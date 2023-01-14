Restaurant header imageView gallery

BAKO TEA HOUSE MacArthur Location

review star

No reviews yet

31 East Macarthur Crescent

Suite 106b

Santa Ana, CA 92707

Order Again

Popular Items

PHOENIX OOLONG TEA LATTE 鳳凰烏龍拿鐵
JASMINE GREEN TEA LATTE 夏茉香片拿鐵
ROASTED OOLONG TEA LATTE 碳培烏龍拿鐵

BAKO TEA LATTE 拿鐵系列

ROASTED OOLONG TEA LATTE 碳培烏龍拿鐵

ROASTED OOLONG TEA LATTE 碳培烏龍拿鐵

$6.00

Loose leaf roasted oolong tea with Straus organic barista milk/ Minor Figures organic barista oat milk.

CEYLON BLACK TEA LATTE 錫蘭紅茶拿鐵

CEYLON BLACK TEA LATTE 錫蘭紅茶拿鐵

$6.00

Loose leaf ceylon black tea with Straus organic barista milk/ Minor Figures organic barista oat milk.

PHOENIX OOLONG TEA LATTE 鳳凰烏龍拿鐵

PHOENIX OOLONG TEA LATTE 鳳凰烏龍拿鐵

$6.20

Loose leaf Phoenix oolong tea with Straus organic barista milk/ Minor Figures organic barista oat milk.

JASMINE GREEN TEA LATTE 夏茉香片拿鐵

JASMINE GREEN TEA LATTE 夏茉香片拿鐵

$6.00

Loose leaf jasmine green tea with Straus organic barista milk/ Minor Figures organic barista oat milk.

ROSE GUANYIN TEA LATTE 玫瑰觀音拿鐵

ROSE GUANYIN TEA LATTE 玫瑰觀音拿鐵

$6.20

Loose leaf rose guanyin tea with Straus organic barista milk/ Minor Figures organic barista oat milk.

GENMAICHA LATTE 玄米綠茶拿鐵

GENMAICHA LATTE 玄米綠茶拿鐵

$6.20

Loose leaf brown rice green tea with Straus organic barista milk/ Minor Figures organic barista oat milk.

MATCHA LATTE 御研抹茶拿鐵

MATCHA LATTE 御研抹茶拿鐵

$6.50

A hand whisked double shot of ceremonial grade matcha poured over Straus organic barista whole milk/ Minor Figures organic barista oat milk.

BAKO PURE TEA 純茶系列

ROASTED OOLONG TEA 碳培烏龍純茶

$4.50

Original loose roasted oolong tea.

CEYLON BLACK TEA 錫蘭紅茶純茶

$4.50

Original loose leaf ceylon black tea.

JASMINE GREEN TEA 夏茉香片純茶

$4.50

Original loose leaf jasmine green tea.

BAKO FRUIT TEA 鮮果茶系列

HOUSE ARNOLD PALMER 特調檸檬紅

HOUSE ARNOLD PALMER 特調檸檬紅

$6.50

Shaken house blend Ceylon black tea (strong and full bodied) flavored with a freshly hand squeezed lemon.

PEACHY OOLONG TEA 桃桃蜜烏龍

PEACHY OOLONG TEA 桃桃蜜烏龍

$5.50

Shaken house blend oolong tea (smooth and relaxing) flavored with fresh peach chunks.

PASSIONFRUIT GREEN TEA 百香夏茉綠

PASSIONFRUIT GREEN TEA 百香夏茉綠

$5.50

Shaken house blend Jasmine green tea (full and floral) flavored with refreshing passionfruit jam.

GRAPEFRUIT GREEN TEA 香柚夏茉綠

GRAPEFRUIT GREEN TEA 香柚夏茉綠

$5.80

Shaken house blend Jasmine green tea (full and floral) flavored with refreshing grapefruit slice and pulps.

BAKO MILK FRAPPÉ 鮮奶冰沙系列

CREAMY SESAME MILK FRAPPÉ 濃香芝麻鮮奶冰沙

CREAMY SESAME MILK FRAPPÉ 濃香芝麻鮮奶冰沙

$6.50

Ground black sesame blended with ice and Straus organic barista milk/ Minor Figures organic barista oat milk. Contains nuts.

UMAMI MATCHA MILK FRAPPÉ 旨味抹茶鮮奶冰沙

UMAMI MATCHA MILK FRAPPÉ 旨味抹茶鮮奶冰沙

$6.50

Ceremonial grade matcha blended with ice and Straus organic barista milk/ Minor Figures organic barista oat milk.

SILKY COCOA MILK FRAPPÉ 絲滑可可鮮奶冰沙

SILKY COCOA MILK FRAPPÉ 絲滑可可鮮奶冰沙

$6.50

Organic cocoa blended with ice and Straus organic barista milk/ Minor Figures organic barista oat milk.

BAKO SEASONAL 季節限定系列

STRAUS VANILLA BEAN ICE CREAM BLACK TEA 有機香草冰淇淋紅茶

STRAUS VANILLA BEAN ICE CREAM BLACK TEA 有機香草冰淇淋紅茶

$7.00

Loose leaf ceylon black tea blended with Straus organic vanilla bean ice cream. Tapioca pearls not included.

LEMON WINTERMELON 冬瓜檸檬蜜

$5.50

LOVERAMICS MERCH

URBAN GLASS 0.7L SMART CARAFE (CLEAR)

URBAN GLASS 0.7L SMART CARAFE (CLEAR)

$35.00

Smart Carafe is made of Boro-silicate glass which is very heat resilient and can withstand extreme temperature changes. Its profile allows you to grab and pour with one hand in any direction, bringing convenience in life. The sharp edge dripless design allows it to cut water flow precisely to avoid any dripping. The smart lid also holds back your infused fruits, herbs or ice from flowing out and works as a protective cover for your drinks keeping them fresh. Feel free to use the Smart Carafe with your own infused water recipe, cocktails or Summer drinks and store it directly in the fridge to keep it cool.

PRO TEA 9CM TEA MEASURE SPOON (MATTE BLACK)

PRO TEA 9CM TEA MEASURE SPOON (MATTE BLACK)

$9.00

Material: Stainless Steel

STARSKY MUG (GRANITE 250ML)

STARSKY MUG (GRANITE 250ML)

$16.00
SPECIALTY JUG (GRANITE)

SPECIALTY JUG (GRANITE)

$25.00

Jug only, tasting cup sold separately.

SPECIALTY JUG (CARRARA)

SPECIALTY JUG (CARRARA)

$25.00

Jug only, tasting cup sold separately.

SPECIALTY JUG (BASALT)

SPECIALTY JUG (BASALT)

$25.00

Jug only, tasting cup sold separately.

BREWERS NUTTY TASTING CUP (GRANITE 150ML)

BREWERS NUTTY TASTING CUP (GRANITE 150ML)

$12.00Out of stock
BREWERS NUTTY TASTING CUP (BASALT 150ML)

BREWERS NUTTY TASTING CUP (BASALT 150ML)

$12.00
BREWERS NUTTY TASTING CUP (CARRARA 150ML)

BREWERS NUTTY TASTING CUP (CARRARA 150ML)

$12.00
MODERN COLOR CHANGING CUPPING BOWLS

MODERN COLOR CHANGING CUPPING BOWLS

$8.00

BAKO TEA HOUSE MERCH

BAKO DAD CAP

BAKO DAD CAP

$28.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:59 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:59 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:59 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:59 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:59 pm
Please order your drinks from toast!

Consumer pic
Main pic

