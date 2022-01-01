Baker's Crust - 104 Greenbrier

- Home
1244 Greenbrier Pkwy #510
Chesapeake, VA 23320
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Wine By The Bottle
Craft Cocktails
Classic Cocktails
Bottled Beer
Brunch Cocktails
Classics
Avocado Toast
toasted multigrain bread, mixed greens, mashed avocado, poached egg, rainbow microgreens.
BC Buttermilk Biscuit
house-made buttermilk biscuit, buttermilk fried chicken, maple bacon, american cheese, egg over-easy.
Fresh Berry & Greek Yogurt Bowl
vanilla greek yogurt, strawberries, blueberries, bananas, harvest granola & honey oats.
Baker's Breakfast
two eggs, any style, with your choice of applewood smoked bacon or maple sausage links, served with hashbrowns and your choice of toast.
Breakfast Burrito
three eggs scrambled, house-made fennel sausage, swiss cheese, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, hot sauce, wheat tortilla, served with hashbrowns.
Ham Scrambler
three eggs scrambled with ham and cheddar cheese, your choice of applewood smoked bacon or maple sausage links, served with hashbrowns and your choice of toast.
Shakshouka
two poached eggs, feta cheese, sliced avocado, spiced tomato sauce with garlic, cumin, and paprika, grilled rustic sourdough bread for dipping.
Waffles
Benedicts
Baltimore Benedict
lump crab meat, poached eggs and hollandaise on an english muffin, dusted with old bay seasoning, served with hashbrowns.
Classic Benedict
canadian bacon, poached eggs, hollandaise and paprika on an english muffin, served with hashbrowns.
Swanky Benedict
buttermilk fried chicken, applewood smoked bacon, arugula and lemon oil on a house-made buttermilk biscuit topped with two poached eggs, hollandaise and paprika, served with hashbrowns.
Flapjacks & French Toast
Blueberry & Lemon Curd Flapjacks
three jumbo flapjacks with fresh blueberries topped with a light lemon curd, powdered sugar, and served with warm maple syrup.
Buttermilk Flapjacks
three jumbo flapjacks topped with powdered sugar and served with a side of warm maple syrup.
Jamaican French Toast
thick slices of our cinnamon bread topped with flambéed bananas in spiced rum, brown sugar and toasted coconut, served with warm maple syrup.
Riviera French Toast
thick slices of our cinnamon bread, topped with powdered sugar, served with warm maple syrup.
Omelettes
Maryland Omelette
lump crab meat, mozzarella cheese, oven roasted tomatoes, topped with hollandaise and dusted with old bay seasoning, side of toast and hashbrowns.
Mediterranean Omelette
goat cheese, oven roasted tomatoes, fresh spinach and basil, side of toast and hashbrowns.
Mid-Atlantic Omelette
baked ham, bell peppers, red onion, mushrooms and cheddar cheese, served with toast and hashbrowns.
West Coast Omelette
spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, topped with fresh avocado and pico de gallo, served with toast and hashbrowns.
Sides
One Egg
Two Eggs
Applewood Smoked Bacon
Maple Sausage Links
Flapjack
Seasonal Fruit
Hashbrowns
Croissant
Choice of Toast
White, Multigrain, Jalapeno & Cheddar, Cinnamon
English Muffin
Greek Yogurt (Vanilla)
Buttermilk Biscuit
Gluten-free English Muffin
GLUTEN FREE ENGLISH MUFFIN INGREDIENTS Water, corn starch, tapioca starch, skim milk powder, corn flower, egg whites, cane sugar, flax seed meal, sunflower seeds, flax seed, millet flour, brown rice flour, canola oil and/or sunflower oil and/or safflower oil, cultured corn syrup solids and citric acid (mold inhibitor), salt, cellulose gum, yeast, baking powder (sodium acid pyrophosphate, sodium bicarbonate, corn starch monocalcium phosphate monohydrate, calcium sulfate), glucono-delta-lactone, pectin, sodium bicarbonate, sodium alginate, modified cellulose, corn meal, iron, niacin, tricalcium phosphate, pyridoxine hydrochloride, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin. CONTAINS: Soy, Eggs, Milk.
Gluten-free Toast
CONTAINS: Udi’s best blend (tapioca & potato starch, brown rice & teff flour, modified tapioca starch), water, non-gmo vegetable oil (canola or sunflower or safflower), egg whites, evaporated cane juice, tapioca maltodextrin, tapioca syrup, yeast, flax seed, xanthan gum, salt, baking powder (sodium acid pyrophosphate, sodium bicarbonate, corn starch, monocalcium phosphate), cultured corn syrup solids (natural mold inhibitor), dry molasses, enzymes. Contains: egg.
Plain Waffle
Starter
Mozzarella Arancini
mozzarella filled risotto croquettes, pomodoro sauce, aged parmesan, micro basil.
Calamari
served with a sweet chili sauce
Fresh Cut Fries (with dipping aioli)
choose two dipping aioli: chipotle aioli, sriracha aioli, smoky aioli.
French Onion Soup
with gruyere cheese and seasoned croutons.
Hummus
house-made hummus and wood-fired pita bread.
Tavern Chips
house-made parmesan chips, mozzarella, applewood smoked bacon.
Tuna & Avocado Poke
farro, seaweed salad, tuna, mango, avocado, rainbow microgreens, sriracha mayo.
Tomato Mozzarella
BC Combo
Artisan Sandwiches
Charleston Chicken & Avocado
buttermilk fried chicken, honey beurre blanc, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, brioche roll. (not available for bc combo)
Chicken & Cheddar Panini
sliced roasted chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, tomato, herb mayo, house-made sourdough bread.
Jalapeno & Cheddar Club
sliced roasted turkey, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, toasted jalapeno & cheddar bread.
Malibu
sliced roasted turkey, mozzarella, avocado, herb mayo, cucumber, arugula, tomato, multigrain bread.
Prosciutto Caprese
sliced roasted turkey, capicola ham, prosciutto, arugula, fresh mozzarella, mayo, oven-roasted tomatoes, balsamic glaze, artisan baguette.
Chicken Shawarma
chicken shawarma, lemon-garlic tzatziki, romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, pickled red onions, hummus, tahini, house-made wood-fired pita bread. (not available for combo)
Triple Cheese Panini
cheddar, mozzarella, goat cheese, multigrain bread.
Farm to Plate Salads
Avocado, Mozzarella, and Tomato Salad
avocado, fresh mozzarella, tomato, pesto, balsamic reduction, mixed greens, meyer lemon vinaigrette.
Classic Caesar Salad
romaine, croutons, parmesan, house caesar dressing.
Grilled Salmon Salad
grilled salmon, cranberries, avocado, cucumber, red onion, crispy carrots, mixed greens, arugula, lemon lambrusco vinaigrette. (not available for combo)
Mediterranean Salad
arugula, mixed greens, almonds, grapes, parmesan, cucumbers, pickled red onions, spiced chickpeas, maple tahini vinaigrette, served on wood-fired pita bread brushed with olive oil and za’atar. (not available for combo)
Shanghai Tuna Salad
sesame crusted ahi tuna, arugula, mixed greens, avocado, cucumber, pickled red onions, oranges, micro greens, shanghai vinaigrette. (not available for combo)
Shrimp & Grilled Avocado Salad
grilled shrimp, mango, avocado, red onion, almonds, mixed greens, meyer lemon vinaigrette, crispy carrots. (not available for combo)
Wine Country Salad
grapes, strawberries, candied pecans, parmesan, mixed greens, goat cheese, raspberry vinaigrette
Beet Salad
Neapolitan Pizzas
Classic Cheese
crushed tomato sauce and mozzarella. Our pizzas are baked in a 900 degree Stone Deck Neapolitan Pizza Oven.
Margherita
crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil. Our pizzas are baked in a 900 degree Stone Deck Neapolitan Pizza Oven.
Pepperoni
crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni. Our pizzas are baked in a 900 degree Stone Deck Neapolitan Pizza Oven.
Pepperoni, Sausage & Mushroom
crushed tomato sauce, pecorino romano, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, fennel sausage, mushrooms.
Prosciutto & Arugula
crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, pecorino romano, arugula, aged parmesan, prosciutto. Our pizzas are baked in a 900 degree Stone Deck Neapolitan Pizza Oven.
Fennel Sausage & Sweet Onion
house-made fennel sausage, crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, goat cheese, pecorino romano, caramelized onions. Our pizzas are baked in a 900 degree Stone Deck Neapolitan Pizza Oven.
Chicken Spinach
BBQ Chicken
Bianca
Free-Range Burgers
House Burger
mozzarella, tomato, grilled red onion, house dressing, shredded lettuce, brioche roll, fresh cut fries.
Smash Burger
two beef patties, american cheese, special sauce, red onion, shredded lettuce, brioche roll, side of dill kosher pickle chips and fresh cut fries.
Smoky Bacon Burger Stack
two beef patties, maple cayenne bacon, fried onion rings, smoky aioli, american cheese, dill kosher pickle chips, brioche roll, and fresh cut fries.
Tuna Burger
sashimi tuna, poke sauce, avocado, pickled onions, sesame aioli, sriracha mayo, brioche roll, fresh cut fries.
Street Tacos
Thai Chili Shrimp Taco
fried thai chili shrimp, pico de gallo, cilantro, chipotle aioli, citrus slaw, corn tortilla. Served with two tacos and a side of side of black beans with roasted jalapeño crema.
Buttermilk Chicken Taco
chicken al pastor, grilled pineapple crema, pickled red onion, cilantro, corn tortilla. Served with two tacos and a side of side of black beans with roasted jalapeño crema.
Fish Taco
beer batter fried new england cold water haddock, pico de gallo, cilantro, chipotle aioli, citrus slaw, pickled red onions, corn tortilla. Served with two tacos and a side of side of black beans with roasted jalapeño crema.
Specialty Entrees
Asiago Chicken
grilled chicken breast, mushrooms, applewood smoked bacon, oven-roasted tomatoes, asparagus, asiago cream sauce, orzo pasta.
Wood-fired Bolognese
rigatoni pasta, parmesan, bolognese sauce, mozzarella, micro basil, home-made grilled rustic sourdough bread.
Chicken & Waffle
traditional belgian waffle, buttermilk fried chicken tenders, honey beurre blanc, warm maple syrup.
Eggplant Lasagna
tender pasta, fresh eggplant, pomodoro sauce, ricotta, fresh mozzarella, vegetarian.
Fish & Chips
beer batter fried new england cold water haddock, citrus slaw, fresh cut fries, tartar sauce.
Atlantic Salmon Entree
grilled atlantic salmon, mushrooms, butternut squash, vegetable risotto, oven-roasted tomatoes, crispy carrots.
Shrimp & Crab
shrimp, jumbo lump crab meat, asparagus, applewood smoked bacon, white wine, garlic, cream, parmesan, tagliatelle pasta.
Prosciutto Rosa
Sides
Lunch & Dinner
Lil Baker's Burger
Served with your choice of French fries or house chips. Substitute a fruit cup for $1.
Children's Chicken Fingers
Served with your choice of French fries or house chips. Substitute a fruit cup for $1.
Children's Grilled Chicken
Served with your choice of French fries or house chips. Substitute a fruit cup for $1.
Beverages
Desserts
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Eat Well, Be Happy!
1244 Greenbrier Pkwy #510, Chesapeake, VA 23320