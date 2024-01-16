- Home
- Baker's Burgers - 14321 7th Street, Victorville
Baker's Burgers 14321 7th Street, Victorville
14321 7th Street
Victorville, CA 92395
BURGERS/SANDWICHES
Burgers
- Single Baker w/ Cheese$4.49
Hamburger Patty, Dressing, Sliced Tomato, Leaf Lettuce, Cheese, on a Toasted Bun
- Double Baker w/ Cheese$5.79
2 Hamburger Patties, Dressing, Sliced Tomato, Leaf Lettuce, Cheese, on a Toasted Bun
- Triple Baker w/ Cheese$7.09
3 Hamburger Patties, Dressing, Sliced Tomato, Leaf Lettuce, Cheese, on a Toasted Bun
- Monterey Double Baker$6.59
2 Hamburger Patties, Dressing, Tomato. Leaf Lettuce, Monterey Cheese, Ortega Peppers, on a Toasted Wheat Bun
- Onion Burger$5.39
2 Hamburger Patties, Cheese, Onion, on a Toasted Bun
- Double Bacon Baker$7.09
2 Hamburger Patties, Bacon, Dressing, Sliced Tomato, Leaf Lettuce, Cheese, on a Toasted Bun
- Classic Single$4.39
Hamburger Patty, Mustard, Ketchup, Pickles, Onion, Cheese, on a Toasted Bun
- Classic Double$5.59
2 Hamburger Patties, Mustard, Ketchup, Onion, Pickles, Cheese, on a Toasted Bun
- Single Baker$3.99
Hamburger Patty, Dressing, Sliced Tomato, Leaf Lettuce, on a Toasted Bun
- Double Bacon Guacamole Cheeseburger$7.29
LIMITED TIME OFFER!!! 2 Hamburger Patties, Dressing, Sliced Tomato, Leaf Lettuce, Cheese, Guacamole, Bacon on a Toasted Bun
- Single Bacon Guacamole Cheeseburger$5.39
LIMITED TIME OFFER!!! Hamburger Patty, Dressing, Sliced Tomato, Leaf Lettuce, Cheese, Guacamole, Bacon on a Toasted Bun
Sandwiches
- Teriyaki Chicken$5.99
Mayo, Sliced Tomato, Leaf Lettuce, Chicken Patty, Teriyaki Sauce, on a Toasted Wheat Bun
- Monterey Chicken$6.39
Mayo, Sliced Tomato, Leaf Lettuce, Monterey Cheese, Chicken Patty, Ortega Peppers, on a Toasted Wheat Bun
- Cali Chicken Club$7.39
Mayo, Slice Tomato, Leaf Lettuce, Monterey Cheese, Chicken Patty, Bacon, Guacamole, on a Toasted Wheat Bun
- Grilled Chicken$5.89
Mayo, Sliced Tomato, Leaf Lettuce, Chicken Patty, on a Toasted Wheat Bun
- Boca Burger$5.99
Dressing, Sliced Tomato, Leaf Lettuce, Boca Patty and on a Toasted Wheat Bun
- Grilled Cheese$2.99
Cheese, on a Toasted Bun
MEXICAN
Burritos
- Combination Burrito$4.69
Beans, Ground Beef, Red Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
- Ground Beef Burrito$6.19
Ground Beef, Red Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
- Cali Steak Burrito$6.89
Beans, Steak, Cheddar Cheese, Onion, Guacamole, Fries, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
- Classic Chicken Burrito$5.59
Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Red Sauce, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
- Pollo Asado Burrito$6.89
Rice, Chicken, Salsa, Cheddar Cheese, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
- BRC Burrito$3.60
Beans, Rice, Red Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
- Bean and Cheese Burrito$3.09
Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
- Veggie Wrap$4.99
Beans, Rice, Green Sauce, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomato, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
- Cheese Burrito$3.49
Cheddar Cheese, Red Sauce, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
- Veggie Combo Burrito$5.59
Beans, Veggie filling, Cheddar Cheese, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
Tacos
- Original Taco Meal$4.70
Ground Beef, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, on a Taco Shell
- Soft Ground Beef Taco Meal$4.98
Ground Beef, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, on a Flour Tortilla
- Steak Taco Meal$6.98
Steak, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, on a Flour Tortilla
- Chicken Taco Meal$6.98
Chicken, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, on a Flour Tortilla
- Veggie Soft Tacos Meal$5.98
Veggie Filling, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, on a Flour Tortilla
- Veggie Hard Tacos Meal$5.98
Veggie Filling, Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, on a Taco Shell.
- Original Taco$2.35
Ground Beef, Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, in a Taco Shell
- Steak Taco$3.49
Steak, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, on a Flour Tortilla
- Soft Ground Beef Taco$2.49
Ground Beef, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, on a Flour Tortilla
- Chicken Taco$3.49
Chicken, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, on a Flour Tortilla
- Veggie Soft Taco$2.99
Veggie Filling, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, on a Flour Tortilla
- Veggie Hard Taco$2.99
Veggie Filling, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, in a Taco Shell.
Speciality
- Cheese Quesadilla$3.49
Green Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, on a Flour Tortilla
- Chicken Quesadilla$6.99
Diced Chicken, Green Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, on a Flour Tortilla
- Steak Quesadilla$6.99
Diced Steak, Green Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, on a Flour Tortilla
- Tostada$2.99
Beans, Shredded Lettuce, Cheddar Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, on a Corn Shell
- Taco Burger$3.89
Ground Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Sliced Tomato, Shredded Lettuce, on a Bun
- Veg Taco Burger$5.39
Veggie Filling, Cheddar Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Shredded Lettuce, on a Bun
BEVERAGES
Large Fountain Drinks
- Large Coca-Cola$3.35
- Large Coke Zero$3.35
- Large Diet Coke$3.35
- Large Root Beer$3.35
- Large Sprite$3.35
- Large Mr. Pibb$3.35
- Large Orange Fanta$3.35
- Large Cherry Coke$3.35
- Large Powerade$3.35
- Large Vitaminwater XXX$3.35
- Large Pink Lemonade$3.35
- Large Yellow Lemonade$3.35
- Large Mango Lime$3.35
- Large Iced tea$3.35
- Large Raspberry Iced Tea$3.35
- Large Strawberry Hibiscus$3.35
Medium Fountain Drinks
- Medium Coca-Cola$2.95
- Medium Coke Zero$2.95
- Medium Diet Coke$2.95
- Medium Root Beer$2.95
- Medium Sprite$2.95
- Medium Mr. Pibb$2.95
- Medium Orange Fanta$2.95
- Medium Cherry Coke$2.95
- Medium Powerade$2.95
- Medium Vitaminwater XXX$2.95
- Medium Pink Lemonade$2.95
- Medium Yellow Lemonade$2.95
- Medium Mango Lime$2.95
- Medium Iced Tea$2.95
- Medium Raspberry Iced Tea$2.95
- Medium Strawberry Hibiscus$2.95