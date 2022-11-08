Baldinucci Pizza Romana
3300 Bee Cave Rd Ste 110
West Lake Hills, TX 78746
Popular Items
Build your own
Vegetarian
Full Tray Margherita (Romana)
Fresh tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, grated Romano cheese, fresh basil, E.V.O.O. (Full-tray: 4-5 people)
Full Tray Nonna (Grandma) (Romana)
Mozzarella, fresh crushed tomatoes, fresh garlic, grated Romano cheese, oregano, fresh basil, E.V.O.O. (Full-tray: 4-5 people)
Full Tray Nonno (Grandpa) (Romana)
Mozzarella, fresh cooked Italian pomodoro sauce on top, grated Romano cheese, oregano (Full-tray: 4-5 people)
Full Tray Marinara (Romana)
Diced fresh Roma tomatoes, fresh tomato sauce, fresh garlic, fresh basil, fresh parley, grated Romano cheese, E.V.O.O. (Full-tray: 4-5 people)
Full Tray Tuscan (Romana)
Mozzarella, fresh sliced Roma tomatoes, Provolone cheese, fresh garlic, oregano, grated Romano cheese, E.V.O.O. (Full-tray: 4-5 people)
Full Tray Bianco Florentine (Romana)
Hand whipped ricotta cheese, grated Romano cheese, fresh organic spinach, mozzarella, topped with sautéed fresh local organic broccoli florets, organic mushrooms, fresh garlic, E.V.O.O. (Full-tray: 4-5 people)
Full Tray Quattro Funghi (Romana)
Hand whipped ricotta cheese, mozzarella, mixed fresh local organic mushrooms, fresh garlic, fresh parsley, grated Romano cheese, light truffle oil spritz (Full-tray: 4-5 people)
Full Tray Zucchini Primavera (Romana)
Mozzarella, topped with a medley of sautéed fresh local organic vegetables including matchstick-cut zucchini, onions & carrots, E.V.O.O. (Full-tray: 4-5 people)
Full Tray Melanzane (Romana)
Mozzarella, fresh local breaded eggplant, grated Romano cheese, fresh cooked pomodoro sauce (Full-tray: 4-5 people)
Full Tray Alle Verdure (Romana)
Fresh tomato sauce, fresh sliced organic tomatoes, mozzarella, organic vegetables including mushrooms, onions, tri-color peppers, Kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, grated Romano cheese, E.V.O.O. finish. (Full-tray: 4-5 people)
Full Tray Potato (Romana)
Provolone cheese, sliced local potatoes, grated Romano cheese, fontina cheese, rosemary, E.V.O.O. (Full-tray: 4-5 people)
Meat
Full Tray Pepperoni (Romana)
Fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, cup & char pepperoni, oregano (Full-tray: 4-5 people)
Full Tray Sausage and Peppers (Romana)
Fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, organic tri-color peppers, grated Romano cheese (Full-tray: 4-5 people)
Full Tray Sausage and Honey (Romana, Spicy)
Fresh tomato sauce, Italian sausage, Serrano peppers, mascarpone cheese, basil, local honey (Full-tray: 4-5 people)
Full Tray Diablo (Romana)
Fresh tomato sauce, provolone, spicy salami, Mike's hot honey (Full-tray: 4-5 people)
Full Tray Mortadella (Romana)
Hand whipped ricotta cheese, sliced Italian mortadella, E.V.O.O (Full-tray: 4-5 people)
Full Tray Prosciutto di Parma (Romana)
Prosciutto di Parma, fresh mozzarella cheese, shaved Parmesan, arugula, E.V.O.O. (Full-tray: 4-5 people)
Full Tray Polpette (Romana)
Housemade Italian meatballs, fresh pomodoro sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, Romano cheese (Full-tray: 4-5 people)
Full Tray Lasagna (Romana)
Pomodoro sauce, mozzarella, housemade meatballs, Italian sausage, Romano cheese, hand whipped ricotta cheese (Full-tray: 4-5 people)
Vegan
Full Tray Alle Verdure (Vegan, Romana)
Fresh tomato sauce, fresh sliced organic tomatoes, vegan mozzarella, fresh organic vegetables including mushrooms, onions, tri-color peppers, Kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, nutritional yeast, E.V.O.O. finish (Full-tray: 4-5 people)
Full Tray Marinara (Vegan-No Cheese)
Diced fresh local Roma tomatoes, fresh garlic, fresh basil, fresh parsley, E.V.O.O. (Full-tray: 4-5 people)
Full Tray Fig and Arugula (Vegan-Romana)
Fresh tomato sauce, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, fresh garlic, basil, vegan mozzarella, figs, arugula, balsamic glaze (Full-tray: 4-5 people)
Build Your Own Pizza
Vegetarian
LG Margherita (NY)
Fresh tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, grated Romano cheese, fresh basil, oregano, Garlic infused E.V.O.O.
LG Brick Oven (NY)
Fresh mozzarella, diced organic Roma tomatoes, Romano cheese, fresh basil, oregano, garlic infused E.V.O.O.
LG Bianco (NY)
Ricotta cheese, grated Romano cheese, mozzarella, garlic infused E.V.O.O.
LG Bianco Florentine (NY)
Ricotta cheese, grated Romano cheese, fresh organic spinach, mozzarella, topped with sautéed fresh local organic broccoli florets, organic mushrooms, fresh garlic, E.V.O.O.
LG Melanzane (NY)
Mozzarella, fresh local breaded eggplant, grated Romano cheese, fresh cooked pomodoro sauce
LG Pizza Alle Verdure (NY)
Fresh tomato sauce, fresh sliced organic tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh organic vegetables including mushrooms, onions, tri-color peppers, Kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, grated Romano cheese, E.V.O.O. finish
Meat
LG Bacon and Caramelized Onion (NY)
Fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella, bacon, caramelized onions, grated Romano cheese
LG Supreme (NY)
Fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, local organic mushrooms, onions, tri-color peppers
LG Polpette (NY)
Housemade Italian meatballs, fresh pomodoro sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, Romano cheese
LG Lasagna (NY)
Pomodoro sauce, mozzarella, grass-fed meatballs, Italian sausage, Romano cheese, ricotta cheese
LG BBQ Chicken (NY)
Mozzarella, organic chicken breast, local BBQ sauce, red onions
LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza (NY)
Mozzarella, organic chicken breast, house made buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing.
Vegan
LG Vegan alle Verdure (NY)
Fresh tomato sauce, fresh sliced organic tomatoes, vegan mozzarella, fresh organic vegetables including mushrooms, onions, tri-color peppers, Kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, nutritional yeast, E.V.O.O. finish
LG Vegan Fig and Arugula (NY)
Fresh tomato sauce, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, fresh garlic, basil, vegan mozzarella, figs, arugula, balsamic glaze
Involtini
Chicken Involtini
Premium organic grilled chicken folded into our N.Y. pizza dough with our homemade pomodoro sauce and mozzarella
Eggplant Involtini
Premium Breaded Eggplant folded into our N.Y. pizza dough with our homemade pomodoro sauce and mozzarella
Sausage, Peppers & Onions Involtini
Premium Italian Sausage, Peppers, & Onions folded into our N.Y. pizza dough with our homemade pomodoro sauce and mozzarella
Panini
Italian Panini
Italian hard salami, spicy salami, mortadella, prosciutto di Parma, provolone, onions, lettuce, sandwich is made on our house made Roman rolls.
Grilled Chicken Panini
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, balsamic glaze, sandwich is made on our house baked Roman rolls.
Grilled Veggie Panini
Grilled eggplant, zucchini, carrot, with roasted red pepper pesto, arugula, sandwich is made on our house made Roman rolls.
Insalate
House Salad
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, tri-color peppers, Kalamata olives
Caesar Salad
Romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons, creamy Caesar dressing (anchovies upon request)
Greek Salad
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, tri-color peppers, pepperoncinis, Kalamata olives, feta cheese
Antipasti Salad
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions, roasted red peppers, pepperoncinis, mortadella, Italian salami, provolone, Kalamata olives
Caprese Salad
Organic baby arugula, Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, EVOO, balsamic glaze
Tuscan Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach, cherry tomatoes, red onions, seasonal fruit, feta cheese, house made candied pecans
Whites & Rosa
San Salvatore White Wine (Falanghini)
Bright straw yellow color. Aromas of citrus, green apple, banana, pineapple, orange blossom, fresh and enticing with a satisfying finish. Pairs well with Bianco Florentine pizza.
Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio
Straw yellow color, clean intense aroma, and dry golden apple taste. Pairs well with Melanzane Pizza
Chateau Minuty M Rose
Bright and lively on the palete with flavors of ripe pear, strawberry shortcake, stone fruit and subtle notes kiwi and orange blossom
Avissi Prosecco
Intense and fresh notes of citrus fruit and saline sensations. Fruit-forward, refreshing sip. Pairs well with the Prosciutto di Parma pizza
Red Wine
Di Majo Norante Sangiovesse
100% Sangiovesse from the Ramitello and Martaosa Vineyards. A bright red color, cherry aroma. Dry, mellow, easy drinking red wine. Pairs well with the Pizza alle verdure
The Growers Project Sangiovesse The Source
Notes of cherry fig and leather are supported with heabal notes of dried sage, basil and eucalyptus. Pairs well with the Fig & Aurgula pizza.
Borgo Scopto Chianti Classico
Dry well structured, elegant, balance of fruit and oak, notes of cocoa, cherry finish. Intense fruit. Pairs well with then Lasagna pizza
Bogogono Barbera D'asti
Light bodied wine with notes of strawberry, and sour cherry, vanilla and nutmeg. Pairs well with the Mortadella pizza.
Flouan Pinot Noir
Dark magenta in color, this wine opens up with aromas of dark chocolate, dried plum, marionberry, and a hint of white pepper and clove. The palate is well-balanced and robust with notes of tart cherry, raspberry, wild bramble, and crushed violet. Remarkable depth and concentration complement rich tannins and lead into a smooth, medium finish.
DAOU Cabernet Sauvignon
Deep ruby-purple color, foreshadowing intense aromas of cherry and blackberry jam complemented by dark chocolate, tobacco leaf, and desert sage. The nose also reveals secondary nuances of wet gravel, sandalwood, and plum pudding with subtle notes of fennel, black olive and eucalyptus. On the palate, a swirl of black raspberry, pomegranate, cherry preserve, and Zante currant melds seamlessly with crushed herbs, fig and cranberry. An impeccably balanced finish flows effortlessly from the juicy mid palate, leaving lovely notes of boysenberry, rhubarb, graphite, and dried thyme.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
We serve delicious hand-tossed, stone-baked New York pizzas, as well as innovative, high-quality tray baked Roman pizza.
