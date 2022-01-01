Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Bakers Daughter - Chinatown 675 I St NW

review star

No reviews yet

675 I St NW

Washington, DC 20001

Order Again

Popular Items

Iced Coffee
Croissants
Breakfast Tacos

September Specials

Sugar Cookies (3)

Sugar Cookies (3)

$6.00
Liquid Gold Latte

Liquid Gold Latte

$4.00+
Peaches and Cream Custard

Peaches and Cream Custard

$6.00Out of stock

Breakfast & Pastry Items

Jalapeño-Cheddar Biscuit x 1 pc

$5.00Out of stock

English Muffin - 1 muffin.

$3.00

1 toasted English Muffin with Cream Cheese, Preserves, and Whipped Butter.

Brioche - 1 pc.

$2.50

1 piece of toasted Brioche with Cream Cheese and Preserves.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Toasted Seeded Whole Grain Bread, topped with Avocado, Pickled Red Onions, Espelette, and Micro-Basil. Add two Eggs for the perfectly balanced breakfast.

Chef's Breakfast Sandwich

Chef's Breakfast Sandwich

$13.00

*One of our most popular items!* Served with Applewood smoked Bacon, Ham, Baby Arugula, Espelette Aioli, Fried Egg on toasted Sourdough Bread.

English Muffin Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$9.00Out of stock

Toasted English Muffin with Egg, Cheese, Arugula, and Sun-Dried Tomato Aioli.

Braised Beef Short Rib Breakfast Bowl

$18.00

Tender braised Beef Short Rib with whipped Polenta, Southern Braised Greens, and a poached Egg.

Baked Eggs with Roasted Vegetables

$10.00

Baked Eggs with sautéed Spinach, roasted Mushrooms, roasted Tomatoes, and caramelized Onions, topped with Sour Cream.

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit with Sweet Pepper Jelly

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit with Sweet Pepper Jelly

$11.00Out of stock

A hearty Jalapeno and Cheddar Biscuit loaded with Bacon, gooey White Cheddar Cheese, Egg, and topped with our Sweet Pepper Jelly. The perfect breakfast to get your day started!

Shakshuka

Shakshuka

$12.00

A sauce of roasted Tomatoes, Red Peppers, Onions, and Garlic, with 2 perfectly poached Eggs, and Crostini.

Breakfast Tacos

Breakfast Tacos

Tacos the size of Burritos!! Served 2 per order with a homemade fire-roasted tomato salsa.

Smoked Salmon Breakfast Bowl

Smoked Salmon Breakfast Bowl

$12.00Out of stock

The perfect fuel for your body! Beautifully Smoked Salmon, sliced Avocado, Pickled Red Onions, shaved Radishes, Pesto Barley Salad, and Sriracha. This is sure to get your morning started on the right foot!

Chia Seed & Coconut Pudding Bowl

Chia Seed & Coconut Pudding Bowl

$10.00

Chia Seed & Coconut breakfast Pudding Bowl with marinated Strawberries, Blackberries & Blueberries. Finished with shredded Coconut and Mint.

Pastry Basket

Pastry Basket

$22.00

A selection of Chef's Pastry. (Serves 6-8)

Ham & Cheese Croissant

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$5.50Out of stock

Buttery, flaky, savory Croissant filled with Black Forest Ham and Swiss Cheese

Croissants

Croissants

Buttery, Flaky, Airy Croissants Choice of: Butter Croissant Almond Croissant Chocolate Croissant

Banana Bread

Banana Bread

$4.00Out of stock

Delicious, homemade moist, sweet Banana Bread with pieces of fresh Banana throughout.

Raspberry Crumble Bar

Raspberry Crumble Bar

$4.00Out of stock

Tangy yet sweet crumble bar with raspberries, topped with streussel.

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

$4.00

Delectably sweet crumb coffee cake with cinnamon. The perfect pair for a cup of hot coffee to get your day started.

Chef's Granola Fruit Parfait

$8.00
Whole Fruit

Whole Fruit

$1.50Out of stock

Blueberry Muffin

$4.50
Fruit Salad

Fruit Salad

$6.00

Enjoy the season's best fruits. We took out all the hassle as they're already cleaned, cut, peeled, or sliced!

Appetizers

Stuffed Piquillo Peppers

Stuffed Piquillo Peppers

$8.00Out of stock

Piquillo Peppers filled with goat cheese, almonds, mint served with pomegranate molasses.

Deviled Eggs (5)

Deviled Eggs (5)

$7.00Out of stock

Perfectly cooked deviled eggs with Whole Grain Mustard & Espelette.

Vegetable Crudite

Vegetable Crudite

$6.00

Radishes, Celery, Carrots, Tomatoes with a decadent homemade bleu cheese dressing.

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Six pieces of beautifully cooked and chilled shrimp with a tangy cocktail sauce.

Salads

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Traditional Cobb Salad with tender grilled Chicken, Bacon, Bleu Cheese, Tomato, Avocado, and Hard-Boiled Egg with a homemade White Balsamic Dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Roasted Garlic Caesar Dressing

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$12.00

Chopped Romaine Lettuce with diced Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Chickpeas, Goat Cheese with a Sherry Vinaigrette.

Roasted Salmon Hummus Bowl

Roasted Salmon Hummus Bowl

$13.00

The perfect lunch or dinner! Salad has roasted Salmon, Chickpeas, Cucumbers, Pickled Red Onions, Arugula, Golden Raisins served with a homemade Tzatziki.

Grilled Salmon Orzo Salad

$14.00

Beautifully grilled Salmon with roasted Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Baby Spinach, Feta Cheese, with a flavorful Sun-dried Tomato Vinaigrette.

Roasted Beet Salad

$12.00

with Goat Cheese, Mixed Greens, Toasted Pecans, Pickled Red Onions & Sherry Vinaigrette

Hot Sandwiches

Pesto Chicken Breast Sandwich

Pesto Chicken Breast Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Marinated Tomatoes, Grilled Red Onions, and Brie make this Pesto Chicken Breast Sandwich a favorite. Add Arugula and a dollop of Pesto Aioli for an extra bit of freshness.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

The ultimate Grilled Cheese made with White Cheddar & Gruyere on toasted Brioche. Chef Matt Baker loves to make his a Truffle Grilled Cheese with Tomato Bisque!

Braised Short Rib Grilled Cheese

Braised Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$14.00Out of stock

Tender braised Beef Short Rib with White Cheddar and Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, and Red Onion Marmalade on Sourdough Bread.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Juicy fried Chicken with Pimento Cheese, Herb Aioli, Bread and Butter Pickles served on a toasted Brioche Bun.

Smoked Salmon Toast

$14.00Out of stock

Smoked Salmon Toast with sliced Avocado, marinated Tomatoes, and Herb Aioli on Sourdough Bread.

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Sliced Ham, Pulled Pork, Swiss Cheese, Mustard, and Dill Pickles on a Grilled Baguette.

Chicken "BLT"

Chicken "BLT"

$14.00Out of stock

Deli Style Sandwiches

Jambon Beurre Sandwich

Jambon Beurre Sandwich

$16.00

*One of Chef Matt Baker's Favorites* Classic French Ham & Cheese on Baguette with Butter and Cornichons.

Turkey & Ham Sandwich

Turkey & Ham Sandwich

$12.00

Turkey and Ham with White Cheddar, Bibb Lettuce, and an Herb Aioli on a Seeded Whole Grain Wheat.

Roasted Turkey and White Cheddar Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Slices of roasted Turkey and White Cheddar Cheese with Spinach and Sun-Dried Tomato Aioli on Brioche Bread.

Egg Salad Sandwich

Egg Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Creamy homemade Egg Salad perfectly blended with Mustard and Mayonnaise, perfectly seasoned, with Bibb Lettuce, served on a Seeded Whole Grain Wheat. This sandwich doesn't lack on flavor!

Tuna Fish Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Shredded Tuna with Pickled Cucumbers, Espelette Aioli, and Arugula served on Toasted Seeded Wheat.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Traditional Chicken Salad with shredded Chicken, Green Apple, Dill, Mayonnaise served on Seeded Wheat Bread.

Sides

Chickpea and Tomato Salad

Chickpea and Tomato Salad

$5.00

Flavorful Chickpea and Tomato Salad with Cucumber, Red Onion, Fresh Parsley & Sherry Vinaigrette

Kale Pasta Salad

Kale Pasta Salad

$5.00

Pasta Salad with Kale, Cherry Tomatoes, Celery, Garlic & a homemade White Balsamic Vinaigrette

Zapp's Regular Chips

Zapp's Regular Chips

$3.00
Zapp's Salt & Vinegar Chips

Zapp's Salt & Vinegar Chips

$3.00
Zapp's Voodoo Chips

Zapp's Voodoo Chips

$3.00

Crostini

$3.00

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$7.00Out of stock

Vanilla and Banana Custard, with crumbled Vanilla Cookies, topped with Whipped Cream.

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Traditional Carrot Cake with a decadent Cream Cheese Icing.

Chocolate Chip Cookies (3ea)

Chocolate Chip Cookies (3ea)

$9.00

Traditional Chocolate Chip Cookies that are sure to leave you wanting more.

Snickerdoodle Cookies (3ea)

Snickerdoodle Cookies (3ea)

$9.00
Dulce De Leche Brownie

Dulce De Leche Brownie

$4.00Out of stock

A beautiful Fudge Brownie with Dulce de Leche to elevate one of our favorite desserts.

Palmiers (5)

Palmiers (5)

$7.00Out of stock

One of our favorite Cookies! These cookies are great for dessert or breakfast, and are sure to have you wanting more.

Red Velvet Whoopie Pie

Red Velvet Whoopie Pie

$7.00Out of stock

A Cake-like Red Velvet Cookie with a creamy, Cream Cheese Frosting center.

S'Mores Rice Crispy Treat

S'Mores Rice Crispy Treat

$6.00

An elevated Rice Krispy Treat with Graham Cracker and Milk Chocolate!

Chef's House-made Granola

Chef's House-made Granola

$8.00Out of stock

Perfectly crunchy house-made Granola served with dehydrated Strawberries. Granola would be great with milk or your favorite yogurt!

Sauces/Dips/Spreads

Housemade Boursin 8 ounces

$8.00

Whipped goat cheese with chives, parsley, garlic.

Marinated Goat Cheese 8 ounces

Marinated Goat Cheese 8 ounces

$10.00Out of stock

Goat cheese medallions marinated in olive oil, chili flakes, rosemary, thyme and lemon zest.

Classic Hummus

Classic Hummus

$8.00Out of stock

with Fresh Lemon, Cumin, Garlic & Za'atar

Roasted Red Pepper & Feta Dip

Roasted Red Pepper & Feta Dip

$8.00Out of stock

with Toasted Crostini. Whipped feta cheese with roasted red peppers, pomagranate molasses, pine nuts and basil.

Bottles & Cans

Mountain Valley Spring Water 11.3 oz

Mountain Valley Spring Water 11.3 oz

$3.00
Mountain Valley Sparkling Water 11.3 oz

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water 11.3 oz

$3.00
Sprecher Root Beer

Sprecher Root Beer

$3.00
Sprecher Grape Soda

Sprecher Grape Soda

$3.00Out of stock
Sprecher Orange Dream Soda

Sprecher Orange Dream Soda

$3.00
Spindrift Cranberry Raspberry

Spindrift Cranberry Raspberry

$3.00Out of stock
Spindrift Lime

Spindrift Lime

$3.00
Sprecher Ginger Ale Soda

Sprecher Ginger Ale Soda

$3.00Out of stock

Spindrift Grapefruit

$3.00

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water 16.9 oz

$4.00Out of stock

Mountain Valley Still Water 16.9 oz

$4.00Out of stock

Coffee & Tea

12 ounce Drip Coffee

$3.50

We brew Julius Meinl Messe Picco blend.

16 ounce Drip Coffee

$4.00

We brew Julius Meinl Messe Picco blend.

Americano

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Chai Tea Latte

$4.50

Double Espresso

$3.00

Flat White

$4.50

Hibiscus Tea

$4.00Out of stock

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00Out of stock

Iced Coffee

$3.50

We brew Julius Meinl Sidamo.

Iced Latte

$4.50

Latte

$4.50

Machiatto

$3.25
Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$6.00Out of stock

Nitro Kombucha

$6.00Out of stock

Red Eye

$5.00

Single Espresso

$2.00

Matcha Latte

$4.50Out of stock

Iced Tea

$3.50

Packages

Let's Get This Party Started (serves 4)

Let's Get This Party Started (serves 4)

$50.00

Includes the Following: • Stuffed Piquillo Peppers • Marinated Goat Cheese • Hummus with Za’atar • Roasted Red Pepper and Feta Dip • 10 Deviled Eggs • Crostini

Ain't No Party Like a Sandwich Party (serves 4)

Ain't No Party Like a Sandwich Party (serves 4)

$68.00

Includes the Following: The Opening Act (choice of 2) with Toasted Crostini. Hummus with Za’atar, Marinated Goat Cheese, Boursin Cheese, or Roasted Red Pepper & Feta Dip. The Star of the Show (choice of 4) -Pesto Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich, Braised Short Rib Grilled Cheese, Chicken Salad Sandwich, Tuna Salad Sandwich, Ham, Turkey and Cheese Sandwich, Smoked Turkey and White Cheddar Cheese Sandwich, or Egg Salad Sandwich. Included Sides: 2 Kale Pasta Salads, 2 Chickpea Tomato Salads.

Who Needs a Reservation When You Can Brunch at Home? (serves 2)

Who Needs a Reservation When You Can Brunch at Home? (serves 2)

$46.00

Includes the following: Pastry basket - raspberry crumble bar, cinnamon coffee cake, banana bread, blueberry muffin, butter croissant, whipped butter, and seasonal preserves. Choice of 2 Entrees - chef's breakfast sandwich, breakfast tacos, ham and cheese quiche, shakshuka, or coconut chia pudding bowl. Choice of 2 Beverages - hot or iced coffee, latte, cold pressed juice, tea.

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Baker's Daughter is a cafe offering coffee, artisan sandwiches and salads, baked goods, prepared foods and house-made pastries.

675 I St NW, Washington, DC 20001

