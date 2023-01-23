Restaurant header imageView gallery

BalaMao 433 Washington St

No reviews yet

433 Washington St

Brighton, MA 02135

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Drunken Noodle
Kra-Pow

Kab-Gam (Appitizers)

Balamao Fried Nuts

Balamao Fried Nuts

$8.00

Thai style fried peanuts, Fresh chili, lime, ginger and scallion.

Shrimp Chips

Shrimp Chips

$8.00

Prawn cracker, Thai chili prik pow dip paste.

Wings

$9.00

Deep fried crispy marinated chicken wings served with sweet sauce and jaew sauce.

Crying Tiger

Crying Tiger

$16.00

Grilled traditional steak with special house jaew sauces.

Kani Fries

$9.00Out of stock

Crispy crab stick fries served with sweet sauce.

Fried Okra

$8.00

Breaded crispy fried okra served with sweet sauce.

Crispy Rolls

$8.00

Deep fried crispy vegetarian spring rolls served with sweet sauce.

Hoi Ob

$13.00

Steamed mussels in Thai basil broth served with spicy lime sauce.

Chive Cake

$8.00

Fried chive cake served with ginger dipping sauce.

Gyoza

$8.00

Pork Dumpling served with ginger dipping sauce.

Luak Jim Look Chin Pla

$9.00

Steamed fish balls served with spicy lime sauce.

Look Chin Moo Ping

Look Chin Moo Ping

$12.00

Grilled Pork Balls on Skewers top with spicy tamarin sauce

Moo Yang

$12.00

Grilled marinade pork in thai style served with jaew sauce

Hoi Jor

$12.00

Deep fried pork with crab meat wrapped in dried bean curd, This recipe made from pork, shrimp and crab

Kab-Khao (Entrées)

Tom Zaap Pork Rib Soup

Tom Zaap Pork Rib Soup

$17.00

Thai Northeastern style spicy and sour soup with pork ribs.

Tom Yum Talay

$19.00

Mixed seafood in lightly creamy hot and sour broth with traditional Thai herbs.

Muk Neung Ma-Now

Muk Neung Ma-Now

$16.00

Steamed whole squid in spicy chili garlic lime sauce topped with fresh mint ,garlic and lime.

Balamao Fried Whole Fish

Out of stock

Deep fried whole fish with our secret ingredients served with special house sauces and fresh vegetables.

Nue Toon Mor Fai

$17.00

Sautéed Cabbage

$10.00

Pad Pak Boong

$11.00Out of stock

Tam-Sang (Street Food)

House Fried Rice

$10.00

Sautéed egg, peas, tomatoes, onion and scallion.

Pad Thai

$10.00

Sautéed thin rice noodles with peanuts, bean sprout, scallions and egg.

Pad See Ew

$10.00

Sautéed flat rice noodles with Chinese broccoli and egg in sweet brown sauce.

Drunken Noodle

Drunken Noodle

$10.00

Sautéed flat rice noodles with egg, basil, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, and onions in spicy basil sauce.

Kra-Pow

$10.00

Sautéed with chili, garlic, basil leaves with hot basil sauce over rice.

Garlic Pepper

$10.00

Sautéed with fresh garlic sauce topped with fried garlic, pepper powder, cilantro over rice.

Sautéed Chinese Broccoli

$10.00

Sautéed in light brown sauce with fresh garlic and chili over rice.

Sautéed Mixed Veggige

$10.00

Yum-Yum (Spicy Salad)

Yum Talay Yang

$16.00

Grilled Shrimp,squid,scallop,mussels,mixed with tomato, red onion, scallions and cilantro in spicy chili lime sauce.

Pla Goong

$15.00

Grilled shrimp,chili,garlic,lemongrass,red onion,fresh mint,chili paste with lime sauce.

Moo Ma-Now

$14.00

Steamed pork bed on Chinese broccoli in spicy chili garlic lime sauce topped with fresh garlic and lime.

Som Tum Thai

$12.00

Thai spicy salad with fresh green papaya,shrimp,chili,garlic,red cherry tomato and lime juice.

Som Tum Pla-Ra

Som Tum Pla-Ra

$12.00

Thai spicy salad with fresh green papaya,anchovy,chili,garlic,red cherry tomato and lime juice.

Som Tum Tod

Som Tum Tod

$14.00

Deep fried crispy papaya served with a side of tum Thai dressing.

Side Order

Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Sticky Rice

$4.00

Fried Egg

$2.00

Spicy Lime Sauce

$2.00

Jaew Sauce

$2.00

House Jaew Sauce

$2.00

Non-Alcohol

Soda

$3.00
Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00
Lime Iced Tea

Lime Iced Tea

$5.00

Herbal Jelly Drink

$5.00Out of stock
Nom Yen (Pink Milk)

Nom Yen (Pink Milk)

$5.00

Sparkling Water

$5.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Mocktail

Virgin Mai-Tai

$7.00Out of stock

Virgin Margaritas

$7.00Out of stock

Virgin Sangria

$7.00Out of stock

Balamao Hangover Cure

$7.00Out of stock

Balamao Mocktail

$7.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
