Baker and Brewer 94 Stuart St

94 Stuart St

Charleston, SC 29403

FOOD

CUSTOM PIZZA

EVOO BASE

$13.00

GARLIC OIL BASE

$13.00

PANNA BASE

$13.00

PISTACHIO PESTO BASE

$15.00

RED SAUCE BASE

$13.00

VEGAN BASE

$13.00

STARTERS & SALADS

B&B BOARD

$21.00

FOCACCIA BREAD

$8.00

WOODFIRED OLIVES

$8.00

WHIPPED FETA

$12.00

PRETZEL BITES

$10.00

SMALL FARMER

$9.00

LARGE FARMER

$12.00

SMALL BIBB

$10.00

LARGE BIBB

$13.00

ROASTED BEET SALAD

$10.00

TWISTED CAESAR

$10.00

MEATBALLS

$14.00

WINGS

$14.00

PORK NACHOS

$16.00

CORNED BEEF DIP

$12.00

SIDES

EXTRA CROSTINI

$1.00

BLUE CHEESE DRESSING

$1.00

HOUSE VINAIGRETTE

$1.00

HERB BUTTERMILK

$1.00

MAPLE VINAIGRETTE

$1.00

RED SAUCE

$1.00

OLIVE OIL

$2.00

SPECIAL TOPPING $1

$1.00

SPECIAL TOPPING $2

$2.00

SPECIAL TOPPING $3

$3.00

RANCH

$1.00

DESSERTS

SWEETEETH ACHOCOLYPSE

$8.00

SWEETEETH CALL OF THE WILD

$6.00

SWEETEETH O SNAP

$8.00

SWEETEETH PB&C

$6.00

SWEETEETH SEA IS FOR CARAMEL

$6.00

ICE CREAM -1 SCOOP

$2.50

ICE CREAM -2 SCOOP

$5.00

BROWNIE

$4.00

CAKE

$6.50Out of stock

CHEESECAKE

$6.50

CAKE FEE

$10.00

COOKIE - CHOC CHIP

$0.50

COOKIE - PB

$0.50

COOKIE - SNIC

$0.50

ICED SUGAR COOKIE

$2.00Out of stock

BREAD & PASTRIES

CROISSANT PLAIN

$3.75

CROISSANT CHOCO

$4.25

CROISSANT ALMOND

$4.25

SCONE LEMON

$4.00Out of stock

SCONE ROSEMARY

$4.00Out of stock

SEMOLINA

$6.00

BAGUETTA

$3.00

SOUR WHEAT

$6.00

RYE

$6.00

EVENTS

EVENT CHARCUTERIE (per person)

$5.00

EVENT MEATBALLS (per person)

$5.00

EVENT FOCACCIA

$42.00

EVENT BAKED ZITI

EVENT PRETZELS

$40.00

EVENT CHIPS

$20.00

EVENT LENTIL SALAD

$24.00

EVENT FETA

$40.00

EVENT OLIVES

$32.00

EVENT FARMER

$20.00

SET/BREAKDOWN FEE

$150.00

RETAIL

B&B 4 PACK

$12.00

B&B IPA

$4.00

HCB 4 PACK

$15.00

HCB 6 PACK

$15.00

HCB 12OZ

$3.00

HCB 16OZ

$4.00

CBD TEE

$20.00

B&B TEE

$20.00

B&B SWEATSHIRT

$50.00

TRUCKER HAT

$30.00

PATCH HAT

$32.00

STICKER

$2.00

OLIVE OIL BOTTLE

$19.00

BAG OF COFFEE

$18.00

DOUGH

$2.00

GROWLER GLASS ONLY

$7.00

CORK FEE

$20.00

ONE CENT

$0.01

B&B LOGO PINT

$6.00

POLO

$34.00

SWEATSHIRT EMPLOYEE

$27.00

EMPLOYEE TEE

$10.00

PHANTOM BRETT BOTTLE

$12.00

ARACDE

$1.00

COUNTER BEV

KOMBUCHA

$5.00

COUNTER DRAFT

$7.00

COUNTER MARG

$10.00

COUNTER MULE

$10.00

DRINKS

Vodka

Well Vodka

$6.00

Titos

$7.50

Cathead

$7.00

Striped Pig

$7.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Well Vodka-DBL

$10.00

Titos-DBL

$12.50

Cathead-DBL

$12.00

Striped Pig-DBL

$12.00

Grey Goose-DBL

$16.00

Gin

Well Gin

$6.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Bombay

$8.00

Nippitaty

$9.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Well Gin-DBL

$10.00

Hendricks-DBL

$16.00

Bombay-DBL

$14.00

Nippitaty-DBL

$14.00

Tanqueray-DBL

$14.00

Rum

Well Rum

$6.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$7.00

PLANTATION 5YR

$9.00

MEYERS

$7.00

STRIPED PIG SPICED

$8.00

Well Rum-DBL

$10.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN-DBL

$11.00

PLANTATION 5YR-DBL

$14.00

MEYERS-DBL

STRIPED PIG SPICED-DBL

Tequila

Well Tequila

$6.00

ESPOLON BLANCO

$8.00

ESPOLON REPOSADO

$8.00

ESPOLON ANEJO

$11.00

CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$11.00

CASAMIGOS REPOSADO

$12.00

DON JULIO BLANCO

$11.00

DON JULIO REPOSADO

$12.00

LA GRITONA

$11.00

HERRADURA REPO

$13.00

Well Tequila-DBL

$10.00

ESPOLON BLANCO-DBL

$12.00

ESPOLON REPOSADO-DBL

$12.00

ESPOLON ANEJO-DBL

$15.00

CASAMIGOS BLANCO-DBL

$17.00

CASAMIGOS REPOSADO-DBL

$18.00

DON JULIO BLANCO-DBL

$17.00

DON JULIO REPOSADO-DBL

$18.00

LA GRITONA-DBL

$17.00

HERRADURA REPO-DBL

$19.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Well Whiskey

$6.00

WELL RYE

$6.00

MAKERS MARK

$8.00

JAMESON

$8.00

RITTENHOUSE RYE

$8.00

BULLEIT BOURBON

$8.50

BULLEIT RYE

$8.50

FOUR ROSES SMALL

$9.00

BASIL HAYDEN

$11.00

WOODFORD

$10.00

CROWN ROYAL

$9.50

REDBREAST

$16.00Out of stock

Well Whiskey-DBL

$10.00

WELL RYE-DBL

$10.00

MAKERS MARK-DBL

$12.00

JAMESON-DBL

$12.00

RITTENHOUSE RYE-DBL

$12.00

BULLEIT BOURBON-DBL

$12.50

BULLEIT RYE-DBL

$12.50

FOUR ROSES SMALL-DBL

$15.00

BASIL HAYDEN-DBL

$17.00

WOODFORD-DBL

$16.00

CROWN ROYAL-DBL

$15.50

REDBREAST-DBL

$22.00

Scotch

Well Scotch

$6.00

CHIVAS

$10.00

DEWARS

$7.00

GLENLIVET 12Y

$12.00

GLENLIVET 15Y

$17.00

MONKEY SHOULDER

$9.00

Well Scotch-DBL

$10.00

CHIVAS-DBL

$16.00

DEWARS-DBL

$11.00

GLENLIVET 12Y-DBL

$18.00

GLENLIVET 15Y-DBL

$24.00

MONKEY SHOULDER-DBL

$13.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

CAMPARI

$8.00

FERNET BRANCA

$7.00

COINTREAU

$8.00

BAILEYS

$6.00

GRANMA

$7.00

KAHLUA

$6.00

APEROL

$8.00

Cocktails

WHISKEY LEMONADE

$10.00

APEROL SPRITZ

$10.00

MOSCOW MULE

$10.00

SPICY MARG

$10.00

FRENCH CAFE

$10.00

RITA

$9.00

BLOODY MARY

$6.00

DBL BLOODY MARY

$9.00

GRAPEFRUIT G&T

$10.00

NEGRONI

$9.00

MIMOSA

$6.00

MIMOSA CARAFE

$20.00

MIMOSA FLIGHT

$15.00

BEER MOSA

$7.00

MOCKTAIL

$5.00

IRISH COFFEE

$9.00

SMOKY PALOMA

$10.00

PEACH FUZZ

$12.00

Draft Beer

#1 HCB PILSNER

$3.00+

#2 HCB PLUFF MUD

$3.00+

#3 HCB WASHOUT WHEAT

$3.00+

#4 HCB OVERLY FRIENDLY

$3.00+

#5 THE LOCAL

$3.00+

#6 OOPS! ALL CITRA

$3.00+

#7 CBD COLLAB

$3.00+

#8 ROOTBEER

$2.00Out of stock

#9 SOCIAL EXPERIMENT

$3.00+

#10 SECRET SURVEY

$3.00+

#11 GUAVA QUEEN

$3.00+

#12 RICKY IS BACK

$3.00+

#13 FRAMBOOZLED

$3.00+

#14 THE STINGER

$5.00+

#15 KEEP THAT FUNK ALIVE

$3.00+

#16 PHANTOM BRETT

$5.00+

#17 TCHAIKOVSKY

$5.00+

#20 SHIP'S WHEEL ORIGINAL CIDER

$3.00+

PITCHER

$19.00

FLIGHT

$12.00

LIVERPOOL PINT

$4.00

LIVERPOOL PITCHER

$16.00

TASTE

GROWLER REFILL

$16.00

STAFF BEER

$2.00

GROWLER

$21.00

Can Beer

CITIZEN DIRTY MAYOR

$9.00

CITIZEN BROSE

$9.00

WASHOUT WHEAT CAN

$6.00

OVERLY FRIENDLY CAN

$6.00

PILSNER CAN

$6.00

PLUFF MUD CAN

$6.00

STRAWBERRY BEARDS CAN

$6.00

FOLLY TIME CAN

$6.00

FRAMBOOZLED CAN

$8.00

DISCOSAURUS CAN

$7.00

EDUCATION CAN

$8.00

OYSTER STOUT CAN

$8.00

EDUCATION ALE CAN

$8.00

DEATH HAZY IPA CAN

$8.00

HOLY CITY DIPA CAN

$9.00

Wine

HOUSE RED-GLS

$7.00

PINOT NOIR-GLS

$9.00

PINOT NOIR-BTL

$32.00

CABERNET SAV-GLS

$10.00

CABERNET SAV-BTL

$36.00

PINOT GRIGIO-GLS

$9.00

PINOT GRIGIO-BTL

$32.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC-GLS

$9.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC-BTL

$32.00

CHARDONNAY-GLS

$8.00

CHARDONNAY-BTL

$28.00

ROSE-GLS

$8.00

ROSE-BTL

$28.00

SPARKLING ITALIAN WHITE-GLS

$6.00

SPARKLING ITALIAN WHITE-BTL

$20.00

FRICO CAN-GLS

$7.00

N/A Beverages

SWEET TEA

$2.00

UNSWEET

$2.00

COKE

$2.00

SPRITE

$2.00

DIET COKE

$2.00

COKE ZERO

$2.00

SAN PELLEGRION

$3.50

ARANCIATA

$2.50

MILK

$2.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.75

OJ

$3.75

GRAPEFRUIT

$3.75

SODA WATER

$2.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

#8 DRAFT ROOT BEER

$2.00Out of stock

COFFEE

$2.00

COFFEE REFILL

COLD BREW

$4.00

GINGER BEER

$3.00

BLUEBERRY KOMBUCHA

$5.00

LAVENDER KOMBUCHA

$5.00

YARD

DRINKS

PINT

$7.00

YARD LIQUOR

$3.00

Well Vodka

$6.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

WELL RYE

$6.00

Well Scotch

$6.00

ROSE-GLS

$8.00

SPARKLING ITALIAN WHITE-GLS

$6.00

FRICO CAN-GLS

$7.00

HOUSE RED-GLS

$7.00

CABERNET SAV-GLS

$10.00

PINOT NOIR-GLS

$9.00

PINOT GRIGIO-GLS

$9.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC-GLS

$9.00

CHARDONNAY-GLS

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

1/2 Price Pizza M-F 4pm-5pm Drink Specials M-F 4pm-6pm

Location

94 Stuart St, Charleston, SC 29403

Directions

