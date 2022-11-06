Baku by Shois
1450 NW 87 Ave
Doral, FL 33172
CHINESE - LUNCH
Sweet and Sour Chicken
Our famous marinated chicken, wrapped in a crispy layer of wheat flour, dipped in a sweet and sour pineapple-based sauce.
Szechuan Chicken
Chicken lightly breaded to achieve a crispy consistency, with a sweet and sour sauce and a splash of spicy sauce.
General Tao´s Chicken
Our famous marinated chicken, lightly breaded in spicy general tao sauce.
Special Rice
Rice served with our house sauce, mixed with a balanced combination of our 4 proteins: pork, ham, chicken and shrimp.
Mongolian Beef
Our famous steak sautéed with onions and scallions in Mongolian sauce created in house.
Special Lo Mein
Famous Lo Mein noodles, with our 4 favorite meats: pork, ham, chicken and shrimp.
Special Chop Suey
Mixed vegetables sautéed in sauce, served with 4 types of protein: pork, ham, chicken and shrimp.
Chicken Broccoli
Beef Broccoli
Pork Broccoli
Shrimp Broccoli
Chicken Pepper Steak
Honey Garlic Chicken
Orange Chicken
Beef Pepper Steak
ROLLS - LUNCH
APPETIZERS
Ceviche Thai
Based on the freshness of our 8oz corvina fillet, we combined the classic flavors of a ceviche cooked in lemon with the addition of sesame oil and soy sauce. Creating the perfect blend to create an explosion of flavors.
Tuna Tartar
8oz Saku tuna made with fresh vegetables and a twist of mango. The fusion of these ingredients with a topping of our baku sauce, generates the perfect combination that you are looking for to start a great gastronomic experience.
Ocean Tower
This tower is a perfect entrée for lovers of fish and freshness. This dish is made with a combination of tuna and salmon, a layer of mixed seaweed, avocado, crab salad and tobiko eggs.
Funka Salmon Crunch
Based on a classic wanton, we elaborate these handmade pieces filled with a unique mixture, where our Scottish salmon is the key ingredient, served with our house sauce and yellow hot chilli sauce, topped with strands of our wanton dough, which give the perfect crunch for this dish.
Baku POPS
Fish bites in the form of popcorn. This dish has a previous preparation of 72 hours, with 3 types of fillings (salmon, crab and tuna), wrapped in a rice dough that cooked at high temperatures generates a delicious crunchy layer, which later receive a bath of our kimchi sauce.
Shangeki Puff
The perfect bed for any fish is a rice bed, that's why in our kitchen we add more softness with a cream cheese filler and our slices of Scottish salmon and saku tuna, previously marinated in a mixture of masago, soy and sesame scenics. This dish comes topped with a sweet chili sauce for the perfect blend.
Pulled Pork Bao
Steamed wheat bread, stuffed with our pulled pork on a bed of crispy radish, dipped in our famous six-hour BBQ sauce.
Chicken Baky Bao
Steamed wheat bread, stuffed with our chicken marinated in baku sauce for 24 hours, served with a white cabbage and coriander salad with paprika vinaigrette dressing.
Korean Fried Chicken
Pops de pollo crujiente salteados en nuestra deliciosa salsa koreana hecha en casa, banados con semillas de sesamo y chieves
Egg Roll
Traditional egg roll with different stuffing: chicken, steak, pork or ham.
Party
BAR SALADS
Baku Special Salad
On a bed of salmon on a ponzu sauce, we introduce our crab, wakame and torpedo shrimp salad, dressed with our famous sesame sauce reduced in masago.
Singapore Special Salad
Tuna tiradito bed, resting on a tower of crab salad, wakame and avocado, with pieces of marinated octopus, in turn, decorated with microgreens.
SIGNATURE PLATES
Grilled Octopus
Two octopus tentacles cooked to perfection, then grilled to achieve that crunchy consistency. Served with our famous chilli and paprika vinaigrette, mix with smoked avocado and pomegranate seeds, bringing to your plate the ultimate explosion of flavors.
Soft Crab Shell Burger
We created a crispy layer of rice, stuffed with a "Soft Crab" tempura in Japanese beer and paprika. Served with a mix of cabbage salad, mango and wakame. This dish is topped with Kimchi sauce and house sauce, and decorated with a sushi rice cover.
Discorded Salmon
8oz medium rare fresh Scottish salmon in sesame oil, with a topping of mango-pineapple sauce, served with marinated asparagus on a bed of marinated radish. To this delicacy we add paprika reduction that gives a special touch to our salmon fillet.
Blue Crab Rice
Sautéed rice with carrots, red onion and chives, served with egg and natural king crab, to give it freshness we add bean sprouts.
Smoked Hickory Baby Ribs
5 smoked ribs smoked for more than 6 hours at low temperature, covered with our house BBQ sauce, and finished in our chimney with hickory wood.
Baku Ramen
Ramen stew cooked for 12 hours at maximum heat, served with smoked pork, along with baby bok choy, bean sprouts and a blend of mushrooms that round out the perfect dish to make you feel like you're in the Chinese riverside.
Wagyu Denver Steak
10oz Wagyu cut with bms7+ marbling, this cut is grilled over a Himalayan salt stone, topped with a mix of sautéed mushrooms in black sauce, served with truffled french fries and Asian spices.
CHINESE FOOD
JAPANESE LAND
Gorudoki Roll
Roll wrapped in rice and nori, filled with salmon, avocado, and cream cheese, with a yuzu tobiko topping, sesame mayonnaise, smoked salmon, and gold paper, on a bed of mango-pineapple chutney.
Tako Roll
Roll wrapped in rice and nori, stuffed with octopus, chieves, and avocado, a bath of Kimchi and Baku sauce, and a topping of avocado.
Robusuta Roll
Roll wrapped in rice and nori, stuffed with avocado, cucumber, and shrimp, topped with lobster, masago, chieves and truffle butter.
Kakudai Roll
Roll wrapped in rice and nori, filled with double torpedo shrimp and cream cheese, topped with cooked salmon, spicy mayo, baku sauce and micro-greens.
Miruku Roll
Roll wrapped in rice and mamenori, stuffed with avocado, cucumber, kanikama crab, topped with micro-greens, yellow pepper sauce, and ceviche on a bed of leche de tigre.
Karama Roll
Roll wrapped in black rice, painted with squid ink and nori, filled with cream cheese, salmon and asparagus, topped with ebi, red tobiko, micro-greens, Yuzu sauce and sweet chili.
Tsurai Roll
Roll wrapped in rice and nori, filled with spicy tuna paste, and avocado, with topping of almond sugar, red tokico, yellow chili sauce, and eel sauce.
Kupura Roll
Roll wrapped in rice and nori, stuffed with torpedo shrimp and avocado, topped with crab salad, tuna slices, raw sugar cane reduction, sweet chili sauce and crispy onion.
Sofutoku Roll
Kamuki Roll
Custom Roll
Bandeja Sushi
Non Alcoholic
Signature Cocktails
Mixology Choice
Tokio Mule
Origami Spritz
Black Samurai Margarita
GIN, LYCHEE INFUSED W ITH HIBISCUS FILLED WITH PROSSECO & APEROL
Up the Fuji
CACHACA, YUZU & LIM ES JUICE, SUGAR WITH WASABI TOPPING
Chidori Old fashioned
Cherry Blossoms Cosmopolitan
The Mexican Ninja
Classic Cocktails
Whiskey
Ladies Night
Mezcal Bottles
Vodka Bottles
Gin Bottles
Rum Bottles
Whiskey Bottles
Digestif Bottles
Wines
DESSERTS
Dragon Ball
Delivered in a perfect sphere, its outer temperature is hot, but internally it is frozen. Dropped from the highest point of the universe, it falls on our plates, leaving a mark on its path of moist earth made of cookies. The dragon sphere is served with a bath of chocolate and caramel syrup.
Strawberry Tokio Cheesecake
White chocolate cheese cake with smoked guava syrup, this delicious dessert comes with a topping of chia and white chocolate slices.
Arshan Caramel Volcano
Chocolate brownie with caramel syrup lava with a scoop of vanilla ice cream topped with matcha powder.
Explosion of Flavors
1450 NW 87 Ave, Doral, FL 33172