Main Menu
Appetizers
- Barbeque Nachos
Pulled chicken, pork, or *brisket on a bed of crispy chips topped with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, sour cream, and black olives. Served with cheese and Baldwin's specialty sauce$16.99
- BV Loaded Fry
Topped with pulled pork, chicken or brisket, cheese and chives$11.99
- Cheeseburger Loaded Fry$13.99
- Deep Fried Okra
Lightly breaded okra, deep fried to perfection$7.29
- French Fries Large$7.99
- Fried Dill Pickle Chips
Lightly breaded dill pickle sliced and deep fried. Served with Baldwin's signature sauce$9.69
- Loaded Baked Potato
Topped with pulled pork, chicken or brisket, cheese, sour cream, and chives$11.99
- Onion Blossom
Sweet Vidalia onion deep-fried to a golden brown. Served with Baldwin's signature sauce$11.99
- Onion Rings
Breaded onion rings, fried to golden perfection!$8.59
- Southern Fried Catfish Fingers
Catfish strips dusted with seasoned cornmeal and deep fried to perfection$10.99
- Sweet Potato Fries
These fried sweet potato fries are the perfect appetizer$8.59
- Wings Appetizer
Mouthwatering whole wings, tossed in Baldwin's signature seasonings; fried or smoked$10.99
Burgers and Sandwiches
- Baldwin's Smokehouse Signature Burger
1/2 Pound burger, pulled pork, bacon, and fried onion ring. Topped with lettuce and tomato. Served on a brioche bun$17.99
- Brisket Sandwich
Slow smoked Texas brisket seasoned with Baldwin's signature rub$14.99
- Burger
1/2 pound burger topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served on a butter-toasted brioche bun$13.99
- Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Slow-smoked applewood chicken. Seasoned with Baldwin's signature rub. Served on a butter-toasted pretzel bun$12.99
- Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow-smoked pork, seasoned with Baldwin's signature rub. Served on a butter-toasted pretzel bun$11.99
- Sausage Sandwich
Hickory smoked sausage with grilled onion$13.99
- Southern Fried Catfish Sandwich
Catfish filet dusted with seasoned cornmeal and deep fried to perfection. Served on a brioche bun$13.99
- Southern Fried Perch Sandwich Sandwich
Perch filet lightly seasoned and deep fried. Served on a brioche bun$14.99
- Veggie Burger
Beyond burger, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion. Served on a butter-toasted brioche bun$13.99
Ribs N' Tips
- Beef Rib Platter$28.49OUT OF STOCK
- Extra Sauce$0.75
- Full Slab
Slow-smoked St. Louis-style ribs 12 rib bones$38.99
- Rib Basket
4 rib bones with your choice of one side item$15.99
- Rib Platter
Half slab of st Louis style: slow smoked 6 rib bones$23.99
- Rib Tip Basket
Pork brisket tips served with your choice of one side$13.99
- Rib Tip Platter
Pork brisket tips served with your choice of sides$18.99
- Tip Bucket$31.99
Meat Lovers
Chicken
- Chicken and Rib Platter
Three rib bones and one leg quarter$19.59
- Quarter Chicken
Chicken leg and thigh quarters slow smoked and seasoned with Baldwin's signature rub$16.99
- Half Chicken
Breast, wing, leg and thigh slow smoked and seasoned with Baldwin's signature rub$18.99
- Wings*
Mouth-watering whole wings. Fried or smoked to perfection$18.99
- Turkey Platter$16.99
Seafood
- Fried Shrimp Basket
Breaded shrimp, deep fried to a golden brown$13.79
- Fried Shrimp Platter
An abundance of breaded shrimp, deep fried to a golden brown$19.49
- Perch Platter
Perch fillets fried to perfection$20.99
- Southern Fried Catfish Platter
Deep fried catfish dusted with seasoned cornmeal and fried to perfection$19.99
A La Carte
- Brisket Per Pound$28.99
- Catfish Per Pound$18.99
- Chicken Half$14.00
- Chicken Leg Quarter$6.00
- Chicken Wing$4.00
- Full Slab Meat Only$31.99
- Perch Per Pound$21.99
- Premium Full Pan$110.00
- Premium Half Pan$55.00
- Premium Third Pan$37.00
- Pulled Chicken Per Pound$16.99
- Pulled Pork Per Pound$15.99
- Regular Full Pan$90.00
- Regular Half Pan$45.00
- Regular Third Pan$30.00
- Rib Bone (1)$3.75
- Rib Tip (1)$3.50
- Smoked Chicken Per Pound$16.99OUT OF STOCK
- Smoked Sausage$12.00
- Smoked Turkey Per Pound$16.99
- Tips Per Pound$15.99
- Whole Sweet Potato Pie$24.99
Baskets
Sauce
Salads
- Baldwin's Smokehouse Salad
Made with fresh crisp mixed greens, layered with shredded Cheddar, cucumbers, and tomatoes. Your choice of pulled pork, chicken or *brisket. Served with your choice of dressing$14.99
- Side Salad
Made with fresh crisp mixed green, tomatoes, and cucumbers$4.39
- Cobb Salad
Made with fresh crisp mixed greens, shredded Cheddar, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, eggs, and smoked turkey. Served with your choice of dressing$13.99
Sides
- French Fries
Fried to perfection$3.99
- Corn Muffins (2)
One for you and one to share$3.00
- Baked Beans
Made with bacon and ground beef$3.99
- Lg. Baked Beans
Made with bacon and ground beef$7.29
- Candied Yams$3.99
- Lg. Candied Yams$7.29
- Evelyn's Mac & Cheese$3.99
- Lg. Evelyn's Mac & Cheese$7.29
- Potato Salad$3.99
- Lg. Potato Salad$7.29
- Cole Slaw$3.99
- Lg. Cole Slaw$7.29
- Collard Greens
Made with turkey$3.99
- Lg. Collard Greens
Made with turkey$7.29
- Green Beans
Made with chicken$3.99
- Lg. Green Beans
Made with chicken$7.29
- Smothered Cabbage$3.99
- Lg. Smothered Cabbage$7.29
- Cornbread Dressing
Available on Sunday$4.99
- Lg.Cornbread Dressing
Available on Sunday$8.99
- Baked Potato$3.99
Soups and Such
- 8 Oz Cup Roy's Cabbage Soup
Down home soup with cabbage, chicken, ground beef, bacon and okra. Loaded with spices and slow simmered to perfection$5.39
- Large Roy's Cabbage Soup
Down home soup with cabbage, chicken, ground beef, bacon and okra. Loaded with spices and slow simmered to perfection$10.59
- 8 Oz Cup Aunt Betty's Chicken N' Dumplings
Hand-made from scratch and slow-cooked by our very own, Aunt Betty$5.39
- Large Aunt Betty's Chicken N' Dumplings
Hand-made from scratch and slow-cooked by our very own, Aunt Betty$10.59
- 8 Oz Cup Baldwin's Homemade Chili
Baldwin's mouth-watering secret recipe. Slow simmered chili with beans, ground beef, and other delectable spices$5.39
- Large Baldwin's Homemade Chili
Baldwin's mouth-watering secret recipe. Slow simmered chili with beans, ground beef, and other delectable spices$10.59
Kids
Desserts
Drink Menu
Beverages
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Savor the flavor of home cooking away from home
3316 East Holland Rd, Saginaw, MI 48601