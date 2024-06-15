- Home
Baker's Burgers 2180 N. Waterman Ave, San Bernardino
2180 North Waterman Avenue
San Bernardino, CA 92404
BURGERS/SANDWICHES
Burgers
- Single Baker w/ Cheese
Hamburger Patty, Dressing, Sliced Tomato, Leaf Lettuce, Cheese, on a Toasted Bun$4.49
- Double Baker w/ Cheese
2 Hamburger Patties, Dressing, Sliced Tomato, Leaf Lettuce, Cheese, on a Toasted Bun$5.79
- Triple Baker w/ Cheese
3 Hamburger Patties, Dressing, Sliced Tomato, Leaf Lettuce, Cheese, on a Toasted Bun$7.09
- Monterey Double Baker
2 Hamburger Patties, Dressing, Tomato. Leaf Lettuce, Monterey Cheese, Ortega Peppers, on a Toasted Wheat Bun$6.59
- Onion Burger
2 Hamburger Patties, Cheese, Onion, on a Toasted Bun$5.39
- Double Bacon Baker
2 Hamburger Patties, Bacon, Dressing, Sliced Tomato, Leaf Lettuce, Cheese, on a Toasted Bun$7.09
- Classic Single
Hamburger Patty, Mustard, Ketchup, Pickles, Onion, Cheese, on a Toasted Bun$4.39
- Classic Double
2 Hamburger Patties, Mustard, Ketchup, Onion, Pickles, Cheese, on a Toasted Bun$5.59
- Single Baker
Hamburger Patty, Dressing, Sliced Tomato, Leaf Lettuce, on a Toasted Bun$3.99
- Double Bacon Guacamole Cheeseburger
LIMITED TIME OFFER!!! 2 Hamburger Patties, Dressing, Sliced Tomato, Leaf Lettuce, Cheese, Guacamole, Bacon on a Toasted Bun$7.29
- Single Bacon Guacamole Cheeseburger
LIMITED TIME OFFER!!! Hamburger Patty, Dressing, Sliced Tomato, Leaf Lettuce, Cheese, Guacamole, Bacon on a Toasted Bun$5.39