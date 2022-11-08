Restaurant header imageView gallery

Baldinucci Pizza Romana

review star

No reviews yet

3300 Bee Cave Rd Ste 110

West Lake Hills, TX 78746

Order Again

Popular Items

LG Cheese Pie (NY)
Garlic Knots (6 Piece)
Greek Salad

Build your own

Our Romana crust with fresh tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese with your choice of up to 8 toppings.

Full Tray Cheese

$23.00

(Full-tray: 4-5 people)

Vegetarian

Full Tray Margherita (Romana)

Full Tray Margherita (Romana)

$30.00

Fresh tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, grated Romano cheese, fresh basil, E.V.O.O. (Full-tray: 4-5 people)

Full Tray Nonna (Grandma) (Romana)

Full Tray Nonna (Grandma) (Romana)

$30.00

Mozzarella, fresh crushed tomatoes, fresh garlic, grated Romano cheese, oregano, fresh basil, E.V.O.O. (Full-tray: 4-5 people)

Full Tray Nonno (Grandpa) (Romana)

Full Tray Nonno (Grandpa) (Romana)

$23.00

Mozzarella, fresh cooked Italian pomodoro sauce on top, grated Romano cheese, oregano (Full-tray: 4-5 people)

Full Tray Marinara (Romana)

Full Tray Marinara (Romana)

$30.00

Diced fresh Roma tomatoes, fresh tomato sauce, fresh garlic, fresh basil, fresh parley, grated Romano cheese, E.V.O.O. (Full-tray: 4-5 people)

Full Tray Tuscan (Romana)

Full Tray Tuscan (Romana)

$30.00

Mozzarella, fresh sliced Roma tomatoes, Provolone cheese, fresh garlic, oregano, grated Romano cheese, E.V.O.O. (Full-tray: 4-5 people)

Full Tray Bianco Florentine (Romana)

Full Tray Bianco Florentine (Romana)

$36.00

Hand whipped ricotta cheese, grated Romano cheese, fresh organic spinach, mozzarella, topped with sautéed fresh local organic broccoli florets, organic mushrooms, fresh garlic, E.V.O.O. (Full-tray: 4-5 people)

Full Tray Quattro Funghi (Romana)

Full Tray Quattro Funghi (Romana)

$36.00

Hand whipped ricotta cheese, mozzarella, mixed fresh local organic mushrooms, fresh garlic, fresh parsley, grated Romano cheese, light truffle oil spritz (Full-tray: 4-5 people)

Full Tray Zucchini Primavera (Romana)

Full Tray Zucchini Primavera (Romana)

$38.00

Mozzarella, topped with a medley of sautéed fresh local organic vegetables including matchstick-cut zucchini, onions & carrots, E.V.O.O. (Full-tray: 4-5 people)

Full Tray Melanzane (Romana)

Full Tray Melanzane (Romana)

$30.00

Mozzarella, fresh local breaded eggplant, grated Romano cheese, fresh cooked pomodoro sauce (Full-tray: 4-5 people)

Full Tray Alle Verdure (Romana)

Full Tray Alle Verdure (Romana)

$38.00

Fresh tomato sauce, fresh sliced organic tomatoes, mozzarella, organic vegetables including mushrooms, onions, tri-color peppers, Kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, grated Romano cheese, E.V.O.O. finish. (Full-tray: 4-5 people)

Full Tray Potato (Romana)

$29.00

Provolone cheese, sliced local potatoes, grated Romano cheese, fontina cheese, rosemary, E.V.O.O. (Full-tray: 4-5 people)

Meat

Full Tray Pepperoni (Romana)

Full Tray Pepperoni (Romana)

$27.00

Fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, cup & char pepperoni, oregano (Full-tray: 4-5 people)

Full Tray Sausage and Peppers (Romana)

Full Tray Sausage and Peppers (Romana)

$31.00

Fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, organic tri-color peppers, grated Romano cheese (Full-tray: 4-5 people)

Full Tray Sausage and Honey (Romana, Spicy)

Full Tray Sausage and Honey (Romana, Spicy)

$38.00

Fresh tomato sauce, Italian sausage, Serrano peppers, mascarpone cheese, basil, local honey (Full-tray: 4-5 people)

Full Tray Diablo (Romana)

Full Tray Diablo (Romana)

$32.00

Fresh tomato sauce, provolone, spicy salami, Mike's hot honey (Full-tray: 4-5 people)

Full Tray Mortadella (Romana)

Full Tray Mortadella (Romana)

$32.00

Hand whipped ricotta cheese, sliced Italian mortadella, E.V.O.O (Full-tray: 4-5 people)

Full Tray Prosciutto di Parma (Romana)

Full Tray Prosciutto di Parma (Romana)

$41.00

Prosciutto di Parma, fresh mozzarella cheese, shaved Parmesan, arugula, E.V.O.O. (Full-tray: 4-5 people)

Full Tray Polpette (Romana)

Full Tray Polpette (Romana)

$30.00

Housemade Italian meatballs, fresh pomodoro sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, Romano cheese (Full-tray: 4-5 people)

Full Tray Lasagna (Romana)

Full Tray Lasagna (Romana)

$36.00

Pomodoro sauce, mozzarella, housemade meatballs, Italian sausage, Romano cheese, hand whipped ricotta cheese (Full-tray: 4-5 people)

Vegan

Full Tray Alle Verdure (Vegan, Romana)

Full Tray Alle Verdure (Vegan, Romana)

$42.00

Fresh tomato sauce, fresh sliced organic tomatoes, vegan mozzarella, fresh organic vegetables including mushrooms, onions, tri-color peppers, Kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, nutritional yeast, E.V.O.O. finish (Full-tray: 4-5 people)

Full Tray Marinara (Vegan-No Cheese)

Full Tray Marinara (Vegan-No Cheese)

$30.00

Diced fresh local Roma tomatoes, fresh garlic, fresh basil, fresh parsley, E.V.O.O. (Full-tray: 4-5 people)

Full Tray Fig and Arugula (Vegan-Romana)

Full Tray Fig and Arugula (Vegan-Romana)

$44.00

Fresh tomato sauce, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, fresh garlic, basil, vegan mozzarella, figs, arugula, balsamic glaze (Full-tray: 4-5 people)

Build Your Own Pizza

LG Cheese Pie (NY)

LG Cheese Pie (NY)

$19.00

Vegetarian

LG Margherita (NY)

LG Margherita (NY)

$26.00

Fresh tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, grated Romano cheese, fresh basil, oregano, Garlic infused E.V.O.O.

LG Brick Oven (NY)

LG Brick Oven (NY)

$28.00

Fresh mozzarella, diced organic Roma tomatoes, Romano cheese, fresh basil, oregano, garlic infused E.V.O.O.

LG Bianco (NY)

LG Bianco (NY)

$24.00

Ricotta cheese, grated Romano cheese, mozzarella, garlic infused E.V.O.O.

LG Bianco Florentine (NY)

LG Bianco Florentine (NY)

$34.00

Ricotta cheese, grated Romano cheese, fresh organic spinach, mozzarella, topped with sautéed fresh local organic broccoli florets, organic mushrooms, fresh garlic, E.V.O.O.

LG Melanzane (NY)

LG Melanzane (NY)

$24.00

Mozzarella, fresh local breaded eggplant, grated Romano cheese, fresh cooked pomodoro sauce

LG Pizza Alle Verdure (NY)

LG Pizza Alle Verdure (NY)

$34.00

Fresh tomato sauce, fresh sliced organic tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh organic vegetables including mushrooms, onions, tri-color peppers, Kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, grated Romano cheese, E.V.O.O. finish

Meat

LG Bacon and Caramelized Onion (NY)

LG Bacon and Caramelized Onion (NY)

$28.00

Fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella, bacon, caramelized onions, grated Romano cheese

LG Supreme (NY)

LG Supreme (NY)

$32.00

Fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, local organic mushrooms, onions, tri-color peppers

LG Polpette (NY)

LG Polpette (NY)

$25.00

Housemade Italian meatballs, fresh pomodoro sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, Romano cheese

LG Lasagna (NY)

LG Lasagna (NY)

$32.00

Pomodoro sauce, mozzarella, grass-fed meatballs, Italian sausage, Romano cheese, ricotta cheese

LG BBQ Chicken (NY)

LG BBQ Chicken (NY)

$27.00

Mozzarella, organic chicken breast, local BBQ sauce, red onions

LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza (NY)

LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza (NY)

$27.00

Mozzarella, organic chicken breast, house made buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing.

Vegan

LG Vegan alle Verdure (NY)

LG Vegan alle Verdure (NY)

$34.00

Fresh tomato sauce, fresh sliced organic tomatoes, vegan mozzarella, fresh organic vegetables including mushrooms, onions, tri-color peppers, Kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, nutritional yeast, E.V.O.O. finish

LG Vegan Fig and Arugula (NY)

LG Vegan Fig and Arugula (NY)

$36.00

Fresh tomato sauce, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, fresh garlic, basil, vegan mozzarella, figs, arugula, balsamic glaze

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots (6 Piece)

Garlic Knots (6 Piece)

$5.00

Our authentic New York dough tied into knots, then tossed in fresh garlic, extra virgin olive oil, and spices

Garlic Knot (one)

Garlic Knot (one)

$1.00

Our authentic New York dough tied into knots, then tossed in fresh garlic, extra virgin olive oil, and spices

Gluten Free

Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Gluten free crust (12 inch), fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, oregano. Substitute vegan mozzarella upon request

Side Extras

Grated cheese

Grated cheese

$1.00
Pomodoro Sauce

Pomodoro Sauce

$1.00

Ranch

$1.50
Red Pepper Flakes

Red Pepper Flakes

$0.75

Involtini

Chicken Involtini

Chicken Involtini

$12.00

Premium organic grilled chicken folded into our N.Y. pizza dough with our homemade pomodoro sauce and mozzarella

Eggplant Involtini

Eggplant Involtini

$12.00

Premium Breaded Eggplant folded into our N.Y. pizza dough with our homemade pomodoro sauce and mozzarella

Sausage, Peppers & Onions Involtini

Sausage, Peppers & Onions Involtini

$12.00

Premium Italian Sausage, Peppers, & Onions folded into our N.Y. pizza dough with our homemade pomodoro sauce and mozzarella

Panini

Italian Panini

Italian Panini

$14.00

Italian hard salami, spicy salami, mortadella, prosciutto di Parma, provolone, onions, lettuce, sandwich is made on our house made Roman rolls.

Grilled Chicken Panini

Grilled Chicken Panini

$14.00

Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, balsamic glaze, sandwich is made on our house baked Roman rolls.

Grilled Veggie Panini

Grilled Veggie Panini

$14.00

Grilled eggplant, zucchini, carrot, with roasted red pepper pesto, arugula, sandwich is made on our house made Roman rolls.

Insalate

House Salad

House Salad

$9.00+

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, tri-color peppers, Kalamata olives

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00+

Romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons, creamy Caesar dressing (anchovies upon request)

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$10.00+

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, tri-color peppers, pepperoncinis, Kalamata olives, feta cheese

Antipasti Salad

Antipasti Salad

$11.00+

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions, roasted red peppers, pepperoncinis, mortadella, Italian salami, provolone, Kalamata olives

Caprese Salad

$10.00+

Organic baby arugula, Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, EVOO, balsamic glaze

Tuscan Spinach Salad

$11.00+

Fresh spinach, cherry tomatoes, red onions, seasonal fruit, feta cheese, house made candied pecans

Drinks

Acqua Panna

$4.00

Italian still spring water

San Pellegrino

$4.00

Italian natural mineral water

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Boylan Soda

$4.00

Handcrafted soda made with extracts of wintergreen, clove and anise

Orangina

$4.00

Imported sparkling orange juice-infused water

Texas Tea/Lemonade

$4.00

Imported beer

Peroni

$7.00

Premium Italian imported beer

Whites & Rosa

San Salvatore White Wine (Falanghini)

$36.00

Bright straw yellow color. Aromas of citrus, green apple, banana, pineapple, orange blossom, fresh and enticing with a satisfying finish. Pairs well with Bianco Florentine pizza.

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio

$22.00+

Straw yellow color, clean intense aroma, and dry golden apple taste. Pairs well with Melanzane Pizza

Chateau Minuty M Rose

$40.00

Bright and lively on the palete with flavors of ripe pear, strawberry shortcake, stone fruit and subtle notes kiwi and orange blossom

Avissi Prosecco

$24.00

Intense and fresh notes of citrus fruit and saline sensations. Fruit-forward, refreshing sip. Pairs well with the Prosciutto di Parma pizza

Red Wine

Di Majo Norante Sangiovesse

$35.00

100% Sangiovesse from the Ramitello and Martaosa Vineyards. A bright red color, cherry aroma. Dry, mellow, easy drinking red wine. Pairs well with the Pizza alle verdure

The Growers Project Sangiovesse The Source

$37.00

Notes of cherry fig and leather are supported with heabal notes of dried sage, basil and eucalyptus. Pairs well with the Fig & Aurgula pizza.

Borgo Scopto Chianti Classico

$22.00+

Dry well structured, elegant, balance of fruit and oak, notes of cocoa, cherry finish. Intense fruit. Pairs well with then Lasagna pizza

Bogogono Barbera D'asti

$52.00

Light bodied wine with notes of strawberry, and sour cherry, vanilla and nutmeg. Pairs well with the Mortadella pizza.

Flouan Pinot Noir

$18.00

Dark magenta in color, this wine opens up with aromas of dark chocolate, dried plum, marionberry, and a hint of white pepper and clove. The palate is well-balanced and robust with notes of tart cherry, raspberry, wild bramble, and crushed violet. Remarkable depth and concentration complement rich tannins and lead into a smooth, medium finish.

DAOU Cabernet Sauvignon

$22.00

Deep ruby-purple color, foreshadowing intense aromas of cherry and blackberry jam complemented by dark chocolate, tobacco leaf, and desert sage. The nose also reveals secondary nuances of wet gravel, sandalwood, and plum pudding with subtle notes of fennel, black olive and eucalyptus. On the palate, a swirl of black raspberry, pomegranate, cherry preserve, and Zante currant melds seamlessly with crushed herbs, fig and cranberry. An impeccably balanced finish flows effortlessly from the juicy mid palate, leaving lovely notes of boysenberry, rhubarb, graphite, and dried thyme.

Gelato

Small (4oz.)

$5.50

Medium (6oz.)

$7.00

Large (9oz.)

$8.50

Pint (16oz.)

$14.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We serve delicious hand-tossed, stone-baked New York pizzas, as well as innovative, high-quality tray baked Roman pizza.

Location

3300 Bee Cave Rd Ste 110, West Lake Hills, TX 78746

Directions

