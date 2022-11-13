Restaurant header imageView gallery

Baldinucci Pizza Romana

review star

No reviews yet

3400 Comsouth Dr.

Austin, TX 78744

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Pie (NY)
Sausage and Honey (Spicy)
Margherita (Romana)

Build your own

Our Romana crust with fresh tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese with your choice of up to 8 toppings.

Cheese

$12.00+

(Half-tray: 2 people / Full-tray: 4-5 people)

Vegetarian

Margherita (Romana)

Margherita (Romana)

$16.00+

Fresh tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, grated Romano cheese, fresh basil, E.V.O.O. (Half-tray: 2 people / Full-tray: 4-5 people)

Nonna (Grandma) (Romana)

Nonna (Grandma) (Romana)

$16.00+

Mozzarella, fresh crushed tomatoes, fresh garlic, grated Romano cheese, oregano, fresh basil, E.V.O.O. (Half-tray: 2 people / Full-tray: 4-5 people)

Nonno (Grandpa) (Romana)

Nonno (Grandpa) (Romana)

$12.00+

Mozzarella, fresh cooked Italian pomodoro sauce on top, grated Romano cheese, oregano (Half-tray: 2 people / Full-tray: 4-5 people)

Tuscan (Romana)

Tuscan (Romana)

$16.00+

Mozzarella, fresh sliced Roma tomatoes, Provolone cheese, fresh garlic, oregano, grated Romano cheese, E.V.O.O. (Half-tray: 2 people / Full-tray: 4-5 people)

Bianco Florentine (Romana)

Bianco Florentine (Romana)

$19.00+

Hand whipped ricotta cheese, grated Romano cheese, fresh organic spinach, mozzarella, topped with sautéed fresh local organic broccoli florets, organic mushrooms, fresh garlic, E.V.O.O. (Half-tray: 2 people / Full-tray: 4-5 people)

Quattro Funghi (Romana)

Quattro Funghi (Romana)

$19.00+

Hand whipped ricotta cheese, mozzarella, mixed fresh local organic mushrooms, fresh garlic, fresh parsley, grated Romano cheese, light truffle oil spritz. (Half-tray: 2 people / Full-tray: 4-5 people)

Melanzane (Romana)

Melanzane (Romana)

$16.00+

Mozzarella, fresh local breaded eggplant, grated Romano cheese, fresh cooked pomodoro sauce. (Half-tray: 2 people / Full-tray: 4-5 people)

Pizza Alle Verdure (Romana)

Pizza Alle Verdure (Romana)

$20.00+

Fresh tomato sauce, fresh sliced organic tomatoes, mozzarella, organic vegetables including mushrooms, onions, tri-color peppers, Kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, grated Romano cheese, E.V.O.O. finish. (Half-tray: 2 people / Full-tray: 4-5 people)

Meat

Sausage and Peppers

Sausage and Peppers

$18.00+

Fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, organic tri-color peppers, grated Romano cheese. (Half-tray: 2 people / Full-tray: 4-5 people)

Sausage and Honey (Spicy)

Sausage and Honey (Spicy)

$20.00+

Fresh tomato sauce, Italian sausage, Serrano peppers, mascarpone cheese, basil, local honey (Half-tray: 2 people / Full-tray: 4-5 people)

Diablo

Diablo

$17.00+

Fresh tomato sauce, provolone, spicy salami, Mike's hot honey (Half-tray: 2 people / Full-tray: 4-5 people)

Mortadella

Mortadella

$17.00+

Hand whipped ricotta cheese, sliced Italian mortadella, E.V.O.O (Half-tray: 2 people / Full-tray: 4-5 people)

Prosciutto di Parma

Prosciutto di Parma

$21.00+

Prosciutto di Parma, fresh mozzarella cheese, shaved Parmesan, arugula, E.V.O.O. (Half-tray: 2 people / Full-tray: 4-5 people)

Polpette (Romana)

Polpette (Romana)

$16.00+

Housemade Italian meatballs, fresh pomodoro sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, Romano cheese (Half-tray: 2 people / Full-tray: 4-5 people)

Lasagna (Romana)

Lasagna (Romana)

$19.00+

Pomodoro sauce, mozzarella, housemade meatballs, Italian sausage, Romano cheese, hand whipped ricotta cheese (Half-tray: 2 people / Full-tray: 4-5 people)

Vegan

Pizza alle Verdure (Vegan, Romana)

Pizza alle Verdure (Vegan, Romana)

$22.00+

Fresh tomato sauce, fresh sliced organic tomatoes, vegan mozzarella, fresh organic vegetables including mushrooms, onions, tri-color peppers, Kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, nutritional yeast, E.V.O.O. finish (Half-tray: 2 people / Full-tray: 4-5 people)

Marinara (Vegan-No Cheese)

Marinara (Vegan-No Cheese)

$16.00+

Diced fresh local Roma tomatoes, fresh garlic, fresh basil, fresh parsley, E.V.O.O. (Half-tray: 2 people / Full-tray: 4-5 people)

Fig and Arugula (Vegan-Romana)

Fig and Arugula (Vegan-Romana)

$23.00+Out of stock

Fresh tomato sauce, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, fresh garlic, basil, vegan mozzarella, figs, arugula, balsamic glaze (Half-tray: 2 people / Full-tray: 4-5 people)

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots (6 Piece)

Garlic Knots (6 Piece)

$5.00Out of stock

Our authentic New York dough tied into knots, then tossed in fresh garlic, extra virgin olive oil, and spices

Build Your Own Pizza

Cheese Pie (NY)

Cheese Pie (NY)

$14.00+

Vegetarian

Margherita (NY)

Margherita (NY)

$20.00+

Fresh tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, grated Romano cheese, fresh basil, oregano, Garlic infused E.V.O.O.

Brick Oven (NY)

Brick Oven (NY)

$22.00+

Fresh mozzarella, diced organic Roma tomatoes, Romano cheese, fresh basil, oregano, garlic infused E.V.O.O.

Bianco (NY)

Bianco (NY)

$18.00+

Ricotta cheese, grated Romano cheese, mozzarella, garlic infused E.V.O.O.

Bianco Florentine (NY)

Bianco Florentine (NY)

$28.00+

Ricotta cheese, grated Romano cheese, fresh organic spinach, mozzarella, topped with sautéed fresh local organic broccoli florets, organic mushrooms, fresh garlic, E.V.O.O.

Melanzane (NY)

Melanzane (NY)

$18.00+

Mozzarella, fresh local breaded eggplant, grated Romano cheese, fresh cooked pomodoro sauce

Pizza alle Verdure (NY)

Pizza alle Verdure (NY)

$28.00+

Fresh tomato sauce, fresh sliced organic tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh organic vegetables including mushrooms, onions, tri-color peppers, Kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, grated Romano cheese, E.V.O.O. finish

Meat

Bacon and Caramelized Onion (NY)

Bacon and Caramelized Onion (NY)

$22.00+

Fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella, bacon, caramelized onions, grated Romano cheese

Supreme (NY)

Supreme (NY)

$26.00+

Fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, local organic mushrooms, onions, tri-color peppers

Polpette (NY)

Polpette (NY)

$19.00+

Housemade Italian meatballs, fresh pomodoro sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, Romano cheese

Lasagna (NY)

Lasagna (NY)

$26.00+

Pomodoro sauce, mozzarella, grass-fed meatballs, Italian sausage, Romano cheese, ricotta cheese

BBQ Chicken (NY)

BBQ Chicken (NY)

$21.00+

Mozzarella, organic chicken breast, local BBQ sauce, red onions

Vegan

Vegan alle Verdure (NY)

Vegan alle Verdure (NY)

$28.00+

Fresh tomato sauce, fresh sliced organic tomatoes, vegan mozzarella, fresh organic vegetables including mushrooms, onions, tri-color peppers, Kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, nutritional yeast, E.V.O.O. finish

Vegan Fig and Arugula (NY)

Vegan Fig and Arugula (NY)

$30.00+Out of stock

Fresh tomato sauce, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, fresh garlic, basil, vegan mozzarella, figs, arugula, balsamic glaze

Gluten Free

Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Gluten free crust (12 inch), fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, oregano. Substitute vegan mozzarella upon request

Panini

Italian Panini

Italian Panini

$14.00

Italian hard salami, spicy salami, mortadella, prosciutto di Parma, provolone, onions, lettuce, sandwich is made on our house made Roman rolls.

Grilled Chicken Panini

Grilled Chicken Panini

$14.00

Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, balsamic glaze, sandwich is made on our house baked roman rolls.

Grilled Veggie Panini

Grilled Veggie Panini

$14.00

Grilled eggplant, zucchini, carrot, with roasted red pepper pesto, arugula, sandwich is made on our house made Roman rolls.

Insalate

House

House

$9.00+

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, tri-color peppers, Kalamata olives

Caesar

Caesar

$9.00+

Romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons, creamy Caesar dressing (anchovies upon request)

Greek

Greek

$10.00+

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, tri-color peppers, pepperoncinis, Kalamata olives, feta cheese

Antipasti

Antipasti

$11.00+

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions, roasted red peppers, pepperoncinis, mortadella, Italian salami, provolone, Kalamata olives

Caprese

$10.00+

Organic baby arugula, Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, EVOO, balsamic glaze

Tuscan Spinach

$11.00+

Fresh spinach, cherry tomatoes, red onions, seasonal fruit, feta cheese, house made candied pecans

Drinks

Coke 16.9 oz.

$4.00

Diet Coke 16.9 oz.

$4.00

Coke Zero 16.9 oz.

$4.00

Sprite 16.9 oz.

$4.00

Acqua Panna

$4.00

Italian still spring water

San Pellegrino

$4.00

Italian natural mineral water

Orangina

$4.00

Imported sparkling orange juice-infused water

Maine root. (Root Beer)

$4.00

Handcrafted soda made with extracts of wintergreen, clove and anise

2 Liters

Coke 2 Liter

$6.00

Diet Coke 2 Liter

$6.00

Sprite 2 Liter

$6.00

Dr Pepper

$6.00

Side Extras

Grated cheese

Grated cheese

$1.00
Pomodoro Sauce

Pomodoro Sauce

$1.00

Ranch

$1.50
Red Pepper Flakes

Red Pepper Flakes

$0.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

This location only accepts large orders for $500 or more with 48 hours advance notice. We offer delicious hand-tossed, stone-baked New York pizzas, as well as innovative, high-quality tray-baked Roman pizza, salads, and more.

Website

Location

3400 Comsouth Dr., Austin, TX 78744

Directions

