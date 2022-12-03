Restaurant header imageView gallery

True

review star

No reviews yet

201 Keith St SW

Cleveland, TN 37311

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Truffle Fries
Ugly Burger & House Cut Fries
Garlic Rolls

Starters & Salads

Chopped Caesar

Chopped Caesar

$10.90

Original 1926 Caesar dressing, house croutons, picked onions

Dunked Iceberg Wedge

Dunked Iceberg Wedge

$12.90

Benton's Bacon, crispy onions, blue cheese crumbles & dressing, heirloom tomatoes, scallions

Cleveland Hot Nuggets

Cleveland Hot Nuggets

$11.00

dill pickles, white bbq

Antipasti

Antipasti

$15.50

One Local Cheese | One Cured Meat | Squash Agrodolce with Walnuts | House Made Breadsticks | Castelvetrano Olives

Garlic Rolls

Garlic Rolls

$7.50

4 Rolls served with warm garlic butter and parmesan, cooked in hearth

Side of grilled bread

Side of grilled bread

$2.99

Simple Salad

$10.00

Arugula, Parmesan, Lemon Vinaigrette

Shrimp Scampi

$14.00

Hearth Baked Ricotta

$14.50

Prosciutto Bruschetta

$12.00

Grilled Ciabatta, Beets, Goat Cheese, Chow Chow

Angry Mussels

Angry Mussels

$15.00

Butter | Sliced Garlic | Serrano Chilis | Bacon | White Wine | Focaccia

Entrees

Cleveland Hot Chicken Sandwich

Cleveland Hot Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Niedlov's bun, LTO, bread & butter pickles, white bbq, house cut fries

Ugly Burger & House Cut Fries

Ugly Burger & House Cut Fries

$17.00

Niedlov's bun, Double patty, Bread & Butter pickles, remoulade, lettuce

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$30.00

Cauliflower, Roasted Pumpkin Seeds, Almond Romesco

Chicken Schnitzel

Chicken Schnitzel

$27.50

Pounded thin & golden fried chicken breast topped with lemon butter, arugula & tomato salad

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$45.00

Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes, Worcestershire butter

True Pasta

$29.00

House Pasta | Blackened Shrimp | Creamy Lemon Butter | Tomatoes | Basil

Pasta Pomarola

$17.00

Housemade Pasta, Parmesan, Tomato, Olive Oil

NY Strip

$36.00

Choose a Side, worcestershire butter

Pork Chop

$28.50

Butternut Squash Puree, Sweet & Sour Mustard Brussels Sprouts

Duck Bolognese

$22.00

Sides

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Sweet & Sour Mustard

Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

Truffle Fries

$11.00

House cut fries, rosemary, parmesan, truffle oil

Fries

$6.00

House cut, fried in peanut oil

Broccolini

$10.75

Almond Romesco, Parmesan

Dessert

Chocolate Cake

$9.50

Triple Chocolate Cake, Whipped Cream

Vanilla Creme Brulee

$9.00

Chocolate Gelato

$6.50Out of stock

Lemon Sorbet

$6.50

Eggnog Cheesecake

$10.00

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Add Ons

Add Chicken

$9.00

Add Shrimp

$11.00

Add Salmon

$17.00

Add Steak

$13.00

Sauces

Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Ranch

$0.50

White BBQ

$0.50
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

True is a neighborhood restaurant located in the heart of Cleveland, Tennessee. The atmosphere is rustic and comfortable featuring a wood burning hearth, fireplace. The menu is focused on locally sourced products with a whimsical approach to Southern / American style cuisine. Executive Chef / Partner Wesley True is a two time James Beard Semi-Finalist from Mobile, Alabama - with his team his aim is to offer each customer an unforgettable dining experience.

Website

Location

201 Keith St SW, Cleveland, TN 37311

Directions

Gallery
True image
True image
True image

Similar restaurants in your area

1885 Grill - Ooltewah - OOLTEWAH
orange starNo Reviews
9469 Bradmore Lane Ooltewah, TN 37363
View restaurantnext
Lupi's Pizza Pies
orange star4.3 • 545
9453 Bradmore Ln Ooltewah, TN 37363
View restaurantnext
Spek Artisan Meats - Butcher Shop & Deli
orange starNo Reviews
9469 Bradmore Lane Ooltewah, TN 37363
View restaurantnext
Southern Burger Co.
orange starNo Reviews
9453 Bradmore Ln #101 Ooltewah, TN 37363
View restaurantnext
Georgi's Pizzeria - 5910 Reagan Lane Suite 105
orange starNo Reviews
5910 Reagan Lane Suite 105 Ooltewah, TN 37363
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Ooltewah
orange star3.9 • 919
5958 Snow Hill Rd Ooltewah, TN 37363
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cleveland

El Cazador Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 1,380
2299 Keith St NW Cleveland, TN 37311
View restaurantnext
The Diving Mouse
orange star4.7 • 12
201 Keith St SW #31 Cleveland, TN 37311
View restaurantnext
Misfit Tacos - 810 Stuart Road
orange star4.0 • 6
810 Stuart Road Northeast Cleveland, TN 37312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cleveland
Ooltewah
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Hixson
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Chattanooga
review star
Avg 4.5 (86 restaurants)
Chickamauga
review star
No reviews yet
Maryville
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Rome
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Alcoa
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Cartersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston