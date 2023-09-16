FOOD

BREAKFAST

The Classic BEC

$8.00

Our signature steam scrambled eggs, Applewood smoked bacon, vermont cheddar, baker street pain au lait

The Philadelphian Steamer

$7.50

Our signature steam scrambled eggs, Vermont cheddar, baker street pain au lait roll

The Californian Steamer

$8.50

Our signature steam scrambled eggs, avocado, tomato, gruyere, baker street pain au lait roll

Farmstead

$8.50

Our signature steam scrambled eggs, Vermont cheddar, turkey sausage, baker street pain au lait roll

Breakfast Burrito

$9.50

Our signature steam scrambled eggs, spiced black beans, Vermont cheddar, avocado, scallion salsa verde, spicy crema, flour tortilla

Toasted Bagel

$3.50

with your choice of house made cream cheese or spread

Smashed Avocado Toast

$7.75

Roasted cherry tomato, sliced radish, everything seasoning, chili crisp, baker street multigrain toast

Salmon Sandwich

$9.75

Everything bagel, scallion cream cheese, cucumber, tomato, dill

Oatmeal

$7.50

BLT

$10.50

Jersey beefsteak tomato, applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, mayo, baker street multigrain

Crustless Quiche (Spinach & Cheese)

$6.50

Served with side salad

Applewood Smoked Bacon

$5.25

Artisan Toast

$3.00

PBJ

$5.25

Smoked Salmon

$8.00

Steamer Egg Side 4oz

$5.25

Turkey Sausage Side

$4.00

LUNCH

Best Chicken Salad Ever Sandwich

$10.50

Our house made chicken salad, bibb lettuce, baker street multigrain

Perfect Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.50

Solid white albacore tuna, bibb lettuce, baker street sesame honey

Roast Turkey Sandwich

$10.50

Tomato, gruyere, green goddess, bibb lettuce, baker street multigrain

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Ham & Gruyere

$10.50

Bistro ham, gruyere, bibb lettuce, tomato, dijonnaise, baker street marble rye

Cobb Salad

$12.50

Herb roasted chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, bleu cheese, hard-boiled egg, romaine, tomato, cucumber, house vinaigrette

B St Caesar

$9.50

Romaine, baby kale, parmesan cheese, house caesar dressing, homemade croutons

Power Grain Bowl

$10.50

Quinoa, baby kale, cucumber, chickpeas, sunflower seeds, dried cherries, feta, house vinaigrette

Hot Chicken Noodle Soup

$9.50

Hot Turkey Chili

$9.50

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$10.50

DRINKS

COLD BEVERAGE

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Iced Cold Brew

$4.25

Iced Latte

$5.75

Iced Cafe Mocha

$6.00

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$6.50

Iced Vanilla Latte

$5.75

Iced Chai Latte

$5.75

Iced Coffee Red Eye

$3.50

Iced Americano

$4.00

Iced Espresso

$4.00

Iced Brewed Tea

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.50

Iced Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Bottled Spring Water

$1.50

Spindrift

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Perrier

$2.25

Bottle Apple Juice

$3.25

HOT BEVERAGE

Reg Corsica Drip

$2.50+

Latte

$4.00+

Cappucino

$4.00+

Chai Tea Latte

$4.00+

Dirty Chai

$4.25+

Mocha

$4.75+

Americano

$3.25+

Decaf Drip

$2.75+

Espresso

$3.00+

Hot Brewed Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Red Eye

$3.25+

Cortado

$3.25+

Jug Of Coffee

$18.95