter Caramels

$25.00

Rozsavolgyi Chocolate Bar

$14.00

Dick Taylor Ginger Snap Milk 55% Chocolate Bar

$10.00

Dick Taylor Straight Bourbon Whiskey 70% Chocolate Bar

$14.00

Askinosie Malt Balls

$16.50

Fine & Raw Dark Chocolate Hazelnut Spread

$15.00

Pump Street Drinking Chocolate

$19.00

Mexican Almond Hot Chocolate

$14.00

Dick Taylor Drinking Chocolate

$19.00

Askinosie Sipping Chocolate

$17.50

Dick Taylor Chocolate Covered Almonds

$16.00Out of stock

Dick Taylor Chocolate Coated Cherries

$16.00

Jam

La Trinquelinette Jam

$10.50

Assorted flavors. 13.2 oz. Perfect on our homemade bread!

Hey Boo Coconut Jam

$14.00

10 ounces. Made by traditionally slow cooking creamy coconut milk, egg yolks, and sugar. Great with toasted fresh bread, waffles, pancakes, yogurt, and cheese! Choice of Mango Coconut or Original Coconut.

Maya's Jams - Wild Blueberries & Black Currant

$14.00

Yummy Lotus Jams

$14.00

Josephine's Feast Jam

$14.00

Josephine’s Feast is a collection of seasonal, sustainable, artisinally made confiture. The collection is made up of limited quantities from local fruits using traditional slow cooking methods. The collection includes preserved fruits & vegetables – marmalades, jams, fruit butters & chutneys and more.

Three Little Figs Jam

$14.00

Mrs. Bridges Orange Curd

$14.00

Morello Cherry preserves or a smooth creamy curd spread with your choice of a fresh orangey or lemon flavor. Perfect to spread on toast and also great for baking.

Dalmatia Fig Jam

$6.00

Root's Strawberry Lemon Jam

$10.00

Vintner's Pineapple Rum

$10.00

Stringhetto Jam

$7.50

Beth's Farm Kitchen

$12.00

Sqirl Jam

$15.00

Hot Sauce & Spreads

Trini Pepper Sauce - Hot

$9.00

A family recipe from Trinidad and Tobago, inspired by 5 generations of sauce makers. Made with pure, organic, hand-picked Scotch Bonnet Peppers and Scorpion Peppers, grown locally in Trinidad.

Trini Pepper Sauce - Original

$9.00

A family recipe from Trinidad and Tobago, inspired by 5 generations of sauce makers. Made with pure, organic, hand-picked Scotch Bonnet Peppers and Scorpion Peppers, grown locally in Trinidad.

Clark + Hopkins Hot Sauce

$9.00

Dawson's Original Hot Sauce

$12.00

Dawson's Sharwarma

$12.00

Dawson's Big Smoke Chipotle

$13.00

Zab's Original Hot Sauce

$11.50

Senor Lechuga Hot Sauce

$13.00

Chipotle Cerveza Mustard

$10.00

Stout Beer Mustard

$10.00

Organic BioMainaise

$7.00

Marie Sharps's Hot Sauce

$6.00

Pure Creamery Butter

$15.00

Harry's Nut Butter

$9.50

Zab's Hot Honey Mustard

$12.00

Hot N Saucy Hot Sauce

$12.00

Thai Tango Hot Sauce

$10.00

Honey & Syrup

Hani Honey Bear

$9.00

Hani Honey Raw Creamed Honey

$16.00

This raw creamed honey is made with fresh bee pollen (also known as Bee Bread) and royal jelly to produce a smooth, spreadable, and delicious creamed honey.

Mount Mansfield Bourbon Barrel Aged Maple Syrup

$29.00

Mount Mansfield Organic Vermont Maple Syrup. Bourbon, maple, and charred oak, with a hint of cloves, vanilla, and caramel. 12 oz.

Macadamia Honey

$9.00

Ohia Lehua Blossom Honey

$12.00

Beekeepers Daughter Honey Bear

$8.00

Nate's Nectar Creamed Honey

$8.00

Nate's Natural Raw Honey

$8.00

Nate's Maple Creamed Honey

$8.00

Tree Juice Maple Syrup

$16.50

Happy Hill Maple Cream

$16.00

Happy Hill Maple Farms

Mount Mansfield Pure Maple Cream

$12.00

Bee Squared Squeeze Bottle

$10.00

Bee Squared Honey Comb

$17.00

Oils & Seasonings & More

Golden Chai

$15.00

Golden Chai—a complete sensory experience. Small batched and made with love! Honor the deep golden color of turmeric imbued with earthy ginger and pepper overtones. Relax your tastebuds into a healing and refreshing cardamom finish. Fifteen cups of pure goodness.

Ramp Salt

$11.00

Ghost Pepper Salt

$11.00

Mushroom & Herb Salt

$11.00

Hatch Chili Flakes

$14.00

Chipotles Adobados

$17.00

Adobados can be translated to adobo sauce, usually made with ground dry peppers, spices herbs and vinegar. Xilli's comes braised until almost "spreadable." Slightly tart and sweet, super smoky and supremely spicy.

Fly by Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp

$15.00

The first & only 100% all-natural Sichuan chili sauce, proudly crafted in Chengdu. It's hot, spicy, crispy, numbing and deliciously savory. Intensely flavorful yet not off-the-charts spicy.

Graza Olive Oil - Sizzle

$15.00

Graza Olive Oil - Drizzle

$20.00Out of stock

Fish

Ortiz White Tuna

$8.00

2.89 oz tin

Pinhais Canned Sardines

$7.00

3 - 5 big sardines per tin

Smoked Mussels

$10.00

Wildfish Canery Fish

$9.00

Bunches

$29 Bunch

$29.00

$33 Bunch

$33.00

$50 Bunch

$50.00

$60 Bunch

$60.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markContactless Delivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

we’re your big weird family bakery located in the heart of Georgetown getting you baked since 2001.

Location

1052 Thomas Jefferson Street NW, Washington, DC 20007

Directions

Gallery
Baked & Wired image
Baked & Wired image
Baked & Wired image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bodega Spanish Tapas & Lounge
orange star4.0 • 2,126
3116 M Street NW Washington, WA 20007
View restaurantnext
Thunder Burger & Bar
orange star3.7 • 1,295
3056 M ST NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
90 Second Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
1077 Wisconsin Avenue NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Chaia Tacos - Georgetown
orange starNo Reviews
3207 Grace St NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Bangkok Joe's
orange star4.3 • 1,734
3000 K St NW Suite E120 Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Chez Billy Sud - Georgetown
orange star4.7 • 3,252
1039 31st St NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington

Baked & Wired - Special Orders
orange star4.5 • 4,648
1052 Thomas Jefferson Street Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Cafe Milano - Georgetown
orange star4.5 • 4,617
3251 Prospect St. NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Chez Billy Sud - Georgetown
orange star4.7 • 3,252
1039 31st St NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Bistrot Lepic & Wine Bar
orange star4.7 • 2,592
1736 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Das Ethiopian Cuisine
orange star4.6 • 1,932
1201 28th St NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Georges King of falafel and cheese steak
orange star4.3 • 904
1205 28th St NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Logan Circle
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Mount Pleasant
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Penn Quarter
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Foggy Bottom
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Adams Morgan
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Ivy City
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Columbia Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston