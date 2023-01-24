A map showing the location of Balboas 3715 Madison Rd.View gallery

Balboas 3715 Madison Rd.

review star

No reviews yet

3715 Madison Rd.

Cincinnati, OH 45209

PIZZA

12" PIZZA

$13.00

12" Cheese Pizza

16" PIZZA

$17.00

16" Cheese Pizza

CHEESE BY THE SLICE

$3.00

CHEESE PIZZA SLICE

PEPPERONI BY THE SLICE

$3.50

PEPPERONI PIZZA SLICE

SAUSAGE BY THE SLICE

$3.50

SAUSAGE PIZZA SLICE

SPECIALTY PIZZA

12" VEGGIE PIZZA

$18.00

Red sauce, cheese, green pepper, mushroom, red onion, banana peppers, black olives

12" WHITE PIZZA

$18.00

Garlic ricotta base topped with cheese, spinach, red onion, olive oil

12" MARGHERITA PIZZA

$18.00

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, tomato, fresh basil, olive oil

12" T-REX PIZZA

$19.00

Red sauce, cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatball, ham, salami

12" BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$19.00

BBQ sauce base, cheese, chicken, red onion, cilantro

12" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$19.00

Buffalo sauce base, cheese, chicken, celery, ranch dressing

16" VEGGIE PIZZA

$22.00

Red sauce, cheese, green pepper, mushroom, red onion, banana peppers, black olives

16" WHITE PIZZA

$22.00

Garlic ricotta base topped with cheese, spinach, red onion, olive oil

16" MARGHERITA PIZZA

$22.00

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, tomato, fresh basil, olive oil

16" T-REX PIZZA

$23.00

Red sauce, cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatball, ham, salami

16" BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$23.00

BBQ sauce base, cheese, chicken, red onion, cilantro

16" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$23.00

Buffalo sauce base, cheese, chicken, celery, ranch dressing

PASTA

PASTA

$10.00

PASTA

SIDES & SALAD

Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Green Pepper, House Croutons

HOUSE SALAD

$10.00

Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Green Pepper, House Croutons

HOUSE SIDE SALAD

$5.00

HOUSE SIDE SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$11.00

Romaine, House Croutons, Parmesan, Creamy Caesar Dressing

CAESAR SIDE SALAD

$5.00

Romaine, House Croutons, Parmesan, Creamy Caesar Dressing

ANITPASTA SALAD

$12.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Pepper, Black Olives, Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Cheese, Italian Dressing

GARLIC BREAD STICKS

$5.00

GARLIC BREAD STICKS (2)

CAPRESE SALAD

$7.00

EXTRAS

XTRA DRESSING

$0.50

XTRA DRESSING

XTRA RED SAUCE

$1.00

XTRA RED SAUCE

XTRA ALFREDO

$1.00

XTRA ALFREDO

XTRA BBQ SAUCE

$0.50

XTRA BBQ SAUCE

XTRA BUFFALO

$0.50

XTRA BUFFALO

Xtra Meatball

$1.50

DRINKS

WATER

$1.50

COKE

$2.00

DIET COKE

$2.00

GINGER ALE

$2.00

2 SLICE SPECIAL

2 SLICE SPECIAL

$10.00

2 (1 Topping) PIZZAS $30

Get 2 Large (16") One Topping Pizzas for Only $30

1 st 16" PIZZA (1st Topping Free)

$15.00

2 nd 16" PIZZA (1st Topping Free)

$15.00

SUNDAY PASTA SPECIAL

SUNDAY PASTA SPECIAL

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3715 Madison Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45209

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

