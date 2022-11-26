Baker Street Burgers imageView gallery
Burgers

Baker Street Burgers

554 Reviews

$$

1603 N Alpine Rd

Rockford, IL 61107

Order Again

Popular Items

All-American Cheeseburger
BSB Cheeseburger
Big Mick Burger

*Starting Bites

Big Ole' Pretzel Sticks

Big Ole' Pretzel Sticks

$10.99

grainy mustard | cheese sauce

Buffalo Fries & Curds

Buffalo Fries & Curds

$10.99

fries & curds tossed in our house buffalo sauce served with house ranch

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$12.99

fried wonton filled with cream cheese, crabmeat, scallions and garlic and served with a sweet and spicy dipping sauce

Crispy Pickle Chips

Crispy Pickle Chips

$12.99

southern-style cornmeal-breaded pickles | chipotle aioli | ranch

Dipping Sauce Flight

Dipping Sauce Flight

$8.99

first, choose your base: fries, bacon-parmesan tots or chips | then, choose four of our fabulous, house sauces

Fried Cheese Curds

Fried Cheese Curds

$11.99

house ranch | sriracha aioli

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$11.99

southern-style breaded tomatoes | bacon | sriracha aioli | white cheddar

Korean Shrimp

Korean Shrimp

$12.99

lightly dusted then fried shrimp | Korean BBQ sauce | roasted garlic aioli | sesame seeds | scallions

*Burgers

All-American Cheeseburger

All-American Cheeseburger

$14.99

american cheese | lettuce | tomato | red onion

Bacon Mac & Cheese Burger

Bacon Mac & Cheese Burger

$15.99

house mac & cheese | crispy onion straws | bacon | american cheese | garlic aioli

Belly Banger Burger

Belly Banger Burger

$17.99

glazed pork belly | pepper jack cheese | spicy asian slaw | pickled jalapeño & onion | garlic aioli

Big Mick Burger

Big Mick Burger

$14.99

two all-beef patties | special sauce | lettuce | cheese | pickles | onions | brioche bun

Birria Burger

Birria Burger

$17.99Out of stock

braised beef | chihuahua cheese | pickled onion | cilantro | garlic aioli | guajillo dunking broth

BSB Cheeseburger

BSB Cheeseburger

$14.99

gouda cheese | BSB sauce | caramelized onion | pickles

Flamethrower Burger

Flamethrower Burger

$16.99

bacon | guacamole | cheese curds | pickled jalapeños | fire mayo | burger patties

Kansas City Burger

Kansas City Burger

$16.99

pulled pork | bbq sauce | bacon | white cheddar | crispy onion straws

Mushroom Burger

Mushroom Burger

$15.99

sautéed mushrooms | swiss & blue cheese | truffle aioli | greens | tomato | red onion

Smothered Steakhouse Melt

Smothered Steakhouse Melt

$15.99

swiss cheese | sautéed mushrooms | caramelized onions | crispy onion straws | May-1 sauce | butter-toasted sourdough | burger patties

Three Cheese Pub Burger

$16.99

white cheddar | smoked gouda | pepperjack | bacon | caramelized onions | beer mustard aioli | fried pickle chips | toasted brioche

West Loop

West Loop

$15.99

bacon | american cheese | fried egg | BSB sauce

*Handhelds

BBQ Pork Sandwich

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$13.99

pulled pork | bbq sauce | crispy onion straws | slaw | brioche bun

Blackened Chicken Pesto Wrap

Blackened Chicken Pesto Wrap

$14.99

blackened chicken breast | roasted red peppers | crispy onion | romaine | pesto aioli

Fried Green Tomato Melt

Fried Green Tomato Melt

$12.99

fried green tomatoes | garlic aioli | mixed greens | balsamic glaze | white cheddar | goat cheese | butter-toasted sourdough

General Tso's Chicken Sandwich

General Tso's Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

all-natural crispy chicken | General Tso's sauce | garlic aioli | green onion | lettuce

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$12.99

chipotle shrimp | corn | pico de gallo | avocado | pickled onion | lime aioli | corn tortilla

*Mac & Cheese

BSB Classic Mac

BSB Classic Mac

$12.99

cheesy, gooey goodness

Buffalo Chicken Mac

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$15.99

spicy buffalo cheese sauce | fried chicken breast | ranch | blue cheese crumble

Pulled Pork Mac

Pulled Pork Mac

$15.99

pulled pork | caramelized onion | bbq sauce | pico de gallo | cheddar cheese sauce

*Salads

Asian Sesame Salad

Asian Sesame Salad

$11.99

red & green cabbage | carrots | cucumber | mango | avocado | scallion | sesame seeds | toasted sesame dressing

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$10.99

avocado | corn | bacon | cucumber | cheddar | pico de gallo | romaine | house ranch

Roasted Grapes & Brussels Salad

$13.99

roasted grapes & brussels sprouts | bacon | goat cheese | pistachios | mixed greens | smoke onion balsamic vinaigrette

South By Salad

South By Salad

$12.99

romaine | corn | black beans | smoked gouda | pickled jalapeño & onion | crispy onion | cornbread crumble | BBQ honey mustard dressing

*Beverages

Liquid Death

Liquid Death

$2.00
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$2.00
Mexican Coke Bottle

Mexican Coke Bottle

$2.00
Sprecher Cherry Cola

Sprecher Cherry Cola

$2.00
Sprecher Root Beer

Sprecher Root Beer

$2.00
Spindrift Raspberry Lime

Spindrift Raspberry Lime

$2.00
Fever Tree Grapefruit Soda

Fever Tree Grapefruit Soda

$2.00
San Pellegrino Aranciata Rosso

San Pellegrino Aranciata Rosso

$2.00
San Pellegrino Chinotto

San Pellegrino Chinotto

$2.00
San Pellegrino Clementina

San Pellegrino Clementina

$2.00
San Pellegrino Limonata

San Pellegrino Limonata

$2.00
Coke

Coke

$1.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.00
Sprite

Sprite

$1.00

*Cocktails To Go - Two cocktails per bottle - Must show ID

Almost Paradise

$24.00

rum | raspberry | coconut | pineapple | fresh lime

Aviation

$22.00

gin | violette | maraschino | fresh lemon

Bee's Knees

Bee's Knees

$20.00

gin | honey syrup | fresh lemon

Black Manhattan

$24.00

bourbon | Meletti amaro | bitters

Bourbon Renewal

Bourbon Renewal

$24.00

Yellowstone bourbon BSB barrel pick | dark berry liqueur | sugar | fresh lemon | bitters

Favorite Hoodie

$22.00

Irish whisky | passionfruit | cherry | lemon | ginger | agave | bitters

Glass Slipper

Glass Slipper

$18.00

grapefruit vodka | elderflower liqueur | club soda

Grand Geneva

$22.00

vodka | kahlua | cream | pumpkin spice simple syrup | orange bitters

Green Point

$24.00

rye whiskey | green chartreuse | sweet vermouth | bitters

Gunga Galunga

$22.00

gin | raspberry liqueur | ginger liqueur | fresh lemon

Hot Marge From Accounting

$20.00

tequila blanco | ancho reyes poblano | peach | agave nectar | fresh lime

Iron Ranger

Iron Ranger

$24.00

Yellowstone bourbon BSB barrel pick | velvet falernum | pineapple juice | fresh lemon | bitters

Kyiv Mule

$18.00

Ukrainian vodka | ginger syrup | fresh lime

Last Word

$24.00

gin | green chartreuse | maraschino | fresh lime

Light of the Moon

$24.00

Calvados | Scotch | apricot | allspice | lemon | sugar | apple bitters

Manhattan

$22.00

rye whiskey | sweet vermouth | bitters

Margarita

$18.00

tequila blanco | organic agave | fresh lime

Midnight Kiss

$22.00

rum | falernum | violette | lime | tiki bitters

Oaxacan Old Fashioned

$22.00

reposado tequila | mezcal | agave nectar | bitters

Old Fashioned

Old Fashioned

$22.00

bourbon | sugar | bitters

Slushy

$18.00

Southern Baptist

$24.00

rye | ginger syrup | fresh lime

Southern Mule

$20.00

bourbon | ginger liqueur | peach liqueur | fresh lime | ginger syrup

Southern Old Fashioned

$24.00

roasted pecan bourbon | sugar | peach bitters

Whatever Will Be

$24.00

tequila blanco | ancho liqueur | spiced pear | agave | lemon | molé bitters

Your Mom Goes to College

$20.00

tequila blanco | mezcal | grapefruit | honey syrup | fresh lime | grapefruit bitters

*Dessert - Flavors May Vary

Bread Pudding of The Day

Bread Pudding of The Day

$7.99

Call for the flavor of the day!

Gelato Of The Day

Gelato Of The Day

$3.00+
Peach Cobbler

Peach Cobbler

$8.99

oat and bourbon pecan streusel with a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Salted Caramel Brownie

Salted Caramel Brownie

$7.99

*Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.99
Kids Chicken Strips

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.99
Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Kids Hamburger

$8.99
Kids Mac n Cheese

Kids Mac n Cheese

$8.99

*Sides

Extra Sauce

Side of Bacon-Parmesan Tots

Side of Bacon-Parmesan Tots

$3.99
Side of Chips

Side of Chips

$3.49
Side of Fries

Side of Fries

$3.49
Side of Sweet Potato Fries

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$4.49
Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.99

*Bottled Sauces

Big Mick Sauce

$9.99

BSB Sauce

$9.99

Chipotle Aioli

$9.99

Crab Rangoon Sauce

$9.99

Garlic Aioli

$9.99

Grainy Mustard

$9.99

May-1 Sauce

$9.99

Ranch Dressing

$9.99

Sriracha Aioli

$9.99

Toasted Sesame Dressing

$9.99

Truffle Aioli

$9.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1603 N Alpine Rd, Rockford, IL 61107

Directions

Gallery
Baker Street Burgers image

Map
