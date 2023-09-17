Save $5 on your next visit
SAVE5
Copied!
Save $5 on your next visit
SAVE5
Copied!


Coffee Bar

12 oz Drip Coffee

$3.50

16 oz Drip Coffee

$4.00

Americano

$4.00

Cafe au lait

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Chai latte

$5.50

Cold Brew

$5.00

Cortado

$4.00

Espresso

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Latte

$5.50

Matcha

$5.50

Mocha

$5.50

Pour Over

$7.00

Pastry

Brioche Bomb

$5.00

Cardamom Bun

$5.00

Cinnamon Bun

$4.00

Classic Croissant

$4.00

Coffee Cake

$3.00

Cookie

$3.00

Cruffin

$6.00

Danish

$5.00

Espresso Brownie

$5.50

Frangipane Croissant

$6.00

Garlic Herb Knot

$5.00

Koiign Amann

$5.00

Monkey Bread

$4.00

Morning Bun

$5.00

Pain Au Chocolat

$5.00

Pain Au Jalapeño

$6.00

Pain Au Jambon

$6.00

Pop Four

$4.00

Savory Croissant

$6.00

Savory Roll

$6.00

Savory Scone

$5.00

Spandauer

$5.00

Sweet Scone

$5.00

Tea Cake

$3.00

Bread Pudding

$5.00

Bread

Specialty Loaf

Sandwich Loaf

Fougasse

$6.00

Bagel

$2.50

Baguette

$6.00

Country Loaf

Sandwich

Baguette Sandwich

$11.00

Cold Retail

Isigny St. Mere butter

$12.00

Vitacoco

$2.50

Juice Box

$1.00

Olive Tapenade

$8.00

Cookie Pudding

$8.00

Frescos

$3.50

Rowdy Mermaid

$4.00+

Orange Juice

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.00+

Bottled Water

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

San Pellegrino

$1.50+

Cream Cheese

$2.00+

Marinated Olives

$10.00

Dry Retail

Sardines

$9.00

Flour

$16.00

Maldon 8.5 oz

$8.00

Maldon 4.4 oz (Smoked)

$11.00

Wavy Days Coffee

Stickers

$2.00

Apparel

Short Sleeve

$32.00

Beer & Wine

Carmeta I Eulalia

$46.00

Les Foulads Rouge Octobre

$38.00

Cal Xurriu Petnat

$46.00

Eurydice Rose

$30.00

Monferrato Rosso

$28.00

Les Salicaires Rouge

$42.00

Mas Coutelou Ploutelou

$40.00

Filippo Maneti Oudeis

$50.00

Serps Sidra 777

$34.00

Wavy Wines

$32.00

Pink Gold

$28.00