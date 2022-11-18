Restaurant header imageView gallery
Ramen

Bakudan Ramen @The Rim

2,007 Reviews

$$

17619 La Cantera Parkway

208

San Antonio, TX 78257

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Tonkotsu
Spicy Miso
Gyoza

Salad

Wakame Salad

Wakame Salad

$5.99
Bakudan Salad

Bakudan Salad

$10.99

spring mix, red onion, carrots,cucumber, avocado,egg,served w/ creamy sesame dressing.

Ahi Tuna Salad

Ahi Tuna Salad

$11.99

spring mix, red onion, carrots, avocado, seared cajun tuna, crispy wontons, apples & strawberries served w/ house made dressing.

Small Plate

Chicken Bun

Chicken Bun

$5.50

deep fried panko breaded chicken, spring mix, and spicy mayo(1)

Chicken Karaage

Chicken Karaage

$9.50

fried chicken tossed in Japanese spice (10)

Edamame

Edamame

$5.50

lightly salted steamed soybeans

Gyoza

Gyoza

$8.50

fried pork & vegetable dumplings (6)

Honey Sriracha Wings

Honey Sriracha Wings

$8.50

dunked in a sweet, spicy, and savory house made sauce.

Pork Bun

Pork Bun

$5.50

Soy glazed pork belly, cucumber, cilantro,peanut, and yakiniku sauce.(1)

Shrimp Tempura Appetizer

Shrimp Tempura Appetizer

$9.50

lightly battered fried shrimps (6)

Side White Rice

$2.00
Bakudan Edamame

Bakudan Edamame

$6.50

spicy garlic soybeans

Spicy Tuna Poke Nachos

Spicy Tuna Poke Nachos

$9.50

egg based nachos, spicy tuna sashimi chunks, white onion, serrano peppers, cilantro, green onion, and avocado (7)

Spicy Tuna Taco

$8.50

spicy tuna sashimi chunks served in wonton taco shells (2)

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$9.50

octopus balls (6)

Tebasaki Wings

Tebasaki Wings

$8.50

dunked in a sweet and peppery soy sauce based glaze (4)

Side Of Fries

$4.00
Spicy Pork Belly

Spicy Pork Belly

$9.50

topped with pepper smash

Ramen

Bakudan Chicken

Bakudan Chicken

$13.75

Rich chicken broth, shio base, chicken chashu, spinach, green onion, fried onion, thin noodles

Gyoza Chicken

Gyoza Chicken

$14.75

Rich chicken broth, shio base, chicken gyoza(4), spinach, green onion, thin noodles

Garlic Tonkotsu

Garlic Tonkotsu

$15.75

Rich pork broth, tonkotsu base, pork chashu, kikurage, green onion,spicy bean sprouts, fried garlic chips, fried onion,seasoned egg, nori, thick noodles

Spicy Miso

Spicy Miso

$15.75

Rich pork broth, miso base, chili oil,spicy chili paste,diced pork chashu, green onion, bok choy, bean sprouts, seasoned egg, nori, thick noodles

Cilantro Lime Chicken

Cilantro Lime Chicken

$15.75

Chicken broth, shoyu & shio base, chicken chashu, kikurage, cilantro, lime, seasoned egg, thin noodles

Vegetarian (noodles contain egg)

Vegetarian (noodles contain egg)

$15.75

Veggie broth, vegetarian base, tofu, spinach,cabbage, garlic chips, green onion, sesame seed, thick noodles

Chashu Mazesoba

Chashu Mazesoba

$15.75

Brothless ramen served with house made shoyu base, diced pork chashu, green onion, corn, bok choy, bean sprouts, seasoned egg, fried garlic,and flat thick noodles

Pozole Ramen (served Sat & Sun 11am-3pm)

Pozole Ramen (served Sat & Sun 11am-3pm)

$15.75Out of stock

Traditional Pozole broth, shredded pork, hominy, cabbage, radish, lime, nori, thick noodles

Shoyu Spicy

Shoyu Spicy

$15.25

Chicken broth, shoyu base, chicken chashu, bean sprouts, green onion, corn, seasoned egg, togarashi, chili threads, enokia mushrooms, thick noodles

Tempura Ramen

Tempura Ramen

$15.75

Chicken Broth, shio base, shrimp oil, shrimp tempura (3), cilantro, bean sprouts, seasoned egg, thin noodle

Rice & Noodle

Bibimbap

Bibimbap

$10.99

choice of rice or noodles, w/ broccoli, cauliflower, bell peppers, carrots, garlic, green onion and egg, served w/ house BBQ sauce

Chicken Katsu Curry

Chicken Katsu Curry

$14.99

deep fried panko breaded chicken served w/ curry sauce, served w/ steamed rice and a side salad

Bulgogi Bowl

Bulgogi Bowl

$12.99

Thin-sliced marinated beef steak, on a bed of white rice topped with broccoli, carrots, green onion, and sesame seeds

Kids

Kids Karaage

Kids Karaage

$8.50

fried chicken bites served w/ fries

Kids Ramen

Kids Ramen

$8.50

chicken broth, chicken chashu, spinach, green onion, thin noodles

Face Mask

Face Mask

$4.00Out of stock

Dessert

Vanilla, Strawberry or Green Tea

Mochi

$5.50

Sake

Ikezo Sparkling Jelly Shot

Ikezo Sparkling Jelly Shot

$7.50
(Bottle) Hakutsuru, Plum

(Bottle) Hakutsuru, Plum

$23.00

Ozeki, Nigori

$10.00Out of stock
Yuki, Mango Nigori

Yuki, Mango Nigori

$15.00
Moonstone, Coconut Lemongrass

Moonstone, Coconut Lemongrass

$22.00
Gekkeikan, Black Gold

Gekkeikan, Black Gold

$30.00
(Bottle) Suzaku

(Bottle) Suzaku

$24.00Out of stock

Gekkeikan, Horin

$70.00Out of stock

Ozeki, Taru Junmai cask

$85.00

Joto Wateri Bun

$160.00Out of stock

Beer

Hitachino (White Ale)

$8.00

Hitachino (Yuzu)

$8.00

Hitachino (IPA)

$8.00Out of stock

Montucky Lager

$2.00Out of stock
Kirin (bottle)

Kirin (bottle)

$5.00
Sapporo (bottle)

Sapporo (bottle)

$5.00Out of stock

Modelo (bottle)

$3.00Out of stock

Michelob (bottle)

$3.00Out of stock

Wine Bottles

BTL Cloudfall (Chard)

BTL Cloudfall (Chard)

$27.00
BTL Joel Gott (Sauv Blanc)

BTL Joel Gott (Sauv Blanc)

$24.00
BTL Fleurs (Rose)

BTL Fleurs (Rose)

$30.00Out of stock

BTL Ruffino (Pinot Grigio)

$24.00

BTL Sycamore Lane (Chard)

$16.00

BTL Prisoner (Red Blend)

$75.00Out of stock

BTL Belle Glos (Pinot Noir)

$60.00Out of stock

BTL Seven Deadly Zins (Zin)

$36.00Out of stock
BTL Cloudfall (Pinot Noir)

BTL Cloudfall (Pinot Noir)

$30.00
BTL Sycamore Lane (Cab)

BTL Sycamore Lane (Cab)

$16.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Authentic ramen shop.

Website

Location

17619 La Cantera Parkway, 208, San Antonio, TX 78257

Directions

