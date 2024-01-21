Baker's Burgers Unit 164
No reviews yet
6686 Indiana Ave
Riverside, CA 92506
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
2x points now for loyalty members
BURGERS/SANDWICHES
Burgers
- Single Baker w/ Cheese$4.29
Hamburger Patty, Dressing, Tomato, Lettuce, Cheese, Bun
- Double Baker w/ Cheese$5.59
2 Hamburger Patties, Dressing, Tomato, Lettuce, Cheese, Bun
- Triple Baker w/ Cheese$6.99
3 Hamburger Patties, Dressing, Tomato, Lettuce, Cheese, Bun
- Double Bacon Baker$6.99
2 Hamburger Patties, Bacon, Dressing, Tomato, Lettuce, Cheese, Bun
- Monterey Double Baker$6.39
- Classic Single$4.19
Hamburger Patty, Mustard, Ketchup, Pickles, Onion, Tomato, Lettuce, Cheese, Bun
- Classic Double$5.39
2 Hamburger Patties, Mustard, Ketchup, Onion, Pickles, Tomato, Lettuce, Cheese, Bun
- Onion Burger$5.29
2 Hamburger Patties, Cheese, Onion, Bun
Sandwiches
- Cali Chicken Club$7.99
Mayo, Tomato, Lettuce, Montery Cheese, Chicken Patty, Bacon, Guacamole, Wheat Bun
- Buffalo Chicken$6.29
Mayo, Tomato, Lettuce, Montery Cheese, Chicken Patty, Buffalo, Wheat Bun
- Monterey Chicken$5.99
Mayo, Tomato, Lettuce, Montery Cheese, Chicken Patty, Ortega Peppers, Wheat Bun
- Sriracha Chicken$5.99
Mayo, Tomato, Lettuce, Montery Cheese, Chicken Patty, Sriracha, Wheat Bun
- Teriyaki Chicken$5.99
Mayo, Tomato, Lettuce, Cheese, Chicken Patty, Teriyaki, Wheat Bun
- Grilled Chicken$5.89
Mayo, Tomato, Lettuce, Chicken Patty, Wheat Bun
- Boca Burger$5.99
Dressing, Tomato, Lettuce, Boca Patty and Wheat Bun
- Grilled Cheese$2.99
Cheese, Bun
MEXICAN
Burritos
- Bean and Cheese Burrito$2.99
Beans, Cheese, Flour Tortilla
- BRC Burrito$3.55
Beans, Rice, Red Sauce, Cheese, Flour Tortilla
- Cali Steak Burrito$6.89
Beans, Steak, Cheese, Onion, Guacamole, Cheese, Fries, Flour Tortilla
- Chicken Burrito$5.59
Chicken, Cheese, Red Sauce, Flour Tortilla
- Combination Burrito$4.49
Beans, Ground Beef, Red Sauce, Cheese, Flour Tortilla
- Green Burrito$3.39
Beans, Cheese, Green Sauce, Flour Tortilla
- Ground Beef Burrito$5.99
Ground Beef, Red Sauce, Cheese, Flour Tortilla
- Pollo Asado Burrito$6.89
Rice, Chicken, Salsa, Cheese, Flour Tortilla