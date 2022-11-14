Restaurant header imageView gallery

Balanced Journey Nutrition

6620 B Delmonico Drive

Colorado Springs, CO 80919

Main Meals

Lemon Chicken Pasta W/ Protein Noodles

Lemon Chicken Pasta W/ Protein Noodles

$9.95

Chicken Breast, carrots, peas, garden vegetable cream cheese, protein bow tie pasta, lemon juice, chicken bone stock, Parmesan, seasonings. Protein: 46g Carbs: 43g Fats: 12g

Shepards Pie

Shepards Pie

$10.15

Ground turkey, bone broth, carrots, peas, potatoes, onions, butter and seasonings. Protein: 46G Carbs: 40G Fat: 16G *Gluten Free

Egg White Bites

Egg White Bites

$7.60

Egg whites, various toppings, feta cheese and seasonings. *Macros based on spinach and tomato Protein: 21G Carbs: 4G Fat: 6G

Sausage Breakfast Bowls

Sausage Breakfast Bowls

$8.95

Eggs, sausage links, cheddar, red potatoes, and seasonings. Protein: 31G Carbs: 16G Fat: 23G

*NEW* French Toast Dippers

*NEW* French Toast Dippers

$9.85

Bread, eggs, egg whites, bacon, cheddar cheese, sugar free syrup and seasonings. Pro: 37G Carbs: 41G Fat: 15G

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Chicken, whole wheat tortilla, cheddar cheese, spinach, side of creamy salsa sauce, and seasonings. Protein: 51G Fat: 12G Carbs: 45G

Build Your Own

Seasoned Meat W/Rice

Seasoned Meat W/Rice

$7.00

Macros vary depending on meat selection. Contact us if you have specific Macros needs. Base meal starts with 4oz of meat and 1/2 Cup of Rice. *Gluten Free

Seasoned Meat With Veggies

Seasoned Meat With Veggies

$7.00

Simple meals to fit your macros! Pick from Ground Turkey, Ground Beef, Chicken Breast or Steak w/ one veggie: Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Roasted Potatoes, Green Beans, Peppers, Peas or Broccoli. *We will contact you to specify macros. *Gluten Free

Cold Pressed Juices

Aspen

Aspen

$7.00+

Cucumber, lime, apple, celery

Alpine

Alpine

$7.00+

Apple, Spinach, Kale, Pineapple, Lime, Ginger, Green Pepper

Ember

Ember

$7.00+

Carrot, Orange, Pineapple, Ginger, Lemon

Bear

Bear

$7.00+

Beet, Red Apple, Carrot, Red Pepper, Cilantro, Lemon

Harvest

Harvest

$7.00+

*Limited time only. Pumpkin, red apple, pear, carrot, lemon, ginger, spiced with: cardamom, nutmeg, clove and turmeric.

Monthly Meal Subscriptions

10 meals/wk for 4 weeks (40 meals)

10 meals/wk for 4 weeks (40 meals)

$380.00

There’s nothing like having a plan to help you succeed and make things easier on yourself! This meal plan includes 5 main meals and 5 breakfast or snack options. When selecting this option, I will reach out to you each week to discuss your meal preferences based on the available weekly menu.

15 meals/wk for 4 weeks (60 meals)

15 meals/wk for 4 weeks (60 meals)

$565.00

There’s nothing like having a plan to help you succeed and make things easier on yourself! This meal plan includes 10 main meals and 5 breakfast or snack options. When selecting this option, I will reach out to you each week to discuss your meal preferences based on the available weekly menu.

Nutrition Supplements

Ask about our partner for Nutrition Supplements

We have partnered with a company that offers plant based, cruelty-free, gluten-free products with a focus on scientific research and sustainability. Add this to your order to learn more about the products and how to add them alongside your meal prep order!

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Our meals are prepared to ensure that it is possible to eat the things we love in a healthy way. Eating healthy meals does not mean you have to sacrifice quality or taste and you definitely don’t have to break the bank. We take care of the planning and cooking so that you can spend more time on the important things in your life!

Location

6620 B Delmonico Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80919

Directions

