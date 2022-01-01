Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Dessert & Ice Cream

Baker's Crust - 104 Greenbrier

review star

No reviews yet

1244 Greenbrier Pkwy #510

Chesapeake, VA 23320

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

12 oz.

NA-Americano

$4.00

NA-Apple

$3.50

NA-Blood OJ

$3.50

NA-Blood Orange Faux

$5.50

NA-Blueberry Honey

$6.50

NA-Cappucino

$4.00

NA-Choc Milk

$3.50

NA-Club Soda

$3.25

NA-Cranberry

$3.50

NA-Decaf Coff

$3.25

NA-Diet Dr Pep

$3.25

NA-Diet Pepsi

$3.25

NA-Dr Pep

$3.25

NA-Espresso

$4.00

NA-Ginger Ale

$3.25

NA-Ginger Beer

$4.00

NA-Ginger Peach

$7.00

NA-Grapefruit

$3.50

NA-Hot Choc

$3.50

NA-Hot Tea

$3.25

NA-Iced Tea

$3.25

NA-Latte

$4.00

NA-Lavender Lemonade

$5.50

NA-Milk

$3.50

NA-Mnt Dew

$3.25

NA-OJ

$3.50

NA-Pepsi

$3.25

NA-Perrier

$3.00

NA-Pineapple

$3.50

NA-Pnk Lemon

$3.25

NA-Reg Coff

$3.25

NA-Root Beer

$3.25

NA-Sierra Mist

$3.25

NA-Sweet Tea

$3.25

NA-Tea Peach

$3.25

NA-Tea Rasp

$3.25

NA-V8

$3.50

NA-Water

Wine By The Bottle

Must show valid ID

BW- Prosecco

$13.00

BW-Bridlewood Pinot Noir

$36.00

BW-Campanile PG

$32.00

BW-Columbia Chard

$34.00

BW-Dr. Loosen Riesling

$32.00

BW-Goose Ridge G3 Merlot

$46.00

BW-Higher Ground Pinot Noir

$44.00

BW-Harken Chardonnay

$42.00

BW-Septima Cabernet

$33.00

BW-Sparkling Wine

$28.00

BW-Storypoint Cabernet

$41.00

BW-Grove Mill Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00

BW-BTL Rose Wycliff

$28.00

BW-Crossings Sav Blanc

$42.00

BW-Whitehaven Sav Blanc

$38.00

BW-Va Chardonnay

$42.00

BW-VA Cabernet Franc

$42.00

Craft Cocktails

Must show valid ID

CC-Basil and Rye Sour

$8.00

CC-BC G & T

$8.00

CC-Bkrs Mimosa

$7.00

CC-Blkbry Cosmo

$8.00

CC-Blkbry&Bourb

$8.00

CC-BO Marg

$10.00

CC-Bourb Brulee

$8.00

CC-Erythng Mary

$8.00

CC-F & V Cosmo

$8.00

CC-G & C Collins

$8.00

CC-Habanero Marg

$8.00

CC-Hny Crsp Mule

$8.00

CC-Hrvst Sngria

$8.00

CC-LmnLav Martini

$8.00

CC-Peach Bellini

$8.00

CC-Peach Smash

$8.00

CC-Red & Stormy

$8.00

CC-Spiced Pineapple Daiquiri

$8.00

CC-Summer Gin Sour

$8.00

CC-Tiki B Smash

$8.00

CC-Titos Lemon

$8.00

Classic Cocktails

Must show valid ID

LQ-Bloody Mary

$8.00

LQ-Bloody Mary Virgin

$6.00

LQ-Cosmo

$9.00

LQ-GGLmnDrop Mrt

$12.00

LQ-Gin Martini

$9.00

LQ-Godfather

$9.50

LQ-Irish Coffee

$9.00

LQ-LemonDrop

$9.00

LQ-Long Island Tea

$12.00

LQ-Manhattn

$9.00

LQ-ManMosa

$10.00

LQ-Margarita

$9.00

LQ-Mimosa Blood Orange

$7.00

LQ-Mimosa Cranberry

$7.00

LQ-Mimosa Grpft

$7.00

LQ-Mimosa Lmn-Lav

$7.00

LQ-Mimosa Pineapple

$7.00

LQ-Mojito

$9.00

LQ-Moscow Mule

$8.00

LQ-Old Fashion

$8.00

LQ-Rum Punch

$9.00

LQ-Screwdriver

$7.00

LQ-Tom Collins

$8.00

LQ-Top Shelf Long Island Iced Tea

$16.00

LQ-Vdk Martini

$9.00

LQ-Well Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

LQ-White Russian

$9.00

LQ-Whsy Sour

$7.00

LQ-Sweet Heat Pal

$11.50

Bottled Beer

Must show valid ID

BB-Ace Pineapple Cider

$6.50

BB-Breckenridge Vanilla Porter

$5.50

BB-Bud

$4.00

BB-Coors

$4.00

BB-Corona

$4.25

BB-DB Vienna Lager

$6.00

BB-Left Hand Milk Stout Nitro

$7.00

BB-Lonerider Shot Gun Betty

$6.00

BB-Michelob Ultra

$4.00

BB-Miller Lite

$4.00

BB-O'Douls

$5.00

BB-Rogue Hazelnut Nectar

$7.00

BB-Smartmouth Alter Ego

$6.00

BB-Stella

$6.00

BB-Stella Cidre

$6.00

Brunch Cocktails

Must show valid ID

LQ-Brunch Bloody

$5.00

LQ-Brunch GF Crush

$4.50

LQ-Brunch Mimosa

$4.50

LQ-ManMosa

$10.00

LQ-Mimosa Blood Orange

$7.00

LQ-Mimosa Cranberry

$7.00

LQ-Mimosa Grpft

$7.00

LQ-Mimosa Lmn-Lav

$7.00

LQ-Mimosa Pineapple

$7.00

PT-Bloody Mary

$20.00

PT-Mimosa

$20.00

PT-Mimosa Grft

$20.00

PT-Mimosa Pine

$20.00

Classics

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$12.00

toasted multigrain bread, mixed greens, mashed avocado, poached egg, rainbow microgreens.

BC Buttermilk Biscuit

BC Buttermilk Biscuit

$13.00

house-made buttermilk biscuit, buttermilk fried chicken, maple bacon, american cheese, egg over-easy.

Fresh Berry & Greek Yogurt Bowl

Fresh Berry & Greek Yogurt Bowl

$12.00

vanilla greek yogurt, strawberries, blueberries, bananas, harvest granola & honey oats.

Baker's Breakfast

Baker's Breakfast

$12.00

two eggs, any style, with your choice of applewood smoked bacon or maple sausage links, served with hashbrowns and your choice of toast.

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

three eggs scrambled, house-made fennel sausage, swiss cheese, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, hot sauce, wheat tortilla, served with hashbrowns.

Ham Scrambler

Ham Scrambler

$14.00

three eggs scrambled with ham and cheddar cheese, your choice of applewood smoked bacon or maple sausage links, served with hashbrowns and your choice of toast.

Shakshouka

Shakshouka

$13.00

two poached eggs, feta cheese, sliced avocado, spiced tomato sauce with garlic, cumin, and paprika, grilled rustic sourdough bread for dipping.

Waffles

Belgian Waffle

Belgian Waffle

$10.00

traditional waffle topped with whipped cream and strawberries, served with warm maple syrup and dusted with powdered sugar

Chicken & Waffle

Chicken & Waffle

$14.00

traditional belgian waffle topped with buttermilk fried chicken tenders and honey buerre blanc, served with warm maple syrup.

Benedicts

Baltimore Benedict

Baltimore Benedict

$17.00

lump crab meat, poached eggs and hollandaise on an english muffin, dusted with old bay seasoning, served with hashbrowns.

Classic Benedict

Classic Benedict

$13.00

canadian bacon, poached eggs, hollandaise and paprika on an english muffin, served with hashbrowns.

Swanky Benedict

Swanky Benedict

$15.00

buttermilk fried chicken, applewood smoked bacon, arugula and lemon oil on a house-made buttermilk biscuit topped with two poached eggs, hollandaise and paprika, served with hashbrowns.

Flapjacks & French Toast

Blueberry & Lemon Curd Flapjacks

Blueberry & Lemon Curd Flapjacks

$13.00

three jumbo flapjacks with fresh blueberries topped with a light lemon curd, powdered sugar, and served with warm maple syrup.

Buttermilk Flapjacks

Buttermilk Flapjacks

$10.00

three jumbo flapjacks topped with powdered sugar and served with a side of warm maple syrup.

Jamaican French Toast

Jamaican French Toast

$13.00

thick slices of our cinnamon bread topped with flambéed bananas in spiced rum, brown sugar and toasted coconut, served with warm maple syrup.

Riviera French Toast

Riviera French Toast

$11.00

thick slices of our cinnamon bread, topped with powdered sugar, served with warm maple syrup.

Omelettes

Maryland Omelette

Maryland Omelette

$20.00

lump crab meat, mozzarella cheese, oven roasted tomatoes, topped with hollandaise and dusted with old bay seasoning, side of toast and hashbrowns.

Mediterranean Omelette

Mediterranean Omelette

$14.00

goat cheese, oven roasted tomatoes, fresh spinach and basil, side of toast and hashbrowns.

Mid-Atlantic Omelette

Mid-Atlantic Omelette

$12.00

baked ham, bell peppers, red onion, mushrooms and cheddar cheese, served with toast and hashbrowns.

West Coast Omelette

West Coast Omelette

$12.00

spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, topped with fresh avocado and pico de gallo, served with toast and hashbrowns.

Sides

One Egg

One Egg

$2.00
Two Eggs

Two Eggs

$4.00
Applewood Smoked Bacon

Applewood Smoked Bacon

$4.00
Maple Sausage Links

Maple Sausage Links

$3.50
Flapjack

Flapjack

$4.00
Seasonal Fruit

Seasonal Fruit

$4.00
Hashbrowns

Hashbrowns

$3.00

Croissant

$3.25

Choice of Toast

$1.50

White, Multigrain, Jalapeno & Cheddar, Cinnamon

English Muffin

$2.00
Greek Yogurt (Vanilla)

Greek Yogurt (Vanilla)

$6.00

Buttermilk Biscuit

$3.50

Gluten-free English Muffin

$2.50

GLUTEN FREE ENGLISH MUFFIN INGREDIENTS Water, corn starch, tapioca starch, skim milk powder, corn flower, egg whites, cane sugar, flax seed meal, sunflower seeds, flax seed, millet flour, brown rice flour, canola oil and/or sunflower oil and/or safflower oil, cultured corn syrup solids and citric acid (mold inhibitor), salt, cellulose gum, yeast, baking powder (sodium acid pyrophosphate, sodium bicarbonate, corn starch monocalcium phosphate monohydrate, calcium sulfate), glucono-delta-lactone, pectin, sodium bicarbonate, sodium alginate, modified cellulose, corn meal, iron, niacin, tricalcium phosphate, pyridoxine hydrochloride, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin. CONTAINS: Soy, Eggs, Milk.

Gluten-free Toast

$2.50

CONTAINS: Udi’s best blend (tapioca & potato starch, brown rice & teff flour, modified tapioca starch), water, non-gmo vegetable oil (canola or sunflower or safflower), egg whites, evaporated cane juice, tapioca maltodextrin, tapioca syrup, yeast, flax seed, xanthan gum, salt, baking powder (sodium acid pyrophosphate, sodium bicarbonate, corn starch, monocalcium phosphate), cultured corn syrup solids (natural mold inhibitor), dry molasses, enzymes. Contains: egg.

Plain Waffle

$7.00

Starter

Mozzarella Arancini

Mozzarella Arancini

$14.00

mozzarella filled risotto croquettes, pomodoro sauce, aged parmesan, micro basil.

Calamari

Calamari

$16.00

served with a sweet chili sauce

Fresh Cut Fries (with dipping aioli)

Fresh Cut Fries (with dipping aioli)

$9.00

choose two dipping aioli: chipotle aioli, sriracha aioli, smoky aioli.

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$10.00

with gruyere cheese and seasoned croutons.

Hummus

Hummus

$9.00

house-made hummus and wood-fired pita bread.

Tavern Chips

Tavern Chips

$10.00

house-made parmesan chips, mozzarella, applewood smoked bacon.

Tuna & Avocado Poke

Tuna & Avocado Poke

$19.00

farro, seaweed salad, tuna, mango, avocado, rainbow microgreens, sriracha mayo.

Tomato Mozzarella

$12.00

BC Combo

BC Combo

BC Combo

$15.00

Combine two items from our Farm To Plate Salads, Soups or Artisan Sandwiches sections.

Artisan Sandwiches

Charleston Chicken & Avocado

Charleston Chicken & Avocado

$15.00

buttermilk fried chicken, honey beurre blanc, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, brioche roll. (not available for bc combo)

Chicken & Cheddar Panini

Chicken & Cheddar Panini

$13.00

sliced roasted chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, tomato, herb mayo, house-made sourdough bread.

Jalapeno & Cheddar Club

Jalapeno & Cheddar Club

$15.00

sliced roasted turkey, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, toasted jalapeno & cheddar bread.

Malibu

Malibu

$13.50

sliced roasted turkey, mozzarella, avocado, herb mayo, cucumber, arugula, tomato, multigrain bread.

Prosciutto Caprese

Prosciutto Caprese

$14.00

sliced roasted turkey, capicola ham, prosciutto, arugula, fresh mozzarella, mayo, oven-roasted tomatoes, balsamic glaze, artisan baguette.

Chicken Shawarma

Chicken Shawarma

$14.00

chicken shawarma, lemon-garlic tzatziki, romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, pickled red onions, hummus, tahini, house-made wood-fired pita bread. (not available for combo)

Triple Cheese Panini

Triple Cheese Panini

$10.50

cheddar, mozzarella, goat cheese, multigrain bread.

Farm to Plate Salads

Avocado, Mozzarella, and Tomato Salad

Avocado, Mozzarella, and Tomato Salad

$16.00

avocado, fresh mozzarella, tomato, pesto, balsamic reduction, mixed greens, meyer lemon vinaigrette.

Classic Caesar Salad

Classic Caesar Salad

$12.00

romaine, croutons, parmesan, house caesar dressing.

Grilled Salmon Salad

Grilled Salmon Salad

$20.00

grilled salmon, cranberries, avocado, cucumber, red onion, crispy carrots, mixed greens, arugula, lemon lambrusco vinaigrette. (not available for combo)

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$15.00

arugula, mixed greens, almonds, grapes, parmesan, cucumbers, pickled red onions, spiced chickpeas, maple tahini vinaigrette, served on wood-fired pita bread brushed with olive oil and za’atar. (not available for combo)

Shanghai Tuna Salad

Shanghai Tuna Salad

$19.00

sesame crusted ahi tuna, arugula, mixed greens, avocado, cucumber, pickled red onions, oranges, micro greens, shanghai vinaigrette. (not available for combo)

Shrimp & Grilled Avocado Salad

Shrimp & Grilled Avocado Salad

$20.00

grilled shrimp, mango, avocado, red onion, almonds, mixed greens, meyer lemon vinaigrette, crispy carrots. (not available for combo)

Wine Country Salad

Wine Country Salad

$16.00

grapes, strawberries, candied pecans, parmesan, mixed greens, goat cheese, raspberry vinaigrette

Beet Salad

$16.00

Soups

Kickin' Corn & Crab Chowder

Kickin' Corn & Crab Chowder

$8.00
Signature Tomato & Cheese

Signature Tomato & Cheese

$6.75

Neapolitan Pizzas

Classic Cheese

Classic Cheese

$15.00

crushed tomato sauce and mozzarella. Our pizzas are baked in a 900 degree Stone Deck Neapolitan Pizza Oven.

Margherita

Margherita

$15.00

crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil. Our pizzas are baked in a 900 degree Stone Deck Neapolitan Pizza Oven.

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$16.00

crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni. Our pizzas are baked in a 900 degree Stone Deck Neapolitan Pizza Oven.

Pepperoni, Sausage & Mushroom

Pepperoni, Sausage & Mushroom

$18.00

crushed tomato sauce, pecorino romano, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, fennel sausage, mushrooms.

Prosciutto & Arugula

Prosciutto & Arugula

$17.00

crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, pecorino romano, arugula, aged parmesan, prosciutto. Our pizzas are baked in a 900 degree Stone Deck Neapolitan Pizza Oven.

Fennel Sausage & Sweet Onion

Fennel Sausage & Sweet Onion

$17.00

house-made fennel sausage, crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, goat cheese, pecorino romano, caramelized onions. Our pizzas are baked in a 900 degree Stone Deck Neapolitan Pizza Oven.

Chicken Spinach

$16.00

BBQ Chicken

$16.00

Bianca

$15.00

Free-Range Burgers

At Baker’s Crust, a burger isn’t just another burger. Baker’s Crust burgers are ground in-house and hand-crafted with 100% grass-fed New Zealand Black Angus Beef. We chose Silver Fern Farms for our burgers because of their dedication to providing the highest quality beef using natural,free-range farming. The result is a full-flavor, finely textured product that is naturally lean and nutritious.
House Burger

House Burger

$17.00

mozzarella, tomato, grilled red onion, house dressing, shredded lettuce, brioche roll, fresh cut fries.

Smash Burger

Smash Burger

$16.00

two beef patties, american cheese, special sauce, red onion, shredded lettuce, brioche roll, side of dill kosher pickle chips and fresh cut fries.

Smoky Bacon Burger Stack

Smoky Bacon Burger Stack

$17.00

two beef patties, maple cayenne bacon, fried onion rings, smoky aioli, american cheese, dill kosher pickle chips, brioche roll, and fresh cut fries.

Tuna Burger

Tuna Burger

$20.00

sashimi tuna, poke sauce, avocado, pickled onions, sesame aioli, sriracha mayo, brioche roll, fresh cut fries.

Street Tacos

Thai Chili Shrimp Taco

Thai Chili Shrimp Taco

$16.00

fried thai chili shrimp, pico de gallo, cilantro, chipotle aioli, citrus slaw, corn tortilla. Served with two tacos and a side of side of black beans with roasted jalapeño crema.

Buttermilk Chicken Taco

Buttermilk Chicken Taco

$15.00

chicken al pastor, grilled pineapple crema, pickled red onion, cilantro, corn tortilla. Served with two tacos and a side of side of black beans with roasted jalapeño crema.

Fish Taco

Fish Taco

$16.00

beer batter fried new england cold water haddock, pico de gallo, cilantro, chipotle aioli, citrus slaw, pickled red onions, corn tortilla. Served with two tacos and a side of side of black beans with roasted jalapeño crema.

Specialty Entrees

Asiago Chicken

Asiago Chicken

$20.00

grilled chicken breast, mushrooms, applewood smoked bacon, oven-roasted tomatoes, asparagus, asiago cream sauce, orzo pasta.

Wood-fired Bolognese

Wood-fired Bolognese

$18.00

rigatoni pasta, parmesan, bolognese sauce, mozzarella, micro basil, home-made grilled rustic sourdough bread.

Chicken & Waffle

Chicken & Waffle

$14.50

traditional belgian waffle, buttermilk fried chicken tenders, honey beurre blanc, warm maple syrup.

Eggplant Lasagna

Eggplant Lasagna

$19.00

tender pasta, fresh eggplant, pomodoro sauce, ricotta, fresh mozzarella, vegetarian.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$19.00

beer batter fried new england cold water haddock, citrus slaw, fresh cut fries, tartar sauce.

Atlantic Salmon Entree

Atlantic Salmon Entree

$22.00

grilled atlantic salmon, mushrooms, butternut squash, vegetable risotto, oven-roasted tomatoes, crispy carrots.

Shrimp & Crab

Shrimp & Crab

$25.00

shrimp, jumbo lump crab meat, asparagus, applewood smoked bacon, white wine, garlic, cream, parmesan, tagliatelle pasta.

Prosciutto Rosa

$19.00

Sides

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Chicken (Add-on)

$6.00
Grilled Shrimp (Add-on)

Grilled Shrimp (Add-on)

$9.00
House Salad

House Salad

$7.50
House-made Parmesan Chips

House-made Parmesan Chips

$2.00
Lemon Parmesan Asparagus

Lemon Parmesan Asparagus

$7.00
Pasta Salad

Pasta Salad

$3.00
Salmon (Add-on)

Salmon (Add-on)

$11.00
Seasonal Fruit

Seasonal Fruit

$4.00

Shoestring Fries

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Lunch & Dinner

Lil Baker's Burger

Lil Baker's Burger

$9.00

Served with your choice of French fries or house chips. Substitute a fruit cup for $1.

KD-Caesar

$5.50

KD-Cheese

$10.00
Children's Chicken Fingers

Children's Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Served with your choice of French fries or house chips. Substitute a fruit cup for $1.

Children's Grilled Chicken

Children's Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Served with your choice of French fries or house chips. Substitute a fruit cup for $1.

KD-French Fry

$3.00

KD-Grilled Chz

$7.00

KD-House

$5.50

KD-Mac & Chz

$8.00

KD-Pepperoni

$10.00

KD-Tomato Chz

$4.50

KD-Grilled Salmon

$11.00

KD-Adult Mac & Chz

$16.00

KD-Adult Chx Finger

$16.00

Breakfast

KD-Flapjack

$4.00

KD-Fruit

$4.00

KD-One Egg

$2.00

KD-Waffle

$7.00

Beverages

Juice

$3.00

Milk

$2.50

Soda

Starter

GF French Onion

$10.00

GF Bac Mac & Chz

$12.00

Combo

BC Combo

$15.50

Artisan Sandwiches

GF-Chx & Chedd

$15.00

GF-Malibu

$15.00

GF-Prosciutto Caprese

$15.00

Farm to Plate Salads

GF-Wine Cntry

$15.00

GF-AvoTomMoz

$15.00

GF-Shrimp & Avo

$18.50

GF-Grld Salmon Salad

$19.00

Neapolitan Pizzas

GF-Pepperoni

$17.00

GF-Classic Cheese

$15.00

GF-Margherita

$16.00

GF-Saus & Onion

$18.00

Free-Range Burgers

GF-House Burger

$18.00

GF-Smash Burger

$17.00

Specialty Entrees

GF-Shrimp & Crb

$28.00

GF-Salmon

$22.00

GF-ProsciuttoRosa

$24.00

Dessert

GF-Choc Torte

$11.00

GF-Lava Cake

$11.00

Breakfast

BR-GF Baltimore

$17.00

BR-GF Classic

$13.50

Desserts

DE-Bread Pudd

$10.00

DE-Brownie

$3.50

DE-Brownie Sun

$10.00

DE-Carrot Cake

$11.00

DE-CC Cookie

$2.50

DE-Charlotte

$10.00

DE-Cheesecake

$11.00

DE-Choc Lava

$11.00

DE-DBL Cookie

$3.00

DE-DBL Skillet

$11.00

DE-Diablotin

$9.00

DE-Ice Cream

$3.00

DE-Jamaican

$9.00

DE-Lemon Bar

$3.75

DE-Noisette

$9.00

DE-Oatmeal

$2.50

DE-Rasp Almd

$3.00

DE-Salted Caramel Chocolate PB Plant Cake

$8.00

DE-Skillet

$10.00

DE-Whole Carrot

$120.00

DE-Whole Charlotte

$100.00

DE-Whole Cheesecake

$120.00

Daily Features

DE-Raspberry Chocolate Cheesecake

$9.00

PR-Gold Rush

$8.00

PR-BO Negroni

$8.00

PR-Cold Brew Manhatten

$8.00

PR-ChesBay Paloma

$8.00

PR-PZ Bundle $30

$30.00

PR-PZ Bundle $48

$48.00

Mugs

RT-Mug Set 4

$49.00

RT-Single Mug New

$13.00

RT-Single Mug Used

$10.00

RT-Single Mug 16oz.

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Eat Well, Be Happy!

Location

1244 Greenbrier Pkwy #510, Chesapeake, VA 23320

Directions

Gallery
Baker's Crust image
Baker's Crust image

