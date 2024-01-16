This restaurant does not have any images
Baker’s Burgers 1265 West Colton Ave, Redlands
1265 West Colton Avenue
Redlands, CA 92374
BREAKFAST
Breakfast Burritos
- Bacon & Egg Burrito
Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla$5.69
- Chili & Egg Burrito
Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Chili, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla$5.99
- Chorizo & Egg Burrito
Egg, Chorizo, Cheddar Cheese, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla$5.69
- Egg Burrito
Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Red Sauce, Wrapped on a Flour Tortilla$4.69
- Power Burrito
Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Beans, Ground beef, Red Sauce, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla$5.89
- Sausage & Egg Burrito
Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Diced Sausage, Green Sauce, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla$5.89
- Steak & Egg Burrito
Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Steak, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla$6.29
Breakfast Tacos
- Egg Taco
Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Red Sauce, on a Flour Tortilla$2.69
- Chorizo & Egg Taco
Egg, Chorizo, Cheddar Cheese, Potatoes, on a Flour Tortilla$3.69
- Bacon & Egg Taco
Egg, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, on a Flour Tortilla$3.69
- Sausage & Egg Taco
Egg, Sausage, Cheddar Cheese, on a Flour Tortilla$3.69
- Monterey & Egg Taco
Egg, Monterey Cheese, Ortega Peppers, on a Flour Tortilla,$3.59
Breakfast Sandwiches
Breakfast Sides/Extras
BURGERS/SANDWICHES
Burgers
- Single Baker w/ Cheese
Hamburger Patty, Dressing, Sliced Tomato, Leaf Lettuce, Cheese, on a Toasted Bun$4.49
- Double Baker w/ Cheese
2 Hamburger Patties, Dressing, Sliced Tomato, Leaf Lettuce, Cheese, on a Toasted Bun$5.79
- Triple Baker w/ Cheese
3 Hamburger Patties, Dressing, Sliced Tomato, Leaf Lettuce, Cheese, on a Toasted Bun$7.09
- Monterey Double Baker
2 Hamburger Patties, Dressing, Tomato. Leaf Lettuce, Monterey Cheese, Ortega Peppers, on a Toasted Wheat Bun$6.59
- Onion Burger
2 Hamburger Patties, Cheese, Onion, on a Toasted Bun$5.39
- Double Bacon Baker
2 Hamburger Patties, Bacon, Dressing, Sliced Tomato, Leaf Lettuce, Cheese, on a Toasted Bun$7.09
- Classic Single
Hamburger Patty, Mustard, Ketchup, Pickles, Onion, Cheese, on a Toasted Bun$4.39
- Classic Double
2 Hamburger Patties, Mustard, Ketchup, Onion, Pickles, Cheese, on a Toasted Bun$5.59
- Single Baker
Hamburger Patty, Dressing, Sliced Tomato, Leaf Lettuce, on a Toasted Bun$3.99
- Double Bacon Guacamole Cheeseburger
LIMITED TIME OFFER!!! 2 Hamburger Patties, Dressing, Sliced Tomato, Leaf Lettuce, Cheese, Guacamole, Bacon on a Toasted Bun$7.29
- Single Bacon Guacamole Cheeseburger
LIMITED TIME OFFER!!! Hamburger Patty, Dressing, Sliced Tomato, Leaf Lettuce, Cheese, Guacamole, Bacon on a Toasted Bun$5.39
Sandwiches
- Teriyaki Chicken
Mayo, Sliced Tomato, Leaf Lettuce, Chicken Patty, Teriyaki Sauce, on a Toasted Wheat Bun$5.99
- Monterey Chicken
Mayo, Sliced Tomato, Leaf Lettuce, Monterey Cheese, Chicken Patty, Ortega Peppers, on a Toasted Wheat Bun$6.39
- Cali Chicken Club
Mayo, Slice Tomato, Leaf Lettuce, Monterey Cheese, Chicken Patty, Bacon, Guacamole, on a Toasted Wheat Bun$7.39
- Grilled Chicken
Mayo, Sliced Tomato, Leaf Lettuce, Chicken Patty, on a Toasted Wheat Bun$5.89
- Boca Burger
Dressing, Sliced Tomato, Leaf Lettuce, Boca Patty and on a Toasted Wheat Bun$5.99
- Grilled Cheese
Cheese, on a Toasted Bun$2.99
MEXICAN
Burritos
- Combination Burrito
Beans, Ground Beef, Red Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla$4.69
- Ground Beef Burrito
Ground Beef, Red Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla$6.19
- Cali Steak Burrito
Beans, Steak, Cheddar Cheese, Onion, Guacamole, Fries, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla$6.89
- Classic Chicken Burrito
Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Red Sauce, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla$5.59
- Pollo Asado Burrito
Rice, Chicken, Salsa, Cheddar Cheese, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla$6.89
- BRC Burrito
Beans, Rice, Red Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla$3.60
- Bean and Cheese Burrito
Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla$3.09
- Veggie Wrap
Beans, Rice, Green Sauce, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomato, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla$4.99
- Cheese Burrito
Cheddar Cheese, Red Sauce, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla$3.49
- Veggie Combo Burrito
Beans, Veggie filling, Cheddar Cheese, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla$5.59
Tacos
- Original Taco Meal
Ground Beef, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, on a Taco Shell$4.70
- Soft Ground Beef Taco Meal
Ground Beef, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, on a Flour Tortilla$4.98
- Steak Taco Meal
Steak, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, on a Flour Tortilla$6.98
- Chicken Taco Meal
Chicken, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, on a Flour Tortilla$6.98
- Veggie Soft Tacos Meal
Veggie Filling, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, on a Flour Tortilla$5.98
- Veggie Hard Tacos Meal
Veggie Filling, Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, on a Taco Shell.$5.98
- Original Taco
Ground Beef, Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, in a Taco Shell$2.35
- Steak Taco
Steak, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, on a Flour Tortilla$3.49
- Soft Ground Beef Taco
Ground Beef, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, on a Flour Tortilla$2.49
- Chicken Taco
Chicken, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, on a Flour Tortilla$3.49
- Veggie Soft Taco
Veggie Filling, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, on a Flour Tortilla$2.99
- Veggie Hard Taco
Veggie Filling, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, in a Taco Shell.$2.99
Speciality
- Cheese Quesadilla
Green Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, on a Flour Tortilla$3.49
- Chicken Quesadilla
Diced Chicken, Green Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, on a Flour Tortilla$6.99
- Steak Quesadilla
Diced Steak, Green Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, on a Flour Tortilla$6.99
- Tostada
Beans, Shredded Lettuce, Cheddar Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, on a Corn Shell$2.99
- Taco Burger
Ground Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Sliced Tomato, Shredded Lettuce, on a Bun$3.89
- Veg Taco Burger
Veggie Filling, Cheddar Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Shredded Lettuce, on a Bun$5.39
BEVERAGES
Large Fountain Drinks
- Large Coca-Cola$3.35
- Large Coke Zero$3.35
- Large Diet Coke$3.35
- Large Root Beer$3.35
- Large Sprite$3.35
- Large Mr. Pibb$3.35
- Large Orange Fanta$3.35
- Large Cherry Coke$3.35
- Large Powerade$3.35
- Large Vitaminwater XXX$3.35
- Large Pink Lemonade$3.35
- Large Yellow Lemonade$3.35
- Large Mango Lime$3.35
- Large Iced tea$3.35
- Large Raspberry Iced Tea$3.35
- Large Strawberry Hibiscus$3.35
Medium Fountain Drinks
- Medium Coca-Cola$2.95
- Medium Coke Zero$2.95
- Medium Diet Coke$2.95
- Medium Root Beer$2.95
- Medium Sprite$2.95
- Medium Mr. Pibb$2.95
- Medium Orange Fanta$2.95
- Medium Cherry Coke$2.95
- Medium Powerade$2.95
- Medium Vitaminwater XXX$2.95
- Medium Pink Lemonade$2.95
- Medium Yellow Lemonade$2.95
- Medium Mango Lime$2.95
- Medium Iced Tea$2.95
- Medium Raspberry Iced Tea$2.95
- Medium Strawberry Hibiscus$2.95
Small Fountain Drinks
- Small Coca-Cola$2.65
- Small Coke Zero$2.65
- Small Diet Coke$2.65
- Small Root Beer$2.65
- Small Sprite$2.65
- Small Mr. Pibb$2.65
- Small Orange Fanta$2.65
- Small Cherry Coke$2.65
- Small Powerade$2.65
- Small Vitaminwater XXX$2.65
- Small Pink Lemonade$2.65
- Small Yellow Lemonade$2.65
- Small Mango Lime$2.65
- Small Iced Tea$2.65
- Small Raspberry Iced Tea$2.65
- Small Strawberry Hibiscus$2.65
Other Beverages
Hot Coffee
Iced Coffee
SPECIALTY MEALS
Kids Meals
- Kids Baker w/ Cheese Meal
Kids Cheeseburger { Beef Patty, Ketchup, Cheese}, Sm Fry, and a Kids Fountain Drink$5.99
- Kids Taco Meal
Ground Beef Taco { Hard Shell, ground Beef, Lettuce Cheese}, Sm Fry, and a Kids Fountain Drink$4.99
- Kids Grilled Cheese Meal
Grill Cheese{ Bun, Cheese}, Sm Fry, and a Kids Fountain Drink$4.99
- Kids Quesadilla Meal
Kids Quesadilla { Flour Tortilla , Cheese}, Sm Fry, and a Kids Fountain Drink$4.99
- Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito Meal
Kids Bean and Cheese Burrito { Flour Tortilla, Beans, Cheese}, Sm Fry, and a Kids Fountain Drink$4.99
Twin Kitchen Meals
Budget Meals
- #1 Bean & Cheese Burrito, Original Taco
Bean & Cheese Burrito[Flour Tortilla, Beans, Cheddar Cheese], Original Taco [Hard shell, ground beef, shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, diced tomato], Small Beverage$5.99
- #2 Tostada, Bean & Cheese Burrito
Bean & Cheese Burrito[Flour Tortilla, Beans, Cheddar Cheese], Tostada [Tosada shell, beans, shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, diced tomato], Small Beverage$5.99
- #3 Mini Quesadilla, Taco
Mini Quesadilla [Flour Tortilla, Cheddar Cheese], Original Taco [Hard shell, ground beef, shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, diced tomato], Small Fry, Small Beverage$6.99
- #4 Two Soft Ground Beef Tacos, Small Fries
Two Soft Tacos [Hard shell, ground beef, shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, diced tomato], Small Fry, Small Beverage$6.99
- #5 Two Bean & Cheese Burritos, Small Fries
Two Bean & Cheese Burrito[Flour Tortilla, Beans, Cheddar Cheese], Small Fry, Small Beverage$7.99
- #6 Three Original Tacos, Small Beverage
Three Original Tacos, Small Beverage$7.99
Family Meals
FRIES & SIDES
Fries
Specialty Fries
- Chili Cheese Fries
Fries, Chili, and Cheddar Cheese$5.75
- Veggie Chili Fries
Fries, Veggie Chili and Cheddar Cheese$6.99
- Bacon Cheddar Fries
Fries, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, and Sour Cream$6.99
- Cali Steak Fries
Fries, Cheddar Cheese, Diced Steak, Sour Cream and Guacamole$7.99
- Chili Cheese Tots
Tots, Chili and Cheddar Cheese$5.75
- Veggie Chili Tots
Tots, Veggie Chili and Cheddar Cheese$5.75
Sides
- Bean Cup
Beans and Cheddar Cheese$2.99
- Rice Cup
Rice, Red Sauce and Cheddar Cheese$2.99
- Chili Cup
Beans, Chili, and Cheddar Cheese$2.99
- Rice & Bean Cup
Beans, Rice, Red Sauce and Cheddar Cheese$2.99
- Chips & Salsa
Fresh Homemade Salsa and Chips$3.29
- Guacamole & Chips
Guacamole and Chips$4.79
- Nachos
Chips, Cheddar Cheese, Beans, Ground Beef, Tomatoes$4.89
SHAKES/FLOATS
Shakes
- Cookies 'N' Cream Shake
Made with Hand-Scooped Real Ice Cream and Milk topped with Whip Cream$6.95
- Butterfinger Shake
Made with Hand-Scooped Real Ice Cream and Milk topped with Whip Cream$6.95
- Cherry Shake
Made with Hand-Scooped Real Ice Cream and Milk topped with Whip Cream$7.25
- Orange Fanta Shake
Made with Hand-Scooped Real Ice Cream and Milk topped with Whip Cream$7.25
- Chocolate Shake
Made with Hand-Scooped Real Ice Cream and Milk topped with Whip Cream$6.55
- Strawberry Shake
Made with Hand-Scooped Real Ice Cream and Milk topped with Whip Cream$6.55
- Vanilla Shake
Made with Hand-Scooped Real Ice Cream and Milk topped with Whip Cream$6.55
- Caramel Shake
Made with Hand-Scooped Real Ice Cream and Milk topped with Whip Cream$6.95
- Pina Colada Shake
Made with Hand-Scooped Real Ice Cream and Milk topped with Whip Cream$6.75
Floats
EXTRAS
- Side of Cheddar Cheese$0.75
- Side of Bacon$1.89
- Side of Patty$1.09
- Side of Chicken Patty$2.99
- Side of Ortega$0.75
- Side of Pickles
- Side of Dressing$0.49
- Side of Ranch Dressing$0.35
- Side of Green Sauce$0.39
- Side of Red Sauce$0.39
- Side of Chips$1.35
- Side of Salsa$0.99
- Side of Guacamole$2.99
- Side of Sour Cream$0.55
- Side of Steak$2.99
- Side of Diced Chicken$2.99
- Side of Ground Beef$1.89
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
1265 West Colton Avenue, Redlands, CA 92374