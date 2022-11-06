Restaurant header imageView gallery

Baku by Shois

1450 NW 87 Ave

Doral, FL 33172

Order Again

CHINESE - LUNCH

Sweet and Sour Chicken

$11.99

Our famous marinated chicken, wrapped in a crispy layer of wheat flour, dipped in a sweet and sour pineapple-based sauce.

Szechuan Chicken

$11.99

Chicken lightly breaded to achieve a crispy consistency, with a sweet and sour sauce and a splash of spicy sauce.

General Tao´s Chicken

$11.99

Our famous marinated chicken, lightly breaded in spicy general tao sauce.

Special Rice

$11.99

Rice served with our house sauce, mixed with a balanced combination of our 4 proteins: pork, ham, chicken and shrimp.

Mongolian Beef

$11.99

Our famous steak sautéed with onions and scallions in Mongolian sauce created in house.

Special Lo Mein

$11.99

Famous Lo Mein noodles, with our 4 favorite meats: pork, ham, chicken and shrimp.

Special Chop Suey

$11.99

Mixed vegetables sautéed in sauce, served with 4 types of protein: pork, ham, chicken and shrimp.

Chicken Broccoli

$11.99

Beef Broccoli

$11.99

Pork Broccoli

$11.99

Shrimp Broccoli

$11.99

Chicken Pepper Steak

$11.99

Honey Garlic Chicken

$11.99

Orange Chicken

$11.99

Beef Pepper Steak

$11.99

ROLLS - LUNCH

Spicy Tuna Roll

$12.99

Dinamita Roll

$12.99

Tuna Roll

$12.99

California Roll

$12.99

Alaska Roll

$12.99

Bandeja Sushi

$150.00

APPETIZERS

Ceviche Thai

$22.00

Based on the freshness of our 8oz corvina fillet, we combined the classic flavors of a ceviche cooked in lemon with the addition of sesame oil and soy sauce. Creating the perfect blend to create an explosion of flavors.

Tuna Tartar

$20.00

8oz Saku tuna made with fresh vegetables and a twist of mango. The fusion of these ingredients with a topping of our baku sauce, generates the perfect combination that you are looking for to start a great gastronomic experience.

Ocean Tower

$23.00

This tower is a perfect entrée for lovers of fish and freshness. This dish is made with a combination of tuna and salmon, a layer of mixed seaweed, avocado, crab salad and tobiko eggs.

Funka Salmon Crunch

$18.00

Based on a classic wanton, we elaborate these handmade pieces filled with a unique mixture, where our Scottish salmon is the key ingredient, served with our house sauce and yellow hot chilli sauce, topped with strands of our wanton dough, which give the perfect crunch for this dish.

Baku POPS

$17.00

Fish bites in the form of popcorn. This dish has a previous preparation of 72 hours, with 3 types of fillings (salmon, crab and tuna), wrapped in a rice dough that cooked at high temperatures generates a delicious crunchy layer, which later receive a bath of our kimchi sauce.

Shangeki Puff

$15.00

The perfect bed for any fish is a rice bed, that's why in our kitchen we add more softness with a cream cheese filler and our slices of Scottish salmon and saku tuna, previously marinated in a mixture of masago, soy and sesame scenics. This dish comes topped with a sweet chili sauce for the perfect blend.

Pulled Pork Bao

$15.00

Steamed wheat bread, stuffed with our pulled pork on a bed of crispy radish, dipped in our famous six-hour BBQ sauce.

Chicken Baky Bao

$15.00

Steamed wheat bread, stuffed with our chicken marinated in baku sauce for 24 hours, served with a white cabbage and coriander salad with paprika vinaigrette dressing.

Korean Fried Chicken

$16.00

Pops de pollo crujiente salteados en nuestra deliciosa salsa koreana hecha en casa, banados con semillas de sesamo y chieves

Egg Roll

$12.00

Traditional egg roll with different stuffing: chicken, steak, pork or ham.

Party

$110.00

BAR SALADS

Baku Special Salad

$20.00

On a bed of salmon on a ponzu sauce, we introduce our crab, wakame and torpedo shrimp salad, dressed with our famous sesame sauce reduced in masago.

Singapore Special Salad

$22.00

Tuna tiradito bed, resting on a tower of crab salad, wakame and avocado, with pieces of marinated octopus, in turn, decorated with microgreens.

NIGIRI

Nigiri

$5.00

SASHIMI

Sashimi

$5.00

SIGNATURE PLATES

Grilled Octopus

$24.00

Two octopus tentacles cooked to perfection, then grilled to achieve that crunchy consistency. Served with our famous chilli and paprika vinaigrette, mix with smoked avocado and pomegranate seeds, bringing to your plate the ultimate explosion of flavors.

Soft Crab Shell Burger

$20.00

We created a crispy layer of rice, stuffed with a "Soft Crab" tempura in Japanese beer and paprika. Served with a mix of cabbage salad, mango and wakame. This dish is topped with Kimchi sauce and house sauce, and decorated with a sushi rice cover.

Discorded Salmon

$24.00

8oz medium rare fresh Scottish salmon in sesame oil, with a topping of mango-pineapple sauce, served with marinated asparagus on a bed of marinated radish. To this delicacy we add paprika reduction that gives a special touch to our salmon fillet.

Blue Crab Rice

$20.00

Sautéed rice with carrots, red onion and chives, served with egg and natural king crab, to give it freshness we add bean sprouts.

Smoked Hickory Baby Ribs

$23.00

5 smoked ribs smoked for more than 6 hours at low temperature, covered with our house BBQ sauce, and finished in our chimney with hickory wood.

Baku Ramen

$30.00

Ramen stew cooked for 12 hours at maximum heat, served with smoked pork, along with baby bok choy, bean sprouts and a blend of mushrooms that round out the perfect dish to make you feel like you're in the Chinese riverside.

Wagyu Denver Steak

$65.00

10oz Wagyu cut with bms7+ marbling, this cut is grilled over a Himalayan salt stone, topped with a mix of sautéed mushrooms in black sauce, served with truffled french fries and Asian spices.

CHINESE FOOD

Sweet and Sour Chicken

$19.00

Our famous marinated chicken, wrapped in a crispy layer of wheat flour, dipped in a sweet and sour pineapple-based sauce.

Special Chow mein

$22.00

Fried pasta dish, with a mix of fresh vegetables, sautéed in our house sauce with cuts of our fresh pork, shrimp, chicken and beef.

Szechuán Beef

$20.00

Lightly breaded steak, with a bath of sweet and sour sauce and a splash of spicy sauce.

Szechuan Chicken

$19.00

Chicken lightly breaded to achieve a crispy consistency, with a sweet and sour sauce and a splash of spicy sauce.

General Tao´s Chicken

$22.00

Our famous marinated chicken, lightly breaded in spicy general tao sauce.

Singapure Noodles

$22.00

Famous "angel hair" pasta, carefully mixed with fresh vegetables and spices, served with our juicy pork.

Special Rice

$19.00

Rice served with our house sauce, mixed with a balanced combination of our 4 proteins: pork, ham, chicken and shrimp.

Mongolian Beef

$19.00

Our famous steak sautéed with onions and scallions in Mongolian sauce created in house.

Special Lo Mein

$22.00

Famous Lo Mein noodles, with our 4 favorite meats: pork, ham, chicken and shrimp.

Special Chop Suey

$22.00

Mixed vegetables sautéed in sauce, served with 4 types of protein: pork, ham, chicken and shrimp.

JAPANESE LAND

Gorudoki Roll

$28.00

Roll wrapped in rice and nori, filled with salmon, avocado, and cream cheese, with a yuzu tobiko topping, sesame mayonnaise, smoked salmon, and gold paper, on a bed of mango-pineapple chutney.

Tako Roll

$24.00

Roll wrapped in rice and nori, stuffed with octopus, chieves, and avocado, a bath of Kimchi and Baku sauce, and a topping of avocado.

Robusuta Roll

$30.00

Roll wrapped in rice and nori, stuffed with avocado, cucumber, and shrimp, topped with lobster, masago, chieves and truffle butter.

Kakudai Roll

$22.00

Roll wrapped in rice and nori, filled with double torpedo shrimp and cream cheese, topped with cooked salmon, spicy mayo, baku sauce and micro-greens.

Miruku Roll

$22.00

Roll wrapped in rice and mamenori, stuffed with avocado, cucumber, kanikama crab, topped with micro-greens, yellow pepper sauce, and ceviche on a bed of leche de tigre.

Karama Roll

$23.00

Roll wrapped in black rice, painted with squid ink and nori, filled with cream cheese, salmon and asparagus, topped with ebi, red tobiko, micro-greens, Yuzu sauce and sweet chili.

Tsurai Roll

$22.00

Roll wrapped in rice and nori, filled with spicy tuna paste, and avocado, with topping of almond sugar, red tokico, yellow chili sauce, and eel sauce.

Kupura Roll

$24.00

Roll wrapped in rice and nori, stuffed with torpedo shrimp and avocado, topped with crab salad, tuna slices, raw sugar cane reduction, sweet chili sauce and crispy onion.

Sofutoku Roll

$30.00

Kamuki Roll

$35.00

Custom Roll

$35.00

Bandeja Sushi

$150.00

KIDS

Happy Kids

$15.00

Non Alcoholic

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Red Bull

$7.00

Perrier 11 Oz

$6.00

Water

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Custom

$7.00

Beer

Sapporo

$9.00

Corona

$7.00

Bud Light

$7.00

Heineken

$8.00

Stella

$9.00

BTL Beer 1

BTL Beer 2

Signature Cocktails

Mixology Choice

$20.00

Tokio Mule

$18.00

Origami Spritz

$18.00

Black Samurai Margarita

$18.00

GIN, LYCHEE INFUSED W ITH HIBISCUS FILLED WITH PROSSECO & APEROL

Up the Fuji

$18.00

CACHACA, YUZU & LIM ES JUICE, SUGAR WITH WASABI TOPPING

Chidori Old fashioned

$18.00

Cherry Blossoms Cosmopolitan

$18.00

The Mexican Ninja

$18.00

Classic Cocktails

Margarita

$18.00

Long Island

$18.00

Cuba Libre

$18.00

Mojito

$18.00

Vodka Tonic

$18.00

Shot

$16.00

Mocktails

Tomodashi

$16.00

Yoshi Ice tea

$8.00

Buddha bless

$16.00

Vodka

Grey goose

$18.00

230$

Tito´s Gluten free

$16.00

Tequila

Maestro Dobel Diamante

$27.00

Don Julio 70

$27.00

Herradura Ultra

$27.00

Mezcal

Siete Misterios Espadin

$16.00

Gin

Hendrick's

$18.00

Canaima

$16.00

Rum

Zacapa

$20.00

Bacardu

$14.00

Whiskey

Buchannan's 18y

$30.00

Buchannan's 12y

$16.00

Old Parr 18y

$30.00

Old Parr 12y

$16.00

Macallan 12

$30.00

Bulleit Bourbone

$18.00

Jack Daniel's

$16.00

Digestif

Hennesy Xo

$20.00

Grand Marnier

$20.00

Cointreau

$18.00

Disaronno

$20.00

Wine

Malbec

$12.00

Cabernet

$12.00

Pino Grigio

$12.00

Verdejo

$12.00

Malbec

$12.00

Prosecco

$12.00

Ladies Night

Secret Cocktail

Tequila Bottles

Maestro Dobel Diamante

$380.00

Don Julio 70

$220.00

Herradura Ultra

$220.00

Mezcal Bottles

Siete Misterios Espadin

$180.00

Vodka Bottles

Grey goose

$230.00

230$

Tito´s Gluten free

$180.00

Gin Bottles

Hendrick's

$230.00

Canaima

$180.00

Rum Bottles

Zacapa

$195.00

Bacardi

$100.00

Whiskey Bottles

Buchannan's 18y

$299.00

Buchannan's 12y

$180.00

Old Parr 18y

$299.00

Old Parr 12y

$180.00

Macallan 12

$299.00

Bulleit Bourbone

$230.00

Jack Daniel's

$180.00

Blue Label

$780.00

Digestif Bottles

Hennesy Xo

$230.00

Wines

Isabelino Verdejo

$41.00

Pino Grigio

$41.00

Casa los Andes Signature Malbec

$49.00

Siete Pasiones Blend

$45.00

Loren Q Cabernet Franc Res

$60.00

Viyuela Crianza Tempranillo

$65.00

Wise selection Malbec

$42.00

Prosecco

$52.00

Moët Chandon

$280.00

DESSERTS

Dragon Ball

$14.00

Delivered in a perfect sphere, its outer temperature is hot, but internally it is frozen. Dropped from the highest point of the universe, it falls on our plates, leaving a mark on its path of moist earth made of cookies. The dragon sphere is served with a bath of chocolate and caramel syrup.

Strawberry Tokio Cheesecake

$17.00

White chocolate cheese cake with smoked guava syrup, this delicious dessert comes with a topping of chia and white chocolate slices.

Arshan Caramel Volcano

$16.00

Chocolate brownie with caramel syrup lava with a scoop of vanilla ice cream topped with matcha powder.

BRUNCH

BRUNCH

$65.00

EXPERIENCE

The Baku Experience

$150.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Explosion of Flavors

Location

1450 NW 87 Ave, Doral, FL 33172

