Balboa's Cheesesteaks - Naperville

310 Reviews

$

22 E. Chicago Ave Ste. 117

Naperville, IL 60540

Order Again

Popular Items

#1 Champ
#2 Body Shot
#3 Brawler

Cheesesteaks

#1 Champ

#1 Champ

$9.50

The Champion of Cheesesteaks for a reason! Just Prime Steak, Whiz and Onions. It’s good to be the Champ!

#2 Body Shot

#2 Body Shot

$9.50

Prime Beef Cheesesteak with American Cheese and Onions. You don't like Onions? We'll leave them out!

#3 Brawler

#3 Brawler

$9.50

Prime Beef Cheesesteak with Onions and Provolone Cheese!! You'd rather have Green Peppers? No problem Champ, we'll do it your way!

#4 Pizza Steak

#4 Pizza Steak

$9.50

A Prime Beef Cheesesteak with Marinara and Mozzarella Cheese, are you kidding me? Try a soon to be Chicago tradition, our Pizza Cheesesteak!

#5 Rumble

#5 Rumble

$9.50

A Rumble is Prime Steak with American Cheese served Hoagie Style. Are you ready for a Rumble?

#6 Jab

#6 Jab

$9.50

The Champ’s Chicken Cheesesteak with Whiz and Onions. Add some more veggies to make it your own!

#7 Knockout

#7 Knockout

$9.50

A Chicken Cheesesteak with American Cheese and Onions. You literally can't do better than a Knockout!

#8 Standing 8 Count

#8 Standing 8 Count

$9.50

The Champ’s Chicken Cheesesteak with Provolone and Onions.

#9 Dive

#9 Dive

$9.50

A Chicken Cheesesteak, with American Cheese, Buffalo Sauce, So good, you'd throw the fight for it. Ask for Bleu Cheese or Ranch dressing.

#10 Left Hook

#10 Left Hook

$9.50

A Chicken Cheesesteak, with American Cheese, served Hoagie Style. (with Lettuce, Tomato and Raw Onion)

#11 Bell-Ah

#11 Bell-Ah

$9.50

The Bella is our veggie option! Mushrooms, Peppers, Onions, Soy Meat Substitute and Mozzarella Cheese. Say Yo Bella! For $1 more, get it on a Gluten Free Roll because you know, why not?

Vegan Chicken Cheesesteak

Vegan Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.50

Vegan Chicken Cheesesteak with Grilled Onions and Choas Melted cheese.

Lucky #13

Lucky #13

$9.50

How Lucky are you?? We'll make it anyway you want. Your choice of Roll, Meat, Cheese, Veggies and Extras. It's better to be Lucky than anything else! Add an Orange Fanta and some chips... who's lucky now??

Kid's Chicken Upper-Cuts Meal

$4.99

4 cuts of chicken breast, battered and fried to perfection, with Mom's choice of drink, fries or fruit.

Kid's Cheesesteak Meal

Kid's Cheesesteak Meal

$4.99

Kid’s sized cheesesteak with your choice of fries or fruit and a small fountain drink or apple juice!

Vegan Chicken Cheesesteak (Copy)

Vegan Chicken Cheesesteak (Copy)

$11.50

Vegan Chicken Cheesesteak with Grilled Onions and Choas Melted cheese.

Apps

Cheesesteak Eggroll

Cheesesteak Eggroll

$6.95

We didn't invent the Eggroll, or the Cheesesteak or even the Cheesesteak Eggroll, but wow, they are still really good. You have to try them!!

Fried Ravioli

Fried Ravioli

$4.99

Get out!! Fried Ravioli? You have to try this delicious appetizer.

Uppercuts

Uppercuts

$6.49

Uppercuts are generous cuts of chicken, battered and fried to perfection. They come in six and four piece portions.

Shake Em Ups

Shake Em Ups

$6.49

Shake Em Ups are generous cuts of chicken, battered and fried to perfection, tossed in the sauce of your choosing.

Haymaker

Haymaker

$10.99

Steak, Whiz and Bacon on top of Fresh Cut fries.

Contender

Contender

$9.99

Chicken, Provolone and Bacon on top of Fresh Cut fries. Delish!

Cheesesteak Nachos

Cheesesteak Nachos

$9.99

Steak, Whiz, Bacon, Jalapenos Raw Onions, Tomatoes, on a bed of nachos.

Vegan Wontons

Vegan Wontons

$6.49

Homemade Crispy Vegan Wontons. 100% Plant-based meat substitute, vegan cheese, green peppers, onions, with a side of Bourbon Sriracha sauce.

Med Fries

Med Fries

$2.49

A generous portion of fresh cut fries made daily from the freshest Potatoes.

Large Fries

Large Fries

$3.29

An even more generous portion of fresh cut fries made daily from the freshest Potatoes.

Potato Chips

Potato Chips

$1.25

Cookie

$1.25

Delicious Chocolate Chip Cookie!

Drinks

Large Drink

Large Drink

$2.09

20 Ounces of Coca-Cola fountain products.

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.50

H20 in a bottle. I hear you can't live without it.

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$1.00
Bottled Soda

Bottled Soda

$2.50

Delicious choice of Coca-Cola Products for those on the go.

Specialty Drink

$3.00

I'm told you are special! (in a good way). So are these drinks (also in a good way). Let's put 1 and 1 together!! Jarritos, IBC Root Beer, Glass Bottled Coke, and Gold Peak Iced Tea.

Extras

Asian Tangy

$1.00

We offer it for the Eggrolls, but you can put it on anything you like.

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Have a little something extra on your meal!

Buffalo Sauce Dive

$1.00

It's supposed to go on the Dive, but this is America, so put it on anything. Up to you!

Cheese Cup

$1.50

What's better than more cheese? Seriously, that's a real question.

Marinara Cup

$1.00

This is not fancy ketchup. BUT you can still dip your Fries in it. Whatever floats your boat!

Mayonaise

It's Mayo. Not sure what else we can say about that!

Cookie

$1.25

Delicious Chocolate Chip Cookie!

Delivery Charge

$5.00

For a limited time, there is no charge on deliveries over $20.

Extra

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Best Cheesesteaks Anywhere!!

Website

Location

22 E. Chicago Ave Ste. 117, Naperville, IL 60540

Directions

