Restaurant info

Our restaurant is your destination for modern Mexican food, drinks, and entertainment. Our menu features a variety of delicious entrees, tacos, and drinks, including our signature margaritas. We offer happy hour and dinner specials . Whether you’re looking for a casual night out with friends or an intimate dinner with your partner, Balcon has something for everyone. Join us for an unforgettable experience and let us show you why Balcon is the premier spot for Modern Mexican cuisine. Come in and enjoy!