Restaurant header imageView gallery

Balcon

review star

No reviews yet

407 S. Stagecoach Trail Ste 201

San Marcos, TX 78666

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

DRINKS

AGUAS FRESCAS & SODA

Agua Fresca

$6.00

MOCKtail

$8.00

Coca Cola- Can

$3.00

Coca Cola- Diet

$3.00

Coca Cola- MEX

$5.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Squirt

$3.00

Mineral Water

$5.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

BEER

Corona

$6.00

Dos XX

$6.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Tecate

$6.00

ultra

$6.00

COCTELES

Carajillo 43

$15.00

Mojito

$14.00

Ranch Water

$12.00

Tequila soda

$11.00

Vodka soda

$12.00

Michelada

$8.00

MARGARITAS

Berry Nice

$13.00

Cadillac

$15.00

Cool As Cucumber

$15.00

El Dude

$14.00

Ma'Coco Classico

$14.00

Mezcal Margarita

$15.00

Oaxacan Passion

$15.00

Paloma

$14.00

Spicy Margarita

$15.00

Two to Mango

$15.00

Watermelon Mint

$15.00

DESSERT

Churro Donut Dozen

$24.00

Churro Donuts Half Dozen

$14.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Our restaurant is your destination for modern Mexican food, drinks, and entertainment. Our menu features a variety of delicious entrees, tacos, and drinks, including our signature margaritas. We offer happy hour and dinner specials . Whether you’re looking for a casual night out with friends or an intimate dinner with your partner, Balcon has something for everyone. Join us for an unforgettable experience and let us show you why Balcon is the premier spot for Modern Mexican cuisine. Come in and enjoy!

Location

407 S. Stagecoach Trail Ste 201, San Marcos, TX 78666

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Radish and Dill
orange starNo Reviews
102 Wonder World Dr Suite 201 San Marcos, TX 78666
View restaurantnext
San Marcos BBQ - 1701 S IH 35
orange starNo Reviews
1701 South Interstate 35 San Marcos, TX 78666
View restaurantnext
San Marcos BBQ - 2601 Hunter Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
2601 Hunter Rd San Marcos, TX 78666
View restaurantnext
Xian Sushi and Noodle San Marcos - 200 Springtown Way 138
orange starNo Reviews
200 Springtown Way 138 San Marcos, TX 78666
View restaurantnext
The Groove- A Unique Eatery
orange starNo Reviews
2626 Hunter rd Suite 101 San Marcos, TX 78666
View restaurantnext
EL REY DE POLLO
orange starNo Reviews
207 N IH 35 San Marcos, TX 78666
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Marcos

Fat Shack - San Marcos
orange star4.6 • 2,828
350 N Guadalupe Street San Marcos, TX 78666
View restaurantnext
Hawaiian Bros - HB0020_San Marcos TX_N I-35
orange star4.7 • 1,229
1439 N I-35 San Marcos, TX 78666
View restaurantnext
AquaBrew
orange star4.1 • 828
110 E. MLK Dr. Suite 130 San Marcos, TX 78666
View restaurantnext
Industry - San Marcos
orange star4.2 • 587
110 E MLK San Marcos, TX 78666
View restaurantnext
Middleton Brewing
orange star4.6 • 392
101 Oakwood Loop San Marcos, TX 78666
View restaurantnext
Patio Dolcetto
orange star4.5 • 83
322 Cheatham St San Marcos, TX 78666
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Marcos
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Wimberley
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (18 restaurants)
Lockhart
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
New Braunfels
review star
Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Canyon Lake
review star
Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)
Seguin
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston