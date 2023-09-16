Baker Street Bread Co.
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Find our artisan bakery/café in the quaint and historic neighborhood of Chestnut Hill, PA. We offer our award-winning breads and pastries along with La Colombe coffee and espresso. Enjoy breakfast and lunch featuring Steamers-steam scrambled egg sandwiches, a Philadelphia first! Avocado Toast, French Toast, Sandwiches, Salads, Soups, Grilled Cheese and more are hand-crafted using fresh, wholesome ingredients. Dine-in or takeout, we are open seven days a week.
8009 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19118
