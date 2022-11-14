Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakers' Best Catering

150 Gould Street

Needham, MA 02494

Popular Items

Dozen Cocktail Franks in Blankets
Caesar Salad
Breakfast Sandwich

Utensils

Paper Products Per Person

$0.75

Please enter the number of people you are serving as the quantity. $0.75 per person. Includes plates, napkins, and cutlery.

Cocktail Paper Products Per Person

$0.75

Please enter the number of people you are serving as the quantity. $0.75 per person. Includes cocktail plates, napkins, and cutlery.

Fall Menu

Pumpkin Teacake

$8.25+

Healthy Breakfast Burrito

$8.25

Scrambled egg whites, feta cheese, spinach, sundried tomatoes on a whole wheat tortilla

Butternut Squash and Bacon Quiche

$36.40+

Serves 6-8.

Dozen Edamame Nuggets

$18.65

Tofu, green onion, ginger and sweet chili dipping sauce Vegan

Dozen Buffalo Cauliflower Brochette Bites

Dozen Buffalo Cauliflower Brochette Bites

$18.65

with buttermilk ranch dipping sauce

Quart Butternut Squash Bisque

$15.95

Chopped apples and cinnamon Gluten Free and Vegan

Gallon Butternut Squash Bisque

$59.25
Quart Classic Beef Stew

Quart Classic Beef Stew

$19.50

Sent for reheat.

Beef Stew Gallon

$78.00

Quart Mushroom Lentil

$15.95

Gallon Mushroom Lentil

$59.25

Roasted Butternut Squash Kale Salad

$20.80+

4 person minimum. With seasoned chickpeas, cranberries, sunflower seeds and tahini Gluten Free and Vegan

Power Veggie Platter

Power Veggie Platter

$36.25+

Golden beets, red beets, broccoli, avocado, chic peas, and butternut squash. Gluten Free. Vegan.

Harvest Ravioli

$56.20+

4 person minimum. Sweet potato filling, cider reduction, sautéed kale, butternut squash, sauteed mushrooms

Chicken Pot Pie

$32.20+

Puff pastry, potatoes, carrots, onion, celery, peas, pearl onion.

Paella

$23.40+

Saffron rice, peppers, onions, peas

Pumpkin Risotto

$20.40+

4 person minimum. Pepitas garnish Gluten Free.

Roasted Cauliflower and Butternut Squash

$16.00+

Gluten Free. Vegan.

Whipped Butternut Squash Puree

$16.00+

Gluten Free. Vegan.

Harvest Quinoa

$16.00+

Leeks, wild mushrooms, parmesan, herbs. Gluten free.

Apple Cranberry Crisp

$31.15

Serves 6-8

Pumpkin Cupcakes

$13.45+

Pumpkin Whoopie Pies

$21.00

Mulled spiced cream cheese filling.

Half Dozen Sugar Dusted Leaf Cookies

$9.50

Fall Dessert Box

$21.75

Includes sugar leaf cookies, chocolate chip cookies, flourless chocolate bites, mini pumpkin and chocolate whoopie pies (10 pieces total.) Serves 4-6.

Apple Cider

$15.95

Apple cider sent by the gallon.

Gallon Apple Cinnamon Infused Water

$18.50

Hot Cider

$18.75+

Breakfast

Freshly Baked Breakfast Platter

Freshly Baked Breakfast Platter

$32.50+

A selection of mini muffins, scones, teacakes, danish, breakfast pastries, bagels, cream cheese, butter, and fruit preserves.

Mini Bagel Platter

Mini Bagel Platter

$22.85+

Served with mini bagels, cream cheese, scallion cream cheese, butter, and fruit preserves.

Teacake Platter

$24.90+

Slices of our freshly baked teacakes including blueberry, cranberry orange, lemon, orange chocolate chip, and sour cream streusel.

Teacakes

$8.25+

Select either blueberry, lemon, orange chocolate chip, or sour cream nut.

Breakfast Smoked Salmon Platter

Breakfast Smoked Salmon Platter

$47.40+

4 person order minimum. Thinly sliced smoked Norwegian salmon, cream cheese, scallion cream cheese, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, capers, and bagels.

Deep Dish Quiche

$34.30

Serves 6-8

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.15

with scrambled eggs and cheese

Gluten Free Breakfast Sandwich

$6.40

with scrambled eggs and cheese

Challah French Toast

$29.60+

4 person order minimum. Served with pure maple syrup and seasonal fruit

Nana Baker's Noodle Kugel

$31.95+

Roasted Seasoned Breakfast Potatoes

$14.60+

4 person order minimum. Gluten Free.

Premium Applewood Bacon Slices

$15.20+

4 person order minimum. 3 slices per person. Gluten Free

Breakfast Country Sausage Links

$13.40+

4 person order minimum. 3 pieces per person. Gluten Free

Maple Glazed Black Forest Ham Steak

$20.60+

4 person order minimum. Gluten Free

Turkey Bacon Slices

$16.60+

4 person order minimum. 3 slices per person. Gluten Free

Fresh Fruit Salad

$16.40+

4 person order minimum. Cantaloupe, honeydew, pineapple, and grapes.

Hardboiled Eggs with Sea Salt

$5.40+

4 person order minimum. Gluten Free.

Overnight Oat Parfait

$4.90

Coconut milk, chia seeds, maple syrup with dried pineapple, cranberry, pumpkin seed and banana chip topping Gluten Free and Vegan

Yogurt Parfait

$4.45

Fruit and granola

Sandwiches

Sandwich/Wrap Platter

Sandwich/Wrap Platter

Made with assorted wraps and freshly baked breads and rolls. Condiments on the side.

Gluten Free Sandwich

Specialty Sandwich/Wrap Platter

Specialty Sandwich/Wrap Platter

4 person order minimum. Selection includes: Buffalo grilled chicken wrap, california turkey wrap, falafel wrap, grilled chicken cobb wrap, classic italian sandwich, the beast, mushroom banh mi, teriyaki salmon wrap.

Dozen Finger Sandwiches

Dozen Finger Sandwiches

$75.00

Small, four bite finger sandwich on brioche rolls. Select up to two kinds per dozen.

Knotted Tea Rolls

$6.00+
Individual Sandwich/Wrap

Individual Sandwich/Wrap

$10.95

Individual Specialty Sandwich/Wrap

$11.95

Soups & Stews

Quart Chicken Vegetable Soup

Quart Chicken Vegetable Soup

$15.55

Sent for reheat. Gluten Free

Quart Matzo Ball Soup

Quart Matzo Ball Soup

$15.60

Chicken broth, carrots, and celery with 4 matzo balls (packaged separately). Serves 2-3. Sent for reheat.

Quart Tomato Basil Soup

$15.55

Sent for reheat. Gluten Free

Quart House Made Chili

Quart House Made Chili

$17.95

Sent for reheat. Gluten Free

Gallon Classic Beef Stew

$78.00

Gallon Chicken Vegetable

$59.25

Gallon Matzo Ball

$62.15

Gallon Tomato Basil Soup

$59.25

Gluten Free.

Gallon House Made Chili

$71.70

Salads

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$19.75+

Served with dijon vinaigrette on the side. Gluten Free. Vegan.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$19.75+

House made croutons.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$23.40+

Served with creamy feta dressing on the side. Gluten Free.

Mesclun Salad

$23.40+

Mesclun field greens with chevre, dried cranberries, and balsamic vinaigrette. Gluten Free.

Market Chopped Salad

$25.20+

Romaine lettuce, green beans, broccoli, cucumbers, tomatoes, scallions, edamame, carrots, and parmesan peppercorn dressing. Glute Free.

Kale Spa Salad

Kale Spa Salad

$26.80+

Kale with apples, sunflower seeds, radishes, dried cranberries, and lemon vinaigrette. Gluten Free. Vegan.

Container of Dressing

$3.65+

Pasta Leonardo

$17.20+

4 person order minimum. Sundried tomatoes, spinach, caramelized onions, and feta.

Sesame Pasta Salad

Sesame Pasta Salad

$15.80+

Linguine with snow peas, red peppers, and julienned carrots. Vegan.

Quinoa Tabbouleh

Quinoa Tabbouleh

$22.80+

4 person order minimum. Diced tomatoes, chickpeas, and fresh herbs. Gluten Free. Vegan.

Greek Orzo Salad

Greek Orzo Salad

$16.20+

4 person order minimum. Feta, red peppers, and black olives.

Red Bliss Potato Salad

Red Bliss Potato Salad

$14.60+

4 person order minimum. Gluten Free

Chicken Salad with Grapes

Chicken Salad with Grapes

$14.55+

Gluten Free

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$14.55+

Celery and black pepper. Gluten Free.

Egg Salad

Egg Salad

$8.30+

Gluten Free

Bake & Serve Appetizers

Dozen Cocktail Franks in Blankets

$16.40

*Frozen appetizers to bake at home*

Dozen Spinach Feta Cheese Triangles

$24.65

*Frozen appetizers to bake at home*

Dozen Vegetable Spring Rolls

$18.65

Served with sweet chili dipping sauce on the side. *Frozen appetizers to bake at home*

Appetizers

Crudités Platter

Crudités Platter

$41.55+

Broccoli, carrots, celery, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red and green peppers, and parmesan peppercorn dip. Gluten Free.

Fresh Fruit Platter

Fresh Fruit Platter

$41.55+

Cantaloupe, grapes, honeydew, pineapple, and fresh berry garnish. Gluten Free. Vegan.

Antipasto Platter

Antipasto Platter

$67.50+

Fresh and marinated vegetables, imported meats, cheeses, olives. Gluten free.

Imported and Domestic Cheeses Platter

Imported and Domestic Cheeses Platter

$58.95+

Blue cheese, boursin, brie, cheddar, colby jack, gouda, sesame lavash crackers, and a fruit garnish.

Tuscan Vegetable Platter

Tuscan Vegetable Platter

$44.40+

Grilled zucchini, squash, peppers, eggplant, portabella mushrooms, marinated artichokes, roasted tomatoes, aged provolone, fresh marinated mozzarella, tuscan white bean dip, and focaccia dippers.

Dozen Teriyaki Cocktail Meatballs

Dozen Teriyaki Cocktail Meatballs

$19.20
Dozen Potato Pancakes

Dozen Potato Pancakes

$19.75

Dozen Sweet Potato Pancakes

$19.75

Raspberry Applesauce

$3.10+

Gluten Free

Dozen Satay Bites

Dozen Satay Bites

$27.45

Served with spicy peanut dip on the side for beef and chicken satays. Sweet thai sauce for salmon satays.

Dozen Pan-Seared Dumplings

Dozen Pan-Seared Dumplings

$20.05

Served with soy ginger dipping sauce on the side.

Dozen Southern Fried Chicken Brochette Bites

Dozen Southern Fried Chicken Brochette Bites

$26.75

Served with hot pepper jelly on the side.

Dozen Quesadillas

Dozen Quesadillas

$18.65

Served with fresh salsa on the side.

Dozen Boneless Chicken Tenders

$25.95
Dozen Jumbo Shrimp

Dozen Jumbo Shrimp

$35.15

Choice of grilled marinated, tandoori, chilled, or coconut with sauce served on the side.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$14.40+

Served with wonton chips.

Bacon and Scallion Dip

$18.15+

Served with house fried potato chips. Gluten Free.

Tuscan White Bean Artichoke Dip

$13.45+

Served with toasted crostini. Vegan.

Lemon Hummus

$12.20+

Served with soft pita triangles. Vegan.

Cheddar Horseradish Spread

$6.50+

Package of Sesame Lavash Crackers

$6.45

Entrées

Mixed Grilled Chicken Breast Combo

Mixed Grilled Chicken Breast Combo

$38.60+

4 person minimum. Herb, teriyaki, and thai with our house made honey mustard and thai infused chili sauces.

Grilled Boneless Chicken Breasts

$38.60+

4 person minimum. Select either cider rotisserie, fresh citrus herb, BBQ, Thai chili-spiced, or teriyaki.

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$47.80+

4 person minimum. Lemon, capers, and white wine reduction.

Chicken Marbella

$59.00+

4 person minimum. Prunes, capers, and olives. Gluten Free.

Chicken Parmesan

$47.80+

4 person minimum. Marinara sauce, provolone, and sliced tomato.

Chicken Marsala

$59.00+

4 person minimum. Wild mushrooms

Deconstructed Shish Kebobs

Deconstructed Shish Kebobs

$57.00+

4 person minimum. Savory marinated chicken, peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, sides platter of gyro bread, tzatziki, and tomato cucumber salad.

Deconstructed Pesto Chicken Kebobs

$53.00+

4 person minimum. Grilled peppers, onions, eggplant, zucchini, and pesto oil. Gluten Free.

General Tso Chicken

$47.80+

4 person minimum. Sweet and spicy glaze, stir fried peppers, and broccoli.

Whole Roasted Chicken

$14.95

Seasoned with lemon, thyme, and rosemary. Gluten Free. Serves 2. Sent for reheat.

Chicken Fajitas

$62.15+

Peppers, onions, sour cream, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salsa, guacamole, and flour tortillas.

Chicken Tacos

$41.35+

Diced peppers and onions, sour cream, cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, salsa, and crisp corn taco shells. Gluten Free.

MYO Latin Burrito Bowl

$53.30+

Choice of either vegetable, pulled chicken, or carne asada. Served with scallion rice, vegetarian black beans, sides of salsa, guacamole, cheese, tomatoes, scallions, lettuce. Serves 5. Gluten Free.

Black and Blue Grilled Rosemary Steak Platter

Black and Blue Grilled Rosemary Steak Platter

$75.80+

Beef Tacos

$45.25+

Diced peppers and onions, sour cream, cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, salsa, and crisp corn taco shells. Gluten Free.

Beef Fajitas

$76.70+

Peppers, onions, sour cream, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salsa, guacamole, and flour tortillas.

Steak Tips

$67.80+

4 person minimum.

"The Works" Herb Grilled Steak Tips

$67.80+

4 person minimum. Peppers, onions, and mushrooms. Gluten Free.

Teriyaki Beef Deconstructed Kebobs

$67.80+

4 person minimum. Shiitake mushrooms, peppers, and onions.

Fresh Atlantic Salmon Filet

Fresh Atlantic Salmon Filet

$45.20+

4 person minimum. Select either grilled (pictured), pan-seared, poached, or teriyaki glazed.

Shrimp Risotto

Shrimp Risotto

$67.80+

4 person minimum. Shrimp risotto with baby arugula and lemon. Gluten Free.

Sesame Roasted Tofu

$41.40+

4 person minimum. Toasted pistachios, wilted greens, roasted cauliflower, and carrots. Vegan.

Coconut Curry Tofu Noodles

$37.20+

4 person minimum. Coconut crusted tofu, carrots, red onion, zucchini, napa cabbage, basil, and light curry sauce. Vegan.

Tofu Veggie Fajitas

$45.50+

Peppers, onions, zucchini, sour cream, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, salsa, guacamole, and tortillas.

Eggplant Parmesan

$37.40+

Lemon and Spinach Risotto

$29.00+

4 person minimum. Gluten Free

Deconstructed Vegetable Kebobs

$44.60+

4 person minimum. Grilled peppers, onions, eggplant, and zucchini. Gluten Free. Vegan.

Beef and Sausage Lasagna

Beef and Sausage Lasagna

$42.60+

Grilled Vegetabe Lasagna

$37.40+

Cheese Lasagna

$35.30+

Chicken, Broccoli, Ziti

$44.65+

Meatballs in Hearty Marinara

$40.00+

4 person minimum. Linguini with meatballs in hearty marinara.

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$35.30+

Traditional Mac & Cheese

$24.90+

Baked Penne

$32.20+

Baked penne with marinara sauce and mozzarella.

Three Cheese Ravioli

$38.40+

4 person minimum. Fresh tomato, basil, and garlic.

Calzones

$25.95+

Choice of either grilled chicken, grilled vegetables, or Italian.

Sides

Broccoli

$16.60+

4 person minimum. Garlic, wild mushrooms, and shaved parmesan cheese. Gluten Free.

Steamed Broccoli

$12.80+

4 person minimum. Lemon butter. Gluten Free.

Grilled Vegetables

$15.20+

4 person minimum. Gluten Free. Vegan.

Steamed Vegetable Medley

$14.00+

4 person minimum. Fine herbs. Gluten Free. Vegan.

Zucchini and Summer Squash

$13.80+

With roma tomatoes. Gluten free and vegan.

Green Beans

$15.40+

Wild mushrooms, her butter. Gluten free.

Fajita Vegetables for 5

$46.50

Onions, peppers, and taco spices. Gluten Free. Vegan

Steamed White Rice

$5.20+

4 person minimum. Gluten Free. Vegan.

Steamed Brown Rice

$8.20+

4 person minimum. Gluten Free. Vegan.

Basmati Rice

$17.00+

4 person minimum. Roasted tomatoes and mushrooms. Gluten Free. Vegan.

Rice Pilaf with Fine Herbs

$14.80+

4 person minimum.

Vegetable Fried Rice

$18.40+

4 person minimum.

Mashed Potatoes

$15.80+

4 person minimum. Gluten Free.

Roasted Red Bliss Potatoes

$17.00+

4 person minimum. Rosemary and Garlic. Gluten Free. Vegan.

Roasted Three Potato Medley

$17.80+

4 person minimum. Red bliss, yukon gold, and sweet potatoes. Gluten Free. Vegan.

Tater Tots

$13.60+

4 person minimum.

"Nana Baker's" Noodle Kugel

$9.25+

Traditional Sage and Vegetable Stuffing

$6.95+

Cranberries in Wine

$6.45+

Cinnamon and orange. Gluten Free.

Gravy

$3.95+

Garlic Bread

$9.80+

2 pieces per person. 4 person minimum.

Cornbread

$6.25

serves 4

French Rolls

$4.00+

4 person minimum.

Individual Side Salad

Individual Side Salad

$3.25

Individual Pasta Salad

$2.95

Chef's choice

Individual Red Bliss Potato Salad

$3.65

Individual Bag of Chips

$1.50

Desserts

Flourless Chocolate Torte

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$29.00+

Gluten Free

Half Dozen Flourless Chocolate Bites

Half Dozen Flourless Chocolate Bites

$16.50

Gluten Free

Cookie Tray

Cookie Tray

$7.40+

4 person minimum. 2 cookies per person. An assortment of our signature cookies.

Dessert Tray

Dessert Tray

$17.20+

4 person minimum. One cookie and one dessert bar cut in half per person. An assortment of our signature brownies, bars, and cookies.

"All Bars" Tray

$19.00+

4 person minimum. An assortment of our house made brownies and bars.

Whoopie Pies

Whoopie Pies

$21.00
Cupcakes

Cupcakes

$13.45+
Half Dozen Macaroons

Half Dozen Macaroons

$12.00

Choice of coconut or almond. Gluten Free.

Dozen Mini Cannolis

Dozen Mini Cannolis

$31.15

Half Dozen Healthy Cookie Bites

$10.50

Rolled oats, cherries, banana, and chocolate. Gluten Free. Vegan.

Pie

Pie

$32.90

Half Dozen Butter Jelly Cookies

$10.50

Half Dozen Rugelah

$14.95

Beverages

Freshly Brewed Coffee, Decaf, or Tea

$19.50

Serves 8-10. Includes cream and sugar.

Sparkling Poland Springs Bottled Water

$2.35

Bottled Spring Water

$1.99

Bottled Iced Teas

$2.75

Nantucket Nectar Lemonade

$2.65Out of stock

Bottled Juices

$2.50

Canned Soda

$1.99

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Root Beer, etc.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Catering company in Needham, MA.

150 Gould Street, Needham, MA 02494

