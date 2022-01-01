Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges
American

Baker's Crust - 107 Ashburn

review star

No reviews yet

19890 Belmont Chase Drive, Unit 135

Ashburn, VA 20147

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

12 oz.

NA-Sweet Tea

$3.25

NA-Iced Tea

$3.25

NA-Pepsi

$3.25

NA-Diet Pepsi

$3.25

NA-Sierra Mist

$3.25

NA-Dr Pep

$3.25

NA-Diet Dr Pep

$3.25

NA-Mnt Dew

$3.25

NA-Ginger Ale

$3.25

NA-Pnk Lemon

$3.25

NA-Club Soda

$3.25

NA-Choc Milk

$3.50

NA-OJ

$3.50

NA-Apple

$3.50

juice

NA-Cranberry

$3.50

juice

NA-Grapefruit

$3.50

juice

NA-Pineapple

$3.50

juice

NA-Blood OJ

$3.50

blood orange juice

NA-Milk

$3.50

NA-Perrier

$3.50

sparkling water

NA-Tea Peach

$3.50Out of stock

Peach Tea

NA-Tea Rasp

$3.50Out of stock

Raspberry Tea

Blood Orange Faux-jito Mocktail

$7.50

Blood Orange Faux-jito Mocktail blood orange juice, agave, mint, soda water, lime wedge

Blueberry-Honey Cooler Mocktail

$5.50

Blueberry-Honey Cooler Mocktail cranberry juice, tonic water, honey, blueberries, thyme

Ginger-Peach Soda Mocktail

$6.50

Ginger-Peach Soda Mocktail ginger beer, agave, peach puree, mint

Lavender Lemonade Mocktail

$5.50

Lavender Lemonade Mocktail lavender syrup, lemon juice, soda water, lemon wheel garnish

Wine By The Bottle

Must show valid ID

BW-Giobbani Pinot Grigio

$32.00

dry, medium bodied, light & crisp, floral nose & almond taste, italy

BW-Columbia Chardonnay

$35.00

bright aromas of pear, green apple; hints of tropical fruit, sweet vanilla oak, washington

BW-Dr. Loosen Riesling

$33.00

BW-Grove Mill Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00

BW-Harken Chardonnay

$43.00

BW-Higher Ground Pinot Noir

$45.00

BW-Lunetta Prosecco

$14.00

187 ml. bottle crisp fruit flavors and a clean finish, italy

BW-Mer Soleil Reserve Chardonnay

$49.00

pineapple & citrus blossom nose, vanilla and white peach taste, california

BW-Storypoint Cabernet

$42.00

BW-White Haven Sauvignon Blanc

$39.00

BW-Campanile Pinot Grigio

$33.00Out of stock

BW-VA Chardonnay

$42.00

BW-VA Cabernet Franc

$42.00

Craft Cocktails

Must show valid ID

Baker's Mimosa

$9.00

choice of orange, cranberry, grapefruit, pineapple, or blood orange juice.

Basil and Rye Sour

$12.00

bulleit rye whiskey, orange bitters, lemon juice, fresh basil, simple syrup

BC Gin&Tonic

$13.00

Blackberry & Bourbon

$13.00

woodford reserve bourbon, blackberry preserves, simple syrup, angostura bitters, fresh thyme, lemon juice, and club soda served in a mason jar and garnished with a thyme sprig and lemon wheel.

Blackberry & Sage Cosmo

$14.00

titos vodka, cointreau, blackberry preserves, muddled sage, cranberry juice, and lime juice, garnished with sage leaf

Bourbon Brulee

$11.50

bulliet rye whiskey, cointreau, domaine de canton, and club soda garnished with a bruleed orange wheel.

Everything Mary

$12.00

belle isle honey habañero moonshine, sassy mary mix, everything bagel rim, garnished with bacon, pickle, olive, pepperoni, cucumber

Fig & Vanilla Bean Cosmo

$9.50

smirnoff vanilla vodka, cranberry juice, fig, fresh lime juice, shaken and finished with dried figs

Gin Sour

$13.00

Grapefruit & Cucumber Collins

$11.00

smirnoff cucumber lime vodka, st. germain, ruby red grapefruit juice, cucumber garnish

Grilled Peach Smash

$13.00

ghost pepper infused vodka, smirnoff peach vodka, simple syrup, muddled peaches, and lemon juice, garnished with bruleed peach

Harvest Sangria

$11.00

white sangria with smirnoff apple vodka, smirnoff peach vodka, blood orange juice, pear syrup, lemon juice, pinot grigio, and club soda, garnished with an orange wheel

Honey Crisp Mule

$11.00

smirnoff apple vodka, smirnoff vanilla vodka, cranberry juice, lime juice, ginger beer, and muddled sage served in a copper mug, and garnished with dried cranberries

Lemon-Lavender Martini

$14.00

tito’s vodka, fresh-squeezed lemon juice and lavender syrup, shaken, and finished with a sugar rim, lemon wheel and dried lavender buds

Passionfruit Habanero Margarita

$14.00

exotico repasado tequila, belle isle honey habañero moonshine, orange juice, lime juice, passionfruit puree, cayenne sugar rim

Pineapple Daiquri

$14.00

PT-Harvest Sangria Pitcher

$24.00

Red & Stormy

$14.00

Tiki Bourbon Smash

$14.00

bulleit rye whiskey, solerno blood orange liquor, passionfruit puree, muddled orange and mint leaves, orange juice

Tito's Lemonade

$13.00

tito’s vodka, domain de canton liquor, limoncello, lemon juice, pear syrup, goslings ginger beer, sugar rim, mint and lemon wheel garnish

White Peach Bellini

$11.00

smirnoff peach vodka, white peach puree and sparkling wine, finished with a lime spiral

Classic Cocktails

Must show valid ID

LQ-Bloody Mary

$8.00

LQ-Cosmo

$9.00

LQ-GGLmnDrop Mrt

$12.00

LQ-Gin Martini

$9.00

LQ-Irish Coffee

$7.00

LQ-LemonDrop

$9.00

LQ-Long Island Tea

$12.00

LQ-Manhattn

$9.00

LQ-ManMosa

$10.00

LQ-Margarita

$9.00

LQ-Mimosa Cranberry

$8.00

LQ-Mimosa Grpft

$8.00

LQ-Mimosa Lmn-Lav

$8.00

Lemon-Lavender Mimosa

LQ-Mojito

$9.00

LQ-Moscow Mule

$9.00

LQ-Old Fashion

$9.00

LQ-Rum Punch

$9.00

LQ-Screwdriver

$5.50

LQ-Vdk Martini

$7.00

LQ-Whsy Sour

$7.00

LQ-Fuzzy Leprechaun

$7.00

Bottled Beer

Must show valid ID

BB-AB Bud Light

$4.75Out of stock

BB-AB Mich Ultra

$4.75Out of stock

BB-YB Yuengling

$4.75

BB-MBC Miller Lite

$4.75

BB-AB O'Doul's

$4.75

BB-Stella Artois

$5.00

Brunch Cocktails

Must show valid ID

LQ-Brunch Bloody

$5.00

LQ-Brunch GF Crush

$4.50

Grapefruit Crush

LQ-Mimosa Lmn-Lav

$8.00

Lemon-Lavender Mimosa

Classics

Avocado Toast

$13.00

toasted multigrain bread, hummus, olive oil, avocado, sunny-side up egg, za’atar

BC Buttermilk Biscuit

BC Buttermilk Biscuit

$16.00

house-made buttermilk biscuit, buttermilk fried chicken, maple bacon, american cheese, egg over-easy.

Fresh Berry & Greek Yogurt Bowl

Fresh Berry & Greek Yogurt Bowl

$14.00

vanilla greek yogurt, strawberries, blueberries, bananas, harvest granola & honey oats.

Baker's Breakfast

Baker's Breakfast

$14.00

two eggs, any style, with your choice of applewood smoked bacon or maple sausage links, served with hashbrowns and your choice of toast.

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$16.00

three eggs scrambled, house-made fennel sausage, american cheese, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, hot sauce, wheat tortilla, served with hashbrowns.

Ham Scrambler

Ham Scrambler

$15.00

three eggs scrambled with ham and cheddar cheese, your choice of applewood smoked bacon or maple sausage links, served with hashbrowns and your choice of toast.

Shakshouka

Shakshouka

$15.00

two poached eggs, feta cheese, sliced avocado, spiced tomato sauce with garlic, cumin, and paprika, grilled rustic sourdough bread for dipping.

Waffles

Belgian Waffle

Belgian Waffle

$11.00

traditional waffle topped with whipped cream and strawberries, served with warm maple syrup and dusted with powdered sugar.

Chicken & Waffle

Chicken & Waffle

$15.00

traditional belgian waffle topped with buttermilk fried chicken tenders and honey buerre blanc, served with warm maple syrup.

Benedicts

Baltimore Benedict

Baltimore Benedict

$20.00

lump crab meat, poached eggs and hollandaise on an english muffin, dusted with old bay seasoning, served with hashbrowns.

Classic Benedict

Classic Benedict

$15.00

canadian bacon, poached eggs, hollandaise and paprika on an english muffin, served with hashbrowns.

Swanky Benedict

Swanky Benedict

$18.00

buttermilk fried chicken, applewood smoked bacon, arugula and lemon oil on a house-made buttermilk biscuit topped with two poached eggs, hollandaise and paprika, served with hashbrowns.

Flapjacks & French Toast

Blueberry & Lemon Curd Flapjacks

Blueberry & Lemon Curd Flapjacks

$15.00

three jumbo flapjacks with fresh blueberries topped with a light lemon curd, powdered sugar, and served with warm maple syrup.

Buttermilk Flapjacks

Buttermilk Flapjacks

$12.00

three jumbo flapjacks topped with powdered sugar and served with a side of warm maple syrup.

Jamaican French Toast

Jamaican French Toast

$15.00

thick slices of our cinnamon bread topped with flambéed bananas in spiced rum, brown sugar and toasted coconut, served with warm maple syrup.

Riviera French Toast

Riviera French Toast

$13.00

thick slices of our cinnamon bread, topped with powdered sugar, served with warm maple syrup.

Omelettes

Maryland Omelette

Maryland Omelette

$22.00

lump crab meat, mozzarella cheese, oven roasted tomatoes, topped with hollandaise and dusted with old bay seasoning, side of toast and hashbrowns.

Mediterranean Omelette

Mediterranean Omelette

$15.00

goat cheese, oven roasted tomatoes, fresh spinach and basil, side of toast and hashbrowns.

Mid-Atlantic Omelette

Mid-Atlantic Omelette

$16.00

baked ham, bell peppers, red onion, mushrooms and cheddar cheese, served with toast and hashbrowns.

West Coast Omelette

West Coast Omelette

$15.00

spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, topped with fresh avocado and pico de gallo, served with toast and hashbrowns.

Sides

One Egg

One Egg

$3.00
Two Eggs

Two Eggs

$4.75

Egg Your Way

Applewood Smoked Bacon

Applewood Smoked Bacon

$5.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon

Maple Sausage Links

Maple Sausage Links

$5.00

Maple Sausage Links

Flapjack

Flapjack

$5.00
Seasonal Fruit

Seasonal Fruit

$5.00

Fresh Fruit (Seasonal)

Hashbrowns

Hashbrowns

$4.00

SD-1/2 French

$5.75

Croissant

$3.25

Choice of Toast

$1.50

English Muffin

$2.00
Greek Yogurt (Vanilla)

Greek Yogurt (Vanilla)

$7.00

Greek Vanilla Yogurt

Buttermilk Biscuit

$3.50

Gluten-free English Muffin

$2.50

Gluten-free Toast

$2.50

Plain Waffle

$10.00

Starter

Mozzarella Arancini

Mozzarella Arancini

$16.00

mozzarella filled risotto croquettes, pomodoro sauce, aged parmesan, micro basil.

Calamari

Calamari

$18.00

served with a sweet chili sauce.

Fresh Cut Fries (with dipping aioli)

Fresh Cut Fries (with dipping aioli)

$11.00

choose two dipping aioli: chipotle aioli, sriracha aioli, smoky aioli.

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$11.00

with gruyere cheese and seasoned croutons.

Hummus

Hummus

$11.00

house-made hummus and wood-fired pita bread.

Tavern Chips

Tavern Chips

$12.00

house-made parmesan chips, mozzarella, applewood smoked bacon.

Tuna & Avocado Poke

Tuna & Avocado Poke

$24.00

farro, seaweed salad, tuna, mango, avocado, rainbow microgreens, sriracha mayo.

Tomato Mozzarella

$14.00

Combo

BC Combo

BC Combo

$15.00

Combine two items from our Farm To Plate Salads, Soups or Artisan Sandwiches sections.

Artisan Sandwiches

Charleston Chicken & Avocado

Charleston Chicken & Avocado

$17.50

buttermilk fried chicken, honey beurre blanc, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, brioche roll. (not available for b|c combo)

Chicken & Cheddar Panini

Chicken & Cheddar Panini

$15.00

sliced roasted chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, tomato, herb mayo, house-made sourdough bread.

Jalapeno & Cheddar Club

Jalapeno & Cheddar Club

$17.00

sliced roasted turkey, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, toasted jalapeno & cheddar bread.

Malibu

Malibu

$16.00

sliced roasted turkey, mozzarella, avocado, herb mayo, cucumber, arugula, tomato, multigrain bread.

Prosciutto Caprese

Prosciutto Caprese

$16.00

sliced roasted turkey, capicola ham, prosciutto, arugula, fresh mozzarella, mayo, oven-roasted tomatoes, balsamic glaze, artisan baguette.

Chicken Shawarma

Chicken Shawarma

$17.00

chicken shawarma, lemon-garlic tzatziki, romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, pickled red onions, hummus, tahini, house-made wood-fired pita bread. (not available for b|c combo)

Triple Cheese Panini

Triple Cheese Panini

$12.00

cheddar, mozzarella, goat cheese, multigrain bread.

Farm to Plate Salads

Avocado, Mozzarella, and Tomato Salad

Avocado, Mozzarella, and Tomato Salad

$19.00

avocado, fresh mozzarella, tomato, pesto, balsamic reduction, mixed greens, meyer lemon vinaigrette.

Classic Caesar Salad

Classic Caesar Salad

$14.00

romaine, croutons, parmesan, house caesar dressing.

Grilled Salmon Salad

Grilled Salmon Salad

$23.00

grilled salmon, cranberries, avocado, cucumber, red onion, crispy carrots, mixed greens, arugula, lemon lambrusco vinaigrette

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$18.00

arugula, mixed greens, almonds, grapes, parmesan, cucumbers, pickled red onions, spiced chickpeas, maple tahini vinaigrette, served on wood-fired pita bread brushed with olive oil and za’atar. (not available for b|c combo)

Shanghai Tuna Salad

Shanghai Tuna Salad

$21.00

sesame crusted ahi tuna, arugula, mixed greens, avocado, cucumber, pickled red onions, oranges, micro greens, shanghai vinaigrette. (not available for b|c combo)

Shrimp & Grilled Avocado Salad

Shrimp & Grilled Avocado Salad

$22.00

grilled shrimp, mango, avocado, red onion, almonds, mixed greens, meyer lemon vinaigrette, crispy carrots. (not available for b|c combo)

Wine Country Salad

Wine Country Salad

$18.00

grapes, strawberries, candied pecans, parmesan, mixed greens, goat cheese, raspberry vinaigrette.

Beet Salad

$17.00

Soups

Kickin' Corn & Crab Chowder

Kickin' Corn & Crab Chowder

$8.50
Signature Tomato & Cheese

Signature Tomato & Cheese

$7.50

Neapolitan Pizzas

Classic Cheese Pizza

Classic Cheese Pizza

$16.00

crushed tomato sauce and mozzarella.

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$17.00

crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil.

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$17.50

crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni.

Pepperoni, Sausage & Mushroom

Pepperoni, Sausage & Mushroom

$19.00

crushed tomato sauce, pecorino romano, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, fennel sausage, mushrooms.

Prosciutto & Arugula Pizza

Prosciutto & Arugula Pizza

$18.50

crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, pecorino romano, arugula, aged parmesan, prosciutto.

Fennel Sausage & Sweet Onion

Fennel Sausage & Sweet Onion

$18.50

house-made fennel sausage, crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, goat cheese, pecorino romano, caramelized onions.

Chicken Spinach

$17.00

BBQ Chicken

$16.00

Bianca

$16.00

Free-Range Burgers

House Burger

House Burger

$18.00

100% grass-fed New Zealand Black Angus Beef, mozzarella, tomato, grilled red onion, house dressing, shredded lettuce, brioche roll, fresh cut fries.

Smash Burger

Smash Burger

$18.00

two 100% grass-fed beef patties, american cheese, special sauce, red onion, shredded lettuce, brioche roll, side of dill kosher pickle chips and fresh cut fries.

Smoky Bacon Burger Stack

Smoky Bacon Burger Stack

$19.00

two 100% grass-fed black angus beef patties, maple cayenne bacon, fried onion rings, smoky aioli, american cheese, dill kosher pickle chips, brioche roll, and fresh cut fries.

Tuna Burger

Tuna Burger

$22.00

sashimi tuna, poke sauce, avocado, pickled onions, sesame aioli, sriracha mayo, brioche roll, fresh cut fries.

Street Tacos

Thai Chili Shrimp Taco

Thai Chili Shrimp Taco

$18.00

fried thai chili shrimp, pico de gallo, cilantro, chipotle aioli, citrus slaw, corn tortilla. Served with two tacos and a side of side of black beans with roasted jalapeño crema.

Buttermilk Chicken Taco

Buttermilk Chicken Taco

$17.00

chicken al pastor, grilled pineapple crema, pickled red onion, cilantro, corn tortilla. Served with two tacos and a side of side of black beans with roasted jalapeño crema.

Fish Taco

Fish Taco

$18.00

beer batter fried new england cold water haddock, pico de gallo, cilantro, chipotle aioli, citrus slaw, pickled red onions, corn tortilla. Served with two tacos and a side of side of black beans with roasted jalapeño crema.

Specialty Entrees

Asiago Chicken

Asiago Chicken

$23.00

grilled chicken breast, mushrooms, applewood smoked bacon, oven-roasted tomatoes, asparagus, asiago cream sauce, orzo pasta.

Wood-fired Bolognese

Wood-fired Bolognese

$19.00

rigatoni pasta, parmesan, bolognese sauce, mozzarella, micro basil, home-made grilled rustic sourdough bread.

Chicken & Waffle

Chicken & Waffle

$16.50

traditional belgian waffle, buttermilk fried chicken tenders, honey beurre blanc, warm maple syrup.

Eggplant Lasagna

Eggplant Lasagna

$21.00Out of stock

tender pasta, fresh eggplant, pomodoro sauce, ricotta, fresh mozzarella, vegetarian.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$23.00

beer batter fried new england cold water haddock, citrus slaw, fresh cut fries, tartar sauce.

Atlantic Salmon Entree

Atlantic Salmon Entree

$25.00

grilled atlantic salmon, mushrooms, butternut squash, vegetable risotto, oven-roasted tomatoes, crispy carrots.

Shrimp & Crab Pasta

Shrimp & Crab Pasta

$28.00

shrimp, jumbo lump crab meat, asparagus, applewood smoked bacon, white wine, garlic, cream, parmesan, tagliatelle pasta.

Prosciutto Rosa

$22.00

Sides

Lemon Parmesan Asparagus

Lemon Parmesan Asparagus

$9.00
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00
Chicken

Chicken

$7.00

Grilled or Fried

House-made Parmesan Chips

House-made Parmesan Chips

$3.00

Fresh Cut Fries

$4.00
Fresh Fruit

Fresh Fruit

$5.00
House Salad

House Salad

$9.00
Pasta Salad

Pasta Salad

$4.00
Salmon (Add-on)

Salmon (Add-on)

$12.00

Shoestring French Fries

$3.50Out of stock
Grilled Shrimp (Add-on)

Grilled Shrimp (Add-on)

$10.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00Out of stock

Lunch & Dinner

Lil Baker's Burger

Lil Baker's Burger

$9.00

Served with your choice of French fries or house chips. Substitute a fruit cup for $1.

Children's Caesar Salad

Children's Caesar Salad

$5.50

romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing.

Children's Classic Cheese Pizza

Children's Classic Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Children's cheese pizza with crushed tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Children's Chicken Fingers

Children's Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Served with your choice of French fries or house chips. Substitute a fruit cup for $1.

Children's Grilled Chicken

Children's Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Served with your choice of French fries or house chips. Substitute a fruit cup for $1.

Children's House Salad

Children's House Salad

$5.50

mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumber, croutons and house vinaigrette.

Pleasin' Mac & Cheese

Pleasin' Mac & Cheese

$8.00
Children's Pepperoni Pizza

Children's Pepperoni Pizza

$10.00
Children's Signature Tomato & Cheese Soup

Children's Signature Tomato & Cheese Soup

$4.50

Cup of our signature tomato & cheese soup.

Breakfast

KD-Flapjack

$3.50
Children's Fresh Fruit Cup

Children's Fresh Fruit Cup

$3.00

Fresh fruit cup

KD-One Egg

$2.00

KD-Waffle

$6.75

Beverages

Juice

$2.25

Milk

$3.00

Starter

Gluten-free French Onion Soup

$11.00

with gruyere cheese.

Gluten-free Bacon Mac & Cheese

Gluten-free Bacon Mac & Cheese

$14.00

fusilli pasta, applewood smoked bacon, blend of cheddar, swiss, and gorgonzola cheeses.

Gluten-free Tomato Mozzarella

$14.00

Combo

Gluten-free BC Combo

Gluten-free BC Combo

$17.50

Combine two items from the Salads and Artisan Sandwiches sections.

Artisan Sandwiches

Gluten-free Chicken & Cheddar

Gluten-free Chicken & Cheddar

$16.00

sliced roasted chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, tomato, herb mayo, gluten-free bread, gluten-free chips.

Gluten-free Malibu

Gluten-free Malibu

$17.00

thin sliced roasted turkey, mozzarella, avocado, herb mayo, cucumber, arugula, tomato, gluten-free bread, gluten-free chips.

Gluten-free Prosciutto Caprese

Gluten-free Prosciutto Caprese

$17.00

sliced roasted turkey, capicola ham, prosciutto, arugula, fresh mozzarella, mayo, oven-roasted tomatoes, balsamic glaze, gluten-free bread, gluten-free chips.

Farm to Plate Salads

Gluten-free Wine Country Salad

Gluten-free Wine Country Salad

$18.00

grapes, strawberries, parmesan, mixed greens, goat cheese, raspberry vinaigrette.

Gluten-free Avocado, Mozzarella, & Tomato Salad

Gluten-free Avocado, Mozzarella, & Tomato Salad

$19.00

avocado, fresh mozzarella, tomato, pesto, balsamic reduction, mixed greens, meyer lemon vinaigrette.

Gluten-free Shrimp & Grilled Avocado Salad

Gluten-free Shrimp & Grilled Avocado Salad

$22.00

grilled shrimp, mango, avocado, red onion, almonds, mixed greens, meyer lemon vinaigrette.

Gluten-free Grilled Salmon Salad

Gluten-free Grilled Salmon Salad

$23.00

grilled salmon, cranberries, avocado, cucumber, red onion, mixed greens, arugula, lemon lambrusco vinaigrette.

Neapolitan Pizzas

GF-Pepperoni

$18.50

GF-Classic Cheese

$17.00

GF-Margherita

$18.00
Gluten-free Fennel Sausage & Sweet Onion

Gluten-free Fennel Sausage & Sweet Onion

$19.50

house-made fennel sausage, crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, goat cheese, pecorino romano, caramelized onions. Cooked on a separate pizza pan using a gluten-free crust within our 900 degree stone deck Neapolitan pizza oven.

Free-Range Burgers

GF-House Burger

GF-House Burger

$19.00

100% grass-fed black angus beef, mozzarella, tomato, grilled red onion, house dressing, shredded lettuce. Served on a gluten-free hamburger roll with a side of gluten-free chips.

GF-Smash Burger

GF-Smash Burger

$19.00

two 100% grass-fed black angus beef patties, american cheese, special sauce, red onion, shredded lettuce, side of dill kosher pickle chips. Served on a gluten-free hamburger roll with a side of gluten-free chips.

Specialty Entrees

Gluten-free Shrimp & Crab Pasta

Gluten-free Shrimp & Crab Pasta

$29.00

shrimp, jumbo lump crab meat, asparagus, applewood smoked bacon, white wine, garlic, cream, parmesan, fusilli pasta.

Gluten-free Atlantic Salmon

Gluten-free Atlantic Salmon

$26.00

grilled atlantic salmon, vegetable risotto, butternut squash, mushrooms, oven-roasted tomatoes.

Gluten-free Prosciutto Rosa

$23.00

Dessert

GF-Choc Torte

$10.00
GF-Lava Cake

GF-Lava Cake

$13.00

Breakfast

Gluten-free Baltimore Benedict

Gluten-free Baltimore Benedict

$22.00

lump crab meat, poached eggs and hollandaise on a multigrain gluten-free english muffin, dusted with old bay seasoning. Served with fresh fruit.

Gluten-free Classic Benedict

Gluten-free Classic Benedict

$17.00

canadian bacon, poached eggs, hollandaise and paprika on a multigrain gluten-free english muffin. Served with fresh fruit.

Desserts

Brioche Praline Bread Pudding

Brioche Praline Bread Pudding

$12.00

drizzled with crème anglaise and caramel sauce.

Brownie

Brownie

$4.50
Baker's Brownie Sundae

Baker's Brownie Sundae

$12.00

warm chocolate fudge brownie served with edy’s vanilla bean ice cream, chocolate sauce and whipped cream.

Carrot Cake (Slice)

Carrot Cake (Slice)

$13.00

five delicious layers with pineapple, carrots, pecans and cinnamon surrounded by cream cheese icing and walnuts.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00
Chocolate Charlotte Cake (Slice)

Chocolate Charlotte Cake (Slice)

$11.00

one slice of chocolate sponge cake, chocolate mousse and a layer of milk chocolate shavings surrounded by lady fingers.

New York Cheesecake (Slice)

New York Cheesecake (Slice)

$13.00

smooth and creamy new york style cheesecake in a graham cracker crust.

Ultimate Chocolate Lava Cake

Ultimate Chocolate Lava Cake

$12.00

warm chocolate cake filled with melted chocolate ganache and served with edy’s vanilla bean ice cream.

Double Chocolate Chip Cookie

Double Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00
Double Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie

Double Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie

$11.00

baked to order and served with a scoop of edy’s vanilla bean ice cream.

Diablotin Crepe

Diablotin Crepe

$11.00

chocolate mousse, fresh seasonal berries, chocolate and vanilla sauce.

Jamaican Crepe

Jamaican Crepe

$11.00

rum and brown sugar flambéed bananas, edy’s vanilla bean ice cream, toasted coconut, chocolate sauce.

Lemon Crumb Bar

Lemon Crumb Bar

$4.00
Noisette Crepe

Noisette Crepe

$11.00

hazelnut chocolate, toasted coconut and almonds, chocolate sauce, edy’s vanilla bean ice cream and whipped cream.

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.00

contains nuts

Raspberry Almond Bar

Raspberry Almond Bar

$4.00
Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie

Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie

$13.00

served with a scoop of edy’s vanilla bean ice cream.

Daily Features

DE-Raspberry Chocolate Cheesecake

$9.00
Pizza & Salad Bundle (Small)

Pizza & Salad Bundle (Small)

$30.00

Two Neapolitan Pizzas of your choosing + Medium Wine Country Salad (Serves 2-4)

Pizza & Salad Bundle (Large)

Pizza & Salad Bundle (Large)

$48.00

Three Neapolitan Pizzas of your choosing + Large Wine Country Salad (serves 4-6)

Mugs

Mug Tree

Mug Tree

$50.00

4 mugs + 1 stand (aka "tree")

RT-Single Mug New

RT-Single Mug New

$13.00

RT-Single Mug 16oz.

$15.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

19890 Belmont Chase Drive, Unit 135, Ashburn, VA 20147

Directions

Gallery
Baker's Crust image
Baker's Crust image
Baker's Crust image

Map
