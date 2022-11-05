Restaurant header imageView gallery

BALAGAN SUSHI & NIKKEI

review star

No reviews yet

295 NW 27th st

Miami, FL 33127

Appetizers

Edamame

$8.00

HUANCAINA - TOGARASHI

Choclo

$12.00

HUANCAINA - BROWN BUTTER - PARMESAN

Crispy Shrimp BOWL

$16.00

Classic Rolls

Salmon Avocado Roll

$13.00
Tuna Avocado Roll

$13.00
California Roll

$13.00
Spicy Tuna Roll

$13.00
Salmon cream cheese Roll

$13.00

Classic Tempura Roll

$13.00

'

Avocado Roll

$13.00

Cucumber Roll

$11.00

Nikkei Rolls

Sake Nikkei Roll

$20.00

SALMON - AVOCADO - AJI AMARILLO - TRADITIONAL LECHE - SALMON SKIN

El cholito Nikkei Roll

$18.00

SOY PAPER - SHREDDED CRAB - FURIKAKE- CILANTRO-MAGIC SAUCE

Tuna Tataki Nikkei Roll

$24.00

SEARED TUNA - CUCUMBER-AVOCADO - SERRANO - GINGER PONZU

Crispy Shrimp Nikkei Roll

$22.00

SWEET POTATO - AVOCADO - AJI AMARILLO LECHE - CRISPY QUINOA

Truffle Dynamite Nikkei Roll

$22.00

SALMON-CRAB - AVOCADO - TRUFFLE ACEVICHADO - HOUSE FURIKAKE

Spicy Miso Nikkei Roll

$20.00

YELLOWFIN TUNA - SWEET MISO - CANCHA - CRISPY SWEET POTATO

Avocado Toast Nikkei Roll

$20.00

CREAM CHEESE - SWEET PLANTAIN - CUCUMBER - AVOCADO TOSTADO - PICKLED RED ONION - ORANGE -

Creamy Olive Nikkei Roll

$20.00

CORVINA - CRUNCHY ONION - CEBOLLA CRIOLLA-JALAPENO - BOTIJA OLIVE SAUCE

Inti Nikkei Roll

$20.00

SWEET POTATO - CUCUMBER - AVOCADO - SWEET POTATO PUREE - CILANTRO - PASION PONZU I

Ceviches

Classic Ceviche

$16.00

TRADITIONAL LECHE - RED ONION - CHOCLO - CANCHA - SWEET POTATO

Corvina Plantain Ceviche

$16.00

DASHI LECHE DE TIGRE - SWEET PLANTAIN - PLANTAIN CHIPS

Tuna Nikkei Ceviche

$18.00

TUNA - KUMQUAT-.CANCHA - TOGARASHI - MANGO - PASSION FRUIT PONZU

Dragon Ceviche

$16.00

Shitake Ceviche

$16.00Out of stock

Tiradito

Limeño Hamachi Tiradito

$14.00

Hamachi, chalaquita dressing, leche de tigre, quinoa, olive oil

Samurai Tuna Tiradito

$16.00

Tuna, labneh leche de tigre, pistachio, orange, brown butter

Ica Corvina Tiradito

$16.00

CORVINA .- AJÍ AMARILLO - LECHE DE TIGRE - SERRANO - CHEERY TOMATOES - TRUFFLE OIL - TOGARASHI - BLACK QUINOA

Picante Salmon Tiradito

$14.00

Salmon, rocotto cream, pickled aji amarillo, cancha

Black Tuna Tiradito

$16.00

Sides

Spicy mayo

$1.00

Wasabi

$1.00

Huancaina

$1.00

Ginger ponzu

$1.00

Leche de tigre tradicional

$1.00

Leche de tigre rocotto

$1.00

Eel

$1.00

Avocado

$5.00

Rice

$7.00

Cheese

$5.00

Salsa Acevichada

$1.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Sushi & Nikkei Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

295 NW 27th st, Miami, FL 33127

Directions

