Baldwin City Beer Co.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
520 High Street, Baldwin City, KS 66006
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
La Patrona Baldwin City - 516 Ames Street
No Reviews
516 Ames Street Baldwin City, KS 66006
View restaurant
Grub and Chug - 306 South Main Ottawa Kansas 66067
No Reviews
306 South Main Ottawa, KS 66067
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Baldwin City
More near Baldwin City