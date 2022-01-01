Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Pizza

Baldarotta's Porketta & Sicilian Sausage

43 Reviews

$$

300 S. Broadway Ave.

Lincoln Square Food Court

Urbana, IL 61801

Order Again

Popular Items

Porketta
Chicken Parmesan
Italian Beef 8"

PIZZA BY THE SLICE

Sicilian Pizza Slice - Cheese

Sicilian Pizza Slice - Cheese

$4.00Out of stock

ONLY AVAILABLE THURSDAY - SATURDAY.

Sicilian Pizza Slice - Pepperoni

Sicilian Pizza Slice - Pepperoni

$4.00Out of stock

ONLY AVAILABLE THURSDAY - SATURDAY!

Sicilian Pizza Slice - Sicilian Sausage

Sicilian Pizza Slice - Sicilian Sausage

$4.00Out of stock

ONLY AVAILABLE THURSDAY - SATURDAY!

Sicilian Pizza Slice - Veggie

Sicilian Pizza Slice - Veggie

$4.00Out of stock

Tomatoes, Capers, Black Olives, & Onions. ONLY AVAILABLE THURSDAY - SATURDAY!

Sicilian Pizza Slice - Sicilian Supreme

$4.50Out of stock

Sicilian Sausage, cup and char pepperoni, onion, pepperoncini, and castelvetrano olives

Sicilian Pizza Slice - White Garlic, Sausage & Mushroom

$4.00Out of stock

HOT SANDWICHES

East Coast Style Porketta

East Coast Style Porketta

$13.00

Porketta, broccoli rabe, sharp provolone, 8” hoagie, served with a side of pork au jus and pickle spear. Add Italian Long Hot Peppers for only $1 more!

Porketta

Porketta

$13.00

Italian Pork Roast, salsa verde, banana peppers, provolone, arugula served on housemade focaccia. Served with a pickle spear.

Sicilian Sausage

Sicilian Sausage

$13.00

Hot, Mild or Mixed Sicilian Sausage, marinara, provolone, mozzarella, basil and your choice of topping served on house made foaccia. Served a pickle spear.

The Baldarotta

The Baldarotta

$8.00+

Can't decide between a Porketta or a Sicilian sausage sandwich? • Then grab our namesake sandwich! "The Baldarotta" Mild Sicilian sausage, Porketta, salsa verde, Sicilian salsa, and provolone. Served with a pickle spear. Don't even think about messing with this sandwich build, it's perfect the way it is! NO SUBSTITUTIONS OR MODIFICATIONS, NO EXCEPTIONS!

The Goodfella

The Goodfella

$8.00+

SPICY! Hot Sicilian sausage, Porketta, provolone, mozzarella, and a Calabrian salad consisting of marinated artichokes, Calabrian chili peppers, onion, and garlic, hoagie. Served with a Pickle Spear. No Mods, No Subs, No Exceptions.

Italian Beef 4"

Italian Beef 4"

$6.00

Thinly sliced bottom round beef, pepperoncini, banana peppers, cherry peppers, hoagie, au jus. Served with pickle spear. Available ADD ONS -Cheese blend of smoked provolone, mozzarella, asiago, white cheddar -Mild or Hot Giardiniera -MAKE IT AN ITALIAN COMBO BY ADDING HOT OR MILD SICILIAN SAUSAGE

Italian Beef 8"

Italian Beef 8"

$11.00

Thinly sliced bottom round beef, pepperoncini, banana peppers, cherry peppers, hoagie, au jus. Served with pickle spear. Available ADD ONS -Cheese blend of smoked provolone, mozzarella, asiago, white cheddar -Mild or Hot Giardiniera -MAKE IT AN ITALIAN COMBO BY ADDING HOT OR MILD SICILIAN SAUSAGE Available ADD ONS -Cheese blend of smoked provolone, mozzarella, asiago, white cheddar -Mild or Hot Giardiniera -MAKE IT AN ITALIAN COMBO BY ADDING HOT OR MILD SICILIAN SAUSAGE

Italian Beef 12"

Italian Beef 12"

$16.00

Thinly sliced bottom round beef, pepperoncini, banana peppers, cherry peppers, hoagie, au jus. Served with pickle spear. Available ADD ONS -Cheese blend of smoked provolone, mozzarella, asiago, white cheddar -Mild or Hot Giardiniera -MAKE IT AN ITALIAN COMBO BY ADDING HOT OR MILD SICILIAN SAUSAGE Available ADD ONS -Cheese blend of smoked provolone, mozzarella, asiago, white cheddar -Mild or Hot Giardiniera -MAKE IT AN ITALIAN COMBO BY ADDING HOT OR MILD SICILIAN SAUSAGE Available ADD ONS -Cheese blend of smoked provolone, mozzarella, asiago, white cheddar -Mild or Hot Giardiniera -MAKE IT AN ITALIAN COMBO BY ADDING HOT OR MILD SICILIAN SAUSAGE

Italian Beef 16"

Italian Beef 16"

$20.00

Thinly sliced bottom round beef, pepperoncini, banana peppers, cherry peppers, hoagie, au jus. Served with pickle spear. Available ADD ONS -Cheese blend of smoked provolone, mozzarella, asiago, white cheddar -Mild or Hot Giardiniera -MAKE IT AN ITALIAN COMBO BY ADDING HOT OR MILD SICILIAN SAUSAGE

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$13.00

Breaded chicken cutlet, mozzarella, provolone, basil, marinara, focaccia. No subs, no mods, no exceptions! Served with a pickle spear.

Beef & Cheddar Melt

Beef & Cheddar Melt

$13.00

Boar's Head London Broil, thick sliced sharp cheddar cheese, tomato, and a sweet & tangy glaze. Served on housemade onion focaccia

Pesto Grilled Cheese

Pesto Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Fontina, mozzarella, provolone, baby swiss, tomato, pesto mayo, focaccia. Served with a pickle spear.

The Big Cheese

$8.00

Fontina, mozzarella, provolone, baby swiss, American cheese, tomato, pickle, onion, dijonaise, focaccia. Served with a pickle spear.

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

***TUESDAY SPECIAL!*** Herb roasted brisket, mozzarella, salsa verde, roasted red peppers, focaccia. Served with a pickle spear.

Pastrami & Pepperoncini Melt

Pastrami & Pepperoncini Melt

$15.00Out of stock

**SUNDAY SPECIAL** HOUSEMADE pastrami, caramelized onions, baby swiss cheese, spicy brown mustard, and pepperoncini, rye bread. Served with a pickle spear. NO MODIFICATIONS, NO SUBSTUTIONS, NO EXCEPTIONS!

Tomato-Rosemary Ham

Tomato-Rosemary Ham

$12.00Out of stock

***Saturday Special*** Housemade Tomato-Rosemary Ham, spinach, swiss cheese, sundried tomato pesto, rosemary olive oil. Served on housemade focaccia

Meatball Smash

Meatball Smash

$13.00Out of stock

**FRIDAY SPECIAL** Three housemade meatballs, marinara, provolone, mozzarella, hoagie. Served with a pickle spear. Make it a spicy smash and add hot giardiniera for only $0.75 more! No modifications or substitutions.

Chicken Philly

Chicken Philly

$13.00Out of stock

***THURSDAY SPECIAL***Thinly sliced chicken breast, roasted bell peppers and onions, fontina, provolone, and a black pepper-garlic mayo, hoagie. Served with a Pickle Spear.

Roast Beef & Swiss

Roast Beef & Swiss

$12.00Out of stock

**WEDNESDAY SPECIAL** Housemade roast beef, baby swiss cheese, roasted cremini mushrooms & onions, and a cranberry-horseradish sauce, hoagie, au jus. Served with a pickle spear. NO SUBSTITUTIONS, NO MODIFICATIONS, NO EXCEPTIONS.

COLD SANDWICHES

Turkey Pesto

Turkey Pesto

$11.00

Oven roasted turkey, Sicilian salsa, arugula, mozzarella, basil-pistachio pesto mayo, focaccia. Served with a pickle spear.

Ham Pesto

$11.00

Ham, Sicilian salsa, arugula, mozzarella, basil-pistachio pesto mayo, focaccia. Served with a pickle spear.

Salami & Artichoke

Salami & Artichoke

$11.00

Genoa Salami, marinated artichokes, arugula, tomato, fontina, dijonnaise, focaccia. Served with a pickle spear.

Muffaletta

Muffaletta

$12.00

Pistachio mortadella, genoa salami, capicola, mozzarella, provolone, olive relish, sweet Italian vinaigrette, focaccia. Served with a pickle spear. NO SUBSTITIONS, NO MODIFICATIONS.

The Guido

The Guido

$7.00+

Turkey, Capicola ham, pepperoni, sopressa, Genoa salami, roast beef, ham, iceberg lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion, hot or mild giardiniera, provolone, sweet Italian vinaigrette, dijonnaise, hoagie. Servied with a pickle spear. No Substituions, No Mods, No exceptions.

The Capo

The Capo

$7.00+

Pistachio mortadella, pepperoni, capicola ham, provolone, hot giardiniera, iceberg lettuce, tomato, red onion, sweet Italian vinaigrette, spicy pepper relish, hoagie. Served a Pickle Spear. Served Hot or Cold. Recommended HOT! No Substitutions, No Modifications, No Exceptions!

4" Americano

4" Americano

$7.00

Roast Beef, Turkey, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, American Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Dijonaise, Sesame Seed Hoagie, served a Pickle Spear

8" Americano

8" Americano

$10.00

Roast Beef, Turkey, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, American Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Dijonaise, Sesame Seed Hoagie, served a Pickle Spear

12" Americano

12" Americano

$13.00

Roast Beef, Turkey, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, American Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Dijonaise, Sesame Seed Hoagie, served a Pickle Spear

16" Americano

16" Americano

$16.00

Roast Beef, Turkey, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, American Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Dijonaise, Sesame Seed Hoagie, served a Pickle Spear

4" Cold Cut Classic

4" Cold Cut Classic

$7.00

Ham, Turkey, Salami OR Roast Beef Dijonnaise, lettuce, tomato, pickle, Sweet Italian Vinaigrette, provolone, pepperoncini, red onion, hoagie.

8" Cold Cut Classic

8" Cold Cut Classic

$10.00

Ham, Turkey, Salami OR Roast Beef Dijonnaise, lettuce, tomato, pickle, Sweet Italian Vinaigrette, provolone, pepperoncini, red onion, hoagie.

12" Cold Cut Classic

12" Cold Cut Classic

$13.00

Ham, Turkey, Salami OR Roast Beef Dijonnaise, lettuce, tomato, pickle, Sweet Italian Vinaigrette, provolone, pepperoncini, red onion, hoagie.

16" Cold Cut Classic

16" Cold Cut Classic

$16.00

Ham, Turkey, Salami OR Roast Beef Dijonnaise, lettuce, tomato, pickle, Sweet Italian Vinaigrette, provolone, pepperoncini, red onion, hoagie.

The Caprese

The Caprese

$10.00

Basil-pistachio mayo, tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, and balsamic glaze, focaccia. Don't forget to add ham and artichoke for a true experience. Served with a Pickle Spear

SOUP

Oxtail Tomato Basil Soup - Cup

$3.00Out of stock

Oxtail Tomato Basil Soup - Bowl

$6.00Out of stock

Oxtail Soup and Grilled Cheese Combo

$9.00Out of stock

A cup of Oxtail Soup & Grilled Cheese - (Grilled Cheese : Provolone, Fresh Mozzarella, Swiss, Fontina, Focaccia)

SIDES\EXTRAS

Antipasti Salad

Antipasti Salad

$3.00

**NEW SIDE** Pepperoncini, Provolone, Onion, Artichokes, Olives, Pepperoni, Salami, Mortadella, Tomatoes, Red Wine Ving.

House Cut Fries

$3.00
Arugula Pesto Tortellini Salad

Arugula Pesto Tortellini Salad

$3.00

Cheese tortellini tossed in a arugula-almond pesto, shredded parmesan, and Italian parsley.

Kettle Chips

$1.50

Pickle Spear

$0.25

Spicy Pickle Spear

$0.25

Marinara

$2.00

Au Jus

$2.00

Olive Relish

$0.75

A chopped olive salad consisting of Castelvetrano, kalamata, and black olives.

Sicilian Salsa

$0.75

House made tomato salsa consisting of tomatoes, garlic, fresh basil, and a light vinaigrette.

Calabrian Salad

$1.50

Marinated artichokes, Calabrian chili peppers, onion, garlic, vinegar & oil.

Hot Giardiniera

$0.75

Italian relish of pickled vegetables in vinegar and oil.

Mild Giardiniera

$0.75

Italian relish of pickled vegetables in vinegar and oil.

Pepperoncini (2)

$0.25

DRINKS - 20 oz Fountain

Coca-Cola

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Orange Fanta

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Cup of Water

$1.00

20oz

Thankgiving Dinner

Thanksgiving Meal

Thanksgiving Meal

$29.99

ENTREES Porketta w/ Gravy Tomato-Rosemary Ham w/ Balsamic Glaze SIDES Butternut Squash Lasagna Sausage & Fennel Dressing Green Bean Casserole Brown Buttered Carrots Rosemary Foccacia SALAD Mixed Greens Salad pumpkin seeds, shaved fennel, red onion, dried cranberries, manchego cheese, blood orange vinaigrette Dessert sold separately. WHEN ORDERING ONLINE, PLEASE IGNORE THE AUTOGENERATED PICK UP TIMES. Pick ups will be on Wednesday, Nov 23RD 11am - 7pm. Orders must be placed by Sunday 11/20/2022 at 4pm. Pick up Weds 11/23/202 anytime between 11am - 7pm.

Porketta w/ Gravy by the Pound

$13.50

Porketta w/ Gravy by the pound. Feeds 3-4 people. When ordering online, please ignore the autogenerated pick up time. Pick ups will be on Wednesday, Nov 23rd 11am - 7pm. Orders must be placed by Sunday 11/20/2022 at 4pm. Pick up Weds 11/23/2022 anytime between 11am - 7pm

Tomato Rosemary Ham w/Balsamic Glaze by the Pound

$13.50

Tomato Rosemay Ham w/Balsamic Glaze by the pound. Feeds 3-4 people. When ordering online, please ignore the autogenerated pick up time. Pick ups will be on Wednesday, Nov 23rd 11am - 7pm. Orders must be placed by Sunday 11/20/2022 at 4pm. Pick up Weds 11/23/2022 anytime between 11am - 7pm

Ala Carte Sausage & Fennel Dressing

$4.00

Ala Carte Sausage & Fennel Dressing - Per Person When ordering online, please ignore the autogenerated pick up time. Pick ups will be on Wednesday, Nov 23rd 11am - 7pm. Orders must be placed by Sunday 11/20/2022 at 4pm. Pick up Weds 11/23/2022 anytime between 11am - 7pm

Ala Carte Butternut Squash Lasagna

$4.00

Ala Carte Sage & Butternut Squash Lasagna - Per Person When ordering online, please ignore the autogenerated pick up time. Pick ups will be on Wednesday, Nov 23rd 11am - 7pm. Orders must be placed by Sunday 11/20/2022 at 4pm. Pick up Weds 11/23/2022 anytime between 11am - 7pm

Ala Carte Green Bean Casserole

$4.00

Ala Carte Green Bean Casserole - Per Person When ordering online, please ignore the autogenerated pick up time. Pick ups will be on Wednesday, Nov 23rd 11am - 7pm. Orders must be placed by Sunday 11/20/2022 at 4pm. Pick up Weds 11/23/2022 anytime between 11am - 7pm

Ala Carte Browned Butter Carrots

$4.00

Ala Carte Browned Butter Carrots - Per Person When ordering online, please ignore the autogenerated pick up time. Pick ups will be on Wednesday, Nov 23rd 11am - 7pm. Orders must be placed by Sunday 11/20/2022 at 4pm. Pick up Weds 11/23/2022 anytime between 11am - 7pm

Ala Carte Mixed Greens Salad

$4.00

Mixed Greens Salad - per person pumpkin seeds, shaved fennel, red onion, dried cranberries, manchego cheese, blood orange vinaigrette When ordering online, please ignore the autogenerated pick up time. Pick ups will be on Wednesday, Nov 23rd 11am - 7pm. Orders must be placed by Sunday 11/20/2022 at 4pm. Pick up Weds 11/23/2022 anytime between 11am - 7pm

Ala Carte Rosemary Focaccia Tray

$5.00

Ala Carte Focaccia Tray - 12 pcs When ordering online, please ignore the autogenerated pick up time. Pick ups will be on Wednesday, Nov 23rd 11am - 7pm. Orders must be placed by Sunday 11/20/2022 at 4pm. Pick up Weds 11/23/2022 anytime between 11am - 7pm

Pecan Pie - Slice

$5.00

When ordering online, please ignore the autogenerated pick up time. Pick ups will be on Wednesday, Nov 23rd 11am - 7pm. Orders must be placed by Sunday 11/20/2022 at 4pm. Pick up Weds 11/23/2022 anytime between 11am - 7pm

Pecan Pie - Whole Pie

$26.00

When ordering online, please ignore the autogenerated pick up time. Pick ups will be on Wednesday, Nov 23rd 11am - 7pm. Orders must be placed by Sunday 11/20/2022 at 4pm. Pick up Weds 11/23/2022 anytime between 11am - 7pm

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markBike Parking
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

A real deal Sicilian Italian American sandwich shop that also serves Sicilian street food. Baldarotta's is serving made from scratch cuisine with undeniable bold flavors that you will not find anywhere else in Champaign Urbana!

Website

Location

300 S. Broadway Ave., Lincoln Square Food Court, Urbana, IL 61801

Directions

Gallery
Baldarotta's Porketta & Sicilian Sausage image
Baldarotta's Porketta & Sicilian Sausage image
Baldarotta's Porketta & Sicilian Sausage image
Baldarotta's Porketta & Sicilian Sausage image

Map
