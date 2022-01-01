- Home
- /
- Urbana
- /
- Sandwiches
- /
- Baldarotta's Porketta & Sicilian Sausage
Baldarotta's Porketta & Sicilian Sausage
43 Reviews
$$
300 S. Broadway Ave.
Lincoln Square Food Court
Urbana, IL 61801
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
PIZZA BY THE SLICE
Sicilian Pizza Slice - Cheese
ONLY AVAILABLE THURSDAY - SATURDAY.
Sicilian Pizza Slice - Pepperoni
ONLY AVAILABLE THURSDAY - SATURDAY!
Sicilian Pizza Slice - Sicilian Sausage
ONLY AVAILABLE THURSDAY - SATURDAY!
Sicilian Pizza Slice - Veggie
Tomatoes, Capers, Black Olives, & Onions. ONLY AVAILABLE THURSDAY - SATURDAY!
Sicilian Pizza Slice - Sicilian Supreme
Sicilian Sausage, cup and char pepperoni, onion, pepperoncini, and castelvetrano olives
Sicilian Pizza Slice - White Garlic, Sausage & Mushroom
HOT SANDWICHES
East Coast Style Porketta
Porketta, broccoli rabe, sharp provolone, 8” hoagie, served with a side of pork au jus and pickle spear. Add Italian Long Hot Peppers for only $1 more!
Porketta
Italian Pork Roast, salsa verde, banana peppers, provolone, arugula served on housemade focaccia. Served with a pickle spear.
Sicilian Sausage
Hot, Mild or Mixed Sicilian Sausage, marinara, provolone, mozzarella, basil and your choice of topping served on house made foaccia. Served a pickle spear.
The Baldarotta
Can't decide between a Porketta or a Sicilian sausage sandwich? • Then grab our namesake sandwich! "The Baldarotta" Mild Sicilian sausage, Porketta, salsa verde, Sicilian salsa, and provolone. Served with a pickle spear. Don't even think about messing with this sandwich build, it's perfect the way it is! NO SUBSTITUTIONS OR MODIFICATIONS, NO EXCEPTIONS!
The Goodfella
SPICY! Hot Sicilian sausage, Porketta, provolone, mozzarella, and a Calabrian salad consisting of marinated artichokes, Calabrian chili peppers, onion, and garlic, hoagie. Served with a Pickle Spear. No Mods, No Subs, No Exceptions.
Italian Beef 4"
Thinly sliced bottom round beef, pepperoncini, banana peppers, cherry peppers, hoagie, au jus. Served with pickle spear. Available ADD ONS -Cheese blend of smoked provolone, mozzarella, asiago, white cheddar -Mild or Hot Giardiniera -MAKE IT AN ITALIAN COMBO BY ADDING HOT OR MILD SICILIAN SAUSAGE
Italian Beef 8"
Thinly sliced bottom round beef, pepperoncini, banana peppers, cherry peppers, hoagie, au jus. Served with pickle spear. Available ADD ONS -Cheese blend of smoked provolone, mozzarella, asiago, white cheddar -Mild or Hot Giardiniera -MAKE IT AN ITALIAN COMBO BY ADDING HOT OR MILD SICILIAN SAUSAGE Available ADD ONS -Cheese blend of smoked provolone, mozzarella, asiago, white cheddar -Mild or Hot Giardiniera -MAKE IT AN ITALIAN COMBO BY ADDING HOT OR MILD SICILIAN SAUSAGE
Italian Beef 12"
Thinly sliced bottom round beef, pepperoncini, banana peppers, cherry peppers, hoagie, au jus. Served with pickle spear. Available ADD ONS -Cheese blend of smoked provolone, mozzarella, asiago, white cheddar -Mild or Hot Giardiniera -MAKE IT AN ITALIAN COMBO BY ADDING HOT OR MILD SICILIAN SAUSAGE Available ADD ONS -Cheese blend of smoked provolone, mozzarella, asiago, white cheddar -Mild or Hot Giardiniera -MAKE IT AN ITALIAN COMBO BY ADDING HOT OR MILD SICILIAN SAUSAGE Available ADD ONS -Cheese blend of smoked provolone, mozzarella, asiago, white cheddar -Mild or Hot Giardiniera -MAKE IT AN ITALIAN COMBO BY ADDING HOT OR MILD SICILIAN SAUSAGE
Italian Beef 16"
Thinly sliced bottom round beef, pepperoncini, banana peppers, cherry peppers, hoagie, au jus. Served with pickle spear. Available ADD ONS -Cheese blend of smoked provolone, mozzarella, asiago, white cheddar -Mild or Hot Giardiniera -MAKE IT AN ITALIAN COMBO BY ADDING HOT OR MILD SICILIAN SAUSAGE
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken cutlet, mozzarella, provolone, basil, marinara, focaccia. No subs, no mods, no exceptions! Served with a pickle spear.
Beef & Cheddar Melt
Boar's Head London Broil, thick sliced sharp cheddar cheese, tomato, and a sweet & tangy glaze. Served on housemade onion focaccia
Pesto Grilled Cheese
Fontina, mozzarella, provolone, baby swiss, tomato, pesto mayo, focaccia. Served with a pickle spear.
The Big Cheese
Fontina, mozzarella, provolone, baby swiss, American cheese, tomato, pickle, onion, dijonaise, focaccia. Served with a pickle spear.
Brisket Sandwich
***TUESDAY SPECIAL!*** Herb roasted brisket, mozzarella, salsa verde, roasted red peppers, focaccia. Served with a pickle spear.
Pastrami & Pepperoncini Melt
**SUNDAY SPECIAL** HOUSEMADE pastrami, caramelized onions, baby swiss cheese, spicy brown mustard, and pepperoncini, rye bread. Served with a pickle spear. NO MODIFICATIONS, NO SUBSTUTIONS, NO EXCEPTIONS!
Tomato-Rosemary Ham
***Saturday Special*** Housemade Tomato-Rosemary Ham, spinach, swiss cheese, sundried tomato pesto, rosemary olive oil. Served on housemade focaccia
Meatball Smash
**FRIDAY SPECIAL** Three housemade meatballs, marinara, provolone, mozzarella, hoagie. Served with a pickle spear. Make it a spicy smash and add hot giardiniera for only $0.75 more! No modifications or substitutions.
Chicken Philly
***THURSDAY SPECIAL***Thinly sliced chicken breast, roasted bell peppers and onions, fontina, provolone, and a black pepper-garlic mayo, hoagie. Served with a Pickle Spear.
Roast Beef & Swiss
**WEDNESDAY SPECIAL** Housemade roast beef, baby swiss cheese, roasted cremini mushrooms & onions, and a cranberry-horseradish sauce, hoagie, au jus. Served with a pickle spear. NO SUBSTITUTIONS, NO MODIFICATIONS, NO EXCEPTIONS.
COLD SANDWICHES
Turkey Pesto
Oven roasted turkey, Sicilian salsa, arugula, mozzarella, basil-pistachio pesto mayo, focaccia. Served with a pickle spear.
Ham Pesto
Ham, Sicilian salsa, arugula, mozzarella, basil-pistachio pesto mayo, focaccia. Served with a pickle spear.
Salami & Artichoke
Genoa Salami, marinated artichokes, arugula, tomato, fontina, dijonnaise, focaccia. Served with a pickle spear.
Muffaletta
Pistachio mortadella, genoa salami, capicola, mozzarella, provolone, olive relish, sweet Italian vinaigrette, focaccia. Served with a pickle spear. NO SUBSTITIONS, NO MODIFICATIONS.
The Guido
Turkey, Capicola ham, pepperoni, sopressa, Genoa salami, roast beef, ham, iceberg lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion, hot or mild giardiniera, provolone, sweet Italian vinaigrette, dijonnaise, hoagie. Servied with a pickle spear. No Substituions, No Mods, No exceptions.
The Capo
Pistachio mortadella, pepperoni, capicola ham, provolone, hot giardiniera, iceberg lettuce, tomato, red onion, sweet Italian vinaigrette, spicy pepper relish, hoagie. Served a Pickle Spear. Served Hot or Cold. Recommended HOT! No Substitutions, No Modifications, No Exceptions!
4" Americano
Roast Beef, Turkey, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, American Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Dijonaise, Sesame Seed Hoagie, served a Pickle Spear
8" Americano
Roast Beef, Turkey, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, American Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Dijonaise, Sesame Seed Hoagie, served a Pickle Spear
12" Americano
Roast Beef, Turkey, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, American Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Dijonaise, Sesame Seed Hoagie, served a Pickle Spear
16" Americano
Roast Beef, Turkey, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, American Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Dijonaise, Sesame Seed Hoagie, served a Pickle Spear
4" Cold Cut Classic
Ham, Turkey, Salami OR Roast Beef Dijonnaise, lettuce, tomato, pickle, Sweet Italian Vinaigrette, provolone, pepperoncini, red onion, hoagie.
8" Cold Cut Classic
Ham, Turkey, Salami OR Roast Beef Dijonnaise, lettuce, tomato, pickle, Sweet Italian Vinaigrette, provolone, pepperoncini, red onion, hoagie.
12" Cold Cut Classic
Ham, Turkey, Salami OR Roast Beef Dijonnaise, lettuce, tomato, pickle, Sweet Italian Vinaigrette, provolone, pepperoncini, red onion, hoagie.
16" Cold Cut Classic
Ham, Turkey, Salami OR Roast Beef Dijonnaise, lettuce, tomato, pickle, Sweet Italian Vinaigrette, provolone, pepperoncini, red onion, hoagie.
The Caprese
Basil-pistachio mayo, tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, and balsamic glaze, focaccia. Don't forget to add ham and artichoke for a true experience. Served with a Pickle Spear
SOUP
SIDES\EXTRAS
Antipasti Salad
**NEW SIDE** Pepperoncini, Provolone, Onion, Artichokes, Olives, Pepperoni, Salami, Mortadella, Tomatoes, Red Wine Ving.
House Cut Fries
Arugula Pesto Tortellini Salad
Cheese tortellini tossed in a arugula-almond pesto, shredded parmesan, and Italian parsley.
Kettle Chips
Pickle Spear
Spicy Pickle Spear
Marinara
Au Jus
Olive Relish
A chopped olive salad consisting of Castelvetrano, kalamata, and black olives.
Sicilian Salsa
House made tomato salsa consisting of tomatoes, garlic, fresh basil, and a light vinaigrette.
Calabrian Salad
Marinated artichokes, Calabrian chili peppers, onion, garlic, vinegar & oil.
Hot Giardiniera
Italian relish of pickled vegetables in vinegar and oil.
Mild Giardiniera
Italian relish of pickled vegetables in vinegar and oil.
Pepperoncini (2)
DRINKS - 20 oz Fountain
Thankgiving Dinner
Thanksgiving Meal
ENTREES Porketta w/ Gravy Tomato-Rosemary Ham w/ Balsamic Glaze SIDES Butternut Squash Lasagna Sausage & Fennel Dressing Green Bean Casserole Brown Buttered Carrots Rosemary Foccacia SALAD Mixed Greens Salad pumpkin seeds, shaved fennel, red onion, dried cranberries, manchego cheese, blood orange vinaigrette Dessert sold separately. WHEN ORDERING ONLINE, PLEASE IGNORE THE AUTOGENERATED PICK UP TIMES. Pick ups will be on Wednesday, Nov 23RD 11am - 7pm. Orders must be placed by Sunday 11/20/2022 at 4pm. Pick up Weds 11/23/202 anytime between 11am - 7pm.
Porketta w/ Gravy by the Pound
Porketta w/ Gravy by the pound. Feeds 3-4 people. When ordering online, please ignore the autogenerated pick up time. Pick ups will be on Wednesday, Nov 23rd 11am - 7pm. Orders must be placed by Sunday 11/20/2022 at 4pm. Pick up Weds 11/23/2022 anytime between 11am - 7pm
Tomato Rosemary Ham w/Balsamic Glaze by the Pound
Tomato Rosemay Ham w/Balsamic Glaze by the pound. Feeds 3-4 people. When ordering online, please ignore the autogenerated pick up time. Pick ups will be on Wednesday, Nov 23rd 11am - 7pm. Orders must be placed by Sunday 11/20/2022 at 4pm. Pick up Weds 11/23/2022 anytime between 11am - 7pm
Ala Carte Sausage & Fennel Dressing
Ala Carte Sausage & Fennel Dressing - Per Person When ordering online, please ignore the autogenerated pick up time. Pick ups will be on Wednesday, Nov 23rd 11am - 7pm. Orders must be placed by Sunday 11/20/2022 at 4pm. Pick up Weds 11/23/2022 anytime between 11am - 7pm
Ala Carte Butternut Squash Lasagna
Ala Carte Sage & Butternut Squash Lasagna - Per Person When ordering online, please ignore the autogenerated pick up time. Pick ups will be on Wednesday, Nov 23rd 11am - 7pm. Orders must be placed by Sunday 11/20/2022 at 4pm. Pick up Weds 11/23/2022 anytime between 11am - 7pm
Ala Carte Green Bean Casserole
Ala Carte Green Bean Casserole - Per Person When ordering online, please ignore the autogenerated pick up time. Pick ups will be on Wednesday, Nov 23rd 11am - 7pm. Orders must be placed by Sunday 11/20/2022 at 4pm. Pick up Weds 11/23/2022 anytime between 11am - 7pm
Ala Carte Browned Butter Carrots
Ala Carte Browned Butter Carrots - Per Person When ordering online, please ignore the autogenerated pick up time. Pick ups will be on Wednesday, Nov 23rd 11am - 7pm. Orders must be placed by Sunday 11/20/2022 at 4pm. Pick up Weds 11/23/2022 anytime between 11am - 7pm
Ala Carte Mixed Greens Salad
Mixed Greens Salad - per person pumpkin seeds, shaved fennel, red onion, dried cranberries, manchego cheese, blood orange vinaigrette When ordering online, please ignore the autogenerated pick up time. Pick ups will be on Wednesday, Nov 23rd 11am - 7pm. Orders must be placed by Sunday 11/20/2022 at 4pm. Pick up Weds 11/23/2022 anytime between 11am - 7pm
Ala Carte Rosemary Focaccia Tray
Ala Carte Focaccia Tray - 12 pcs When ordering online, please ignore the autogenerated pick up time. Pick ups will be on Wednesday, Nov 23rd 11am - 7pm. Orders must be placed by Sunday 11/20/2022 at 4pm. Pick up Weds 11/23/2022 anytime between 11am - 7pm
Pecan Pie - Slice
When ordering online, please ignore the autogenerated pick up time. Pick ups will be on Wednesday, Nov 23rd 11am - 7pm. Orders must be placed by Sunday 11/20/2022 at 4pm. Pick up Weds 11/23/2022 anytime between 11am - 7pm
Pecan Pie - Whole Pie
When ordering online, please ignore the autogenerated pick up time. Pick ups will be on Wednesday, Nov 23rd 11am - 7pm. Orders must be placed by Sunday 11/20/2022 at 4pm. Pick up Weds 11/23/2022 anytime between 11am - 7pm
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
A real deal Sicilian Italian American sandwich shop that also serves Sicilian street food. Baldarotta's is serving made from scratch cuisine with undeniable bold flavors that you will not find anywhere else in Champaign Urbana!
300 S. Broadway Ave., Lincoln Square Food Court, Urbana, IL 61801