Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
American

Baldy's BBQ - Eastside Bend

review star

No reviews yet

2670 ne hwy 20

Bend, OR 97701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Full Rack
Beef Brisket Plate
Fries

Full Menu

Smothered Fries

Smothered Fries

$12.00

Serious yum. Pulled pork, famous BBQ sauce, and Cheddar cheese over crispy fries.

Smoked Wings - 6 piece

Smoked Wings - 6 piece

$9.99

These guys are spice rubbed and served hot out of the smoker then tossed in original, cat’s meow, or buffalo sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese for dipping.

Smoked Wings - 12 piece

Smoked Wings - 12 piece

$19.99

These guys are spice rubbed and served hot out of the smoker then tossed in original, cat’s meow, or buffalo sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese for dipping.

Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$8.00

A southern favorite . . . fresh chopped okra breaded and quickly fried. Try it dipped in BBQ, honey mustard or ranch.

Chicken Fingers

$12.00

All white meat tenders served with honey mustard or ranch dipping sauce.

1/2LB Burnt Ends

$12.00

Chili

Jalpoppers

$8.00

Cheese Sticks

$8.00

1LB Burnt Ends

$21.00

Garden Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, carrots, onions, croutons, and tomatoes with your choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Chilled, crisp hearts of Romaine lettuce, grated parmesan, and croutons tossed with creamy Caesar.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.00

Lightly fried chicken strips tossed with spicy hot wing sauce over a bed of crisp Romaine hearts, topped with tomatoes, croutons, and parmesan cheese. Blue cheese or ranch dressing.

Pork Sand.

Pork Sand.

$11.00

Lean and tender smoked natural pork, piled high, and topped with barbecue sauce.

Beef Sandwich

$14.00

Tender, sliced, and smoked certified angus beef brisket stacked high and topped with barbecue sauce.

Pulled Chicken Sand.

Pulled Chicken Sand.

$12.00

Tender and juicy smoked chicken, pulled to order, and drizzled with Baldy's sauce.

Broken Top

$15.00

Black Bean Burger

$11.00

Spicy & delicious meat-free option

Baldy's Burger

$15.00

Que-Ban

$14.00Out of stock

Ribeye Steak Sand. Special

$16.00

Boss Hog

$16.00Out of stock

St. Patty's Smoked Corn Beef Special

$16.00

Brisket Melt

$15.50Out of stock

Rib Shrimp Combo

$24.50

Pulled Pork Plate

$16.00

Seasoned, slow smoked, tender, and full of flavor, topped with sauce.

Beef Brisket Plate

$20.00

Rubbed with Baldy's spices, certified angus beef brisket smoked to perfection, then sliced, topped with our tangy sauce and piled high.

The Extravaganza

$53.00

Full rack baby back ribs, pulled pork, beef brisket, and half smoked chicken. Serves three or four.

Smoked Chicken

$14.00+

Smoked for hours over seasoned hardwoods until tender.

BBQ Sundae

$14.00

Cheesy Au Gratin spuds on the bottom, then some baked beans, next a layer of pulled pork, coleslaw on top, and finally drizzled with Baldy's sauce.

Build Mac

$12.00

Creamy, yummy mac and cheese customized.

Full Rack

$21.99

Au Gratin

$2.49

Baked Beans

$2.49

Cole Slaw

$2.49

Corn Bread Side

$2.49

Baked Potato

$2.49

Garlic Toast

$2.49

Loaded Baker

$4.98

Loaded Fries

$4.98

Mashers

$2.49

Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Fried Okra side

$4.99

Fries

$4.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Side Caesar

$4.99

Fried Cheese Curds

$4.99

3-bone Rib Taster

$6.50

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Jumbo Hotdog

$6.00

Hamburger

$6.00

Cheeseburger

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Beverages

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Dr.Pepper

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Flavored Ice Tea

$3.75

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Diet Dr.Pepper

$3.50

Mountain Dew

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Flavored Lemonade

$3.75

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Baldy's Draft Root Beer

$4.75

Gingerale

$3.50

Coke Bottle

$5.00

Coke Bottle

$5.00

Beer & Cider

TANGERINE WHEAT

$5.00

Cocktails

South O Border

$8.00

Fresh Squeezed Margarita

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Mr Clean

$8.00

Vodka and Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit

Strawberry Tom Collins

$8.00

Build Your Own

$6.00

Drunkin Borrow

$8.00

Jazzys HBR

$6.00

Sauce

18 oz. Original Sauce Bottle

$7.50

16 oz. Cats Meow Bottle

$6.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Family-owned BBQ joint featuring slow-smoked meats & house made sides in a casual setting.

Website

Location

2670 ne hwy 20, Bend, OR 97701

Directions

Gallery
Baldy's BBQ image
Baldy's BBQ image
Baldy's BBQ image

Similar restaurants in your area

Worthy Brewing - Main Pub
orange starNo Reviews
495 NE Bellevue Dr Bend, OR 97701
View restaurantnext
The Point Pub and Grill of Bend
orange starNo Reviews
744 NW Bond Bend, OR 97703
View restaurantnext
Bos Taurus
orange star4.7 • 534
163 NW Minnesota Ave Bend, OR 97701
View restaurantnext
Deschutes Brewery Public House - 1044 NW Bond St.
orange starNo Reviews
1044 NW Bond St. Bend, OR 97703
View restaurantnext
Brickhouse Steakhouse - Bend (new)
orange star4.7 • 1,660
5 NW Minnesota Ave Bend, OR 97701
View restaurantnext
Baldy's BBQ - Westside Bend
orange starNo Reviews
235 SW Century Drive Bend, OR 97701
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Bend

Brickhouse Steakhouse - Bend (new)
orange star4.7 • 1,660
5 NW Minnesota Ave Bend, OR 97701
View restaurantnext
Cascade Lakes Brewpub - 1441 SW Chandler Ave Ste. 100
orange star4.2 • 1,000
1441 SW Chandler Ave Ste. 100 Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria - Bend
orange star4.3 • 849
375 SW Powerhouse Dr 130 Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
AVID Cider Co - Bend
orange star4.7 • 790
550 SW Industrial Way Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Miyagi Ramen
orange star4.4 • 751
550 SW Industrial Way, Ste 102 Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Pacific Pizza & Brew
orange star4.3 • 707
340 SW Century Drive Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bend
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Eugene
review star
Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)
Government Camp
review star
Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Silverton
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Albany
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Corvallis
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Corvallis
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston