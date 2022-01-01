Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bakeshop - Falls Church

100 E. Fairfax St.

Falls Church, VA 22046

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

COOKIES

Brookie

$3.25
Browned Butter Chocolate Chunk

Browned Butter Chocolate Chunk

$3.25

Our classic chocolate chip cookie with a twist. Browned butter and chocolate chunks take this to the next level.

Everything Cookie

$3.25

A little bit of everything! Chocolate, nuts, pretzels, cornflakes, oats.

Funfetti Cookie

$3.25

Sugar cookie with rainbow nonpareils.

Gingersnap Cookie

Gingersnap Cookie

$3.25
MM Cookie

MM Cookie

$3.25

The classic cookie with MMs.

Oatmeal Blueberry Cookie

Oatmeal Blueberry Cookie

$3.25

Hate raisins? This one's for you. We use blueberries in our oatmeal cookie - you could even eat it for breakfast. We won't tell.

Oaty Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Oaty Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.25

Oatmeal, chocolate chunks and a whole lot of yum.

Peanut Butter Cookie

Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.25
Peanut Butter Pillow Cookie

Peanut Butter Pillow Cookie

$3.25

A flat chocolate cookie with PB inside.

Salty Oatmeal Apricot

Salty Oatmeal Apricot

$3.25

Oats and dried apricot with a dusting of sea salt. A little sweet and salty.

Snickerdoodle

$3.25

Dusted in cinnamon and sugar.

Individual Cookie Bags (wrapped cookies)

$0.25

TREATS

Almond Chia Chocolate Chip Bar

$5.00

Vegan & gluten free. Contains almonds

Banana Pudding

$4.75

Layers of bananas, pudding and Nilla wafers.

Brookie Cream Pie

Brookie Cream Pie

$4.25

2 of our Brookie cookies with our classic vanilla buttercream .

Chocolate Pudding

$4.75

Chocolate pudding with layers of Oreos in between.

Coconut Macaroon

$2.75

Dog Treats

$3.75

Pack of 3 treats for your favorite friend.

Flourless Chocolate Brownie

$5.50

Chocolate brownie - gluten free!

Gingersnap Cream Pie

Gingersnap Cream Pie

$4.25

A little snappy and a little sweet. Gingersnap cookies with a layer of buttercream.

Goldfinger

$4.00
Oatmeal Cream Pie

Oatmeal Cream Pie

$4.25

Our version of the childhood treat. Oatmeal cookies with butttercream filling.

Oreo in a Blanket

Oreo in a Blanket

$4.00

We bake an Oreo into our chocolate chip cookie. Heat for a few seconds in the microwave and it's heaven.

PB Cup in a Blanket

PB Cup in a Blanket

$4.00

We bake a PB cup into our chocolate chip cookie. Oh boy!

Peppermint Brownie

$5.50

Chocolate brownie with a layer of York peppermint - gluten free!

Samoa

$5.00

Bar form of the cookie - coconut, chocolate, caramel

BREAKFAST

Almond Croissant

$5.50

Croissant with toasted almonds and almond cream inside

Biscuit

$4.25

Scratch made

Croissant

$4.25

Donut

$3.50

Nutella Croissant

$5.50

Croissant with Nutella inside

Scone

$4.25

Flavors vary

Sinnabon

$4.50

BREADS

Banana Nut Slice

Banana Nut Slice

$4.25

Blueberry Slice

$4.25
Coffee Cake Slice

Coffee Cake Slice

$4.25

Lemon Blueberry Slice

$4.25

Linda's Pound Cake Slice

$4.25
Pumpkin Chocolate Chunk Slice

Pumpkin Chocolate Chunk Slice

$4.25

Apple Pecan Full Loaf

$24.00

Banana Nut Full Loaf

$24.00

Blueberry Full Loaf

$24.00

Carrot Pecan Full Loaf

$24.00

Coffee Cake Full Loaf

$24.00

Iced Gingerbread Full Loaf

$24.00

Lemon Blueberry Full Loaf

$24.00

Linda's Pound Cake Full Loaf

$24.00

Pumpkin Chocolate Chunk Full Loaf

$24.00

CUPCAKES

(1 ) Cupcake

$3.50

(6 ) Pk Cupcakes

$17.50

MACARONS

(1 ) Macaron

$2.75

(12 ) Pk Macarons

$30.25

PIES

Coconut Cream Slice

$6.50

Frozen Hot Chocolate Slice

$6.50

Contains nuts

Key Lime Slice

$6.50

Nutella Slice

$6.50

Contains nuts

Peanut Butter Nutella Slice

$6.50

Contains nuts

Peanut Butter Slice

$6.50

Contains nuts

Pumpkin Spice Latte Slice

$6.50

Pumpkin Pie Slice

$6.50

Special House Slice

$6.50

VEGAN

(1) Vegan Cupcake

$3.50

Vegan Cupcakes (6 ) Pk

$17.50

Vegan Cupcakes (12 ) Pk

$35.00

Vegan Brookie

$3.25

Vegan double chocolate chip cookie

Vegan Chocolate Chip

$3.25

Vegan Gingersnap

$3.25

Vegan Lemon Sparkle

$3.25

Vegan Oatmeal Blueberry

$3.25

Vegan Oaty

$3.25

Vegan Peanut Butter

$3.25

Vegan Salty Oatmeal Apricot

$3.25

Vegan cookie with oats, dried apricot and a sprinkle of salt

Almond Chia Chocolate Chip Bar

$5.00

Vegan & gluten free. Contains almonds

Vegan Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Loaf Slice

$4.25

Vegan Gingersnap Cream Pie

$4.25

Vegan Oatmeal Cream Pie

$4.25

Vegan Oreo in a Blanket

$4.00

Vegan chocolate chip cookie wrapped around an Oreo

Vegan Cookiewich

$8.50

Vegan Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Whole Loaf

$26.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned bakery! Cookies, cupcakes, macarons, vegan items and more. Cakes baked to order. Breakfast sandwiches and ice cream sandwiches too!

Location

100 E. Fairfax St., Falls Church, VA 22046

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

