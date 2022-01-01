- Home
- Baker's Crust - 107 Ashburn
Baker's Crust - 107 Ashburn
19890 Belmont Chase Drive, Unit 135
Ashburn, VA 20147
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
NA-Sweet Tea
NA-Iced Tea
NA-Pepsi
NA-Diet Pepsi
NA-Sierra Mist
NA-Dr Pep
NA-Diet Dr Pep
NA-Mnt Dew
NA-Ginger Ale
NA-Pnk Lemon
NA-Club Soda
NA-Choc Milk
NA-OJ
NA-Apple
juice
NA-Cranberry
juice
NA-Grapefruit
juice
NA-Pineapple
juice
NA-Blood OJ
blood orange juice
NA-Milk
NA-Perrier
sparkling water
NA-Tea Peach
Peach Tea
NA-Tea Rasp
Raspberry Tea
Blood Orange Faux-jito Mocktail
Blood Orange Faux-jito Mocktail blood orange juice, agave, mint, soda water, lime wedge
Blueberry-Honey Cooler Mocktail
Blueberry-Honey Cooler Mocktail cranberry juice, tonic water, honey, blueberries, thyme
Ginger-Peach Soda Mocktail
Ginger-Peach Soda Mocktail ginger beer, agave, peach puree, mint
Lavender Lemonade Mocktail
Lavender Lemonade Mocktail lavender syrup, lemon juice, soda water, lemon wheel garnish
Wine By The Bottle
BW-Giobbani Pinot Grigio
dry, medium bodied, light & crisp, floral nose & almond taste, italy
BW-Columbia Chardonnay
bright aromas of pear, green apple; hints of tropical fruit, sweet vanilla oak, washington
BW-Dr. Loosen Riesling
BW-Grove Mill Sauvignon Blanc
BW-Harken Chardonnay
BW-Higher Ground Pinot Noir
BW-Lunetta Prosecco
187 ml. bottle crisp fruit flavors and a clean finish, italy
BW-Mer Soleil Reserve Chardonnay
pineapple & citrus blossom nose, vanilla and white peach taste, california
BW-Storypoint Cabernet
BW-White Haven Sauvignon Blanc
BW-Campanile Pinot Grigio
BW-VA Chardonnay
BW-VA Cabernet Franc
Craft Cocktails
Baker's Mimosa
choice of orange, cranberry, grapefruit, pineapple, or blood orange juice.
Basil and Rye Sour
bulleit rye whiskey, orange bitters, lemon juice, fresh basil, simple syrup
BC Gin&Tonic
Blackberry & Bourbon
woodford reserve bourbon, blackberry preserves, simple syrup, angostura bitters, fresh thyme, lemon juice, and club soda served in a mason jar and garnished with a thyme sprig and lemon wheel.
Blackberry & Sage Cosmo
titos vodka, cointreau, blackberry preserves, muddled sage, cranberry juice, and lime juice, garnished with sage leaf
Bourbon Brulee
bulliet rye whiskey, cointreau, domaine de canton, and club soda garnished with a bruleed orange wheel.
Everything Mary
belle isle honey habañero moonshine, sassy mary mix, everything bagel rim, garnished with bacon, pickle, olive, pepperoni, cucumber
Fig & Vanilla Bean Cosmo
smirnoff vanilla vodka, cranberry juice, fig, fresh lime juice, shaken and finished with dried figs
Gin Sour
Grapefruit & Cucumber Collins
smirnoff cucumber lime vodka, st. germain, ruby red grapefruit juice, cucumber garnish
Grilled Peach Smash
ghost pepper infused vodka, smirnoff peach vodka, simple syrup, muddled peaches, and lemon juice, garnished with bruleed peach
Harvest Sangria
white sangria with smirnoff apple vodka, smirnoff peach vodka, blood orange juice, pear syrup, lemon juice, pinot grigio, and club soda, garnished with an orange wheel
Honey Crisp Mule
smirnoff apple vodka, smirnoff vanilla vodka, cranberry juice, lime juice, ginger beer, and muddled sage served in a copper mug, and garnished with dried cranberries
Lemon-Lavender Martini
tito’s vodka, fresh-squeezed lemon juice and lavender syrup, shaken, and finished with a sugar rim, lemon wheel and dried lavender buds
Passionfruit Habanero Margarita
exotico repasado tequila, belle isle honey habañero moonshine, orange juice, lime juice, passionfruit puree, cayenne sugar rim
Pineapple Daiquri
PT-Harvest Sangria Pitcher
Red & Stormy
Tiki Bourbon Smash
bulleit rye whiskey, solerno blood orange liquor, passionfruit puree, muddled orange and mint leaves, orange juice
Tito's Lemonade
tito’s vodka, domain de canton liquor, limoncello, lemon juice, pear syrup, goslings ginger beer, sugar rim, mint and lemon wheel garnish
White Peach Bellini
smirnoff peach vodka, white peach puree and sparkling wine, finished with a lime spiral
Classic Cocktails
LQ-Bloody Mary
LQ-Cosmo
LQ-GGLmnDrop Mrt
LQ-Gin Martini
LQ-Irish Coffee
LQ-LemonDrop
LQ-Long Island Tea
LQ-Manhattn
LQ-ManMosa
LQ-Margarita
LQ-Mimosa Cranberry
LQ-Mimosa Grpft
LQ-Mimosa Lmn-Lav
Lemon-Lavender Mimosa
LQ-Mojito
LQ-Moscow Mule
LQ-Old Fashion
LQ-Rum Punch
LQ-Screwdriver
LQ-Vdk Martini
LQ-Whsy Sour
LQ-Fuzzy Leprechaun
Bottled Beer
Brunch Cocktails
Classics
Avocado Toast
toasted multigrain bread, hummus, olive oil, avocado, sunny-side up egg, za’atar
BC Buttermilk Biscuit
house-made buttermilk biscuit, buttermilk fried chicken, maple bacon, american cheese, egg over-easy.
Fresh Berry & Greek Yogurt Bowl
vanilla greek yogurt, strawberries, blueberries, bananas, harvest granola & honey oats.
Baker's Breakfast
two eggs, any style, with your choice of applewood smoked bacon or maple sausage links, served with hashbrowns and your choice of toast.
Breakfast Burrito
three eggs scrambled, house-made fennel sausage, american cheese, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, hot sauce, wheat tortilla, served with hashbrowns.
Ham Scrambler
three eggs scrambled with ham and cheddar cheese, your choice of applewood smoked bacon or maple sausage links, served with hashbrowns and your choice of toast.
Shakshouka
two poached eggs, feta cheese, sliced avocado, spiced tomato sauce with garlic, cumin, and paprika, grilled rustic sourdough bread for dipping.
Waffles
Benedicts
Baltimore Benedict
lump crab meat, poached eggs and hollandaise on an english muffin, dusted with old bay seasoning, served with hashbrowns.
Classic Benedict
canadian bacon, poached eggs, hollandaise and paprika on an english muffin, served with hashbrowns.
Swanky Benedict
buttermilk fried chicken, applewood smoked bacon, arugula and lemon oil on a house-made buttermilk biscuit topped with two poached eggs, hollandaise and paprika, served with hashbrowns.
Flapjacks & French Toast
Blueberry & Lemon Curd Flapjacks
three jumbo flapjacks with fresh blueberries topped with a light lemon curd, powdered sugar, and served with warm maple syrup.
Buttermilk Flapjacks
three jumbo flapjacks topped with powdered sugar and served with a side of warm maple syrup.
Jamaican French Toast
thick slices of our cinnamon bread topped with flambéed bananas in spiced rum, brown sugar and toasted coconut, served with warm maple syrup.
Riviera French Toast
thick slices of our cinnamon bread, topped with powdered sugar, served with warm maple syrup.
Omelettes
Maryland Omelette
lump crab meat, mozzarella cheese, oven roasted tomatoes, topped with hollandaise and dusted with old bay seasoning, side of toast and hashbrowns.
Mediterranean Omelette
goat cheese, oven roasted tomatoes, fresh spinach and basil, side of toast and hashbrowns.
Mid-Atlantic Omelette
baked ham, bell peppers, red onion, mushrooms and cheddar cheese, served with toast and hashbrowns.
West Coast Omelette
spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, topped with fresh avocado and pico de gallo, served with toast and hashbrowns.
Sides
One Egg
Two Eggs
Egg Your Way
Applewood Smoked Bacon
Applewood Smoked Bacon
Maple Sausage Links
Maple Sausage Links
Flapjack
Seasonal Fruit
Fresh Fruit (Seasonal)
Hashbrowns
SD-1/2 French
Croissant
Choice of Toast
English Muffin
Greek Yogurt (Vanilla)
Greek Vanilla Yogurt
Buttermilk Biscuit
Gluten-free English Muffin
Gluten-free Toast
Plain Waffle
Starter
Mozzarella Arancini
mozzarella filled risotto croquettes, pomodoro sauce, aged parmesan, micro basil.
Calamari
served with a sweet chili sauce.
Fresh Cut Fries (with dipping aioli)
choose two dipping aioli: chipotle aioli, sriracha aioli, smoky aioli.
French Onion Soup
with gruyere cheese and seasoned croutons.
Hummus
house-made hummus and wood-fired pita bread.
Tavern Chips
house-made parmesan chips, mozzarella, applewood smoked bacon.
Tuna & Avocado Poke
farro, seaweed salad, tuna, mango, avocado, rainbow microgreens, sriracha mayo.
Tomato Mozzarella
Combo
Artisan Sandwiches
Charleston Chicken & Avocado
buttermilk fried chicken, honey beurre blanc, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, brioche roll. (not available for b|c combo)
Chicken & Cheddar Panini
sliced roasted chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, tomato, herb mayo, house-made sourdough bread.
Jalapeno & Cheddar Club
sliced roasted turkey, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, toasted jalapeno & cheddar bread.
Malibu
sliced roasted turkey, mozzarella, avocado, herb mayo, cucumber, arugula, tomato, multigrain bread.
Prosciutto Caprese
sliced roasted turkey, capicola ham, prosciutto, arugula, fresh mozzarella, mayo, oven-roasted tomatoes, balsamic glaze, artisan baguette.
Chicken Shawarma
chicken shawarma, lemon-garlic tzatziki, romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, pickled red onions, hummus, tahini, house-made wood-fired pita bread. (not available for b|c combo)
Triple Cheese Panini
cheddar, mozzarella, goat cheese, multigrain bread.
Farm to Plate Salads
Avocado, Mozzarella, and Tomato Salad
avocado, fresh mozzarella, tomato, pesto, balsamic reduction, mixed greens, meyer lemon vinaigrette.
Classic Caesar Salad
romaine, croutons, parmesan, house caesar dressing.
Grilled Salmon Salad
grilled salmon, cranberries, avocado, cucumber, red onion, crispy carrots, mixed greens, arugula, lemon lambrusco vinaigrette
Mediterranean Salad
arugula, mixed greens, almonds, grapes, parmesan, cucumbers, pickled red onions, spiced chickpeas, maple tahini vinaigrette, served on wood-fired pita bread brushed with olive oil and za’atar. (not available for b|c combo)
Shanghai Tuna Salad
sesame crusted ahi tuna, arugula, mixed greens, avocado, cucumber, pickled red onions, oranges, micro greens, shanghai vinaigrette. (not available for b|c combo)
Shrimp & Grilled Avocado Salad
grilled shrimp, mango, avocado, red onion, almonds, mixed greens, meyer lemon vinaigrette, crispy carrots. (not available for b|c combo)
Wine Country Salad
grapes, strawberries, candied pecans, parmesan, mixed greens, goat cheese, raspberry vinaigrette.
Beet Salad
Neapolitan Pizzas
Classic Cheese Pizza
crushed tomato sauce and mozzarella.
Margherita Pizza
crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil.
Pepperoni Pizza
crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni.
Pepperoni, Sausage & Mushroom
crushed tomato sauce, pecorino romano, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, fennel sausage, mushrooms.
Prosciutto & Arugula Pizza
crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, pecorino romano, arugula, aged parmesan, prosciutto.
Fennel Sausage & Sweet Onion
house-made fennel sausage, crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, goat cheese, pecorino romano, caramelized onions.
Chicken Spinach
BBQ Chicken
Bianca
Free-Range Burgers
House Burger
100% grass-fed New Zealand Black Angus Beef, mozzarella, tomato, grilled red onion, house dressing, shredded lettuce, brioche roll, fresh cut fries.
Smash Burger
two 100% grass-fed beef patties, american cheese, special sauce, red onion, shredded lettuce, brioche roll, side of dill kosher pickle chips and fresh cut fries.
Smoky Bacon Burger Stack
two 100% grass-fed black angus beef patties, maple cayenne bacon, fried onion rings, smoky aioli, american cheese, dill kosher pickle chips, brioche roll, and fresh cut fries.
Tuna Burger
sashimi tuna, poke sauce, avocado, pickled onions, sesame aioli, sriracha mayo, brioche roll, fresh cut fries.
Street Tacos
Thai Chili Shrimp Taco
fried thai chili shrimp, pico de gallo, cilantro, chipotle aioli, citrus slaw, corn tortilla. Served with two tacos and a side of side of black beans with roasted jalapeño crema.
Buttermilk Chicken Taco
chicken al pastor, grilled pineapple crema, pickled red onion, cilantro, corn tortilla. Served with two tacos and a side of side of black beans with roasted jalapeño crema.
Fish Taco
beer batter fried new england cold water haddock, pico de gallo, cilantro, chipotle aioli, citrus slaw, pickled red onions, corn tortilla. Served with two tacos and a side of side of black beans with roasted jalapeño crema.
Specialty Entrees
Asiago Chicken
grilled chicken breast, mushrooms, applewood smoked bacon, oven-roasted tomatoes, asparagus, asiago cream sauce, orzo pasta.
Wood-fired Bolognese
rigatoni pasta, parmesan, bolognese sauce, mozzarella, micro basil, home-made grilled rustic sourdough bread.
Chicken & Waffle
traditional belgian waffle, buttermilk fried chicken tenders, honey beurre blanc, warm maple syrup.
Eggplant Lasagna
tender pasta, fresh eggplant, pomodoro sauce, ricotta, fresh mozzarella, vegetarian.
Fish & Chips
beer batter fried new england cold water haddock, citrus slaw, fresh cut fries, tartar sauce.
Atlantic Salmon Entree
grilled atlantic salmon, mushrooms, butternut squash, vegetable risotto, oven-roasted tomatoes, crispy carrots.
Shrimp & Crab Pasta
shrimp, jumbo lump crab meat, asparagus, applewood smoked bacon, white wine, garlic, cream, parmesan, tagliatelle pasta.
Prosciutto Rosa
Sides
Lunch & Dinner
Lil Baker's Burger
Served with your choice of French fries or house chips. Substitute a fruit cup for $1.
Children's Caesar Salad
romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing.
Children's Classic Cheese Pizza
Children's cheese pizza with crushed tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Children's Chicken Fingers
Served with your choice of French fries or house chips. Substitute a fruit cup for $1.
Children's Grilled Chicken
Served with your choice of French fries or house chips. Substitute a fruit cup for $1.
Children's House Salad
mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumber, croutons and house vinaigrette.
Pleasin' Mac & Cheese
Children's Pepperoni Pizza
Children's Signature Tomato & Cheese Soup
Cup of our signature tomato & cheese soup.
Breakfast
Beverages
Starter
Artisan Sandwiches
Gluten-free Chicken & Cheddar
sliced roasted chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, tomato, herb mayo, gluten-free bread, gluten-free chips.
Gluten-free Malibu
thin sliced roasted turkey, mozzarella, avocado, herb mayo, cucumber, arugula, tomato, gluten-free bread, gluten-free chips.
Gluten-free Prosciutto Caprese
sliced roasted turkey, capicola ham, prosciutto, arugula, fresh mozzarella, mayo, oven-roasted tomatoes, balsamic glaze, gluten-free bread, gluten-free chips.
Farm to Plate Salads
Gluten-free Wine Country Salad
grapes, strawberries, parmesan, mixed greens, goat cheese, raspberry vinaigrette.
Gluten-free Avocado, Mozzarella, & Tomato Salad
avocado, fresh mozzarella, tomato, pesto, balsamic reduction, mixed greens, meyer lemon vinaigrette.
Gluten-free Shrimp & Grilled Avocado Salad
grilled shrimp, mango, avocado, red onion, almonds, mixed greens, meyer lemon vinaigrette.
Gluten-free Grilled Salmon Salad
grilled salmon, cranberries, avocado, cucumber, red onion, mixed greens, arugula, lemon lambrusco vinaigrette.
Neapolitan Pizzas
GF-Pepperoni
GF-Classic Cheese
GF-Margherita
Gluten-free Fennel Sausage & Sweet Onion
house-made fennel sausage, crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, goat cheese, pecorino romano, caramelized onions. Cooked on a separate pizza pan using a gluten-free crust within our 900 degree stone deck Neapolitan pizza oven.
Free-Range Burgers
GF-House Burger
100% grass-fed black angus beef, mozzarella, tomato, grilled red onion, house dressing, shredded lettuce. Served on a gluten-free hamburger roll with a side of gluten-free chips.
GF-Smash Burger
two 100% grass-fed black angus beef patties, american cheese, special sauce, red onion, shredded lettuce, side of dill kosher pickle chips. Served on a gluten-free hamburger roll with a side of gluten-free chips.
Specialty Entrees
Gluten-free Shrimp & Crab Pasta
shrimp, jumbo lump crab meat, asparagus, applewood smoked bacon, white wine, garlic, cream, parmesan, fusilli pasta.
Gluten-free Atlantic Salmon
grilled atlantic salmon, vegetable risotto, butternut squash, mushrooms, oven-roasted tomatoes.
Gluten-free Prosciutto Rosa
Breakfast
Gluten-free Baltimore Benedict
lump crab meat, poached eggs and hollandaise on a multigrain gluten-free english muffin, dusted with old bay seasoning. Served with fresh fruit.
Gluten-free Classic Benedict
canadian bacon, poached eggs, hollandaise and paprika on a multigrain gluten-free english muffin. Served with fresh fruit.
Desserts
Brioche Praline Bread Pudding
drizzled with crème anglaise and caramel sauce.
Brownie
Baker's Brownie Sundae
warm chocolate fudge brownie served with edy’s vanilla bean ice cream, chocolate sauce and whipped cream.
Carrot Cake (Slice)
five delicious layers with pineapple, carrots, pecans and cinnamon surrounded by cream cheese icing and walnuts.
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Chocolate Charlotte Cake (Slice)
one slice of chocolate sponge cake, chocolate mousse and a layer of milk chocolate shavings surrounded by lady fingers.
New York Cheesecake (Slice)
smooth and creamy new york style cheesecake in a graham cracker crust.
Ultimate Chocolate Lava Cake
warm chocolate cake filled with melted chocolate ganache and served with edy’s vanilla bean ice cream.
Double Chocolate Chip Cookie
Double Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie
baked to order and served with a scoop of edy’s vanilla bean ice cream.
Diablotin Crepe
chocolate mousse, fresh seasonal berries, chocolate and vanilla sauce.
Jamaican Crepe
rum and brown sugar flambéed bananas, edy’s vanilla bean ice cream, toasted coconut, chocolate sauce.
Lemon Crumb Bar
Noisette Crepe
hazelnut chocolate, toasted coconut and almonds, chocolate sauce, edy’s vanilla bean ice cream and whipped cream.
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
contains nuts
Raspberry Almond Bar
Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie
served with a scoop of edy’s vanilla bean ice cream.
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
19890 Belmont Chase Drive, Unit 135, Ashburn, VA 20147