Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Bakers Sports pub and grill 7167 Two Notch Road

review star

No reviews yet

7167 Two Notch Road

Columbia, SC 29223

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

10 wings
Wing basket
Seasoned French Fries

Starters

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

hand breaded mozzarella served marinara

Southwest Eggrolls

$10.50

Chicken, pepperjack cheese red peppers and black beans wrapped in flour tortilla and golden fried served with picante ranch

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

fresh homemade chips serve with homemade salsa

Fried Pickles

$7.50

dill pickles hand breaded served with ranch

Fried Mushrooms

$7.50

Mushrooms hand breaded served with house dip

Artichoke & spinach dip

$8.00

Cheesy dip served with chips

Bacon & Cheese fries

$6.50

Basket fries topped with cheese &bacon served with ranch

Buffalo Shrimp

$11.50

Hand Battered and friedserved with a wing sauce and ranch or blue cheese

Boneless Wings

$10.50

one pound tossed in wing sauce served celery ranch and Blue cheese

BYOB Burgers & Chicken

Hamburger

$9.50

Hand Patted burger topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion,pickles on a potato roll

Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

Grilled or Fried chicken breast topped with, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles on a toasted potato roll.

Wings

10 wings

$13.00

served celery & Ranch or blue cheese

Wing basket

$10.50

6wings sauce ranch or blue cheese and a side

20 wings

$24.00

served with celery & ranch or blue cheese

Salads

House salad

$4.50

mixed greens with tomatoes cucumbers cheese bacon and red onions

Grilled or Fried chicken salad

$11.00

mixed greens with tomatoes cucumbers cheese and red onion

Chef Salad

$10.50

mixed greens with tomatoes cucumbers cheese bacon egg and red onion topped ham and turkey

Taco salad

$10.50

mixed greens with seasoned ground beef tomatoes cheese chips salsa sour cream and onion

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$11.50

mixed greens with tomatoes cucumbers cheese bacon and red onions

Fan Favorites

Fried Chicken tender basket

$11.00

Hand-battered tenders choice of dipping sauce serve with a side dip in favorite wing sauce (.50)

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Tortilla stuffed chicken cheese and bacon Served with lettuce tomatoes jalapenos sour cream and salsa

Shrimp Quesadilla

$12.00

Tortilla stuffed chicken cheese and bacon Served with lettuce tomatoes jalapenos sour cream and salsa

Chicken & Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.00

Sandwiches

Club Sandwich

$10.50

Turkey ham and bacon topped with lettuce tomato swiss and american cheese with mayo on toasted wheat

Patty Melt

$10.75

1/2 pound burger smothered with sauteed onions and swiss on wheat with side of house dip

Fried Bologna

$7.00

seared bologna topped with american cheese lettuce tomato and mayo on texas toast

Chicken or beef philly

$11.00

Sauteed peppers onion and mushrooms topped with provolone toasted hoagie roll

Italian Sub

$10.25

Ham salami and pepperoni topped with lettuce tomato red onion provolone italian dressing and mayo on a toasted hoagie

French Dip

$11.00

thinly sliced beef swiss on a toasted hoagie and au jus

BLT

$9.00

Smoked thick bacon lettuce tomato and mayo on toasted texas toast

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

American and swiss on texastoast add bacon or ham for $2

Special

$8.50

sides

Celery and dressing

$2.50

pasta salad

$3.00

Parmesan Potatoes

$3.50

Broccoli

$3.50

Fried Okra

$3.50

Onion Straws

$4.00

Seasoned French Fries

$4.00

Wing Chips

$3.50

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Extra Items

+Ranch

$0.50

+Blue Cheese

$0.50

+Italian

$0.50

+1000 island

$0.50

+Honey Mustard

$0.50

+Balsomic Vinaigrette

$0.50

+Oil & Vinegar

$0.50

+Medium

$0.50

+hot

$0.50

+Habanero

$0.50

+Lava

$0.50

+Teriyaki

$0.50

+Teri-hot

$0.50

+BBQ

$0.50

+Baker's Gold

$0.50

+Spicy Baker's Gold

$0.50

+Bourbon

$0.50

+Sweet Chili

$0.50

+Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

+Cajun Dry rub

$0.50

+Roasted Garlic Pepper

$0.50

+Lemon Pepper

$0.50

+Whole Egg

$1.00

+Bacon Bit

$1.00

+Shredded Cheese

$1.00

+House Dip

$0.50

+Japs

$0.50

+Sour Cream

$0.50

+Bacon2pieces

$2.00

Marinara

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Picante Ranch

$0.50

Onions

$0.50

Liquor

Well Vodka

$3.75

Absolut

$5.50

Grey Goose

$6.50

Ciroc

$8.00

Ciroc Peach

$8.00

Ciroc Apple

$8.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$8.00

Tito's

$5.50

Skyy Razz

$4.50

Skyy Citrus

$4.50

Skyy Peach

$4.50

Deep Eddy Lime

$4.50

Skyy Blood Orange

$4.50

Smirnoff Vanilla

$4.50

Svedka

$4.50Out of stock

Belvedere Pear&Ginger

$6.50

Belvedere Lemon&Basil

$6.50

Belvedere Blackberry&Lemongrass

$6.50

Well Gin

$3.75

Bombay Saphire

$6.50

Tangeray

$6.50

Well Rum

$3.75

Bacardi

$4.50

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Malibu

$4.50

Malibu Watermelon

$4.50

Gosling'S

$4.50

Well Tequila

$3.75

Cuervo

$5.50

Espolon Blanco

$6.00

1800 Silver

$6.00

Teremana Silver

$6.50

Cazadores Reposada

$6.00

Casamigos Blanco

$10.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Casa Noble Silver

$8.00

Casa Noble Anejo

$12.00

Espolon Anejo

$7.00

El Tequila Reposada

$10.00

El Tequila Anejo

$12.00

Rock N Roll Plat

$7.00

Rock N Roll Straw

$7.00

Cuervo Tradicional

$6.50

Dulce Vida Grapefruit

$6.00

Milagro Reposada

$5.50

La Gritona Reposada

$7.50

Well Whiskey

$3.75

Seagrams Seven

$4.50

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jack Daniels Fire

$6.00

Gentleman Jack

$7.00

Crown Vanilla

$7.00

Crown Apple

$7.00

Crown

$7.00

Jameson

$6.00

Jameson IPA

$7.00

Jameson Stout

$7.00

Jameson Black

$8.00

Screwball

$5.00Out of stock

American Honey

$5.00

American Honey Sting

$5.00

Fireball

$4.50

Hennessy

$10.00

Remy Vsop

$10.00

Jameson Cold Brew

$5.50

Jameson Orange

$5.50

Well Scotch

$3.75

Dewars

$6.00

Glenmorangie

$9.00

Johnny Walker Black

$9.00

Glenlivet

$9.00

Well Bourbon

$3.75

Evan William Single

$5.50

Jim Beam

$4.50

Jim Beam Black

$5.00Out of stock

Jim Beam Orange

$4.50

Jim Beam Apple

$4.50

Devils Cut

$5.00

Wild Turkey 101

$5.50

Makers

$6.00

Bulleit rye

$6.50

Buffalo Trace

$6.00

Knob Creek

$6.50

Four Roses

$7.50

Woodford

$7.00

Angel's Envy

$10.00Out of stock

Basil Hayden

$9.50

Blantons

$12.00

Bakers

$12.00

Eagle Rare

$7.50

High West Rye

$7.50

High West Bourbon

$7.50

Green Brier Whiskey

$7.50

Jefferson

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

SOCO

$4.50

Rumplemintz

$6.00

Goldschlager

$5.50

Banana 99

$4.50

Limon Rumchata

$5.50

Sour Apple

$4.00

Peachschnapps

$4.00

Watermelon

$4.00

Buttershots

$4.00

Melon

$4.00

Amaretto

$4.00

Rootbeer

$4.00

Kahlua

$4.50

Frangelico

$6.00

Brady's Irish

$4.00

Jagermeister

$5.50

Jager Mini

$2.00

Jager Cold Brew

$2.00

Liquor 43

$4.50

Sippin Saint Coffee

$6.00

Sipping Saint Chocolate Milk

$6.00

Cocktails

Appletini

$5.00

Anti-Freeze

$5.00

B52

$8.00

BahamaMama

$5.00

BayBreeze

$5.00

Black Russian

$5.50

Bloody Mary

$3.50

Bullfrog

$5.50

Buttery Nipple

$5.00

Green Tea

$6.50

Grand Margarita

$9.00

Jagerbomb

$7.00

Jim Morrison

$6.00

Key lime pie

$5.50

Liquid Marijuana

$5.00

Lemon drop

$3.75

Lifesaver

$5.00

LIT

$6.50

Blue LIT

$6.50

Top Shelf LIT

$9.00

MelonBall

$5.00

PayDay

$6.00

Pineapple Express

$10.00

Red Headed Slut

$5.50

Royal Flush

$7.00

Screaming Nazi

$7.00

Sex on the Beach

$5.00

Starburst

$5.00

Surfer on Acid

$6.00

Washington Apple

$7.00

White Russian

$5.50

White Tea

$6.50

Vegas Bomb

$8.50

Abs White Russian

$6.50

Salted Caramel Russian

$6.50

Mint Mocha Russian

$6.50

Vanilla Russian

$6.50

Cold Brew Russian

$6.50

Beer

Miller Lite Draft

$3.00

Yuengling Draft

$3.00

Blue Moon Draft

$3.75

Steelhand IPA Draft

$3.75

Big Wave

$3.75

ShinerBock Draft

$3.00

Bud Lt

$3.00

Bud Lt Lime

$3.00

Bud

$3.00

Coffee Lager

$3.75Out of stock

Coors

$3.00

Coors Lt

$3.00

Corona

$3.75

Corona Lt

$3.75

Guinness

$4.50

Heineken

$3.75

High Life

$2.75

Miller Lt

$3.00

Modela Especial

$3.75

Modela Negra

$3.75

Odouls

$2.75

Angry Orchard

$3.75

Angry Orchard Green Apple

$3.75

PBR

$2.50

Platinum

$3.75

Redd's Apple

$3.75

Red Stripe

$3.75

Stella

$3.75

Ultra

$3.00

White Claw

$3.75

XX Amber

$3.75

XX Lager

$3.75

Buckets

$16.50

Wine

Pinot Noir

$4.50

Cabernet

$4.50

Merlot

$4.50

Moscato

$4.50

Pinot Grigio

$4.50

Chardonnay

$4.50

White Zin

$4.50

Champagne

$4.50

Mimosa

$4.50

Red Bull

$3.00

Sugarfree Red Bull

$3.00

Pineappe

$2.00

Cranberry

$2.00

Orange juice

$2.00

Gingerale

$2.00

Grapefruit

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Bottle Water

$1.00

NA Bevs

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Mr Pibb

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Water

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7167 Two Notch Road, Columbia, SC 29223

Directions

Gallery
Bakers Sports pub and grill image
Bakers Sports pub and grill image
Bakers Sports pub and grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Za's Brick Oven Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
2930 Devine St Columbia, SC 29205
View restaurantnext
The Main Course
orange starNo Reviews
1624 Main Street Columbia, SC 29201
View restaurantnext
The Grand on Main - Downtown Columbia
orange starNo Reviews
1621 Main Street Columbia, SC 29201
View restaurantnext
Smoked - 1643 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
1634 Main Street Columbia, SC 29201
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Columbia SC (Hard Scrabble Road)
orange star4.3 • 1,734
4561 Hard Scrabble Road Columbia, SC 29229
View restaurantnext
Comfort Scratch Kitchen - 407 N. Lake Dr
orange starNo Reviews
407 N. Lake Dr Lexington, SC 29072
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Columbia

Cola's Restaurant
orange star4.9 • 4,611
1215 Assembly St Columbia, SC 29201
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Columbia SC (Hard Scrabble Road)
orange star4.3 • 1,734
4561 Hard Scrabble Road Columbia, SC 29229
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Columbia SC
orange star4.6 • 1,523
1410 Colonial Life Blvd W Columbia, SC 29210
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Columbia, SC - Forest Acres
orange star4.5 • 1,467
4711 Forest Drive Columbia, SC 29206
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Columbia, SC - Devine St
orange star4.6 • 1,229
2930 Devine Street Columbia, SC 29205
View restaurantnext
My House Restaurant and Bar
orange star4.2 • 1,218
7205 Two Notch Rd Columbia, SC 29223
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Columbia
West Columbia
review star
No reviews yet
Lexington
review star
Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)
Orangeburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Orangeburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Sumter
review star
Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)
Aiken
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
North Augusta
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Rock Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Waxhaw
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston