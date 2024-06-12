This restaurant does not have any images
Baker's Burgers 5135 Jurupa Avenue, Riverside
5135 Jurupa Avenue
Riverside, CA 92504
BURGERS/SANDWICHES
Burgers
- Single Baker w/ Cheese
Hamburger Patty, Dressing, Sliced Tomato, Leaf Lettuce, Cheese, on a Toasted Bun$4.49
- Double Baker w/ Cheese
2 Hamburger Patties, Dressing, Sliced Tomato, Leaf Lettuce, Cheese, on a Toasted Bun$5.79
- Triple Baker w/ Cheese
3 Hamburger Patties, Dressing, Sliced Tomato, Leaf Lettuce, Cheese, on a Toasted Bun$7.09
- Monterey Double Baker
2 Hamburger Patties, Dressing, Tomato. Leaf Lettuce, Monterey Cheese, Ortega Peppers, on a Toasted Wheat Bun$6.59
- Onion Burger
2 Hamburger Patties, Cheese, Onion, on a Toasted Bun$5.39
- Double Bacon Baker
2 Hamburger Patties, Bacon, Dressing, Sliced Tomato, Leaf Lettuce, Cheese, on a Toasted Bun$7.09
- Classic Single
Hamburger Patty, Mustard, Ketchup, Pickles, Onion, Cheese, on a Toasted Bun$4.39
- Classic Double
2 Hamburger Patties, Mustard, Ketchup, Onion, Pickles, Cheese, on a Toasted Bun$5.59
- Single Baker
Hamburger Patty, Dressing, Sliced Tomato, Leaf Lettuce, on a Toasted Bun$3.99
- Double Bacon Guacamole Cheeseburger
LIMITED TIME OFFER!!! 2 Hamburger Patties, Dressing, Sliced Tomato, Leaf Lettuce, Cheese, Guacamole, Bacon on a Toasted Bun$7.29
- Single Bacon Guacamole Cheeseburger
LIMITED TIME OFFER!!! Hamburger Patty, Dressing, Sliced Tomato, Leaf Lettuce, Cheese, Guacamole, Bacon on a Toasted Bun$5.39
Sandwiches
- Teriyaki Chicken
Mayo, Sliced Tomato, Leaf Lettuce, Chicken Patty, Teriyaki Sauce, on a Toasted Wheat Bun$5.99
- Monterey Chicken
Mayo, Sliced Tomato, Leaf Lettuce, Monterey Cheese, Chicken Patty, Ortega Peppers, on a Toasted Wheat Bun$6.39
- Cali Chicken Club
Mayo, Slice Tomato, Leaf Lettuce, Monterey Cheese, Chicken Patty, Bacon, Guacamole, on a Toasted Wheat Bun$7.39
- Grilled Chicken
Mayo, Sliced Tomato, Leaf Lettuce, Chicken Patty, on a Toasted Wheat Bun$5.89
- Boca Burger
Dressing, Sliced Tomato, Leaf Lettuce, Boca Patty and on a Toasted Wheat Bun$5.99
- Grilled Cheese
Cheese, on a Toasted Bun$2.99
MEXICAN
Burritos
- Combination Burrito
Beans, Ground Beef, Red Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla$4.69
- Ground Beef Burrito
Ground Beef, Red Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla$6.19
- Cali Steak Burrito
Beans, Steak, Cheddar Cheese, Onion, Guacamole, Fries, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla$6.89
- Classic Chicken Burrito
Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Red Sauce, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla$5.59
- Pollo Asado Burrito
Rice, Chicken, Salsa, Cheddar Cheese, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla$6.89
- BRC Burrito
Beans, Rice, Red Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla$3.60
- Bean and Cheese Burrito
Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla$3.09
- Veggie Wrap
Beans, Rice, Green Sauce, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomato, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla$4.99
- Cheese Burrito
Cheddar Cheese, Red Sauce, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla$3.49
- Veggie Combo Burrito
Beans, Veggie filling, Cheddar Cheese,