Baker Street Bread Co.

8009 Germantown Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19118

FOOD

BREAKFAST

The Classic BEC

$8.00

The Philadelphian Steamer

$7.50

The Californian Steamer

$8.50

Farmstead

$8.50

Bistro

$8.50

Toasted Bagel

$3.50

Smashed Avocado Toast

$7.75

All American Breakfast

$11.50

Oatmeal

$7.50

Crustless Quiche Du Jour

$8.50

Smoked Salmon Plate

$14.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon

$5.25

Artisan Toast

$3.00

PBJ

$5.25

Smoked Salmon

$8.00

Steamer Egg Side 4oz

$5.25

Turkey Sausage Side

$6.00

BREAD

Multigrain Sandwich

$7.25

Multigrain Artisan

$5.00Out of stock

Sesame Honey Sandwich

$7.25

Sesame Honey Artisan

$5.00Out of stock

French Baguette

$3.00

Premium Baguette

$4.50

Challah

$6.75Out of stock

Italian Rustic Artisan

$4.75

Raisin Walnut Artisan

$6.00

Sourdough

$5.00

Sourdough Boule

$5.00Out of stock

Rye Artisan

$5.00Out of stock

Whole Wheat

$4.75

French Boule

$4.75

Snowflake White Sandwich

$7.25

Pane Rustico

$5.75

Brioche Loaf

$9.80Out of stock

Pumpernickel Artisan

$5.00

Brioche Burger

$1.25

Brioche Medium Burger

$1.00

Brioche Slider

$0.75Out of stock

Ciabatta

$7.50Out of stock

Ciabatta Rolls

$0.75

Dinner Rolls

$0.75

Brioche Hot Dog

$5.00

1/2 Sandwich Loaf

$3.75

Bread of the Month

Multigrain Dinner Rolls

$0.75

Parkerhouse Dinner Rolls

$0.75

Sourdough Dinner Rolls

$0.75

1/2 Square Loaf

$3.75

1/2 Small Artisan Loaf

$2.75

PASTRY

Plain Croissant

$3.25

Chocolate Croissant

$3.50

Almond Croissant

$4.50

Kouign Amann

$4.50

Cinnamon Roll Croissant

$4.75

Raspberry Cheese Croissant

$4.75

Muffins

$3.75

Blueberry Scone

$3.75

Cheddar Chive Scone

$3.75

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.00+

Sweet Dreams Cookie

$3.00+

Biscotti 3 Pack

$7.50

Biscotti Piece

$2.50

Cinnamon Raisin Croissant

$4.50

Seasonal Kouign Amann

$5.00

RETAIL

Chestnut Hill Local

$2.00

Cranberry Pecan Granola

$9.75

Multigrain Granola

$4.50

Tomato Pie

$9.90Out of stock

Cookie Dough Bake at Home 16oz

$7.50

Cookie Dough Bake at Home 32oz

$14.25

La Colombe Coffee

$15.00

PP HOT SAUCE

$7.50

PP SPICY KETCHUP

$7.50

BAGELS

Plain Bagel

$1.65

Everything Bagel

$1.65

Sesame Seed Bagel

$1.65

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$1.65

Mini Cream Cheese

$0.35

LUNCH

Best Chicken Salad Ever Sandwich

$10.50

Perfect Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.50

Roast Turkey Sandwich

$9.00

La Parisian

$10.50

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Albacore Tuna Melt

$12.00

Hot Chicken Noodle Soup

$9.50

Hot Soup Du Jour

$9.50

Hot Turkey Chili

$9.50

Cobb Salad

$12.50

B St Caesar

$9.50

Power Grain Bowl

$10.50

Blackberry Salad

$12.50

GRAB & GO

Chicken Salad Sandwich G&G

$10.50

Tuna Salad Sandwich G&G

$10.50

Turkey Sandwich G&G

$10.50

La Parisian

$10.50

Best Chicken Salad Ever Container Sm

$8.00

Best Chicken Salad Ever Container Lg

$14.00

Perfect Tuna Salad Container Sm

$8.00

Perfect Tuna Salad Container Lg

$14.00

Cobb Salad - G&G

$12.50

Power Grain Bowl - G&G

$10.50

Chicken Caesar

$14.50

B St Caesar

$9.50

Turkey Chili G&G Sm

$9.00

Turkey Chili G&G Lg

$16.00

Chicken Noodle Soup G&G Sm

$9.00

Chicken Noodle Soup G&G Lg

$16.00

Quinoa Salad G&G

$6.50

Salmon Plate

$15.50

Fruit Cup

$4.50

Crustless Quiche Du Jour

$8.50

2 Hard Boiled Eggs

$3.25

Pasta Salad 16oz

$9.25

Pasta Salad 8oz

$6.25

Soup Du Jour Sm

$9.00

Soup Du Jour Lg

$16.00

Cinnamon Cream Cheese

$7.50

Lox Cream Cheese

$8.00

Veggie Cream Cheese

$7.50

Scallion Cream Cheese

$7.50

Plain Cream Cheese

$6.50

Whitefish Salad

$9.00

Super Egg Salad

$7.00

La Fermiere Yogurt

$4.00

Yogurt G&G

$2.50

Hummus

$6.50

Whole Quiche

$42.50

DRINKS

COLD BEVERAGE

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Iced Cold Brew

$4.25

Iced Latte

$5.75

Iced Cafe Mocha

$6.00

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$6.50

Iced Vanilla Latte

$5.75

Iced Chai Latte

$5.75

Iced Coffee Red Eye

$3.50

Iced Americano

$4.00

Iced Espresso

$4.00

Iced Brewed Tea

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.50

Iced Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Green Machine Smoothie

$7.50

Acai Berry Smoothie

$7.50

Bottled Spring Water

$1.50

Lemon Spindrift

$2.25

Raspberry Spindrift

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Can Spring Water

$2.00

Perrier

$2.25

Bottle Apple Juice

$3.25

HOT BEVERAGE

Reg Corsica Drip SM

$2.50

Reg Corsica Drip LG

$3.00

Latte SM

$4.00

Latte LG

$4.75

Cappucino SM

$4.00

Cappucino LG

$4.75

Chai Tea Latte SM

$4.00

Chai Tea Latte LG

$4.75

Dirty Chai Sm

$4.25

Dirty Chai Lg

$5.00

Mocha SM

$4.75

Mocha LG

$5.50

Americano LG

$3.75

Americano SM

$3.00

Decaf Drip LG

$3.00

Decaf Drip SM

$2.50

Espresso SM

$3.00

Espresso LG

$3.75

Hot Brewed Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Red Eye LG

$3.25

Red Eye SM

$2.75

Cortado Sm

$3.25

Cortado Lg

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Find our artisan bakery/café in the quaint and historic neighborhood of Chestnut Hill, PA. We offer our award-winning breads and pastries along with La Colombe coffee and espresso. Enjoy breakfast and lunch featuring Steamers-steam scrambled egg sandwiches, a Philadelphia first! Avocado Toast, French Toast, Sandwiches, Salads, Soups, Grilled Cheese and more are hand-crafted using fresh, wholesome ingredients. Dine-in or takeout, we are open seven days a week.

8009 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19118

