Bakeoven Bar and Grill 304 Bakeoven Road
304 Bakeoven Road
Maupin, OR 97037
FOOD
Starters/specials
- Side Regular Fries$5.00
- Side Steak Fries$5.00
- Side Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
- Cup Soup$3.00
Our soups are all homemade. We usually have broccoli cheddar, roasted red pepper, squash and tomato soup and steak chili.
- Bowl soup$6.00
Our soups are all made in house.
- Cheesy Bacon-Onion Dip$8.00
Cream cheese, parmesan cheese and our house made bacon-onion jam mixed together and topped with mozzarella and and served with toasted bread.
- Smoky Queso Dip$5.00
House made queso sauce with aged white cheddar, hickory smoked gouda, smoked swiss cheese and creamy havarti combined with mild green chili's (add roasted diced Jalapeños $.50)
- Burnt End Dip$8.00Out of stock
- Fried Garlic Parmesan Cheese Curds$7.00
These stringy cheese bombs are for those who really like their mozzarella cheese and garlic treats served with marinara.
- Toasted Bread$1.50
- BBQ Pork Nachos$15.00
Smoky shredded BBQ Pork spread over bed of chips and smoky queso sauce topped with green onions and crispy Jalapeños, diced tomatoes, house made BBQ sauce, and a drizzle of a drizzle of cilantro lime sour cream
- Cheese Quesadilla$5.00
- Chips and Salsa$4.00
Salads
- Asian Chopped Salad$17.00
Crispy chicken breast dipped in house Asian sauce, spiced almonds, fried wonton strips, apple slices, purple cabbage, white cabbage, carrots, cilantro, bell peppers, green onions and topped with a sweet Asian sesame dressing
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$16.00
Crisp Buffalo Chicken strips, blue cheese crumbles, green onions, crisp romaine lettuce with shaved carrots, celery and a rich Blue Cheese dressing $15 Dressing Options- Ranch, Chipotle Ranch, Blue Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Honey Mustard, Caesar, Asian Sesame * (additional sides of dressing $.50)
- Caesar Salad$15.00
Parmesan crusted chicken served over a bed of romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing
- Fall Year-Round$14.00
Holiday spiced walnuts, cranberries, apples, mixed greens, blue cheese crumbles tossed together with a house made balsamic vinaigrette.
- Large House Salad$7.00
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, green onions, croutons and choice of dressing.
- Southwest Salad$18.00
Grilled Southwest seasoned chicken over, roasted black beans and mild green chilis, served over crisp romaine lettuce with smoked gouda cheese, fried jalapeños, tomatoes, bell peppers and chipotle ranch & topped with fried tortillas (chipotle ranch is spicy)
- Small Entree Salad$4.00
Burgers
- Bacon Cheeseburger$17.00
House made beef patty, bacon, and a slice of cheddar on a bun All hamburger patty’s are cooked medium All burgers come with mayo, lettuce, tomato, & sliced pickles with a side and fries. Add a small house salad for $3 Choice of Fries: Regular Cut Fries - Steak Fries - Sweet Potato Fries (add $2) Cheese Choices: Smoked Swiss — Smoked Gouda — Cheddar — Havarti —
- Black Bean Veggie Burger$15.00Out of stock
House made oven roasted black beans and Cremini mushrooms blended with ground toasted walnuts made into veggie burger with oven roasted squash, carrots, onions, and green chilis to make a perfectly flavored veggie burger. Comes with side and fries. Add a small house salad for $3 Regular Cut Fries - Steak Fries - Sweet Potato Fries (add $2) Cheese Choices Smoked Swiss — Smoked Gouda — Cheddar — Havarti —
- Breakfast Burger$18.00
Ham, 2 pieces of bacon, fried egg, American cheese and a house made patty with mayo (no veggies) Comes with Side of fries. Add a small house salad $3 All hamburger patty’s are cooked medium. Choice of Fries: Regular Cut Fries - Steak Fries - Sweet Potato Fries (add $2)
- Classic Burger$13.00
House made beef patty, and your choice of cheese on a bun
- Kids Burger$10.00
Frozen patty cooked well done with classic toppings from above and regular fries. All burgers come with mayo, lettuce, tomato, & sliced pickles with a side and fries. Add a small house salad for $3 Choice of Fries: Regular Cut Fries - Steak Fries - Sweet Potato Fries (add $2) Cheese Choices: Smoked Swiss — Smoked Gouda — Cheddar — Havarti —
- Shrimp Burger$17.00
Chopped prawns seasoned with salt, pepper, and lemon zest coated in Panko crumbs and seared on the flat top in butter served on a brioche bun with butter lettuce, tomatoes, purple onion and a lemon parsley mayo. Comes with side of fries. Add a small house salad for $3 Choice of Fries: Regular Cut Fries - Steak Fries - Sweet Potato Fries $2. Add a small house salad for $3.
- Southwest Burger$16.00
Grilled green chilis and black beans encased with smoked Gouda on a burger with chipotle mayo (the chipotle mayo is spicy) Comes with Side of fries. Add a small house salad $3 All hamburger patty’s are cooked medium. Choice of Fries: Regular Cut Fries - Steak Fries - Sweet Potato Fries (add $2) Cheese Choices: Smoked Swiss — Smoked Gouda — Cheddar — Havarti —
Sandwiches, Wraps, Other
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.00
Roasted red pepper tortilla with chopped crisp Buffalo Chicken strips, blue cheese crumbles, green onions, crisp romaine lettuce with shaved carrots, celery and a rich Blue Cheese dressing. Comes with steak or regular fries (add a small house salad for $3)
- Caesar Chicken Wrap$14.00
Parmesan crusted chicken, romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing. Comes with steak or regular fries (add a small house salad for $3)
- Southwest Chicken Wrap$14.00
Roasted red pepper tortilla with grilled Southwest seasoned chicken breast, roasted black beans and mild green chilis, crisp romaine lettuce with smoky gouda cheese, fried jalapeños, tomatoes, bell peppers and chipotle ranch (the chipotle ranch is spicy) . Comes with steak or regular fries (add a small house salad for $3)
- BLT$12.00
4 pieces of bacon, lettuce and tomato on toasted sourdough with Best Foods Mayo . Comes with steak or regular fries (add a small house salad for $3)
- Chicken BLT$18.00
Seasoned and grilled chicken breast, bacon, crisp lettuce and tomato on toasted sourdough. Comes with steak or regular fries (add a small house salad for $3)
- Grilled Cheese$10.00
Creamy Havarti, white cheddar cheese and a slice of Gouda grilled on sourdough. Come with steak or regular fries (add a small house salad for $3)
- Smoked Pork Sandwich$14.00
with an apple cilantro coleslaw on a brioche bun. Come with steak or regular fries (add a small house salad for $3)
- Smoked Mac and Cheese$10.00
lightly smoked five cheese sauce with mild roasted green chilies over noodles and baked to have a lightly brown top $8 Add bacon $3; add BBQ Pork bits $4; add crispy jalapeños $2 Comes with steak or regular fries (add a small house salad for $3)
- Chicken Strips & Fries$14.00
House made chicken strips breaded in a crisp light batter. (GF) Comes with steak or regular fries (add a small house salad for $3)
- Fish and Chips$16.00
Two house beer battered cod and regular fries with our house made tarter sauce. (add 2 pieces for $6) Comes with steak or regular fries (add a small house salad for $3)
- Fish Tacos$17.00
Hand dipped cod in each taco in a light batter with a cilantro lime coleslaw, black bean and corn salsa, and topped with cilantro lime sour cream. Comes with steak or regular fries (add a small house salad for $3)
- Dirty Bird$18.00
Grilled chicken, mushrooms and bacon served over fried baby red potato bites with a honey mustard sauce sprinkled with green onions and melted Smoked Swiss cheese.
- Dirty Pig$18.00
- Dirty Heifer$21.00
- Filthy Barnyard$27.00
Main Entrées
- New York Strip$35.00
12oz New York Strip Steak that has been well marbled, full bodied and rich with the amazing beefy flavor your looking for in a steak. A New York Strip is generally firm and tender when it comes to texture, flavor and fat. All main entrees are served with a garden salad and your choice of mac and cheese or seasoned grilled potatoes or cilantro lime rice.
- Ribeye$42.00
For the ultimate juicy, beefy flavor, this ribeye is a perfect choice. The ribeye is a flavorful steak essentially an individually cut prime rib roasts. Ribeyes are super fatty, which allows them to retain their juiciness even when cooked over very high heat. We serve our 16oz Ribeye with a pineapple cilantro chimichurri. All main entrees are served with a garden salad and your choice of mac and cheese or seasoned grilled potatoes or cilantro lime rice.
- Lemon Roasted Garlic Shrimp$21.00
Fresh lemon zest and roasted garlic blended with just the right amount of olive oil and spices tossed with prawns. All main entrees are served with a garden salad and your choice of mac and cheese or seasoned grilled potatoes or cilantro lime rice.
- Grilled Portobello Mushrooms$18.00
Two marinated portobello with balsamic vinegar reduction and herb de Provence. All main entrees and main veggies are served with a garden salad and your choice of mac and cheese or seasoned grilled potatoes or cilantro lime rice.
- Harvest Time Pork Chop$20.00
8 oz Center cut tenderloin pork chop with grilled apples and onions in a hard apple cider reduction with skillet potatoes. All main entrees and main veggies are served with a garden salad and your choice of mac and cheese or seasoned grilled potatoes or cilantro lime rice.
- Brisket$22.00
A dry rub brisket with our house BBQ sauce. Braised, smoked, and slowly roasted, it's rendered soft and satisfying with incredible flavor. (Don't think twice about trying this one it goes fast.) All main entrees are served with a garden salad and your choice of mac and cheese or seasoned grilled potatoes or cilantro lime rice.
Dessert
- Scoop Ice Cream$3.00+
Have a scoop in a Cake Cone or Bowl $3 Single, $5 Double, $8 Triple
- Peanut Butter Brownie w/ Fudge$9.00
House made Brownies with a scoop of Ice Cream and warm fudge
- Mixed Berry Tart$7.00Out of stock
- Apple Tart$7.00
- Chocolate Lava Cake$7.00
- Gluten Free Lava Cake$7.00
- Salted Caramel Cheesecake$7.00
- Salted Caramel Bourbon ice cream with caramel sauce and house candied walnuts$7.00Out of stock
BEVERAGES
COCKTAILS
- BLOODY MARY$9.00
- BROOKLYN HOOKER$6.00
- COSMOPOLITAN$8.00
- HOT BUTTERED RUM$8.00
- HOT TODDY$8.00
- IRISH COFFEE$7.00
- KAMIKAZE$7.00
- LEMON DROP$7.00
- LONG ISLAND$12.00
- MADRAS$6.00
- MAI TAI$8.00
- MANHATTAN$9.00
- MARGARITA$9.00
- MARTINI$8.00
- MINT JULEP$8.00
- MOJITO$8.00
- MOSCOW MULE$7.00
- NEGRONI$8.00
- OLD FASHIONED$9.00
- PALOMA$7.00
- SALTY DOG$6.00
- SCREWDRIVER$6.00
- SEX ON THE BEACH$7.00
- SKINNY MARGARITA$6.00
- TEQUILA SUNRISE$7.00
- TOM COLLINS$7.00
- WELL LIQUOR$4.00
- WHISKEY SOUR$8.00
- Spanish Coffee$8.50
- Maupin island$13.00
- Tobama or Michelle$8.00
- Reese's PB cup$8.00
- Apple cinnamon toddy$8.00
- Huckleberry hot chocolate$8.00
- Coffee Nudge$7.00
- Fun- Nipple$9.00
DRAFT
WINE
BOTTLED BEER
- APOCALYPSE IPA$5.00
- Black Butte Porter$5.00
- BUD LITE$4.00
- BUDWEISER$4.00
- BUSH LIGHT$3.00
- COORS$4.00
- COORS LITE$4.00
- CORONA$4.00
- HEFF bottle$4.00
- MICHELOB ULTRA$4.00
- MILLER LITE$4.00
- Modelo$4.00
- PASSION FRUIT SOUR$4.00
- RAINER$3.00
- CIDER$4.00
- WHITE CLAW$4.00
- NA ODouls Amber$5.00
- NA Wellbeing IPA$5.00
- Angry Orchard$5.00
- Double Mt Dry$5.00
LIQUOR
SPIRIT
TEQUILA
VODKA
WHISKEY
Brandy
NON-ALCOHOL
COFFEE
ENERGY DRINKS
HOT CHOCOLATE
HOT TEA
ICED TEA
LEMONADE
RAFT LUNCH
IMPERIAL RIV
