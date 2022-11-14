- Home
Bakers' Best Catering
150 Gould Street
Needham, MA 02494
Utensils
Paper Products Per Person
Please enter the number of people you are serving as the quantity. $0.75 per person. Includes plates, napkins, and cutlery.
Cocktail Paper Products Per Person
Please enter the number of people you are serving as the quantity. $0.75 per person. Includes cocktail plates, napkins, and cutlery.
Fall Menu
Pumpkin Teacake
Healthy Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled egg whites, feta cheese, spinach, sundried tomatoes on a whole wheat tortilla
Butternut Squash and Bacon Quiche
Serves 6-8.
Dozen Edamame Nuggets
Tofu, green onion, ginger and sweet chili dipping sauce Vegan
Dozen Buffalo Cauliflower Brochette Bites
with buttermilk ranch dipping sauce
Quart Butternut Squash Bisque
Chopped apples and cinnamon Gluten Free and Vegan
Gallon Butternut Squash Bisque
Quart Classic Beef Stew
Sent for reheat.
Beef Stew Gallon
Quart Mushroom Lentil
Gallon Mushroom Lentil
Roasted Butternut Squash Kale Salad
4 person minimum. With seasoned chickpeas, cranberries, sunflower seeds and tahini Gluten Free and Vegan
Power Veggie Platter
Golden beets, red beets, broccoli, avocado, chic peas, and butternut squash. Gluten Free. Vegan.
Harvest Ravioli
4 person minimum. Sweet potato filling, cider reduction, sautéed kale, butternut squash, sauteed mushrooms
Chicken Pot Pie
Puff pastry, potatoes, carrots, onion, celery, peas, pearl onion.
Paella
Saffron rice, peppers, onions, peas
Pumpkin Risotto
4 person minimum. Pepitas garnish Gluten Free.
Roasted Cauliflower and Butternut Squash
Gluten Free. Vegan.
Whipped Butternut Squash Puree
Gluten Free. Vegan.
Harvest Quinoa
Leeks, wild mushrooms, parmesan, herbs. Gluten free.
Apple Cranberry Crisp
Serves 6-8
Pumpkin Cupcakes
Pumpkin Whoopie Pies
Mulled spiced cream cheese filling.
Half Dozen Sugar Dusted Leaf Cookies
Fall Dessert Box
Includes sugar leaf cookies, chocolate chip cookies, flourless chocolate bites, mini pumpkin and chocolate whoopie pies (10 pieces total.) Serves 4-6.
Apple Cider
Apple cider sent by the gallon.
Gallon Apple Cinnamon Infused Water
Hot Cider
Breakfast
Freshly Baked Breakfast Platter
A selection of mini muffins, scones, teacakes, danish, breakfast pastries, bagels, cream cheese, butter, and fruit preserves.
Mini Bagel Platter
Served with mini bagels, cream cheese, scallion cream cheese, butter, and fruit preserves.
Teacake Platter
Slices of our freshly baked teacakes including blueberry, cranberry orange, lemon, orange chocolate chip, and sour cream streusel.
Teacakes
Select either blueberry, lemon, orange chocolate chip, or sour cream nut.
Breakfast Smoked Salmon Platter
4 person order minimum. Thinly sliced smoked Norwegian salmon, cream cheese, scallion cream cheese, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, capers, and bagels.
Deep Dish Quiche
Serves 6-8
Breakfast Sandwich
with scrambled eggs and cheese
Gluten Free Breakfast Sandwich
with scrambled eggs and cheese
Challah French Toast
4 person order minimum. Served with pure maple syrup and seasonal fruit
Nana Baker's Noodle Kugel
Roasted Seasoned Breakfast Potatoes
4 person order minimum. Gluten Free.
Premium Applewood Bacon Slices
4 person order minimum. 3 slices per person. Gluten Free
Breakfast Country Sausage Links
4 person order minimum. 3 pieces per person. Gluten Free
Maple Glazed Black Forest Ham Steak
4 person order minimum. Gluten Free
Turkey Bacon Slices
4 person order minimum. 3 slices per person. Gluten Free
Fresh Fruit Salad
4 person order minimum. Cantaloupe, honeydew, pineapple, and grapes.
Hardboiled Eggs with Sea Salt
4 person order minimum. Gluten Free.
Overnight Oat Parfait
Coconut milk, chia seeds, maple syrup with dried pineapple, cranberry, pumpkin seed and banana chip topping Gluten Free and Vegan
Yogurt Parfait
Fruit and granola
Sandwiches
Sandwich/Wrap Platter
Made with assorted wraps and freshly baked breads and rolls. Condiments on the side.
Gluten Free Sandwich
Specialty Sandwich/Wrap Platter
4 person order minimum. Selection includes: Buffalo grilled chicken wrap, california turkey wrap, falafel wrap, grilled chicken cobb wrap, classic italian sandwich, the beast, mushroom banh mi, teriyaki salmon wrap.
Dozen Finger Sandwiches
Small, four bite finger sandwich on brioche rolls. Select up to two kinds per dozen.
Knotted Tea Rolls
Individual Sandwich/Wrap
Individual Specialty Sandwich/Wrap
Soups & Stews
Quart Chicken Vegetable Soup
Sent for reheat. Gluten Free
Quart Matzo Ball Soup
Chicken broth, carrots, and celery with 4 matzo balls (packaged separately). Serves 2-3. Sent for reheat.
Quart Tomato Basil Soup
Sent for reheat. Gluten Free
Quart House Made Chili
Sent for reheat. Gluten Free
Gallon Classic Beef Stew
Gallon Chicken Vegetable
Gallon Matzo Ball
Gallon Tomato Basil Soup
Gluten Free.
Gallon House Made Chili
Salads
Garden Salad
Served with dijon vinaigrette on the side. Gluten Free. Vegan.
Caesar Salad
House made croutons.
Greek Salad
Served with creamy feta dressing on the side. Gluten Free.
Mesclun Salad
Mesclun field greens with chevre, dried cranberries, and balsamic vinaigrette. Gluten Free.
Market Chopped Salad
Romaine lettuce, green beans, broccoli, cucumbers, tomatoes, scallions, edamame, carrots, and parmesan peppercorn dressing. Glute Free.
Kale Spa Salad
Kale with apples, sunflower seeds, radishes, dried cranberries, and lemon vinaigrette. Gluten Free. Vegan.
Container of Dressing
Pasta Leonardo
4 person order minimum. Sundried tomatoes, spinach, caramelized onions, and feta.
Sesame Pasta Salad
Linguine with snow peas, red peppers, and julienned carrots. Vegan.
Quinoa Tabbouleh
4 person order minimum. Diced tomatoes, chickpeas, and fresh herbs. Gluten Free. Vegan.
Greek Orzo Salad
4 person order minimum. Feta, red peppers, and black olives.
Red Bliss Potato Salad
4 person order minimum. Gluten Free
Chicken Salad with Grapes
Gluten Free
Tuna Salad
Celery and black pepper. Gluten Free.
Egg Salad
Gluten Free
Bake & Serve Appetizers
Appetizers
Crudités Platter
Broccoli, carrots, celery, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red and green peppers, and parmesan peppercorn dip. Gluten Free.
Fresh Fruit Platter
Cantaloupe, grapes, honeydew, pineapple, and fresh berry garnish. Gluten Free. Vegan.
Antipasto Platter
Fresh and marinated vegetables, imported meats, cheeses, olives. Gluten free.
Imported and Domestic Cheeses Platter
Blue cheese, boursin, brie, cheddar, colby jack, gouda, sesame lavash crackers, and a fruit garnish.
Tuscan Vegetable Platter
Grilled zucchini, squash, peppers, eggplant, portabella mushrooms, marinated artichokes, roasted tomatoes, aged provolone, fresh marinated mozzarella, tuscan white bean dip, and focaccia dippers.
Dozen Teriyaki Cocktail Meatballs
Dozen Potato Pancakes
Dozen Sweet Potato Pancakes
Raspberry Applesauce
Gluten Free
Dozen Satay Bites
Served with spicy peanut dip on the side for beef and chicken satays. Sweet thai sauce for salmon satays.
Dozen Pan-Seared Dumplings
Served with soy ginger dipping sauce on the side.
Dozen Southern Fried Chicken Brochette Bites
Served with hot pepper jelly on the side.
Dozen Quesadillas
Served with fresh salsa on the side.
Dozen Boneless Chicken Tenders
Dozen Jumbo Shrimp
Choice of grilled marinated, tandoori, chilled, or coconut with sauce served on the side.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Served with wonton chips.
Bacon and Scallion Dip
Served with house fried potato chips. Gluten Free.
Tuscan White Bean Artichoke Dip
Served with toasted crostini. Vegan.
Lemon Hummus
Served with soft pita triangles. Vegan.
Cheddar Horseradish Spread
Package of Sesame Lavash Crackers
Entrées
Mixed Grilled Chicken Breast Combo
4 person minimum. Herb, teriyaki, and thai with our house made honey mustard and thai infused chili sauces.
Grilled Boneless Chicken Breasts
4 person minimum. Select either cider rotisserie, fresh citrus herb, BBQ, Thai chili-spiced, or teriyaki.
Chicken Piccata
4 person minimum. Lemon, capers, and white wine reduction.
Chicken Marbella
4 person minimum. Prunes, capers, and olives. Gluten Free.
Chicken Parmesan
4 person minimum. Marinara sauce, provolone, and sliced tomato.
Chicken Marsala
4 person minimum. Wild mushrooms
Deconstructed Shish Kebobs
4 person minimum. Savory marinated chicken, peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, sides platter of gyro bread, tzatziki, and tomato cucumber salad.
Deconstructed Pesto Chicken Kebobs
4 person minimum. Grilled peppers, onions, eggplant, zucchini, and pesto oil. Gluten Free.
General Tso Chicken
4 person minimum. Sweet and spicy glaze, stir fried peppers, and broccoli.
Whole Roasted Chicken
Seasoned with lemon, thyme, and rosemary. Gluten Free. Serves 2. Sent for reheat.
Chicken Fajitas
Peppers, onions, sour cream, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salsa, guacamole, and flour tortillas.
Chicken Tacos
Diced peppers and onions, sour cream, cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, salsa, and crisp corn taco shells. Gluten Free.
MYO Latin Burrito Bowl
Choice of either vegetable, pulled chicken, or carne asada. Served with scallion rice, vegetarian black beans, sides of salsa, guacamole, cheese, tomatoes, scallions, lettuce. Serves 5. Gluten Free.
Black and Blue Grilled Rosemary Steak Platter
Beef Tacos
Diced peppers and onions, sour cream, cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, salsa, and crisp corn taco shells. Gluten Free.
Beef Fajitas
Peppers, onions, sour cream, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salsa, guacamole, and flour tortillas.
Steak Tips
4 person minimum.
"The Works" Herb Grilled Steak Tips
4 person minimum. Peppers, onions, and mushrooms. Gluten Free.
Teriyaki Beef Deconstructed Kebobs
4 person minimum. Shiitake mushrooms, peppers, and onions.
Fresh Atlantic Salmon Filet
4 person minimum. Select either grilled (pictured), pan-seared, poached, or teriyaki glazed.
Shrimp Risotto
4 person minimum. Shrimp risotto with baby arugula and lemon. Gluten Free.
Sesame Roasted Tofu
4 person minimum. Toasted pistachios, wilted greens, roasted cauliflower, and carrots. Vegan.
Coconut Curry Tofu Noodles
4 person minimum. Coconut crusted tofu, carrots, red onion, zucchini, napa cabbage, basil, and light curry sauce. Vegan.
Tofu Veggie Fajitas
Peppers, onions, zucchini, sour cream, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, salsa, guacamole, and tortillas.
Eggplant Parmesan
Lemon and Spinach Risotto
4 person minimum. Gluten Free
Deconstructed Vegetable Kebobs
4 person minimum. Grilled peppers, onions, eggplant, and zucchini. Gluten Free. Vegan.
Beef and Sausage Lasagna
Grilled Vegetabe Lasagna
Cheese Lasagna
Chicken, Broccoli, Ziti
Meatballs in Hearty Marinara
4 person minimum. Linguini with meatballs in hearty marinara.
Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese
Traditional Mac & Cheese
Baked Penne
Baked penne with marinara sauce and mozzarella.
Three Cheese Ravioli
4 person minimum. Fresh tomato, basil, and garlic.
Calzones
Choice of either grilled chicken, grilled vegetables, or Italian.
Sides
Broccoli
4 person minimum. Garlic, wild mushrooms, and shaved parmesan cheese. Gluten Free.
Steamed Broccoli
4 person minimum. Lemon butter. Gluten Free.
Grilled Vegetables
4 person minimum. Gluten Free. Vegan.
Steamed Vegetable Medley
4 person minimum. Fine herbs. Gluten Free. Vegan.
Zucchini and Summer Squash
With roma tomatoes. Gluten free and vegan.
Green Beans
Wild mushrooms, her butter. Gluten free.
Fajita Vegetables for 5
Onions, peppers, and taco spices. Gluten Free. Vegan
Steamed White Rice
4 person minimum. Gluten Free. Vegan.
Steamed Brown Rice
4 person minimum. Gluten Free. Vegan.
Basmati Rice
4 person minimum. Roasted tomatoes and mushrooms. Gluten Free. Vegan.
Rice Pilaf with Fine Herbs
4 person minimum.
Vegetable Fried Rice
4 person minimum.
Mashed Potatoes
4 person minimum. Gluten Free.
Roasted Red Bliss Potatoes
4 person minimum. Rosemary and Garlic. Gluten Free. Vegan.
Roasted Three Potato Medley
4 person minimum. Red bliss, yukon gold, and sweet potatoes. Gluten Free. Vegan.
Tater Tots
4 person minimum.
"Nana Baker's" Noodle Kugel
Traditional Sage and Vegetable Stuffing
Cranberries in Wine
Cinnamon and orange. Gluten Free.
Gravy
Garlic Bread
2 pieces per person. 4 person minimum.
Cornbread
serves 4
French Rolls
4 person minimum.
Individual Side Salad
Individual Pasta Salad
Chef's choice
Individual Red Bliss Potato Salad
Individual Bag of Chips
Desserts
Flourless Chocolate Torte
Gluten Free
Half Dozen Flourless Chocolate Bites
Gluten Free
Cookie Tray
4 person minimum. 2 cookies per person. An assortment of our signature cookies.
Dessert Tray
4 person minimum. One cookie and one dessert bar cut in half per person. An assortment of our signature brownies, bars, and cookies.
"All Bars" Tray
4 person minimum. An assortment of our house made brownies and bars.
Whoopie Pies
Cupcakes
Half Dozen Macaroons
Choice of coconut or almond. Gluten Free.
Dozen Mini Cannolis
Half Dozen Healthy Cookie Bites
Rolled oats, cherries, banana, and chocolate. Gluten Free. Vegan.
Pie
Half Dozen Butter Jelly Cookies
Half Dozen Rugelah
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
