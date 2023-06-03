Restaurant header imageView gallery

Baldwin City Beer Co.

review star

No reviews yet

520 High Street

Baldwin City, KS 66006

Lunch Menu

Apps

Beer Battered Onion Rings

Hand-battered to order in house ale beer batter served with BC sauce

Crispy Fries

Loaded Tater Tots

Smothered in pork green chili, beer cheese, crema, BC sauce, and house pico

Nachos

Choice of meat, green chili, beer cheese, crema, BC sauce, and house pico

Pretzel Board

Served with assorted nuts, fruits, cheeses, vegetables, artisan meats, house ale beer cheese, and grain mustard

Bang Bang Shrimp

Panko breaded shrimp served over Asian slaw and drizzled with bang bang and BC sauce

Smoked Wings

1 lb. of our smoked wings finished in the fryer tossed in choice of sauce buffalo, BBQ, teriyaki, garlic parm, Cajun dry rub, Asian zing, and raspberry diablo

Salads and Such

Caesar Salad

Smoked chicken, house toasted croutons, fresh parm, and house Caesar dressing

Farmhouse Salad

Smoked chicken, fried egg, roasted corn, red onion, red pepper, veg, BBQ, house ranch, and cheese blend

House Salad

Greens with house toasted croutons, seasonal veggies, and choice of dressing

Italian Salad

Salami and pepperoni with pepperoncinis, olives, feta, onion, cucumber, greens, tomato, and house croutons

Fish and Chips

Market fish hand battered to order in our house ale beer batter, fried golden brown, served with crispy fries and a Cajun remoulade

Sandwiches

KC BBQ

BBQ smoked pulled pork or brisket, pickled red onion slaw, and garlic aioli

Cuban

Smoked pulled pork and ham, swiss cheese, pepperoncini, onion, and honey mustard

Italian*

Pepperoni, salami, ham, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pepperoncini, and honey mustard

BLT

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and garlic aioli

Burgers

Classic

2 pieces of American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle

Bacon

2 pieces of applewood smoked bacon, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle

Fiesta Burger

House pico, guacamole, and Pepper Jack cheese with crispy tortilla crisps

Burger 1

Balsamic onions, sautéed mushrooms, and goat cheese

Burger 2

Blue cheese, applewood smoked bacon, and buffalo sauce

Diablo Burger

Pepper Jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon, candied jalapeños, and raspberry diablo sauce

Slammer

BBQ pulled pork or brisket on a burger with house slaw

Dinner Menu

Sirloin Any Style

Oscar

Sautéed asparagus, garlic mash, and bearnaise sauce

Surf and Turf

Sautéed asparagus, garlic mash, and fried shrimp

Homestyle

Sautéed asparagus, and garlic mash with beer cheese with fried onion strings

Encrusted

Garlic Parmesan encrusted with sautéed asparagus, and garlic mash

Pasta

Chicken Alfredo

Smoked chicken and onions in our house garlic Alfredo sauce

Cajun Shrimp

Red peppers and onions in our house Cajun Alfredo sauce

Mac and Cheese

A large portion of our 4 cheese mac. Try adding one of our smoked meats!

From the Smoker

2 Meats 2 Sides and Garlic Bread Lunch

3 Meats 2 Sides and Garlic Bread

N/A Drinks

N/A Beverage

Water

$1.00

Canned Soda

$2.00

Beer Menu

Draft Beer

BCBC Pale Ale

$6.00

BCBC Cream Ale

$6.00

BCBC Honey Wheat

$6.00

BCBC IPA

$6.00

Domestic Canned Beer

Busch Light

$3.50

Miller Light

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

PBR

$3.50

Premium Canned Beer

Modelo

$5.00

Quirk

$5.00

Wine Menu

Bota Box

Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.00

Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Bottle

Josh Cell Craftsman Chard

$8.00

Ruffino Lumina Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Castello Del Poggio Moscato

$8.00

Josh Cellars Cabernet

$8.00

Bar Dog Pinot Noir

$8.00

Folie Menage A Trois Red

$8.00

Hahn Merlot

$8.00

Roscato Rosso

$8.00

Yes Way Rose

$8.00

Zonin Prosecco

$8.00

Cocktails Menu

Well

Vodka

$4.00

Rum

$4.00

Gin

$4.00

Bourbon

$4.00

Tequila

$4.00

Melon

$4.00

Peach Schnapps

$4.00

Butterscotch Schnapps

$4.00

Amaretto

$4.00

Call

Bacardi Superior

$5.50

Fireball

$5.50

Smirnoff

$5.50

Southern Comfort

$5.50

Grind Expresso

$5.50

Malibu

$5.50

Deep Eddy Lime

$5.50

Deep Eddy Lemon

$5.50

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$5.50

Deep Eddy Peach

$5.50

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$5.50

Captain Morgan

$5.50

Myers

$5.50

Goldschlager

$5.50

Kahlua

$5.50

Dewars

$5.50

Rumple Minze

$5.50

Jagermeister

$5.50

Mozart Chocolate Cream

$5.50

Skrewball

$5.50

Tanqueray Gin

$5.50

Jack Daniels

$5.50

Miscellaneous Call

$5.50

Premium

Aperol

$6.50

Milagro Silver

$6.50

Crown Royal

$6.50

Crown Peach

$6.50

Crown Apple

$6.50

Baileys Irish Cream

$6.50

Jameson Irish

$6.50

Frangelico

$6.50

Cazadores Reposado

$6.50

Bulleit Bourbon

$6.50

Bulleit Rye

$6.50

Makers Mark

$6.50

Gran Marnier

$6.50

Hendricks Gin

$6.50

Super Premium

J Reiger & Co Whiskey

$8.00

Basil Haydens

$8.50

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00

Liquor Menu

Whiskey (Call)

Jim Beam

$5.00

Shots Menu

Shots

Shots

$5.00

banquet menu

BBQ sammich

Pulled pork

$15.00

Brisket

$15.00

Smoked chicken

$15.00

Nachos

Pork

$13.00

Brisket

$13.00

Chicken

$13.00
