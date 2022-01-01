Bakers Daughter - Chinatown 675 I St NW

- Home
675 I St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Popular Items
Breakfast & Pastry Items
Jalapeño-Cheddar Biscuit x 1 pc
English Muffin - 1 muffin.
1 toasted English Muffin with Cream Cheese, Preserves, and Whipped Butter.
Brioche - 1 pc.
1 piece of toasted Brioche with Cream Cheese and Preserves.
Avocado Toast
Toasted Seeded Whole Grain Bread, topped with Avocado, Pickled Red Onions, Espelette, and Micro-Basil. Add two Eggs for the perfectly balanced breakfast.
Chef's Breakfast Sandwich
*One of our most popular items!* Served with Applewood smoked Bacon, Ham, Baby Arugula, Espelette Aioli, Fried Egg on toasted Sourdough Bread.
English Muffin Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Toasted English Muffin with Egg, Cheese, Arugula, and Sun-Dried Tomato Aioli.
Braised Beef Short Rib Breakfast Bowl
Tender braised Beef Short Rib with whipped Polenta, Southern Braised Greens, and a poached Egg.
Baked Eggs with Roasted Vegetables
Baked Eggs with sautéed Spinach, roasted Mushrooms, roasted Tomatoes, and caramelized Onions, topped with Sour Cream.
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit with Sweet Pepper Jelly
A hearty Jalapeno and Cheddar Biscuit loaded with Bacon, gooey White Cheddar Cheese, Egg, and topped with our Sweet Pepper Jelly. The perfect breakfast to get your day started!
Shakshuka
A sauce of roasted Tomatoes, Red Peppers, Onions, and Garlic, with 2 perfectly poached Eggs, and Crostini.
Breakfast Tacos
Tacos the size of Burritos!! Served 2 per order with a homemade fire-roasted tomato salsa.
Smoked Salmon Breakfast Bowl
The perfect fuel for your body! Beautifully Smoked Salmon, sliced Avocado, Pickled Red Onions, shaved Radishes, Pesto Barley Salad, and Sriracha. This is sure to get your morning started on the right foot!
Chia Seed & Coconut Pudding Bowl
Chia Seed & Coconut breakfast Pudding Bowl with marinated Strawberries, Blackberries & Blueberries. Finished with shredded Coconut and Mint.
Pastry Basket
A selection of Chef's Pastry. (Serves 6-8)
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Buttery, flaky, savory Croissant filled with Black Forest Ham and Swiss Cheese
Croissants
Buttery, Flaky, Airy Croissants Choice of: Butter Croissant Almond Croissant Chocolate Croissant
Banana Bread
Delicious, homemade moist, sweet Banana Bread with pieces of fresh Banana throughout.
Raspberry Crumble Bar
Tangy yet sweet crumble bar with raspberries, topped with streussel.
Cinnamon Coffee Cake
Delectably sweet crumb coffee cake with cinnamon. The perfect pair for a cup of hot coffee to get your day started.
Chef's Granola Fruit Parfait
Whole Fruit
Blueberry Muffin
Fruit Salad
Enjoy the season's best fruits. We took out all the hassle as they're already cleaned, cut, peeled, or sliced!
Appetizers
Stuffed Piquillo Peppers
Piquillo Peppers filled with goat cheese, almonds, mint served with pomegranate molasses.
Deviled Eggs (5)
Perfectly cooked deviled eggs with Whole Grain Mustard & Espelette.
Vegetable Crudite
Radishes, Celery, Carrots, Tomatoes with a decadent homemade bleu cheese dressing.
Shrimp Cocktail
Six pieces of beautifully cooked and chilled shrimp with a tangy cocktail sauce.
Salads
Cobb Salad
Traditional Cobb Salad with tender grilled Chicken, Bacon, Bleu Cheese, Tomato, Avocado, and Hard-Boiled Egg with a homemade White Balsamic Dressing.
Caesar Salad
Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Roasted Garlic Caesar Dressing
Chopped Salad
Chopped Romaine Lettuce with diced Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Chickpeas, Goat Cheese with a Sherry Vinaigrette.
Roasted Salmon Hummus Bowl
The perfect lunch or dinner! Salad has roasted Salmon, Chickpeas, Cucumbers, Pickled Red Onions, Arugula, Golden Raisins served with a homemade Tzatziki.
Grilled Salmon Orzo Salad
Beautifully grilled Salmon with roasted Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Baby Spinach, Feta Cheese, with a flavorful Sun-dried Tomato Vinaigrette.
Roasted Beet Salad
with Goat Cheese, Mixed Greens, Toasted Pecans, Pickled Red Onions & Sherry Vinaigrette
Hot Sandwiches
Pesto Chicken Breast Sandwich
Marinated Tomatoes, Grilled Red Onions, and Brie make this Pesto Chicken Breast Sandwich a favorite. Add Arugula and a dollop of Pesto Aioli for an extra bit of freshness.
Grilled Cheese
The ultimate Grilled Cheese made with White Cheddar & Gruyere on toasted Brioche. Chef Matt Baker loves to make his a Truffle Grilled Cheese with Tomato Bisque!
Braised Short Rib Grilled Cheese
Tender braised Beef Short Rib with White Cheddar and Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, and Red Onion Marmalade on Sourdough Bread.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Juicy fried Chicken with Pimento Cheese, Herb Aioli, Bread and Butter Pickles served on a toasted Brioche Bun.
Smoked Salmon Toast
Smoked Salmon Toast with sliced Avocado, marinated Tomatoes, and Herb Aioli on Sourdough Bread.
Cuban Sandwich
Sliced Ham, Pulled Pork, Swiss Cheese, Mustard, and Dill Pickles on a Grilled Baguette.
Chicken "BLT"
Deli Style Sandwiches
Jambon Beurre Sandwich
*One of Chef Matt Baker's Favorites* Classic French Ham & Cheese on Baguette with Butter and Cornichons.
Turkey & Ham Sandwich
Turkey and Ham with White Cheddar, Bibb Lettuce, and an Herb Aioli on a Seeded Whole Grain Wheat.
Roasted Turkey and White Cheddar Sandwich
Slices of roasted Turkey and White Cheddar Cheese with Spinach and Sun-Dried Tomato Aioli on Brioche Bread.
Egg Salad Sandwich
Creamy homemade Egg Salad perfectly blended with Mustard and Mayonnaise, perfectly seasoned, with Bibb Lettuce, served on a Seeded Whole Grain Wheat. This sandwich doesn't lack on flavor!
Tuna Fish Salad Sandwich
Shredded Tuna with Pickled Cucumbers, Espelette Aioli, and Arugula served on Toasted Seeded Wheat.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Traditional Chicken Salad with shredded Chicken, Green Apple, Dill, Mayonnaise served on Seeded Wheat Bread.
Sides
Chickpea and Tomato Salad
Flavorful Chickpea and Tomato Salad with Cucumber, Red Onion, Fresh Parsley & Sherry Vinaigrette
Kale Pasta Salad
Pasta Salad with Kale, Cherry Tomatoes, Celery, Garlic & a homemade White Balsamic Vinaigrette
Zapp's Regular Chips
Zapp's Salt & Vinegar Chips
Zapp's Voodoo Chips
Crostini
Desserts
Banana Pudding
Vanilla and Banana Custard, with crumbled Vanilla Cookies, topped with Whipped Cream.
Carrot Cake
Traditional Carrot Cake with a decadent Cream Cheese Icing.
Chocolate Chip Cookies (3ea)
Traditional Chocolate Chip Cookies that are sure to leave you wanting more.
Snickerdoodle Cookies (3ea)
Dulce De Leche Brownie
A beautiful Fudge Brownie with Dulce de Leche to elevate one of our favorite desserts.
Palmiers (5)
One of our favorite Cookies! These cookies are great for dessert or breakfast, and are sure to have you wanting more.
Red Velvet Whoopie Pie
A Cake-like Red Velvet Cookie with a creamy, Cream Cheese Frosting center.
S'Mores Rice Crispy Treat
An elevated Rice Krispy Treat with Graham Cracker and Milk Chocolate!
Chef's House-made Granola
Perfectly crunchy house-made Granola served with dehydrated Strawberries. Granola would be great with milk or your favorite yogurt!
Sauces/Dips/Spreads
Housemade Boursin 8 ounces
Whipped goat cheese with chives, parsley, garlic.
Marinated Goat Cheese 8 ounces
Goat cheese medallions marinated in olive oil, chili flakes, rosemary, thyme and lemon zest.
Classic Hummus
with Fresh Lemon, Cumin, Garlic & Za'atar
Roasted Red Pepper & Feta Dip
with Toasted Crostini. Whipped feta cheese with roasted red peppers, pomagranate molasses, pine nuts and basil.
Bottles & Cans
Mountain Valley Spring Water 11.3 oz
Mountain Valley Sparkling Water 11.3 oz
Sprecher Root Beer
Sprecher Grape Soda
Sprecher Orange Dream Soda
Spindrift Cranberry Raspberry
Spindrift Lime
Sprecher Ginger Ale Soda
Spindrift Grapefruit
Mountain Valley Sparkling Water 16.9 oz
Mountain Valley Still Water 16.9 oz
Coffee & Tea
12 ounce Drip Coffee
We brew Julius Meinl Messe Picco blend.
16 ounce Drip Coffee
We brew Julius Meinl Messe Picco blend.
Americano
Cappuccino
Chai Tea Latte
Double Espresso
Flat White
Hibiscus Tea
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Iced Coffee
We brew Julius Meinl Sidamo.
Iced Latte
Latte
Machiatto
Nitro Cold Brew
Nitro Kombucha
Red Eye
Single Espresso
Matcha Latte
Iced Tea
Packages
Let's Get This Party Started (serves 4)
Includes the Following: • Stuffed Piquillo Peppers • Marinated Goat Cheese • Hummus with Za’atar • Roasted Red Pepper and Feta Dip • 10 Deviled Eggs • Crostini
Ain't No Party Like a Sandwich Party (serves 4)
Includes the Following: The Opening Act (choice of 2) with Toasted Crostini. Hummus with Za’atar, Marinated Goat Cheese, Boursin Cheese, or Roasted Red Pepper & Feta Dip. The Star of the Show (choice of 4) -Pesto Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich, Braised Short Rib Grilled Cheese, Chicken Salad Sandwich, Tuna Salad Sandwich, Ham, Turkey and Cheese Sandwich, Smoked Turkey and White Cheddar Cheese Sandwich, or Egg Salad Sandwich. Included Sides: 2 Kale Pasta Salads, 2 Chickpea Tomato Salads.
Who Needs a Reservation When You Can Brunch at Home? (serves 2)
Includes the following: Pastry basket - raspberry crumble bar, cinnamon coffee cake, banana bread, blueberry muffin, butter croissant, whipped butter, and seasonal preserves. Choice of 2 Entrees - chef's breakfast sandwich, breakfast tacos, ham and cheese quiche, shakshuka, or coconut chia pudding bowl. Choice of 2 Beverages - hot or iced coffee, latte, cold pressed juice, tea.
Baker’s Daughter is a cafe offering coffee, artisan sandwiches and salads, baked goods, prepared foods and house-made pastries.
