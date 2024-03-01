Avenue Bakery NYC - UES 1477 2nd Avenue
No reviews yet
1477 2nd Avenue
Manhattan, NY 10075
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
BEVERAGES
Hot Beverages
Cold Beverages
Soda
Frozen Mixed Drinks
Organic Iced Tea
Milkshake
SWEETS TAKEOUT
Cake Slice
- Individual Mousse$8.50
- Oreo Layer Cake$8.50
- Strawberry Shortcake$8.50
- Carrot Cake$8.50
- Chocolate Fudge$8.50
- Blue Velvet$8.50
- Red Velvet$8.50
- German Chocolate$8.50
- Coconut Layer Cake$8.50
- Lemon Coconut Cake$8.50
- Black Forest$8.50
- Tiramisu$8.50
- Strawberry Banana$8.50
- Rainbow Cookie Cake$8.50
- VEGAN cake slice$9.50
- Tres Leches$8.50
- Red Velvet Mousse$8.50
- Peanut Butter Chocolate Fudge$8.50
- 5' Fruit Tart$8.50
Cheesecake Slice
- New York Cheesecake$8.95
- Oreo Cheesecake$8.95
- Strawberry Cheesecake$8.95
- Red Velvet Cheesecake$8.95
- Blue Velvet Cheesecake$8.95
- Confetti Cheesecake$8.95
- Apple Crumb Cheesecake$8.95
- Raspberry White Chocolate Cheesecake$8.95
- Carrot Cheesecake$8.95
- German Chocolate Cheesecake$8.95
- Brownie Cheesecake$8.95
- Nutella Cheesecake$8.95
- Rainbow Cookie Cheesecake$8.95