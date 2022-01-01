Restaurant header imageView gallery

Baker's Crust - 103 Cary

2,907 Reviews

$$

3553 W Cary St

Richmond, VA 23221

Order Again

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

NA-Water

NA-Reg Coff

$3.25

NA-Decaf Coff

$3.25

NA-Hot Choc

$3.50

NA-Hot Tea

$3.25

NA-Iced Tea

$3.25

NA-Sweet Tea

$3.25

NA-Pnk Lemon

$3.25

NA-Pepsi

$3.25

NA-Diet Pepsi

$3.25

NA-Dr Pep

$3.25

NA-Diet Dr Pep

$3.25

NA-Sierra Mist

$3.25

NA-Mnt Dew

$3.25

NA-Ginger Ale

$3.25

NA-Milk

$3.50

NA-Choc Milk

$3.50

NA-OJ

$3.50

NA-Perrier

$3.50

NA-Apple

$3.50

NA-Blood OJ

$3.50

NA-Grapefruit

$3.50

NA-Club Soda

$3.25

NA-Cranberry

$3.50

NA-Pineapple

$3.50

NA-Tea Rasp

$3.25

NA-Tea Peach

$3.25

NA-V8

$3.50

NA-Blood Orange Faux

$7.50

NA-Blueberry Honey

$5.50

NA-Ginger Peach

$6.50

NA-Lavender Lemonade

$5.50

Wine By The Bottle

BW- Prosecco

$13.00

BW-Bridlewood Pinot Noir

$36.00

BW-Campanile PG

$32.00

BW-Columbia Chard

$34.00Out of stock

BW-Dr. Loosen Riesling

$32.00Out of stock

BW-Goose Ridge G3 Merlot

$46.00

BW-Higher Ground Pinot Noir

$44.00

BW-Mer Soleil Chard

$49.00Out of stock

BW-Septima Cabernet

$33.00

BW-Sparkling Wine

$28.00

BW-Storypoint Cabernet

$41.00

BW-Pikorua Sav Blanc

$42.00

BW-Mer Soleil

$48.00

BW-VA Chardonnay

$42.00

BW-VA Cabernet Franc

$42.00

Wine On Tap

WT-6oz Santa Julia Cab

$6.00

WT-6oz Annabella Chard

$6.00

WT-6oz Caposaldo Pinot Grigio

$6.00

WT-6oz Imagery Pinot Noir

$6.00

WT-6oz Red Blend

$6.00

WT-6oz Dr. L Riesling

$6.00

WT-6oz Benziger Sauv Blanc

$6.00

WT-6oz Inkberry Shiraz Cab

$6.00

WT-9oz Santa Julia Cab

$14.00

WT-9oz Annabella Chard

$14.00

WT-9oz Caposaldo Pinot Grigio

$12.00

WT-9oz Imagery Pinot Noir

$13.00

WT-9oz Red Blend

$14.00

WT-9oz Dr. L Riesling

$14.00

WT-9oz Benziger Sauv Blanc

$14.00

WT-9oz Inkberry Shiraz Cab

$14.00

WT-GL Wycliff

$7.00

WT-6oz VA Chardonnay

$10.00

WT-9oz VA Cabernet Franc

$14.00

WT-6oz VA Cabernet Franc

$10.00

WT-9oz VA Chardonnay

$14.00

Beer On Tap

DR-AB Stella Artois

$5.00

DR-ACA IPAX

$5.00

DR-BR VA Dry Cider

$5.00

DR-DBB Vienna Lager

$5.00

DR-IB Cosmic Cowboy

$5.00

DR-IB Plain Jane

$5.00

DR-LB Pilsner

$5.00

DR-MB Rockville Red

$5.00Out of stock

DR-StHB Ramble On IPA

$5.00

Craft Cocktails

CC-Basil and Rye Sour

$7.00

CC-Bkrs Mimosa

$7.00

CC-Blkbry Cosmo

$7.00

CC-Blkbry&Bourb

$7.00

CC-Bourb Brulee

$7.00

CC-Erythng Mary

$7.00

CC-F & V Cosmo

$7.00

CC-G & C Collins

$7.00

CC-Habanero Marg

$7.00

CC-Hny Crsp Mule

$7.00

CC-Hrvst Sngria

$7.00

CC-LmnLav Martini

$7.00

CC-Peach Bellini

$7.00

CC-Peach Smash

$7.00

CC-Red & Stormy

$7.00

CC-Spiced Pineapple Daiquiri

$7.00

CC-Summer Gin Sour

$7.00

CC-Tiki B Smash

$7.00

CC-Titos Lemon

$7.00

PT-Mimosa

$18.00

PT-Mimosa BO

$21.00

PT-Mimosa Grft

$21.00

PT-Mimosa Pine

$21.00

Liquor

LQ-Absolut

$9.00

LQ-GG Citron

$11.00

LQ-GhostPpr

$9.00

LQ-GreyGoose

$11.00

LQ-Ketle One

$11.00

LQ-Stoli

$11.00

LQ-Titos

$9.00

LQ-Well Vodka

$6.00

LQ-Belvedere

$11.00

LQ-Peach Smirnoff

$8.00

LQ-Apple Smirnoff

$8.00

LQ-Vanilla Smirnoff

$8.00

LQ-Cuc/Lime Smirnoff

$8.00

LQ-Grapefruit Absolute

$9.00

LQ-Stoli Blueberry

$10.00

LQ-Smirnoff

$8.00

LQ-GreyGoose Orange

$11.00

LQ-Fris

$7.00

LQ-Aristocrat

$6.00

LQ-Bombay

$9.00

LQ-GinArstcrt

$5.50

LQ-Hendrick

$11.00

LQ-Tanqueray

$9.00

LQ-Bacardi

$7.00

LQ-Captain

$7.00

LQ-Havana

$8.00

LQ-RumAdmiral

$6.00

LQ-RumArstcrt

$5.50

LQ-Malibu

$7.00Out of stock

LQ-Bulleit Bourbon

$11.00

LQ-Bulleit Rye

$11.00

LQ-Col Pride

$6.00

LQ-CopFox

$12.50

LQ-CrwnRoyal

$10.00

LQ-EagleRare

$11.00

LQ-JackDaniels

$10.00

LQ-Jamesons

$10.00

LQ-JimBeam

$8.00

LQ-Knob Creek

$11.50

LQ-Larceny

$10.00

LQ-MarkersMark

$11.50

LQ-Proper 12

$10.00Out of stock

LQ-ReservBourb

$11.00

LQ-Skrewball

$10.00Out of stock

LQ-Wld Turk

$9.00

LQ-Woodford

$11.50

LQ-Exotico

$9.00

LQ-JoseCuervo

$9.00

LQ-PatronSlvr

$13.00

LQ-Silencio

$11.50

LQ-TeqJuarez

$6.00Out of stock

LQ-Aristocrat Well

$6.00

LQ-Casamigos

$13.00

LQ-Don Julio

$14.00Out of stock

LQ-Balvenie14

$12.00

LQ-InverHouse

$5.50

LQ-MaCallan12

$12.00

LQ-Dewars

$8.00Out of stock

LQ-Johnnie Red

$9.00Out of stock

LQ-Glenfiddich

$10.00Out of stock

LQ-Baileys

$8.00

LQ-Cointreau

$8.00

LQ-Frangelico

$8.00Out of stock

LQ-GrandMarnier

$9.50

LQ-Jager

$7.00

LQ-Kahlua

$7.50

LQ-Malibu

$7.00Out of stock

LQ-Rumchata

$7.50

LQ-Disaronno

$8.50Out of stock

LQ-Chambord

$8.50Out of stock

LQ-Campari

$7.00

LQ-Aperol

$7.00Out of stock

LQ-Buttershots

$7.00

LQ-Belle BldOrg

$8.00

LQ-Belle CldBrw

$8.00

LQ-Belle GrpeFr

$8.00Out of stock

LQ-Belle Hbnero

$8.00

Classic Cocktails

LQ-Bloody Mary

$8.00

LQ-Cosmo

$9.00

LQ-GGLmnDrop Mrt

$12.00

LQ-Gin Martini

$9.00

LQ-Irish Coffee

$7.00

LQ-LemonDrop

$9.00

LQ-Long Island Tea

$12.00

LQ-Manhattn

$9.00

LQ-ManMosa

$7.00

LQ-Margarita

$9.00

LQ-Mimosa Blood Orange

$8.00

LQ-Mimosa Cranberry

$8.00

LQ-Mimosa Grpft

$8.00

LQ-Mimosa Lmn-Lav

$8.00

LQ-Mimosa Pineapple

$8.00

LQ-Mojito

$9.00

LQ-Moscow Mule

$9.00

LQ-Old Fashion

$9.00

LQ-Rum Punch

$9.00

LQ-Screwdriver

$8.00

LQ-Vdk Martini

$9.00

LQ-Whsy Sour

$9.00

LQ-Brunch Bloody

$5.00

LQ-Brunch Mimosa

$4.50

LQ-Brunch GF Crush

$4.50

Bottled Beer

BB-Bud Light

$4.75

BB-Michelob Ultra

$4.75

BB-Yuengling

$5.00

Traditional Favorites

BR-Avocado Tst

$13.00

BR-BC Biscuit

$14.00

BR-Berry Bowl

$13.00

BR-Bkrs Brkfast

$13.00

BR-Burrito

$14.00

BR-Ham Scramble

$15.00

BR-Shakshouka

$14.00

Waffles

BR-Belgian Wffl

$11.00

BR-Chx & Waffle

$15.00

Benedicts

BR-Baltimore

$18.00

BR-Classic

$14.00

BR-Swanky

$17.00

Flapjacks & French Toast

BR-BB Lmn Flaps

$14.00

BR-Flapjacks

$11.00

BR-Jamacian Tst

$14.00

BR-Rivera Toast

$12.00

Omelettes

BR-CYO Omelette

$11.00

BR-Maryland

$21.00

BR-Med OMLT

$15.00

BR-Mid Atlantic

$13.00

BR-West Coast

$13.00

Sides

SD-One Egg

$2.00

SD-Two Eggs

$3.00

SD- Bacon

$4.00

SD-Sausage

$4.00

SD-Flapjack

$4.00

SD-Fruit

$4.00

SD-Hashbrowns

$3.00

SD-1/2 French

$6.50

SD-Toast

$1.50

SD-English Mffn

$2.00

SD-Yogurt

$6.00

SD-Biscuit

$3.50

SD-GF English Mffn

$2.50

SD-GF Toast

$2.50

SD-Plain Waffle

$7.00

Starter

AP-Arancini

$15.00

AP-Calamari

$16.00

AP-FC Fries

$10.00

AP-Tavern Chip

$11.00

AP-First Time Guest

AP-Bacon Mac

$12.00

AP-1/2 Tavern

$6.00

AP-Tomato Mozz

$12.00

Combo

BC Combo

$15.00

Artisan Sandwiches

SW-Charleston

$16.00

SW-Chx & Chedd

$14.00

SW-CYO

$12.00

SW-Jalap Club

$15.00

SW-Malibu

$15.00

SW-Prosciutto Caprese

$15.00

Farm to Plate Salads

SL-Avo Tom Mozz

$17.00

SL-Caesar

$13.00

SL-Full Garden Salad

$12.00

SL-Grl Salmon Salad

$21.00

SL-Shrimp & Avo

$21.00

SL-Wine Country

$17.00

SL-Beet Salad

$17.00

Soups

SP-Corn & Crab

$8.00

SP-SOD

$7.25

SP-Tomato Chz

$6.75

Neapolitan Pizzas

PZ-Classic Chz

$15.00

PZ-Margherita

$15.00

PZ-Pepperoni

$16.00

PZ-PepSausMush

$18.00

PZ-Pros Arugula

$17.00

PZ-Saus & Onion

$17.00

PZ-Chicken Spinach

$16.00

PZ-BBQ Chicken

$16.00

PZ-Bianca

$15.00

Free-Range Burgers

BG-Baker's Burger

$18.00

BG-Smash Burger

$17.00

BG-Smoky Bacon

$18.00

BG-Gotta Have It Burger

$18.00

BG-Bacon Egg Cheddar

$18.00

BG-CYO Burger

$18.00

Street Tacos

TC-Shrimp Taco

$17.00

TC-Buttermilk Chicken Taco

$16.00

TC-Fish Taco

$17.00

Specialty Entrees

EN-Asiago Chx

$22.00

EN-Chx & Wffle

$15.00

EN-Fish & Chip

$20.00

EN-Salmon Entree

$23.00

EN-Shrimp & Crb

$27.00

EN-Prosciutto Rosa

$19.00

Sides

SD-Asparagus

$8.00

SD-Caesar SLD

$8.00

SD-Chicken

$6.00

SD-Chips

$2.00

SD-Crabmeat

$9.00

SD-Fresh Cut Fry

$5.00

SD-Fruit

$4.00

SD-House SLD

$8.00

SD-Pasta Salad

$3.00

SD-Salmon

$11.00

SD-Shrimp

$8.00

SD-Make Tavern

$2.50

SD-Tuna Ahi

$9.00

SD-Pomodoro Sauce

$3.00

Lunch & Dinner

KD-Burger

$9.00

KD-Caesar

$5.50

KD-Cheese

$10.00

KD-Chx Finger

$8.00

KD-Chx Grilled

$8.00

KD-French Fry

$2.00

KD-Grilled Chz

$8.00

KD-House

$5.50

KD-Mac & Chz

$8.00

KD-Pepperoni

$10.00

KD-Tomato Chz

$4.50

KD-Grilled Salmon

$11.00

KD-Adult Mac & Chz

$16.00

KD-Adult Chx Finger

$16.00

Breakfast

KD-Flapjack

$4.00

KD-Fruit

$3.00

KD-One Egg

$2.00

KD-Waffle

$7.00

Beverages

Juice

$2.50

Milk

$3.00

Soda

Starter

GF Bac Mac & Chz

$13.00

GF-Tomato Mozz

$12.00

Combo

BC Combo

$15.50

Artisan Sandwiches

GF-Chx & Chedd

$16.00

GF-Malibu

$16.00

GF-Prosciutto Caprese

$16.00

Farm to Plate Salads

GF-Wine Cntry

$17.00

GF-AvoTomMoz

$17.00

GF-Shrimp & Avo

$21.00

GF-Grld Salmon Salad

$22.00

Neapolitan Pizzas

GF-Pepperoni

$17.00

GF-Classic Cheese

$15.00

GF-Margherita

$16.00

GF-Saus & Onion

$18.00

Free-Range Burgers

GF-Baker's Burger

$19.00

GF-Smash Burger

$18.00

Specialty Entrees

GF-Shrimp & Crb

$29.00

GF-Salmon Entree

$23.00

GF-Prosciutto Rosa

$24.00

Dessert

GF-Choc Torte

$9.00

GF-Lava Cake

$11.00

Breakfast

BR-GF Baltimore

$18.00

BR-GF Classic

$13.50

Desserts

DE-Bread Pudd

$10.00

DE-Brownie

$3.50

DE-Brownie Sun

$10.00

DE-Carrot Cake

$11.00

DE-CC Cookie

$3.00

DE-Charlotte

$10.00

DE-Cheesecake

$11.00

DE-Choc Lava

$11.00

DE-DBL Cookie

$3.00

DE-DBL Skillet

$11.00

DE-Diablotin

$9.00

DE-Ice Cream

$3.00

DE-Jamaican

$9.00

DE-Lemon Bar

$3.75

DE-Noisette

$9.00

DE-Oatmeal

$2.50

DE-Rasp Almd

$3.00

DE-Skillet

$11.00

DE-Whole Carrot

$120.00

DE-Whole Cheese Cake

$120.00

DE-Whole Charlotte

$100.00

Daily Features

CC-Passiontini

$11.00

DE-Raspberry Chocolate Cheesecake

$9.00

PR-Gold Rush

$11.00

BR-BO Negroni

$7.00

PR-Cold Brew Manhatten

$7.00

PR-ChesBay Paloma

$7.00

PR-PZ BUNDLE $30

$30.00

PR-PZ BUNDLE $48

$48.00

AP-Thai Chili Shrimp App

$16.00

Mugs

RT-Mug Set 4

$50.00

RT-Single Mug New

$13.00

RT-Single Mug Used

$10.00

RT-Single Mug 16oz.

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3553 W Cary St, Richmond, VA 23221

Directions

Gallery
Baker's Crust image
Baker's Crust image

